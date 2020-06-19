Creamy Cauliflower Salad
This cauliflower, tossed in a sweet and slightly sour dressing with lots of other goodies, is sure to be a crowd pleaser!
I made this a little lighter by using a third cup of reduced fat mayonnaise, reduced fat sour cream and nonfat greek yogurt. I did add some fresh ground pepper. This is a great salad but I think it could be fantastic with some spices thrown in. It was a little bland. Next time, I'll add in a couple tablespoons of homemade dry ranch dressing mix.Read More
This was the most gross recipe I have ever made or tried!!Read More
This got rave reviews from lunch guests, with everyone clamoring for the recipe. I cut back on the sugar in the dressing, and splenda could be used to make this a low carbers "mock potato salad". Delicious!
This is one of the most flavorful salads I have ever had. I used Miracle whip and decreased sugar to 1/4 cup. I have to be careful or could eat it all myself.
This was one of the top 10 recipes that I have found on this site. My wife raved about it and we had very few leftovers, but she wanted to take those to work with her. Followed the recipe exactly, but next time I will cut back a bit on mayo. This was truly exceptional.
Enjoyed this recipe as a nice change of pace. I would increase the bacon bits if doing again. The kids ate it too. Would be nice for a summer potluck dish.
My family really likes this salad! My parents are on Atkins, so I substituted Splenda for the sugar. It's a great way to get your veggies!
I made this for the first time today and I don't think there's going to be any left for dinner! I only used 1\4 cup of sugar but I added a few more bacon bits and an extra tsp. of vinegar. Really good.
Delicious. Cut the sugar to 1/4 cup or less. Splenda would be good in this to cut carbs. Big hit at parties. Easy to make. I like to cut the cauliflower up into really small pieces. I use rice vinegar and that gives it a really great flavor.
This was a hit at Easter. Many family members asked for the recipe. My husband liked it because of the fresh veggies used. It took longer to make than I expected, but was certainly worth it with all the compliments I received!
The sauce is good- must use less sugar and add salt. I added chopped red pepper instead of tomato out of personal preference as well as a shallot. Must let sit overnight to soak in all the sauce. I am not a fan of the raw cauliflower, next time I make it I will probably slightly cook it somehow to get rid of that raw crunch. Overall very yummy.
A true winner! My daughters eat this stuff like it's candy! Perfect summertime salad that is so easy to throw together!!
This is a tasty salad and a little different with the bacon and tomatoes in it. I'll make it again - good to take to lunch!
I made this recipe last night for the 1st time and I loved it! Great taste, easy to make, easy to find ingredients and the best: my husband's discerning palate loved it! He couldn't stop eating. I used 1/2 cup light mayo and 1/2 cup sour cream.
this is delicious! i cut out half of the sugar and didn't miss it a bit. i am pregnant with gestational diabetes. this took care of my craving for potato salad!
i used half orange cauliflower, and half broccoli, so with the red tomatoes, it was very pretty! and i blanched the cauliflower and broccoli ever so slightly, just to take a bit of an edge off the crunch.
This is awesome and always have requests to bring to functions. I omitted the cheese and eggs, but add corn to add color and extra texture. Great recipe, and one on the top of my go-tos!!
Great side salad. Took this to a ladies' luncheon and it was a hit. I used 1/4 C Xylitol with Miracle Whip Lite, turkey bacon and I totally forgot the cheese. Will definitely make this again. Thanks!
This would be much better with a lot less mayo.
This was absolutely delicious. I made it exactly as the recipe. I took it to a potluck at the campground and everyone was raving about it. I had to make copies of the recipe for several people. I will be making this again.
The salad was ok.
Pretty basic recipe. The dressing was what I was looking for but nothing too exciting. Will probably make it again. I liked it better the first day.
delicious, but did not need all that mayo to make it taste good
Skip the sugar and the bacon bits. Add about 1/2 c red onion chopped, about 8 pieces of real bacon chopped and an extra egg and you have a winner.
The first bite was good but it was just way to sweet. If I tried this recipe again I would definately omit the sugar.
Excellent and Delicious! Wow! I made this with a new food processor I purchased and was very happy with how fine it chopped everything. It was like cole slaw, but with a different flavor. I am on a very low carb diet, so I asked a friend what there opinion was, since I made it with Splenda, and she said it was really good, very casually. I said out of 5 stars, what would you give it? She took another bite, looked at me and said "5 Stars" LOL! I was so happy to hear that! I feel the same way! This is a delicous and different salad and so yummy! I don't miss potato salad now! Thank you SOOOOO MUCH! I love this recipe and it will be a summer and picnic favorite!
This salad has an interesting flavor. However, the recipe calls for too much sugar, which over powers all the other flavors. My DH agreed. I don't think I'll be making this again.
this recipe was awesome! hubbie said, "this does to cauliflower what your aunt's recipe does to potatoes" (her potatoe salad recipe is the best). Needless to say, if it got hubbie to enjoy eating cauliflower, it is mighty impressive. Added more bacon per one reviewer's suggestion. Thanks!
I am the original poster of this recipe (just changed user names since). Many years later and we still love this!! I do add chopped red onion to it now. :o)
I had to take a moment during our 4th of July party to dash off this review. One of our guests said, "Who made this?" When I told him I did, he said, "This is the best salad I've ever had, bar none! You have to give my wife this recipe!
Just finished making and tried it...very good. Perfect way to use up a good vegetable...makes a good amount too. Like other reviewers I added some red onion and cut sugar down to 1/4 cup. Will definately keep recipe on hand and make again.
I love this salad. It's a nice change from the broccoli salad and cole slaw. I, too, made it lighter by using light mayo and splenda and leaving out the cheese. (Personal preference on the cheese...not a big fan.) I made up for using the lighter ingredients by using real bacon. I think the only thing I would do next time is add more bacon, tomatoes and eggs. It seemed a bit short on those ingredients.
the sugar ruined this salad for me. I will make it again but not add any sugar at all
This is an easy and tasty salad and a nice change of pace from the more traditional broccoli salad.
Seriously - I could eat this whole thing by myself. I only used 1/4 cup sugar and 3 TB vinegar - that was my only change and this rocks!!!!
this was easy to make and very good!
Great recipe. Instead of bacon bits i cooked up 5 slices of bacon and chopped them up. I also added a 1/2 cup of red onion. It took awhile to make but well worth it.
Delicious! I blanched my cauliflower. I just don't like it raw. I also added some leftover broccoli. This is a great salad. I may try a little less sugar next time. I agree with others that this would work with lots of different veggies and adaptations. I want to try adding red onion.
I modified this slightly based on what I had in my kitchen (about 2/3 cup light mayo, 2 T lemon juice, 1 T rice vinegar, 2 T sugar for the dressing, only 2 eggs, slightly more bacon, doubled up on tomatoes and cheese, added a lot of fresh ground pepper), but I think that if I made it for company or a potluck, I would try the original. Delicious salad!
Pretty good salad. A nice change from potato or pasta salad. I happened to have cauliflower just picked from the garden and I wanted to do something with it.
I thought this would have been WAY too sweet with 1/3 cup of sugar, so I just added it a little at a time until it was how I wanted. Also, I really didn't much care for the eggs in it. Next time I will omit them, and use less mayo too.
I ended up using broccoli instead of cauliflower. I added some grapes and omitted the bacon and eggs.
Very very very good and easy salad....YUMMY
This was a really great salad. I added some finely chopped green onions for color and instead of bacon bits, I cooked one slice of thick-cut bacon and crumbled into the salad. I only used a portion of the sugar. The first day the salad was plenty sweet enough. We expected the leftovers to be sweeter after marinating all night, but it was actually less sweet than the first day. I would recommmend if you use less sugar to serve same day, but if you plan to make ahead, use what is called in the recipe. We also decided the dressing would work great with a broccoli salad or coleslaw. I sure will make this again for our next BBQ, it was quite yummy!
The dressing was too sweet for me and I cut it down to 1/4 cup. My husband really enjoyed it though.
This was very good, loved the texture. Made with Low Fat Mayo. Husband helped me make it and was not so sure about the recipe until he tried it! Was delish. Made for Mother's Day, was different and everyone enjoyed it. Will definately make again.
This was a great salad...I used real bacon instead of the bits, and, like many others, used a fraction of the sugar, and only about 1/2 cup of low-fat mayo. It made a great salad supper dish, and I can't wait to take it to a potluck!
I too used miracle whip and omitted the sugar. added some onion and a hand full of craisons. It was great!
This was very tasty. Its visually appealing and something different. I have gotten so tired of potato salads this was a welcome change
i also only used 1/4 cup of sugar, there was a lot of sauce so use a big head of cauliflower. this owuld be good with any type vegetable (brocolli, carrots, etc). this recipe has been downloaded 3400 times but only rated 45, it really is a great recipe.
Great recipe! Perfect for watching your weight. I added a few sliced radishes and skipped the sugar, used a low fat mayo and added just a little Splenda and I couldn't stay out of it!
This was definitely a crowd-pleaser at our cabin last weekend with the guests.
My husband really loves this. Me who doesn't like cauliflower so much .. adore this recipe. Well done!
I made this for a ladies' luncheon and everyone loved it! The cauliflower was cut into small pieces, I added 1/4 cup chopped red onion and used a coleslaw dressing that I had left over instead of mayo and sugar. I did add the vinegar and lemon juice, and they were needed. I used feta instead of cheddar, and that worked well. It sat overnight in the frig, and I think that helped the flavors. Will definitely made this again!!!
VG - honey-must. dr. good - any veg. combo - oiives ,gr.on, broc., etc
Made this for a 4th of July party, and everyone enjoyed it. Since the recipe did not specify type of vinegar, I used balsamic which added a nice touch.
What a great salad this is! I've made it a few times and we always enjoy it!
Good but not outstanding. My husband liked it. I already had eggs boiled so it was fast and easy. I think next time I would add some red onion and more grape tomatoes.
Good use of cauliflower and prep is so easy. I think the recipe calls for little too much vinegar, so I used only 1 tbsp. I also skipped the bacon, didn't seem to need it. I'll be making this salad again for sure. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I wanted someway to make cauliflower differently. Enjoyed this salad very much. I lightened the dressing by using Low fat mayo in a smaller amount, added some EVOO and Dijon mustard. Very satisfying.
Honestly I was a little scared to try this recipe as cauliflower can be so strong in flavor but I was pleasantly surprised! This was delicious and the flavor mild. I'd suggest adding green onions same as other reviewers and also to chop the flowerettes up some. Over all it was wonderful and I can't wait to share it at my next family gathering.
I really like this. Far too much dressing mind you. Next time I make this I will cut that part in half. It was literally a pool at the bottom of the bowl. Like others, I only used 1/4 cup of honey instead of sugar. I didn't have lemon juice so I just used white vinegar. I added a little garlic powder as well. Will make again.
This is sooooooooo delish!!!!! We all loved it!,I did however blanch the cauliflower for 7 min(blanched chopped)and used 2 teaspoons of splenda. I also omitted the cheese but next time I will use it. Don't forget to add salt and pepper. I think this is better then using starchy potatoes!
This was good and different from what I usually fix. I started to leave the eggs out, then decided to add them; good move!
Very good - just added a few sliced black olives for color.
WOW! This recipe is like my favorite! It seems Like alot of people like it! Great job!
YUMMY! A KEEPER! I made very few adjustments. Based on reading the reviews, I used 1/4 cup sugar [or less]; 3 teaspoons white wine vinegar; and low-fat mayo. Substitued chopped sweet red peppers for the tomatoes [hubby doesn't like them] and about 1/2 cup chopped red onion. As a compromise, I used Hormel's REAL crumbled bacon [supposedly 50% less fat than pan fried bacon] and definitely used more than 3 tablespoons! What a wonderful contrast of flavors. This will become my standard contribution to "get-togethers" this summer! PS: It did take a long time to chop the cauliflower into small florets...other than that, it went together quickly. Use a LARGE bowl for ease of mixing or you'll have it all over your counter!
I thought this was excellent. I might add a red onion next time but other than that it was Great.
I chopped up 5 green onions too. Added nice color and taste. This was GREAT!
We really enjoyed this salad. I only used 1/4 cup low-fat mayo, but I added more tomatoes, and next time might add some green onion. All our guests enjoyed it.
This is an excellent recipe. I do not use the full amount of sugar in the dressing, maybe about half or more. A great way to use uncooked cauliflower. Yumm, yumm, yummm.
I added green onions for some color and a little salt and pepper to the dressing.
I liked this but wasn't crazy about it. It's similar to a broccoli but with a firmer texture - obviously due to the cauliflower.
Delicious! I cut the fat a bit by using 1/2 mayo and 1/2 yogurt and 50% reduced fat cheddar. And it still tastey like I was being naughty! Make sure to make plenty, it goes fast.
We couldn't stop eating this stuff! Very good for low carb diet. I used a little more shredded SHARP cheddar than listed as well as more freshly fried bacon.
I did make some changes. First, I blanched the cauliflower; raw cauliflower has a weird taste to me. I added more eggs and tomatoes and it makes the salad go further. I also cut WAY back on the sweetener. I use Splenda and used barely 1/4 cup so it wasn't too sweet. I made sure to refrigerate the salad and I love it as an alternate to lettuce salads.
Great side dish, I ate it 3 nights in a row. I took other reviewers advice and cut back on the sugar and mayo.
Awesome!
