Lucky Pea Soup

This delicious black-eyed pea soup is a favorite of ours especially when the weather is chilly. It's a great way to start the year with a kicked-up, spicy serving of black-eyed peas! Top with shredded cheese, parsley, green onions, and crumbled bacon to add even more flavor.

By CHEFSTEFANIE

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the bacon in a skillet and cook over medium-high heat until crisp and evenly brown. Drain on paper towels. When cool, crumble into small pieces.

  • Using the same skillet, add the peppers and onion; stir and cook over medium-high heat until transparent and tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour the black beans, tomatoes, and water into a large pot. Stir in the peppers, onion, salt, cumin, dry mustard, chili powder, curry powder, pepper, and sugar. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium, cover, and simmer 20 to 25 minutes. Serve hot sprinkled with bacon, and other toppings of your choice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 6g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 1745.1mg. Full Nutrition
