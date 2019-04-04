Spinach, Potato, and Nutmeg Soup
A lovely light soup to serve as a wonderful starter on a winter-day.
This is an excellent soup, surprisingly satisfying considering how healthy it is!Read More
This tasted more like baby food. I tried to give it to my kids and only one would eat a little of it. This is something I will not make again. Sorry.Read More
The flavors were good - don't overdo the nutmeg. I think I overblended it - I would have probably liked it better if it were chunkier.
This was very yummy!! I used the better than bouillion instead of the cube and mixed in enough for 2 1/2 quarts of water. I cooked everything in that and blended with an immersion blender for ease. DH loved it and raved about how good it was. Oh, I also added some bacon as it was our main course for dinner. Will be making this one again for sure!!!!!
This soup was so yummy! Definitely not for kids, due to the flavor combination, but really excellent. I didn't bother with the blender, so i had whole chunks of potato and pieces of spinach. It was delicious!
I think this would have taste great if I did not add the onion. It felt like it stung my tongue especially since I heard that onions are dosed in chemicals. I had to throw away it all because it tasted really weird.
Definitely a side dish for me. The nutmeg was a bit to strong for me, but I think if I'd had a main dish or something to eat it with I would have enjoyed it a lot more. I'm going to try it with some grilled cheese and see if its more appealing then...
A very nice, light soup. We enjoyed it for breakfast. I made a few changes due to necessity: used some half and half instead of milk; used kale instead of spinach, did not use boullion, added 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1 1/2 tsp cardamom, 3 strips of bacon.
