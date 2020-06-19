Lucky Pea Soup

This delicious black-eyed pea soup is a favorite of ours especially when the weather is chilly. It's a great way to start the year with a kicked-up, spicy serving of black-eyed peas! Top with shredded cheese, parsley, green onions, and crumbled bacon to add even more flavor.
This is good!!! I was unsure of this combo of seasoning but we all loved it. Not spicy hot...just good. It doesn't taste like curry...it's just the combination that makes it good. I didn't even have bacon but I'll bet that makes it even better. We did sprinkle some sharp cheddar on top. Bet it would be good with cilantro sprinkled on top too.
Followed recipe as written, came out tasty enough. Didn't seem quite as substantial as I was hoping for, so I threw in a can of kidney beans and improved it a bit. I might try it again sometime and add in some pork sausage or maybe ham hocks. Overall - good enough for me, and I would recommend giving it a try. Thanks for sharing Steffanie!
This soup was very good. The bacon, cheese, and green onions make the soup. The only change I would make is to use petite diced tomatoes or crushed. The tomato chunks were a little too big for my taste.
This is a terrific cold weather soup. I substituted vegetable broth for the water and used canned black-eyed peas with bacon. If you like it a bit thicker, puree one of the cans of beans with a hand blender before adding. Terrific with cornbread and a salad.
While on vacation, was searching for our New Year's Black Eye Pea recipe, and found it almost exactly as a soup! In my original recipe, I drain the Black Eyed peas, use 2 cans of rotel tomatoes (which are smaller cans, and smaller pieces of tomato) and no added water. My original recipe does not call for sugar either, but does suggest garnishing with the crumbled bacon and parsley. As a side dish, this has become a staple in my family for the past 15 years. I printed the recipe, taped it onto a can of Black Eyed peas and attached a pre-measured bag of the dry spices as a Christmas gift for my college age nieces & nephews one year since they all ask for it when they visit. It is a very pretty, colorful dish as well. I may even try it as soup some time!
I'm sorry that I can only give this 3 stars. It just wasn't what I expected from a pea soup. The tomoto and the spices overpowered the flavor of the peas and the bacon. Not to mention that once my boyfriend dropped the left overs on the floor, we both decided it wasn't so "lucky!" :) I wouldn't make it again. I'm sure there must be a better recipe out there.
We love this soup without any alterations to the recipe. It has a definite chili taste to it, but without all the calories chili has. It could definitely be spiced up if you like more heat, but it had just the right kick for me.
I made this soup for New Years Day this year. It was the most amazing soup I have ever tasted. I can't wait for the weather to cool down to make it again!! I may not be able to wait :) I didn't change a thing in the recipe and it was perfect!! Big thumbs up from me and my family!!
First, I won't rate recipes unless I make them EXACTLY the way they are posted (if you change something, it's not the same recipe!). That being said, this is the best Black-Eyed Pea Soup I've ever made, and my picky-eating family agrees. Wonderful seasoning combination. Wasn't "spicy" in the sense of heat; just a very flavorful blend of spices. Yes, it was tomato-y, but considering the ratio of black-eyed peas to tomatoes is 1:1, that was to be expected, but didn't have a heavy tomato flavor. The only topping we added was the bacon (no cheese or green onions), which was the perfect finishing touch. Will definitely make again.
Loved it! I omitted the dry mustard, curry powder and sugar, then added chicken Better Than Bouillon with the water and a one can of hominy. Green chiles would be a good addition too. Husband especially liked it with the melted cheddar and bacon on top.
Black eyed peas are not my favorite, but when it comes to the end of 2020 , you eat as many as you can. I felt this was a good recipe although the stores were out of the canned peas so we had to use the dry ones. They were tender and the touch of curry pepper was nice.
This recipe was really tasty. I had some cooked black eyed peas I wanted to use up, and the spices looked interesting. I am not much of a legume lover, but eat them because they are healthy. The spices made this soup really good. The only change I made was to use an immersion blender before I added the veges and bacon to puree the peas and tomatoes. And I added a bit more salt. Will become a regular in our household.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2015
Very delicious! My husband is not a big fan of curry but he loved this soup. We had it for New Years Day lunch.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.