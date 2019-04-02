Grilled Delmonico Steaks
Marinated steaks so tender you can cut with a fork! Friends and family always come running when they know I'm grilling.
Okay, this is my third time making this marinade and I've decided no salt is required. With the salt in the soy sauce and steak seasoning there's already plenty. FINALLY I'VE GOT IT JUST RIGHT. Mmmmmmmmmmmm, this is great! THIS IS 1ST REVIEW I'm not a rosemary fan, so instead opted for 1/2 T. tarragon and 1/2 T. thyme. I wish I had read the reviews before making, don't get me wrong this has exceptional flavor, but way way way too salty. I could practically feel my ankles swelling. I'm wondering if maybe it should have been 2 teaspoons of salt rather then two tablespoons? With the soy sauce (which is already salty) it was a bit of a salt overkill, but I will definitely make it again, and again and again, just cut back the sodium.Read More
Ohhh Boy this one is salty!! Just looking at the recipe and knowing that steak seasoning and soy sauce are both extremely salty I did not add the 2 tbsp of salt listed and it was still way tooo much... and I love my salt. I am going to try this again since I did like the flavour but I'm going to eliminate the steak seasoning and use low sodium soy. I think it'll be what I was expecting then.Read More
While no marinade will ever compare to using no marinade at all, this one was particularly excellent. Given that the marinade ingredients were very similar to the seasonings Hubs uses for his grilled steaks, I kind of suspected it would be. I used fresh rosemary rather than dried and eliminated the salt completely. The salt called for was not only unnecessary, but extraordinarily excessive, which is why this recipe falls one star short of perfect. Otherwise, a rich and flavorful marinade that definitely complemented, rather than overpowered, our steaks.
This was excellent! I just put dumped the marinade into a Ziploc, put the steak in, sealed and turned every now and then. I didn't like the idea of pricking the steak because I didn't want to loose ANY juices so I found that marinating over night or at least 8 hours worked great. I also added some liquid smoke and replaced half of the Worcestershire sauce with red wine, just my personal preference. However, I don't think the salt and pepper are necessary in the marinade, just add it later after cooking if desired.
Wow these soaked up the marinade and were so good! Took the advice of other reviewers and left out the salt completely and used low sodium soy sauce. I added a little brown sugar. These were great!
TERRIBLY SALTY! The steak were tender by marinating, but completely unedible---which is more than disappointing when you're working with steaks that cost 10 bucks a piece. I would also not use rosemary--unless it is pureed. The rosemary was tough like pine needles in this dish.
This was the greatest tasting steak I have had in a long time. I purchased a T-Bone and only left it merinate for an hour and a half but man it was good. I did take the advise of others and left out the salt.
This was good. I would reccomend halfing the salt and adding two tablespoons of brown sugar, whaich would make this recipe a true five star.
Some of the best steaks I've ever had! Because I didn't have steak sauce, I used BBQ sauce - it added an amazing flavor to the steaks. The BBQ sauce must have aided in cutting down the salt that everyone else complained about because I thought they were perfect!
Made for dinner tonight...absolutely delicious. I reduced the amount of salt (per the advice of other reviewers). Hubby loved this...and asked me to make again and again. Thanks for the post.
Way too much salt for us. Could not give a higher rating because of that and the method of cooking the meat. For the salt, I cut back to 1 tsp instead of the 6 tsp (1 Tablespoon = 3 tsps!) Should have cut out the salt entirely as previous reviews suggested. Also, I appreciate there are many methods that people swear by to cook a steak but prefer to flip a steak during cooking. Not just cooking one side for 10 minutes then cooking the other for 10... I work in catering and one chef told me about "molecular gastronomy" and the principle behind turning meat often while cooking it. From what I have been taught if you cook the meat for too long on one side you force the juices right out of the meat. Watch the meat next time you bbq it on the one side for half the cook time. You will observe juices collecting on the top portion of the meat - then turn the meat and drop those juices into the bbq. The idea is to turn the meat before the juices start escaping from it to keep it inside and keep the meat as tender as you can. I use a timer and turn every couple of minutes. Used to drive me nuts to see cooks flipping steaks like they had some nervous tick! Now I see why.
OK, I'm going to give you my secret for perfect steaks time after time. :-) Marinate as directed (the marinade given is a good one minus the salt and reducing the soy sauce to 1/4 cup), but then cover, and grill steaks over medium-high heat for a total of about 10 minutes for a 1 inch steak for medium-rare, adjusting time according to thickness or to your desired degree of doneness. Grill about 2 minutes on the first side, flip and, watching for flareups, finish cooking for the remaining minutes.
Great marinade, although drop the salt, there's enough already, i added less than half a can of bud light as well..... Yummmm
This was great! Amaris, you should be embarrassed at your rating. You obviously did not try it. You just gave it the lowest rating because you have an opinion. The rating is different than a review. Your low rating brought this rating down and for what? Your opinion? Some of us do not buy "cheaper" meats and love a new flavor.
2 tablespoons of salt was WAY too much. One teaspoon would have probably been enough.
Oh My Goodness! This was SOOOO Delicious! 10 ++++ Tender, juicy, savory and just absolutely awesome! This steak marinade will be stored in my recipe box ASAP. The only minor change I made was to eliminate the salt called for. Instead I used a teeny pinch of Hawaiian Rock Salt. I also had FRESH rosemary that I used as I always try to use fresh herbs. The aroma is so wonderful and marinade tastes so good I couldn't wait to eat this. I marinated for only 5 hours in a plastic ziplock bag and I am sure it would have been even better if I had let it marinate longer. I sauteed some "Herbed Mushrooms with White Sauce" and ate this with rice. I was full, happy and satisfied thinking when I will eat this again!!
You could not taste the meat, all you could taste was the marinade.
I made it myself. And, as a 13 year old girl, I have to say that it was a very....oh..how should I put it...the best steaks I've ever made myself! ENJOY!
Excellent.....I made some changes though. I eliminated the salt completely, used low sodium soy sauce and 25% less sodium montreal seasoning which I only used 2 teaspoons of and I reduced the olive oil to 1/4 cup, which was plenty. I also reduced the pepper to a teaspoon and added 2 tbsp brown sugar. Folllowed everything else exactly. I marinated the steaks in the morning before work, so they sat about 12 hrs...absolutely delicious!!
This marinade made the juiciest, most wonderful steak house quality ribeyes! Marinated 3 hours simply because that's all I had before the dinner hour, and think it would be even better if marinated overnight. The flavours were subtle, and although I typically prefer to let a good cut of steak stand on its own, I will use this marinade again and again. I used low sodium soy sauce, omitted the extra salt and pepper, and had no A1 so i substituted a little Sweet Baby Rays Original BBQ sauce. The steaks were perfect, no extra s&p needed after serving.
This marinate made the best steak I've ever had. I did leave out the salt and rosemary as others did and substituted barbecue sauce for the A1, and did not find it salty. Absolutely delicious--thank you very much for sharing it.
I used this minus the steak sauce as a marinade for NY Strips. I only had time to marinate for 45 minutes. It was wonderful! I usually don't add a lot to a good steak and this was not overpowering. I used the leftovers to make a great steak salad.
A hit at my dinner party. Used very high quality steaks. Left out the salt completely, letting the soy sauce carry that flavor.
I was really just looking for a marinade and stumbled upon this recipe, it's an EXCELLENT marinade!! We are beef cattle farmers, and I am always looking for new ways to spice up our top quality meats and this is definitley a winner! My only difference, I did NOT add the salt as I find that all of the other ingredients have their fair share. Will definitely use this marinade again and again and again...:)
Absolutely magnificent; deserves Guy Fieri’s key criteria for meat on TripleD: the meat is tender, full of flavor. I left out the salt completely and halved the soy sauce; used Montreal Steak Seasoning, which already has a lot of salt in it, and marinade them in a Ziplock bag for 20 hours. I suspect that the quality of the cut and how they’re grilled has a lot to do with how well this turned out. I spared no expense on the meat, and my husband is fantastic on the grill. Next time, I’ll use fresh rosemary.
It is salty because the ingrediants almost all use salt i.e. Worcestershire, salt, steak seasoning and more steak sauce...don't get me wroong as they are all good but togeather they produce too much salt and...btw anchovies (salt) to boot...but it's a good recipe to start with just add one of the sauces...happy 4th
This marinade is delicious! I think the fact that the recipe called for steak seasoning could be the problem with all of the complaints about too much salt. I used seasoning without salt and did not have a problem.
This was great! I just mixed the seasonings in a bowl, put the steaks in a baking dish, allowed them to marinate in the seasoning for about a half hour in the fridge (that's all I had), and baked the steaks in the oven, in the seasoning. It was great! My hubby told me to save this recipe, he loved it! I did omit the salt and I didn't have any steak seasoning, and it was still good!
As recommended, I did not add any of the salt to the recipe. It was absolutely great. My family loved it.
This marinade was so tasty and it kept the steak tender! Even my pickiest eater loved it!
Oh my! Have tried several marinates from this site and this takes a Top 3!!! The steaks were so tender and flavorful. This will be on our grilling menu all summer.
For the true steak lover this had too much other than steak flavor and was too salty. Omit the salt when you make the marinade.
Great recipe! Didn't even measure the ingredients, just eyeballed and threw everything in a Ziploc bag. Also added some dijon mustard because I thought it would go well and add a little extra something. Marinated about one hour. These were delicious.
This was great with rib eye steak. I was only able to marinate it for 3 hours but it was really good! I followed the advice of others and left out the salt and used low-sodium soy sauce. This one is a keeper. I plan on using this on london broil as well.
yummY!! eliminated the salt, and A-1 otherwise they were juicy! I used thin cut ribeyes! I would make them again, and i only marinated for maybe 30 minutes.
This recipe has waaay too much salt! I should of read the reviews before I ruined 2 expensive steaks. There was no way I could eat the steak - it was so salty. I'm not sure I would make this again but if I did, I would omit the salt and the steak seasoning, and use only 2 T of soy sauce.
Awesome! The best steak we ever tasted.* Thank you for this yummy yummy recipe. This despite the fact that this is my first recipe after subscribing and didn't know to read the review and trusted the salt measurement. Our next try will be even better as too much salt was our only complaint and now we know to read the review first. So MELT in your MOUTH!
Oh man, were these good!!! I am going to be using this all summer! It has all the ingredients I use but never thought to put them all together! I put everything in a gallon bag, added my New York Strips and laid on the counter for 30 minutes to come to room temp (important not to grill cold meat). Grill over direct flame to 130 degrees, take them off, cover with foil and let sit for 5-10 minutes. Even my husband, who doesn't care for marinades, thought they were the best! Thank you, thank you!! P.S. I use flavored olive oil and I do not any additional salt.
Most marinades that I use are simpler to prepare, but this one ended up being well worth the effort. One of the usual benefits of a marinade is that a cook can get away with using a cheaper cut of meat, so I thought a true test would be to try it out on thick cut sirloin steaks. They turned out wonderfully tender. I left out the salt and onion, but otherwise stayed true to the recipe. The steaks marinaded for a little more than 24 hours. I will definitely be preparing it again, my family can't wait.
I only marinated this for an hour in a ziploc and it still turned great. Was it salty Yep. I couldn't stop eating it was so good. If you like a marinade with good flavor and salty. This is it.
AMAZING Recipe!!! My husband loved this recipe. I would recommend leaving out the salt because the soy sauce & steak seasoning is enough sodium & added ground red pepper for a kick!! I also used this marinade on pork chops. Great as well my husband use to love my fried porkchops were his fav now he only wants them cooked this way and not to mention its healthier!!!!!
I was expecting a phenomenal steak.. Everyone has different tastes and maybe this is just a recipe I did not care for. After reading the reviews, I lowered the salt. I cut out the 2 Tbsp of salt and used low sodium soy sauce. It was still terrible. This is the first negative review I have ever left for a recipe on AllRecipes.com . I agree with several reviewers below. If you do not enjoy the flavor of a good steak you may want to try this recipe. It is a total waste of a good meat.
Cut way back on the salt and didn't use the steak sauce because it is not something I normally keep on hand. Was good, but would probably cut back on the rosemary or leave it out all together. In my opinion, a juicy steak is less about the marinade and more about the cut of the steak - you have got to buy steaks with some marbling - and be sure not to overcook them. Searing them on a high heat first also helps.
Since I dont like ribeyes (nothing but fat). I chose the fillet over it. I have to say that I like to taste the meat but I had to try this "Fork Tender" marinade. Do not waste your time or taste buds on this marinade! A completely dislikeable taste and wasnt fork tender at all. I use salt, pepper, and garlic rubbed on before I grill and it makes it fork tender! too much salt takes the moisture out of steak and with all the salty stuff in this marinade.
I would definately omit all additional salt the next time I make this... I made this for father's day dinner for my dad, my neighbor & my husband. The men didn't seem to mind the saltiness of it, the women noticed it was a bit too much. I used reduced sodium soy sauce and only used half the salt the recipe called for, but would adjust for our tastes next time by omitting the salt all together. Otherwise, was a huge hit and definately gave the delmonicos (I used a prime cut, thick steak) a unique twist. Was a hit for our dinner party!
I omitted the onion and salt, scaled to 1 serving it was enough the marinate 3 steaks, very good and smelled fantastic while BBQing.
I used this marinade on Top Round steak and it was excellent!
Made for the 1st time tonight...DELISH! I hadn't read any reviews, but by looking at ingredients, ignored the salt and used low sodium soy sauce and it tasted great. Let it marinade overnight until the next evening and was perfect. We will put this in our regular rotation. Tender!!!
Used strip loin steak. Replaced the rosemary with Italian seasoning blend and omitted the salt. Tasty, but I think the brand of steak sauce I bought isn't as good as A1 (which was unavailable when I went to the store). A little salty, so I will try cuttng back some of the other salt components.
Wow. Let me say it again, wow! I will preface my review by stating, emphatically, the LTHs have always been firm proponents of "naked" steaks. We love great red meat and see no need to "sully" it w/extraneous stuff. However, I've been on a trying new recipes kick and decided to give this a shot w/our first delmonicos from our fresh side of beef. I followed the recipe to a "T", including the salt (though I did use sea salt as it's all we have/use) and leaving out the steak sauce because it's just not something we buy/use. Oh, and I halved the recipe for 2 steaks. Awesome. Both Mr. LTH and I commented multiple times how great our steaks were (in part to this stellar marinade and in part to Mr. LTH's stellar grilling skills). The only change I'll make when I use this again (and we WILL be using this again) is to reduce the rosemary because I'm just a rosemary fan and the flavor bordered on predominant. Many reviewers mention the salt. As a general rule, I salt each bite of steak as I eat it. I had no need for the salt shaker w/these; they were seasoned perfectly (I double checked w/Mr. LTH, as he's not a saltaholic, and he confirmed they were just right and not too salty). THANKS, MACAW06, for showing me there's more to life than "naked" steaks...
2 TABLESPOONS of salt!!! Is this a typo? i left out the salt altogether and the A-1. It was really good. This is a great marinade for cheaper cuts of beef.
Great marinade. I didn't use any salt, and used a different cut of meat, but I will use this recipe again!
This was great! Great flavor, easy to make, served to dinner guests & everyone loved it. Omitted salt completely, used reduced sodium soy sauce, was able to marinate for about 8 hours. Cooked on a George Foreman grill for 7 minutes @ medium setting, and my steak came out perfectly medium cooked. (I wasn't able to afford rib eye steaks, and this worked wonderfully on a less expensive cut of beef.) My boyfriend wants me to use this marinade for hamburgers now, too. :) I'm thinking pork chops, chicken....
made without the salt and tasted just fine..
This was great. Used the Marinade for kabobs. My husband can't wait to try the same marinade with Chicken. This made our Memorial Day wonderful. I followed the advise of many others and didn't add any salt. I coupled this with the "Grilled Baked Potatos" by Todd Schultz. Wonderful combination
OMG! This recipe is really great. I marinated the rib eye steaks for about four hours and then grilled them. The flavor was absolutely amazing, and the steak was so tender. Based on other reviews I omitted the salt, but added rosemary garlic salt. Other than that no changes were made. Thanks so much I will definitely make this again.
This was amazing! We made it for Father's Day. My husband, son, and father absolutely loved it. We used reduced-sodium tamari in place of soy sauce (was all we had). We also eliminated the salt as recommended by other reviews. My husband, by habit, almost doused his steak when done with A1 sauce when I told him to stop and taste the steak first since it had been marinated over night. He loved it and didn't use any additional condiments on his steak. Thank you for sharing. Will be using this recipe again in the future.
I made several adjustments (per other reviewers recommendations) and while very flavorful, the result was still WAY TOO SALTY! Griller beware! I halved the soy sauce, halved the salt, and used only 1 T steak seasoning. Next time I will use only 1 T soy and omit the additional salt altogether.
My husband, son and I all LOVED this steak! Rarely do I find a recipe that all three of us give 5 stars to, but this one is it! I followed the recipe exactly without modifications, although we did use organic soy sauce and Worcestershire. Wonderful flavor, very juicy and tender from marinating. My husband told me over and over again last night how amazing dinner was -- this is how I know it's a big hit! I will be using this recipe over and over again, thanks!
The best marinade ever...definitely let it marinade overnight. And for those of us with no outdoor cooking space, this does just fine on an indoor electric grill.
Best steaks I've ever had! I've already made this about 5 times so far and I marinate it overnight to get the FULL flavor.
Excellent Marinade! I used this recipe on Ribeye steaks and they turned out great. You don't have to use A-1 on this steak after it is cooked! Thanks for the recipe.
This was the best steak I have ever eaten! It was tender with tons of flavor. I left out the salt like others suggested.
Holy Moly this way salty! I wanted to eliminate the salt but I ran out of soy sauce after adding only 2 tbs so I only put 1 tbs of salt and it still came out super salty. But...it was still yummy. My 7 yr old son couldn't stop tasting the marinade after we blended it :) will make again only leaving out the salt next time.
These were very good and I wasn't even able to barbeque them. I will definately make them again!
Major YUM! I had to change the seasonings slightly-1/2 the salt , pepper, & steak seasoning(I have the spicy version), & skipped the rosemary because I detest it:) Excellent!! Def one to make again & again! We ate leftovers on paninis-mmmmmmm.
This was delicious. Very flavorful and will be my new go to recipe for steak marinade. Yum yum!
i cook steaks all the time and this is #1 way to go. it makes you want to slap your mama! mmm mmmm good!
This was an excellent marinade! The steaks were very tender and tasted delicious.
very tasty! :)
I have to say, this marinaded sauce is good to any kind of meat. I didn't have steak, so i used pork chop and it tastes soooo good, but did actually cut half of soy sauce and changed BBQ sauce as A1, cause A1 and Worcestershire sauce would tastes abit same, also i didn't put any salt. Anyway, it turned out really good. Will defintly make it again.
This recipe was too salty for my taste. Good flavor otherwise.
i give it 4 stars because i never add salt to anything that has steak sause and seasonings in the recipe.thats just common sense. unless you re into high blood pressure and swollen feet.. lol. great marinate.. minus the salt.
These were amazing! I followed other reviewers' advise and left out the salt - I'm glad I did, they were still a little on the salty side. Made this with rib-eye steaks as well, and marinated for two nights. Tender and delicious!
The flavor might have been really great if it weren't for the SALT! Holy cow! Between the soy sauce and the steak seasoning, it really doesn't need any more. My husband ate his steak, but mine was basically inedible.
loved it!
Excellent marinade but OMIT the added salt!!! I only udpsed 1 tsp of salt and i still had to add a cup of white wine to cut the salt in the final marinade.
The recipe calls for discarding the marinade before cooking. I found that if I actually rinsed the steak off before cooking it was absolutely wonderful and the meat had absorbed the correct amount of the marinade. If I did not it was too salty (and generally too over flavored).
OH so Good i deleted the salt also and was delicious. Everybody loved this marinade
Bought boneless ribeyes on sale and marinated only for 3 hours and it was fantastic! Cannot wait to try this overnight and with other cuts of beef. Thanks Macaw06!
I tried to paly with this but it really did not do much for me at all. it was just not what I am use to I guess. Thanks for sharing. It was so salty, and masked the meat.
Outstanding! Will definitely be grilling my steak this way again!
The marinade was ok. My family liked this, and it cooked pretty well, but it wasn't outstanding. To give this 5 stars would require me wanting to make it again, and make it for friends/family - and I don't. Sorry...
I made 1/4 of this recipe yesterday and marinated a huge NY strip steak for about 9-10 hours. Our steak was close to a pound, but 1/4 of the recipe was plenty of marinade. Based on other reviewers, I didn’t add any salt, and I used lite soy sauce, but we still thought it was too salty – and we like our salt. I used fresh rosemary and processed the marinade with my emersion blender, which made this a snap to put together. I will definitely make this again, omitting the salt again, but I’ll also cut the steak seasoning in half, as it is loaded with salt. This complimented the flavor of the meat beautifully without overpowering it.
taste really good just don't use but a pinch of salt. I used 1/2 of what was suggested and it still was too salty.
This was the saltiest marinade I have ever made. I omitted the salt altogether. I'm sure glad that I tasted it before I put it on my steak...
Absolutely delicious! Only change was we added a tsp hot pepper sauce. Very moist and flavorful steaks!
This marinade is very tasty. We use it with a variety of grill meets. We are not heavy salters, so I do leave out the 2T of salt and I scale back the soy. We are using this marinade today in fact for our 4th of July BBQ! Yum!
I have made this twice. Both times at work and I was told they were the best steaks they have ever had! They were great and so tender. I could have cut them with cooked angel hair pasta but I used a knife.
Very good. A little too salty though, will cut back next time I make them.
Fantastic! Everyone loved this marinade!
Awesome! Like the other reviewers I left out the salt completely and it was perfect!
This is the best steak marinade I've ever made. In fact, I've made it for every steak I've cooked since I got the recipe. One thing: it makes much more marinade than you need for the amount of steak specified. Use less, it's just as good, plus you can store some for next time. And there's always going to be a next time with this marinade.
Too salty.
I would give this 5 star because I didn't follow exactly. I didn't add the salt like so many viewers suggested but everything else I followed and it was AMAZING!!! Thanks for the recipe, no reason to look any further for another one.
I almost gave up on my ability to make a great steak, until I came across this recipe (and I’m a prtty good cook). I can say THANK GOODNESS I found it, and in time for a 4th of July weekend, too! I marinated my Angus Rib-Eyes on Saturday night and cooked the steaks on Sunday early evening, so they marinated for nearly 20 hours. I only put ONE TABLESPOON of salt and ONE TABLESPOON of steak sauce (and I cooked 58 oz of steak, while the recipe calls for 40 oz). These were soooooooooooo juicy and beautifully colored (two of the reasons I was going to give up on cooking steaks at home). I pan seared them first, about 3-5 minutes a side, depending on each steak’s size (I was cooking for adults and kids, so sizes varied) and then grilled them (coals completely ashen, low fire) for about 15-20 minutes (medium well, about 170 degrees). Perfect!
This is an excellent marinade. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and omitted the salt. I also reduced the black pepper to about 1 and half tablespoons. It made the ribeyes juicy and did not overpower the taste of the meat. This will be my go to marinade for steaks.
I left out the salt, steak seasoning and steak sauce, and cut the soy sauce in half, and this was perfect. Very good marinade for steak.
Best steak marinade EVER!
