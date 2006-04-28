Poppy Seed Bread III

4.6
36 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

We usually make this bread around Christmas time, but it's good anytime!

Recipe by Shirley M

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the flour, 2 1/4 cups white sugar, baking powder, salt, milk, 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla and eggs. Mix in the vegetable oil, poppy seeds, 1 1/2 teaspoons butter flavoring and 1 1/2 teaspoons almond flavoring. Beat with an electric mixer for 1 to 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly grease 2 loaf pans or 6 small loaf pans. Bake 45-60 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cool for 3 minutes and top with the orange glaze.

  • To make Orange Glaze: Mix together 1/4 cup orange juice, 3/4 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon butter flavoring and 1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 191.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022