Whole Wheat Zucchini Herb Bread
This bread is very light and rises high.
This bread is very light and rises high.
This bread is lovely! I don't have a bread maker so I doubled the recipe and did it this way: Add the honey to warm water and sprinkle the yeast on top. Let proof for 10 minutes then add the salt, oil, zucchini, seeds and seasoning. I added 1 1/2 tsp of dried basil and a tsp of rosemary like someone else suggested, then your flour. Let rise for 1 hour, punch down and divide into 2 loaves and let rise again in bread pans for 45 minutes. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes. Brush tops with olive oil after it comes out of the oven and EAT!!! 2nd batch: Doubled it again and used only 1 tsp of salt, 2 tsp of italian seasoning and 2 tbsp of sesame seeds (as well as 2 cups of grated zucchini). It rose much higher this time.Read More
This bread did not rise well for me, even with the addition of citric acid which usually makes the difference for wholewheat loaves. I felt it could do with much more fresh basil for flavour. Otherwise a reasonable bread, crumbly but thick. Best for toasting. I made another loaf just with basic white bread recipe, but replaced just over 1/2cup water with a medium zucchini grated. It was delicious, and rose well.Read More
This bread is lovely! I don't have a bread maker so I doubled the recipe and did it this way: Add the honey to warm water and sprinkle the yeast on top. Let proof for 10 minutes then add the salt, oil, zucchini, seeds and seasoning. I added 1 1/2 tsp of dried basil and a tsp of rosemary like someone else suggested, then your flour. Let rise for 1 hour, punch down and divide into 2 loaves and let rise again in bread pans for 45 minutes. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes. Brush tops with olive oil after it comes out of the oven and EAT!!! 2nd batch: Doubled it again and used only 1 tsp of salt, 2 tsp of italian seasoning and 2 tbsp of sesame seeds (as well as 2 cups of grated zucchini). It rose much higher this time.
FANTASTIC! Very light & soft with just enough whole wheat to make it taste soooo good. It has become our households favorite & I make it 2-3 a week. The PERFECT toast bread if you don't like a sweet breakfast! You can't tell that there is zucchini in it at all! (My husband didn't believe me until he watched me make the second loaf.) I used a full cup of zucchini (EDIT: I don't even measure the zucchini anymore, I just grate one medium 'zuke and put it in the pan first.) I added a little oregano and minced garlic along with the basil to give it more of an Italian taste (definitely use fresh basil if you can). I have given away 6 loaves of this recipe and keep getting requests for it.
This bread did not rise well for me, even with the addition of citric acid which usually makes the difference for wholewheat loaves. I felt it could do with much more fresh basil for flavour. Otherwise a reasonable bread, crumbly but thick. Best for toasting. I made another loaf just with basic white bread recipe, but replaced just over 1/2cup water with a medium zucchini grated. It was delicious, and rose well.
I made this with my big mixer.It is a good bread,but next time I will use rosemary and thyme instead of basil.Cheese could be added also.I doubled the recipe and it made two nice round loaves .
nice bread I subbed agave nectar for the honey , used my bread machine and the loaf came out perfectly .Will make again :)
Nice as an alternative to the sweet zucchini breads. Subtle flavor, very light. I used 1 tsp. dried basil, and got good results. Will use this one again.
Completely enjoyable. Light and tasty. A real winner.
I have made this bread several times with slght variations and I love it. My family love it as well and we make a loaf a week. I have tried it with pine nuts both times. Expensive but worth the treat once in a while. Thank you so much for the recipe!
Best bread ever! I just add the zucchini without measuring but follow the recipe otherwise. I've made 2 loaves today and will make more to give to all my friends!
This bread has a wonderful texture. It is really quite special. Thanks, Karen
I really goofed and added 3 Tbsps oil. I thought it would be a disaster but it came out nice and fluffy but still had substance. I didn't taste the zucchini at all , nor the fresh basil very much so will add more next time. I will definitely make again.
A pretty bread with flecks of green from the zucchini and basil. I checked this 15 minutes into the mixing stage and there were large, dry clumps of dough. It needed another 1/4 cup water. I also added more yeast to be more in line with what I typically use for this amount of flour and ingredients. I thought that the sesame seeds might be lost in there, but you definitely taste them when you bite into one. This bread has very subtle flavor. I used fresh lemon basil and it was hard to taste it.
Unbelievable!!! I used unsweetened organic coconut oil in place of regular oil and it was sooo aromatic and gave a wonderful flavor to the muffins. I am going to try sweet apple cinamon oil next time and see what that does for the recipe. These muffins (a double batch) was gone in 3 days. Wow!
Taste was pretty good but my bread didn't turn out the best. It was crumbly and not fluffy at all. Probably due to something I did, would recommend to someone who has baked bread before. I'll keep trying until the zucchini's gone! Thanks for the recipe, I'm excited to get it right.
Very good bread, easy to make and delisous! The texture is lite and soft, and you can't even tell there is whole wheat or zucchini. My hasband who hates zucchini liked this bread! Thans for posting this recipe! Oh, I didn't have any fresh basil so I just addes about 1/2 tsp driedchevril.
This is SO SO GOOD! I've made it a few times, and substitute the basil with a tsp of dried thyme (or savory) and it is amazing! Great for grilled sandwiches or with dinner... will make over and over for sure!
OK, I made just plain whole wheat zucchini bread, and it was really good! I peeled the zucchini, left out the basil and sesame seeds and doubled the honey. It was light and moist--the best whole wheat bread I've made in my bread machine (and I've been making bread for years). You don't taste the zucchini at all. I will definitely make this again! Great recipe for those big zucchini from the garden.
pretty bland to me. maybe i was hoping for too much.
very very tasty herb bread... definately a change from the classic zucchini bread... very good though
I loved this bread. So flavorful and just delicious!
Made exactly as recipe called for except I used Golden Flax Seed instead of Sesame Seed. I made this on Dough setting, although I thought it would rise a little more, I made into 12 dinner rolls, using a lightly greased glass 9x13 pan, second rise, 45 minutes with warm moist towel over top of pan. Brushed with egg lightly sprinkled with a little course ground sea salt and flax seed. Baked 20 minutes in 350 degree oven, turned out a little denser than I expected from reviews but they were very good, would make again.
My husband likes this bread to take in his lunch box. He adds a few slices of turkey, cheese and Frank's red hot sauce. A loaf only lasts a few days in my house. Good thing the kids still like pbj for lunch i might have to get a second machine when they get older. :)
I didn't have basil, so I replaced it with 1tsp of Italian seasoning. This bread is a bit tricky because zucchini didn't provide enough moisture for the dough right away. Otherwise this bread worked really well with soup. It had herbal aroma to it and wasn't sweet.
Awesome! I added 1/2 tbsp rosemary and 1/2 tbsp basil. Everyone at home and work loved it. This recipe is a keeper!
Wonderful!
Very good bread! I don't have a bread machine so I followed the instructions that another reviewer recommended. I had to use at least a cup more flour than the recipe called for. I also omitted the basil and used Italian seasoning instead. I baked the loaf at 350 for about 45 minutes (loosely covering with foil towards the end so the top wouldn't burn).
This was really good-- thank you to the previous reviewer who gave instructions on how to do it "old fashioned" style! It *is* a little on the crumbly side on the crust, at least; also, it wasn't the prettiest top I've seen. I did brush with olive oil afterwards-- next time I might try sprinkling with parm cheese at the end of the baking process. But yeah, good bread!
During the first rise process, I noticed that the dough was not dough, but just flakes. Wayyyy too dry for dough - so I added 1/4 cup of water as I saw in another review. It turned out perfectly. Very subtle taste, and very moist bread.
Five stars all the way! Light and delicious bread! Tastes complex and sophisticated! I made the loaf without a bread machine (the artisan way) and followed the ingredients proportions exactly as written, but it still worked beautifully!
We love this bread! This is my favorite homemade bread I have made.
This bread was really easy to make, moist, light and really tasty. I used my own dried basil and everyone raved over it! as others said, I like to change the herbs and will try others next time. Try it!!!
Again I love this bread it was easy and tastes great I used Extra Virgin Olive Oil instead of vegetable. this bread is moist and one I'll make in my bread machine a lot
I enjoyed this bread. I think it might be a bit bland, though. I will add more spices or something next time.. But in any case, it seems like a simple, solid base for whole wheat bread with any kind of flavors or additions you'd like to attempt.
Made this with one whole large zucchini, and fresh thyme and rosemary instead of fresh basil. Also used 1 3/4 whole wheat flour and 1 cup all purpose flour. It was EXCELLENT! Kids devoured it, too.
Made it with 1/2 TB. fresh rosemary and 1/2 TB. fresh thyme in place of the basil - kept everything ese the same. Crusty outside, soft inside. It set off a fresh vegetable dinner perfectly!
This bread turned out great! The only changes I made was that I did not have bread flour on hand so I used all purpose flour and I doubled the amount of fresh basil ( I love basil!) The flavor was very subtle and good. It probably would have been better with bread flour but turned out fine with regular flour. I haven't used my bread machine in a few years and decided to try this since I had so much zucchini. I think my bread machine will sit out on my counter and be used often until zucchini season is over. It is definitely a keeper for me!
I added some 1 tsp. chopped rosemary. I shaped the dough in balls, then baked in a pie pan at 375 for 25 minutes. Good bread!
Great bread! For high altitude cooks, you need to add 1 cup water for it to turn out right. FANTASTIC bread!
I have made this bread for four or five different people, and every time I get huge compliments. Rise is fine for me. I bake in my Cuisinart machine on white bread, 1 pound loaf, light crust. My zucchini is shredded with the larger size grater. I have made variations to this which included replacing the fresh basil with fresh cilantro and adding 1 tsp dried onions to it. Even my kids love this bread, and they are going through I don't like green things phase.
Love this recipe, i made it with 100% wholemeal flour instead of bread flour, olive oil instead of vegetable oil and dried herbs instead of fresh. I only made the dough in the bread maker and cooked the loaf in the oven. Absolutely beautiful and moist.
I made this (with a mix of herbs from my garden instead of only basil), and my usually-picky husband ate two loaves in three days - I'd meant to take one over to my mom. I'm making it again today, probably with tarragon this time. (It's REALLY good with tofu bacon as a sandwich; one of the loaves was used up with a batch of that. It probably would be good with real bacon if you're not vegetarian.)
Perfectly flavorful. I used dried basil (1 1/2 tsp) instead of fresh and added a tiny bit more oil. Will be making this again for sure!
Awful turnout in bread machine. Followed recipe exactly.
I made this up by hand as I don't have a bread machine. I proofed the yeast in water and honey and then added the other ingredients. I kneaded the dough for 15 min and then let it rise twice as recommended in another review. Used rosemary and basil as herbs. It was great.The rosemary made the kitchen smell so good while it was baking.
I made this bread 2 different ways, both came out light and fluffy. 1st way I added 1 tbls of gluten to help the whole wheat, it s very good. 2nd try with 100% whole wheat, adding 1 tbls of gluten per cup of whole wheat flower. Than I added a cup of oatmeal instead of the sesame seeds. With the gluten both breads came out as soft as white bread. Toasted they are great with cream cheese.
My boyfriend and I love this bread! Its great for sandwiches and as a dinner bread. It also makes a great egg sandwich for breakfast! I bake it the old fashion way following one of the reviewers tips - thanks! I usually double the batch because we go through it so fast! I use fresh basil, rosemary and thyme - usually a medium handfull of each finely chopped. Sometimes I even throw in dry herbs for more flavor. The more herb flavor the better!
I had to add 1/4 cup extra water. Used potato water. For the second loaf I added 1/4 cup cooked quinoa, 2 tbls Italiano seasoning, and 2 tbls fresh minced garlic. Spectacular!
Great, easy recipe. Just baked this bread (increased to 1 1/2 lb. size) and it is delicious. Raised very well, light texture and the fresh basil gave it a very fragrant smell and taste. I will keep this recipe and use again. Thanks for sharing.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections