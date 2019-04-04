Spinach, Potato, and Nutmeg Soup

10 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 2
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A lovely light soup to serve as a wonderful starter on a winter-day.

By LADLEGUY

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir the onion until tender.

    Advertisement

  • In a saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and dissolve the bouillon cube in the water.

  • In a blender or food processor, blend the onion, spinach, potatoes, nutmeg, and about 2 cups of the bouillon until thick and smooth.

  • Blend the potato mixture into the saucepan with the remaining bouillon. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes. Stir in the milk, and continue cooking 10 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and more nutmeg to taste. Thus the soup is complete.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 1.7mg; sodium 222.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022