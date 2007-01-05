Burger or Hot Dog Buns

These are SO soft and SO fluffy! ***TIP:*** after kneading dough just plop all of it in a greased bowl, cover and let rise for an hour in a cool oven (don't turn the oven on). The yeast creates heat and placing it in the enclosed oven keeps it warm and it will rise fuller and faster. Then take it out, punch it down and shape them however you want (They make great rolls too) in a pan or on a cookie sheet. Cover them and place them back in the cool oven to rise another hour. Take them out, uncover them, brush with melted butter or an egg wash, and turn the oven on and let it preheat. Bake as the directions state. This bread is the softest most delicious bread I have ever tasted. Also: I just threw my butter, water and milk in a bowl and put it in the microwave for a minute. If the mixture is really warm, but not too warm where you can place your finger in it and not burn yourself, it is the perfect temp. If the mixture gets too hot it will kill off the yeast and leave you with dense bread. ***1 packet of instant yeast is aprox. 1 tablespoon. I have a large package of yeast and do not use the little packets. So if you aren't using the packets either, just use a tablespoon full.