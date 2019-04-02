Grilled Delmonico Steaks

Way too much salt for us. Could not give a higher rating because of that and the method of cooking the meat. For the salt, I cut back to 1 tsp instead of the 6 tsp (1 Tablespoon = 3 tsps!) Should have cut out the salt entirely as previous reviews suggested. Also, I appreciate there are many methods that people swear by to cook a steak but prefer to flip a steak during cooking. Not just cooking one side for 10 minutes then cooking the other for 10... I work in catering and one chef told me about "molecular gastronomy" and the principle behind turning meat often while cooking it. From what I have been taught if you cook the meat for too long on one side you force the juices right out of the meat. Watch the meat next time you bbq it on the one side for half the cook time. You will observe juices collecting on the top portion of the meat - then turn the meat and drop those juices into the bbq. The idea is to turn the meat before the juices start escaping from it to keep it inside and keep the meat as tender as you can. I use a timer and turn every couple of minutes. Used to drive me nuts to see cooks flipping steaks like they had some nervous tick! Now I see why.