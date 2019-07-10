Wheat Salad
I serve this creamy wheat and pineapple salad at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. It's a family favorite!
I serve this creamy wheat and pineapple salad at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. It's a family favorite!
I make a similar version, with no lemon juice and with whipped cream (250ml) I add a touch of sugar to make up for the whipped cream over the whipped topping. :) Gets rave reviews wherever I take it!Read More
I make a similar version, with no lemon juice and with whipped cream (250ml) I add a touch of sugar to make up for the whipped cream over the whipped topping. :) Gets rave reviews wherever I take it!
Tasty-riffic! I really like the pineapple in it. However, it was a little bit too rich for me, so next time I might use a little bit less cream cheese.
I love this salad. Save yourself some time by soaking the wheat in boiling water over night. Put the wheat in a thermos or coffee butler and pour boiling water over it. Put the lid on and let it sit over night. The wheat will be perfect by morning. This salad also freezes well and so does the cooked wheat itself.
I love this salad for special occasions. It keeps well, I even eat it for breakfast the next day. I usually add some canned peaches too ( the slices can make a pretty flowery pattern over the top).
Love,love, love this salad. More of a dessert than a main dish for sure! But so good. A family favorite in our home for Thanksgiving & Christmas.
I have made a similar recipe for years, but I recently had a guest that was allergic to pineapple so I substituted kiwi for the pineapple. It turned out fabulous! And the color with the little kiwi seeds made it look so much more interesting! I have also substituted the cream cheese for plain Greek yogurt, which I actually preferred!
Perfect just the way it states in recipe. Never have enough made. First yo disappear
My grandma used to make this when I was little and it is one of the few memories of her.
I didn't use lemon juice , but I did use 1/2 c of sugar
A prairie classic! I substituted real whipped cream like a previous user also suggested. I also used waaaay more cooked wheat berries (about 4C). I feel the amount of sauce can tolerate an increase in wheat berry volume, and who wouldn't want MORE of this yummy salad?! :)
So glad to have found this recipe, just like my grandma used to make! This makes a large batch, a perfect amount for entertaining. Next time I would reduce the amount of cool whip.
I love this dessert for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I often will use farro because i find it more readily available.
Printed this recipe off quite some time ago, made it, wrote notes on the printout but never rated it. The wheat berries don't need to be soaked and don't need to be cooked in the slow cooker. It was easy and pretty good.
I have made this recipe as written. My family and friends love it. I've made it many times.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections