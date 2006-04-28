Poppy Seed Bread III
We usually make this bread around Christmas time, but it's good anytime!
We usually make this bread around Christmas time, but it's good anytime!
My husbands co-workers went crazy for this. Just a hint, if you want the poppy seeds to be soft, soak them in the milk first.Read More
I was disappointed. I thought it would be better because of all the good reviews it got. This stuck to the pans horribly and was way to eggy. Due to that I will be serving it for breakfast and not after dinner. This is not a bread. More like an eggy cake.Read More
My husbands co-workers went crazy for this. Just a hint, if you want the poppy seeds to be soft, soak them in the milk first.
The combination of Butter & Almond extract in this cake is amazing! This is by far the best one yet that I found and made on this site. It is very moist and bakes beautifully in a bundt pan.I have made this many times and made a few minor adjustments to my liking: I always add more poppy seeds as 1 1/2 TBSP stated in the recipe of Poppy seeds is NOT enough to make Poppy Seed Bread. I increased it to 1/4 Cup of the seeds and 1 TBSP more of each of the extracts to suit my taste. I also find that the cake does not need the glaze as it's perfect without it. I just sift Icing sugar on top for presentation. With my minor changes it's perfect and a keeper.
I have been making this bread for Christmas for over 20 years minus the glaze. I add two cups of frozen pie cherries off of my tree. I have used one can of cherries (NOT pie filling) and the result is just as fabulous. Great recipe - thank you for sharing it!!
This was a delicious quick bread and I even forgot to put the gaze on at the end. Next time I will add the glaze but it was still delicious without it. Also, I didn't have any butter favoring but it still was great. I also substituted 1/2 applesauce for the oil. 400 degrees is too high for my oven so I baked at 350 until they were lightly browned and the top was firm to the touch. I baked in six mini loaves. Thank you for the recipe!!
I can't say enough good things about this bread. Every time I've made it it has been delicious, and anytime I make it for company, I'm hounded mercilessly until I give them a copy of the recipe. I only have two comments to make about the recipe: I always increase the amount of poppy seeds up to 3 tablespoons. I consistently find that the baking time should be increased as well. It usually takes at least 70 minutes for both loaves to get done.
I substituted half splenda/half sugar and half applesauce/half oil to make it a bit healthier and it was fantastic! I didn't add the glaze. It didn't need it as it was moist, and sweet! lovely!
Really good recipe, very moist, and yummy
Amazing! I never use the glaze and this loaf gets rave reviews every time! One thing I do play with: each time I've added just a tablespoon of Cointreau. Never tried it without it, and never tried it with the butter flavouring (I skip it) -- but WOW it's delicious :) Will certainly make it again and again.
I was give this recipe about 20 years ago and, since then, I have been asked to make it for every event. I have given the recipe (which was called Almond Teacake Bread) to so many people. It is as yummy at breadfast as it is for a dessert. Kids love it!!
This bread was delicious! I baked in those non-stick pans for 65 minutes. The glaze is awesome, adds that extra bit of sweetness, and I love how the outter crust of the bread gets crunchy, and the middle is light and delicate. I added just a bit more of the poppy seed, but just because I like poppy seed. This bread would also be good with lemon flavoring, and glaze made with lemon juice instead of orange.
I was disappointed. I thought it would be better because of all the good reviews it got. This stuck to the pans horribly and was way to eggy. Due to that I will be serving it for breakfast and not after dinner. This is not a bread. More like an eggy cake.
My family loved this recipe. It taste great, and easy to make.
This receipe was awesome! My husband and I loved it. I'll definitely be making this again.
I was given this recipe about 25 years ago, and it was the best poppy seed bread I've ever had - then about 5 years ago I lost the recipe and had lost track of the source person! Thank goodness I thought to look here - I knew someone would have posted it. Thank you!!!
OK so I thought I was pretty safe with the good reviews on this one but I am not happy with it at all. I substituted applesauce for the oil and could not find the butter extract anywhere. Other than that I followed the recipie and I just am not impressed. It is too moist in my opinion. It does not have enough flavor. It needs a lot of changing.
this turned out pretty good but, just a word of warning to anyone who is still working.
This turned out great. It was very dense, much like a banana bread. I gave one load to my friend and her family ate it up in one night! I didn't have the almond extract, so I doubled the vanilla and it was still delicious! My daughter and I just finished off the last of the loaf! I'd only make one change...I'd add more poppy seeds to rhe recipe:) Enjoy!!
This bread was great! It was very moist and cake-like. I will definitely make it again!
This is an old standby in our family, I have an ancient newspaper clipping featuring it. They called it Amish Poppy Seed Bread. It's the best ever made just as written!
I have made this bread before and then as in today it is fantastic. Follow the directions and you along with the family will be wanting seconds.
Fabulous. The only thing I will do differently next time is double the poppy seeds. I used mini loaf pans, and the recipe made five generous loaves. (You could make six smaller loaves.) For the small pans it took about 45 - 50 minutes to bake. If you don't care much for almond flavor you might want to reduce the amount of almond extract, but for me it's perfect!
I did not have butter flavoring so I used Cointreau in the bread and extra almond flavoring in the glaze. I baked one loaf 55 minutes and the other about 63 (different sized loaf pans). It is very moist and delicious!
This is an excellent recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and was very happy with the results. I took this to a work party and it was a hit. Thanks for sharing!
I have been making this for years and is always a hit! Found in a cookbook more than 30 years ago and is still a favorite!
My family has been making this exact recipe for as long as I can remember. I am so glad to have found it on here as we lost the newspaper clipping with the recipe. We have never made this with the butter extract or the glaze and it still turns out great. I do recommend greasing the pan fairly heavily with butter rather than cooking spray etc. This recipe has a tendency to stick to the pan. It is a family favorite that friends and relatives ask for at Christmas every year.
Not a fan. WAY too much sugar and it turned out hard and dense.
I would like to rate this bread recipe ten star! I had been given this recipe about 30 years ago and misplaced it in a move somehow. We always loved the glaze with granulated sugar instead of confectioner's sugar. It makes a sweet crusty top after it dried. I was a
I LOVE THIS! I didn't have poppyseed because it is so fricking expensive, so I got one of those little jars of poppyseed filling you use for cookies, and used the whole thing. I had to bake it like 15 minutes longer. Otherwise, I made it just like the recipe said to, and with the glaze, WOW! Thanks so much for sharing your recipe!
This is a great recipe. My husband raved about it as he is a poppy seed bread lover. I made it with unrefined coconut oil and it could not be tasted in the bread if that is a concern for you.
Love the sound of it but . . . I live in New Zealand and have never heard of butter extract. Can I just use melted butter?
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections