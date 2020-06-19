Creamy Cauliflower Salad

This cauliflower, tossed in a sweet and slightly sour dressing with lots of other goodies, is sure to be a crowd pleaser!

By BOOKCHICKADEE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 - 6 servings
  • Place egg in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel, and chop.

  • Toss cauliflower florets, tomatoes, bacon bits, cheese, and eggs together in a bowl.

  • In a separate bowl, dissolve sugar into vinegar and lemon. Whisk in mayonnaise until thoroughly combined.

  • Pour dressing over salad, and toss gently to coat. Cover and refrigerate until well-chilled. Toss again gently, and serve.

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 34.6g; cholesterol 128.5mg; sodium 414.9mg. Full Nutrition
