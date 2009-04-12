Buttermilk White Bread
This a great white bread recipe for your bread machine. The use of dried buttermilk powder allows the use of the delayed timer feature of your bread machine. Wake up to fresh bread!
Easy to mix up. Rose like it was supposed to. Baked perfectly. Tasted great. What more could you ask for? No disappointments, no criticisms. I was looking for a simple and versatile basic white bread and this was just what I was after. I reduced the honey to 2 T. to ensure against overrising and used butter instead of margarine. Nicely flavored and not too moist as some bread machine breads can be. Just a darn good, reliable recipe, one I'll be going back to often.
I tried this recipe twice. I don't know what it is, but I ended up both times with a loaf that was about a third the size it should be, and far too moist and dense. Disappointing!
This is a great basic white bread. My husband and I have stopped buying store bread and just use this instead. A great hint for measuring honey is to just coat your measuring spoon with vegetable oil. The honey will pour right out without sticking.
A delicous golden loaf of bread. My family loved it.
Excellent staple bread! My three year old daughter asks to help make it. Her, my one year old daughter and I eat almost half the loaf once it cools enough to slice. Tastes delicious still warm, fresh out the "oven".
I LOVE this recipe. I made changes only because of what I had on hand: I substituted half the white flour with whole wheat flour, and only used half the honey. The texture is dense but not too much, the flavor is delicious and the crust is perfect for slicing as sandwhich bread. Also, I only cook my bread in the machine until the dough cycle, at which point I pull it out, punch it down and shape it into my loaf pan, baking it on 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Crust was too hard on medium, so I reduced it to low, and still had to remove it 15 minutes before it was to be finished because it smelled like it was burning. It smelled great, but the crust was still too hard the next day. I let it cool until the outside was no longer steaming, but then put it into my Tupperware breadstorer. It softened up a bit, and was easy to slice the next morning. I wish there was a way for it to not be so crusty, but overall it's a great bread.
Bread was very rubbery and didn't have much flavor despite following the recipe exactly. Would not make again.
Tastes even better than the buttermilk bread I can buy in the store. Very easy to put together and a really good white bread for sandwiches.
My kids LOVE this bread! The doughball is always really sticky, but it bakes up just beautifully. I use a light crust setting. I make this for "company bread" because it makes such a pretty (and tasy!)loaf.
Wonderful bread!! The only changes I made was to use real buttermilk(1%)and used half salt(R) with no salt instead of salt.Thanks for a great recipe Anita
I love it and everyone else did to. Not sweet at all, great taste. I personally use only a 1/2 tsp. of salt. Very easy to make by hand and oven bake. #1. mix all ingredients in a large bowl well (use blender with dough hooks, so much easier). * Make into a ball. #2. Rub just enough oil to cover the ball. Put in warm place and wait up to an hour, letting it double in size.#3. Put dough into a 5X7 bread pan.#4. Let it rise again, about an hour or to what you want.#5. Last 15 mins. of rising preheat oven to 350 to 375.#6. Bake for 30 - 35 mins.#7. Top with butter if you want.
Excellent texture and flavor on first attempt using an older model bread machine that I inherited without a recipe booklet. Used salted butter instead of margarine but did not adjust amount of salt called for in the recipe.
Fantastic fluffy white bread with a nice crust! This is my new staple white bread. I found the crust a little dark so I reduced the crust setting to light instead of medium like the recipe calls for, also used the breadmaker setting for 3 hours rather than 3hr 30min. Still has to be wrapped or bagged when done to soften the crust. You'll love this bread, just adjust the recipe to your liking!
I will never buy white bread from the supermarket again. Thank you Anita! This simple recipe produces a perfect loaf everytime.
Serves 8 scaled down from 12. The recipe is a very good starting point. My husband likes a bread with an egg in it. So I put and egg in. To compensate I added another 1/2 C flour and increased the yeast to 1 1/2 t. I also use agave syrup in place of the honey(just happens to be my preference). The last thing I did was use EVOO in place of margarine and increase the amount to 2 T.
The best bread recipe I have tried! I have tried quite a few and this one was the best. The crust was perfect, the slices are great for sandwiches not to airy not to dense. Amazing! Will defiantly bake up some more of this bread. Oh and I substituted corn surup for the honey since I didn't have any on hand.
this bread worked well for me and we enjoyed it. it is hard for the 2 of us to finish a loaf of bread so i make them into bread pudding, which we love. there was a problem with the recipe; it does not show loaf size. i put my machine on 1-1/2 pounds. this worked fine, but i was worried about it.
My family LOVES this recipe. Anytime I make bread, they ask me to make this kind. I don't make it in a bread machine, I make it by hand instead and it works perfectly.
I use this recipe to make sourdough bread in a bread machine. I reduce it to 12 servings and substitute my sourdough mix for the water. I also put the yeast in a quarter cup of warm water to activate it. I add 2-3 tbs of olive in addition to the butter to increase moisture. Here in CO bread can come out very dry as the climate is so dry. Best bread I've ever made!
Love this recipe! I substituted date syrup for honey and added a cup of chopped dried fruits. Delicious. I also used regular buttermilk instead of water and powder.
