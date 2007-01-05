Burger or Hot Dog Buns
This recipe can be used to make either hamburger buns or hot dog buns. My husband says they are 'top of the line.' Nice and soft.
I've been making this recipe for a few years now. It's even easier if you have a bread maker. Just throw all of the ingredients into the bread maker, making sure to slightly beat the egg first. Run it on the dough cycle. Once that's complete, follow the rest of the recipe from step 3.Read More
Overall this recipe was good, not as good as some of the reviews I read prior to making them though. The rolls were a little heavier then I was originally looking for. I did find as other reviews stated you need to let them raise allot longer then the recipe said, I let mine raise 2 hours. I made 12 hamburger buns, but they weren't as big as I really like. Next time would only make 9 to get the size I really want.Read More
I've been making this recipe for a few years now. It's even easier if you have a bread maker. Just throw all of the ingredients into the bread maker, making sure to slightly beat the egg first. Run it on the dough cycle. Once that's complete, follow the rest of the recipe from step 3.
Great recipe! I have started a baking/cooking business and I made these to go with shredded bbq beef for sandwiches. After a few trys I got them exactly how I wanted them and they get rave reviews from the members of the social club I cook for. After the dough is mixed and kneaded I do let it rise in a greased, covered bowl for about an hour. Punch it down and turn it out and cut it into 8 pieces. I form them into balls and put on the greased sheet and flatten. Cover them with a light dish towel and let rise again about another hour. After this rising I brush some egg white on 4 of them and sprinkle with sesame seeds then bake as directed. I make onion rolls from this too. I just add 2 Tablespoons dried minced onion and 1/2 Teaspoon onion salt (decrease regular salt to 1 Teaspoon)to the flour mix (before the milk and eggs are added) and after the second rising I bursh egg white on them and sprinkle more dried minced onion on top and bake. The onion rolls in particular are fabulous with the shredded beef sandwiches!
Instant yeast conversion: 1 package instant yeast is about 1 Tablespoon; to substitute regular dry yeast use 1 tbsp + 1 tsp (4 tsp total). Let it proof before adding to recipe, and use 2 rises. If using quick-rise yeast, use the same amount (4 tsp), add it directly with the flour, but omit the first rise; instead let it rest for 10 min. I substituted 1 cup of white flour with: 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, 1/4 cup oat bran, and 1/4 cup flax meal. I also used sucanat (raw sugar) instead of white. Gives a very different flavour and it's a bit heavy, but still very yummy and better than store-bought!
These are SO soft and SO fluffy! ***TIP:*** after kneading dough just plop all of it in a greased bowl, cover and let rise for an hour in a cool oven (don't turn the oven on). The yeast creates heat and placing it in the enclosed oven keeps it warm and it will rise fuller and faster. Then take it out, punch it down and shape them however you want (They make great rolls too) in a pan or on a cookie sheet. Cover them and place them back in the cool oven to rise another hour. Take them out, uncover them, brush with melted butter or an egg wash, and turn the oven on and let it preheat. Bake as the directions state. This bread is the softest most delicious bread I have ever tasted. Also: I just threw my butter, water and milk in a bowl and put it in the microwave for a minute. If the mixture is really warm, but not too warm where you can place your finger in it and not burn yourself, it is the perfect temp. If the mixture gets too hot it will kill off the yeast and leave you with dense bread. ***1 packet of instant yeast is aprox. 1 tablespoon. I have a large package of yeast and do not use the little packets. So if you aren't using the packets either, just use a tablespoon full.
Awesome recipe! I just threw everything in the bread machine and had perfect hot dog buns! Wont be buying store-bought anymore...
Excellent. I used my bread machine dough cycle and they came out perfect. I let the dough rise for an hour before shaping the buns. Then I let the buns rise for 35 minutes. The best!!
These were easy to make, but a little on the dense side. I would try the recipe again with a little more yeast.
These are so delicious! I just put everything in my bread machine on the dough cycle and followed the rest of the recipe. My husband loves them and is requesting them all the time! They are so much better than store bought and taste like they are from a fancy burger joint. I don't think we will ever buy store bought buns again! Yum!
Great recipe. Even baked the hot dog in the dough and it turned out perfectly! Thanks Sally!
Okay, I admit, it could have been me, but these turned out really bad. It made 8 hamburger buns that were flat and dense. I was so excited to find this recipe but I guess I will have to keep searching for a good one. :0( Sorry.
no rating... but would like to respond to the gal whose buns turned out very heavy...my brother-in-law is a baker and he said that when this happens, it is usually because we have used too much shortening or oil...I have tested his observation and found it to be true!!! I have had such light fluffy bread since cutting back on the shortening, that I now use half of the measurement that the recipe calls for.... Hope that helps y'all out.
Great recipe. We made these as burger and hotdog buns. The texture was great. We used shortening in place of the butter. Turned out beautifully. SO much better for the wallet than buying store bought too!
I halved this recipe to make 6 and they turned out delightfully. I am the worst at breadbaking, most of my baking comes out heavy and leaden but these are light, fluffy, and HUGE. I didn't knead, just used a Kitchen Aid with dough hook for 8 minutes and gave it a 15-minute rise time. Yummy!
Oh my gosh, I felt like a professional baker!!! My husband even took a picture of them! I halved the recipe then used my bread machine to mix everything. I put 1 C of flour with the salt, sugar & yeast (I used 3/4 t of regular yeast) in the pan then started the machine. After it mixed for a couple seconds I poured in the milk mixture then half a beaten egg. I then finished slowly pouring the flour in & let the machine take over from there. I rolled them up exactly like the directions said, then covered them with saran wrap (lightly sprayed with cooking spray)and put them in the oven until they raised to the size I wanted. Baked them and "wa-laa", perfection! Thanks for a great recipe, I wish I could give it 10 stars!
These got rave reviews from my kids and hubby!! I followed recipe to a T and used my bread machine. I got very confused about how much yeast to add, so I followed bread machine instructions and used 2 1/4 tsp. Turned out perfect!! I made small mini burger buns and large, "man" size buns and found that the larger ones needed about 2 more mins. to bake. Highly recommend these soft fluffy buns!!
This recipe is SO simple! I had made it before for hamburger buns and it was a success. Last night I made hoagie buns for steak sandwiches-AWESOME! The only thing different I did was use buttermilk instead of regular milk-I had it and wanted to see what it tasted like-DELICIOUS! I used my dough hook on my Kitchen Aid mixer and I honestly didn't do more than 2 minutes of actual hand kneading. This is a great recipe and It'll used from here on out! I'm going to try it for breadsticks, next! Thanks!
I only gave them a 4 because I think it is a great base recipe for buns. I seasoned mine up a bit because I can't just have a plane jane bread. I added garlic powder, onion powder and Italian seasoning. You could easily make these into onion or cheese buns !
I'm not sure if I did something wrong or if even though my yeast was new it was not good, but these didn't rise at all for me. They smell delicious but weigh a ton. Perhaps I can throw them at husband if he doesn't behave, LOL. Thanks for sharing, I'll try these again and if it works out I'll update my rating.
This is the best hamburger bun recipe I have found, but then again it is the only one I have found. I give it a medium rating, because it is definitely lighter than regular bread, but still a little dense. The hamburger buns do not rise very much. I would try letting them rise for an hour. I made this recipe both by hand and with the bread machine. The hot dog buns did rise more than the hamburger shape. I found the quantity accurate (six hamburger and eight hot dog out of one recipe.)
Nice recipe! I made one batch of Hamburger buns and a batch of hot dog buns. The hamburger buns were "prettier" than the hot dog buns but all tasted good! Will make them again! ***UPDATE*** I made this recipe again today. I needed hoagie rolls to put BBQ beef on. I just dropped the risen dough out of the bowl on to the floured bread board and just lightly flattened it out and left it in it's round shape. I cut it into 8 pieces like cutting a pie. I rolled up each "wedge" from the small end to the big end, and at the same time was pulling tension on the doughs surface. I let these roll up sit and rest for about 5 minutes and then rolled them out the length I wanted (about 9") I covered them with plastic wrap sprayed with Pam and let them proof about a half hour. Brushed them with an egg was and sprinkled sesame seeds on top and then made 4 diagonal slashes on each bun. Baked on a stone at 375* for about 12 minutes. 16 buns (double batch) and 7 adults for dinner, only 4 buns left over! Very good sandwich rolls! Sorry for the long review, but they were good!!
Great, fast and easy! I have made this recipe 4 times already. Followed the recipe exactly, except adding extra ½ cup of flour. I calculated the cost; .12 a bun.
You can't go wrong! These buns are delicious, easy, and FAST! I follow the recipe exactly, except for these changes: 3 cups of whole wheat flour (1 1/2 cups of white flour), honey instead of sugar, and coconut oil instead of butter. I mix and knead by hand, roll out the dough to about 1/2 inch thickness, then cut to the desired size of hamburger bun. (I make them smaller than the store-bought buns because who really NEEDS all of that bread?!) I let them rise 30+ minutes on a greased cookie sheet and then bake as directed. They have always turned out PERFECT ... rave reviews all around! We use them for pulled pork, hamburgers, tuna, lunch meat sandwiches, and even peanut butter and jelly! They are healthier, cheaper, and a million times more delicious than anything you'll buy in the store!
I have tried several recipes for hamburger buns, since I started using a bread machine 5 years ago. This is the very first that my husband really, really liked. All others have been too dense. Thanks for a recipe that I plan to use a lot!
OK, I let these rise for the 30-35 minutes mentioned in the recipe directions. NOT RNOUGH TIME. I figured maybe they would rise and puff up more in the oven, but they really didn't. I was a little baffled that the directions didn't call for a first rise, then a second when shaped, like most breads...but I wanted to do it exactly as written. Big mistake. I should have read the reviews first, as I would have given them two 1 hour rising times. The taste is great, it's just a shame that I ended up with small skinny hotdog buns. Next time I'll extend the rising time twice.
The absolute best Hamburger buns I have ever had! Everyone asks for the recipe.Remember to be kind to your yeast and these babies get huge! I rise with bowl/buns covered with saran wrap in a warm oven.
THIS IS WITHOUT A DOUBT, THE BEST BREAD I HAVE EVER HAD!!!!
These were great I gave them 4 stars because the recipe itself was a great starting place but I did make some changes. First I brought the eggs to room temp by placing them in warm water and used evaporated milk instead of regular milk so there was no heating needed. I proofed the yeast before adding the milk mixture to it and then added the flours (1 c bread, 1 c wheat, 1 1/4 c AP) to that. I used the other 1/4 c AP flour during kneading, which I did by hand. I took the advice of another reviewer and let the dough rise once (for an hour) before dividing it and then let it rise again. Half of them I flattened for buns, 3 I added oatmeal and sunflowers to (for breakfast roll), and 3 I added melted butter and garlic salt (for dinner). THEY ARE WONDERFUL! I've had one at every meal since I made them (great for making little pizzas on!) :-D (and the hubby loves them too!) Will def. make these before buying buns/rolls again. THANKS!
This is the best burger bun recipe I've tried! I did let them rise almost 2 hours because I was gone, they were a nice size (I made 12) and stayed soft when I finished the last one 4 days later. They did have a slight buscuit-y taste/texture, but not a bad thing! Thanks!
These buns are perfect! I made them with half the amount of sugar and let the dough rise twice. Will always use this recipe from now on.
Turned out really well. The buns were a bit heavier than i would have liked so I may try letting them rise a bit more next time. Overall they were excellent. Will definatley make them again.
Love these buns !!! Very good recipe, I just love the smell that this bread makes throughout my house when it's baking...yummmm! I mix all ingredients in my bread machine, then I roll the dough into balls on my baking sheet, usually one or two of them come out a little smaller than the others...LOL but I guess I just gotta practice my baking skills..lol. Thank you for this wonderful recipe! It's a keeper in my recipe book!
We LOVE these rolls!! I have been using my mother in laws recipe which has to sit over night in the fridge. These were so quick and easy. they have a fairly dense texture and don't 'squish' when you eat 'em. Two suggestions...1)Only make ten rolls, if you make twelve they are too small for burgers and 2) When you put them on the pan to rise, flatten them out quite a bit, they really get 'poofy'!
These turned out perfect after a made a few adjustments and alterations to the method. I used 4 tsp. of yeast and only 1 tsp. of salt. I also used 5 1/4 cups of flour. I also only heat the milk, water and sugar to 105 degrees not 120 as this would kill a lot of the yeast. I added the salt after the flour as salt also will kill the yeast. After I kneaded the dough, I greased it, covered it in a bowl and let it rise for 1 hour. I punched it down and then shaped it into 12 buns and baked them for 16 minutes. They turned out perfectly fluffy and not to sweet or dense. Next time I think I will add so onion or garlic powder for additional flavour.
I've found the secret to making these great is to allow the longer rising time as suggested by others. (One or even two hours is fine.) I substitute 2 cups of whole wheat four for 2 cups of the white flour. I add a tablespoon of gluten flour and let my bread machine do the kneading. Then I shape the rolls and head off to church or take my son to a movie matinee while they rise. If you let them rise on parchment paper, you can slide them onto a preheated baking stone without disturbing them. Enjoy! (Riverview, New Brunswick)
Absolutely wonderful recipe. Light and tasty and could definitely serve for sandwiches or on their own as rolls. I didn't go by estimated rise times - just looked at the buns and and popped them in the oven when they looked nice and big. I have also made 24 mini-buns with these for my kids and they are always a hit.
These turned out great! I used half whole wheat flour and made the dough in a bread machine. Stopped the machine after 1st rise and went back to recipe step three to finish. Will use same recipe for bread sticks!
Delicious! Turns a simple meal into a gourmet meal. I felt silly making homemade buns for sloppy joes, but I'm SO glad I did. These are excellent! I sprinkled a few sesame seeds on top before baking - cause I like 'em.
These are excellent. I just made them into hamburger buns and used my breadmaker. Other than using the breadmaker I followed the recipe exactly as written.
These were awesome. I used 1 1/2c skim milk and no water and let the dough rise once before forming the rolls and they turned out perfect.
This is the best bread ever!!!!!! Not just for burgers and hot dogs; but excellent for sandwiches. We also make dinner rolls to surprise our guests. We absolutely love them. My husband let the dough to rise about an hour. Then when he makes the buns, he let it rise about 20 more minutes; and then is perfect to go in the oven.
Threw everything into the bread machine on the dough cycle and it came out perfectly. The dough was beautiful! I shaped them and let them rise once more before brushing with egg white and baking. Came out great!!!
These would be totally over the top if I read some more reviews and did an initial rise prior to shaping. I let them rise for a little over 2 hrs post shaping. First time that I made hotdog buns and I must say did not turn out bad at all. The burger buns were exceptional. Painted some egg white and added some sesame seeds on top. They were perfect and I could control the size. Some were larger than others per our preference based on the size of the burgers. Yowza these were outrageously delish! Definately worth making if you have the time. Will rise twice next time and put these right over the edge. Thanks so much for another outstanding recipe on this site.
Wow!!! Those buns are the best hamburger buns I have ever had! Thank you so much for the awesome recipe! I will have to make them again!
I have made these buns a few times already! My husband and I love 'em! I took some advice and let dough rise for an hour, then rolled the dough into balls, letting them rise for another 30 mins and then baking them. Worked perfectly!
These are great!! I mixed the dough in my Kitchenaid mixer.The only thing I did differently was to let the dough raise once before I shaped them, punched it down, shaped them & let them raise again. They turned out wonderful! Thanks for the recipe, Sally!
Excellent. We mades ours with 50% white flour and 50% home-milled whole wheat flour. We also used soy milk instead of cow milk.
I made these for my family last night and they were fabulous! I let them rise a little longer than recipe called for and they turned out perfect. Not heavy at all.
My husband REALLY likes these, and I'm a fan of anything that is not so full of chemicals! If you make the dough in the bread maker, you don't need to bother with heating the milk, and just put the egg in at the same time as the other liquids. The only thing I would suggest is make 10 buns instead of 12 to get the classic size.
tried and failed twice. Dough didn't rise enough for the fluffy buns I expected, seemed more like a dinner roll. Taste was on point, though. Maybe I'll try once more before giving up.
I forgot to add the egg at the right moment. I only remembered after I's already been kneading for a few minutes. I wasn't sure what to do, so I just added the egg to the dough and kneaded a bit more. I needed some extra flour on the board and my hands, but the buns turned out wonderfully! This is a super recipe. (I gave the buns an egg wash and added a sprinkling of sesame seeds with great results.)
We have been making these buns for almost as long as the recipe has been here and we LOVE them ! We even use this recipe to make dinner rolls. We have adapted it to use half white and half freshly ground whole wheat flour.
i love this recipe. the dough is just "FABB-U-LUSS". i rolled each roll out and put mozarella cheese and deli cut pastrami on it, folded it over... and made little hot pockets. it was beautiful and tasty. thanks a million.. lunch was good!
Hi, Thanks for this GREAT recipe! Im a 32yr old male and even I couldn't screw it up. The buns were perfect, exactly 12 and even my wife was impressed! I took some pics with my digital camera, maybe I'll post them somewhere sometime. I tried a few other recipes and I usually ended up with either rocks, slosh or something else un-edible but this recipe was PERFECT!
These buns are delicious and eay to make. For hamburger buns I make only 10 because I like them large and I flatten them to about an inch high before the final rise. They also make great sub buns. Ed MacDonald
I've made this several times. In the past, the buns have turned out little and dense. However, this past time they were AMAZING. soft and fluffy. I did a few things differently. 1. I actually followed the recipe when it says to beat in 1/2 cup of flour at a time (resisted the urge to speed things up) and did not add any extra flour. I tried to be scant on the flour. 2. I gave it a double rise like most bread - once as a giant dough ball and again in little ball form. 3. I made only 8 hamburger buns and they turned out to be the perfect size. 4. I flattened them down a lot before their second rise on the baking sheet.
Holy Cow!! These babies are awesome! I halved the recipe, used skim milk, one whole egg and still the two and a quarter tsp of yeast. Put all in my bread machine then went on to step three. The taste is just great and so easy to make! I used them for grilled burgers and had no problems with them not holding the burger. Just perfect!
Wow! I started the dough in my Kitchen Aid and before the dough was completely pulled together, we had unexpected company. I turned off the mixer and the dough sat there for an hour! When I got back to it, the dough had a dry crust on the outside. I decided to try to finish it anyway, so I started the mixer back up and proceeded. They were great! My family loved them!!! If I didn't ruin them - no one can!
Excellent for chili dogs. I used a rolling pin to make the rectangles for the hot dog buns--it took a little time, but definitely worth it. Can't wait to try the hamburger buns, and it'll be much quicker.
These were great! They do not taste like mushy white store buns, and kids may prefer that kind of thing, but my family (including kids) thought these were really good, and that they make burgers seem fancier. I have put sesame seeds, poppy seeds and plain egg wash on at various times, and they were all good.
I made these for a my kids' birthday party, YUM! I love them so much I am now making them for a baby shower for about 20. They are worth it. I had to bring it down to only serve 9 per batch, I felt it was too much for my bread machine, mine is 1 1/2 pound.
These turned out great! I did notice I got two different results from the same batch baking them on different pans. One pan resulted in really light & fluffy buns & the other in flatter heavier buns. Experiment! Thanks for the great recipe!
Perfection! Like some others, I used the good ole bread machine for the dough cycle, added in quite a bit of minced garlic as well as an extra rise prior to baking. Thank you!
I'm very disapointed with this recipe, the dougth did not rise as mentioned, I had work with yeast with several recipes from this site and this is the first time that does not work as the recipe saids
These turned out light and fluffy but it seemed to have a sour taste to it- I added 1 tbsp of yeast, was that too much? hmmmmm....Also I did make this in the bread machine, then shaped baked in the ooven, they didnt brown- maybe I took them out too quick?
So nice and fluffy! They were delicious!
I think these turned out great. I made them just like the recipe stated. I was concerned about only one rising, but they were actually bigger than I thought they would be and so easy. Will make them often, Thanks for this wonderful recipe.
I dumped all of the ingredients into my breakmaker. 4.5 cups of flour pretty much maxed it out...but eventually a nice dough was made. When all was said and done, everyone said these were the best burger/sandwich rolls they've ever had!! It made enough for dinner, then lunch, and even a few breakfast sandwiches. Toasted them and put on fried egg, cheese, and Canadian bacon. Awesome! Thanks for the recipe.
These were amazing. Everyone loved them. I did make two changes. I used 1 1/2 cup bread flour in place of all-purpose. I also let them rise twice as long. They were not dense, but soft and fluffy. Smelled amazing.
These buns were great! I was a little apprehensive about the hot dog-sized lumps of dough I got when I tried to shape them into hot dog buns. They looked a little small, and I was afraid they wouldn't rise to be big enough so I made seven instead of the recommended eight. Boy, was I surprised when I pulled these out of the oven! They got huge! The smaller ones turned out to be the perfect size! I halfed the recipe and used the left over half of the egg for an egg wash. I wouldn't recommend doing this because the tops stayed very pale and looked kind of funky. I would definitely make this again.
I was pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to make hamburger buns. With all the trans fat/partially hydrogenated garbage in everything nowadays, I am looking for homemade recipes to substitute. As easy as it is to just buy this kind of thing, making them wasn't that much harder. Personally, I like the fact that I know what is going into my family/friends mouths. Thank you for making this transition easier. PS. My husband ate them with butter and honey for breakfast, he really likes them!!!
I love this recipe. Sometkmes I make rolls and other times I make it into a loaf of bread, plus 8 rolls. I also use my bread machine on the dough cycle.
These came out just great, I proof the yeast with a little of the warm milk 110*temp mixed with the sugar,butter...about a 1/4 Milk cup to 1 Tbl yeast I used...after about 10 mins then I mixed everything...I proofed for 50mins ,then made the rolls and then proofed 35 mins.I made half hamburger w/sesame seed and half hot bun with poppy seed..I rolled the dough out and used a 32oz tomato can to cut the hamburger buns and the hot dog..I just rolled in a log and cut 6"ea...made about 7 of ea....Best hot dog bun I ever have had...cant get poppy seed buns here in FL where Im at...being from chicago..thats what im use too.
Great recipe! Bread flour is key and proofing in your oven (heat to 100F with a bowl or dish of water and shut for 1 hr with oven off) Many others use bread machine. Just use a bowl and knead it. Don't want to over develop the glutens. Mine came out light and airy. It takes some time to proof so don't rush them. Patience will reward you!
this is a good recipe as far as bread goes. it tastes great! however, it's a little sweet and dense for hotdogs. thanks for the previous recommendations to let it rise longer. i let mine rise 2 hours. also, i halfed the recipe like another cook and made 8 hotdog buns like the recipe suggested instead of 6, but i think they'd be better bigger. this is a great bread stick recipe- just brush with garlic butter or dip in cheese sauce.
I used my KA mixer. Had to add 1/3 cup of additional flour. I used dry active yeast. My rise took about 90 minutes. I got 13 hamburger buns --- they look wonderful!! Thanks for a great recipe!
These were not great for me. I made as directed, except like another reviewer added 1/2 c of butter instead of 1/4 c. I put the ingredients into my bread machine on the dough cycle. When I removed the dough, it was gorgeous and easy to work with. I turned my oven on low until it warmed up and then shut it off. I placed the buns in the oven for an hour to rise. After rising, I baked them for 12 minutes at 350. They were soft, but just not a lot of flavor. Probably would not make again
I love this recipe! I used half whole wheat flour and half white, and I substituted 1T active dry yeast for the package of instant yeast. Then I mixed the yeast with the warm liquids and half the flour and let proof for 45 minutes. From there, add remaining flour and salt and follow the recipe instructions. Ymmm...
Did not rise up to an appropriate height for buns. I bake bread often so I am not sure why.
My yeast was expired, it proofed, but I used a little extra just in case, about 1 tsp extra. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly, using my kitchen-aid mixer to knead the dough, and got 16 big awesome hot-dog buns. Oh, one more thing, I let them rise about an hour, recipe says less than that for hot-dog buns.
So easy and good! Made dough in my bread machine, after first rise took out, shaped, and let rise for another 30-40 min. Made 8 huge hamburger buns and two hot dog buns, will probably make a few more next time so they come out smaller. Substituted 2 cups wheat flour for white, used bread flour for rest. Very soft and tasty, much better than store bought!
These turned out beautifully as burger buns. They were a little "bready" inside but will try to make them flatter when i set them out to rise. Will make again.
The first time i made this recipe, the dough was very tough and hard to work with, didn't rise well, and made a very dense roll. I made these again today, and though again, the dough seemed a little too tough, the rolls came out great and tasted amazing!!! Thank you.
Not the best I've had. Still searching for the right bun recipe.
Great recipe! I made hot dog buns out of them and they turned out great. I can't wait to try the hamburgar buns next.
I made hot dog buns and they were a success. Can't wait to make hamburger buns. I will never buy buns at the store again.
I was really looking forward to trying this recipe. I've made a lot of breads, pizza dough, etc. over the years, but never hamburger buns. What a disappointment and waste of ingredients. The buns were dense with a coarse texture, not what I expected based on all the positive reviews.
So great! These were just wonderful and I made them twice. I love it when my Kitchen Aid can do all the work. This recipe made more than I expected.
LOVED THESE! I made them for grilled sausages and My Hubby said "Oh wow these are really good". I cut the recipe in half, and it made 4 large hot dog type rolls which was great as there are only the two of us. They were not fluffy and airy, they had some density which is exactly what I was looking for, I hate how store bought buns can get soggy, yuk! I will continue to make and enjoy them.
These were very good! Everyone loved them. I am making them again tonight as dinner rolls and going to brush them with margarine/honey when they come out of the oven. Thank you for posting them.
I have made these several times, using my bread machine to make and rise the dough and they come out great every time. These are the only buns we use for hamburgers now - just takes a little more planning. I have also made them as regular dinner rolls by just making them a little smaller.
These are very dinner roll"ish" but, family loved them. Brushed the top with butter. Made in the bread machine until step 3. Saved me from running to the store, thanks! Next time I think I'll try bread flour.
These were wonderful and really easy to make. They came out soft and light. It took less than an hour from start to finish for me, as I heated the butter mixture in the microwave I used regular yeast and let the milk mixture cool a bit, then proofed the yeast in it then mixed everything in my KA, let them rise in a warm place for about 30 min and baked them for 11 min. Perfection. They also freeze well.
Really tasty. They would make great dinner rolls as everyone else stated. I couldn't help but eating one plain straight out of the oven.
Fantastic! I added the ingredients as described in the recipe to my breadmaker. This also gave it a rising time prior to forming the balls, as other reviewers wisely suggested. Before baking them, I gave them an egg wash and sprinkled on poppy seeds (my husband wants a Chicago style hot dog). I took the original author's suggestion to make 16 hot dog buns instead of 12 but definitely will not do that again. I ended up with "hot dog buns" that might handle a small stick of beef jerky. I LOVE the taste of the bread, though, so will definitely make it again...maybe even tonight.
These were really very good! I have made these twice-once in my kitchen aid and the second time in my bread machine (with the machine, I used less flour than called for). On my second try (which is in the machine right now) I added 1 cup wheat in place of a cup of the white flour. They make really beautiful and big rolls :) Used them for sloppy joes and they were very filling!
These buns are really yummy. My whole family enjoyed them with our hamburgers (including my 2 year old). They are super soft, but dense enough not to be squashed.
I made this recipe with soy milk and non-dairy margarine and it was great! Very good! I keep kosher and its easy to make parve buns now! Also tried this recipe with the bread machine making the dough... did a GREAT job -- super fluffy!
They didn't turn out the way that I thought they would, maybe it was my error but I will be buying mine from my bakery down the street!!!!
