Buttermilk White Bread

4.5
28 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This a great white bread recipe for your bread machine. The use of dried buttermilk powder allows the use of the delayed timer feature of your bread machine. Wake up to fresh bread!

Recipe by Anita L

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add ingredients to bread machine pan in order recommended by your manufacturer. Use medium crust and white bread settings. I use less yeast during hot, humid summer months.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 1g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 312.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022