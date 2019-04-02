Grilled Delmonico Steaks

467 Ratings
  • 5 322
  • 4 87
  • 3 28
  • 2 14
  • 1 16

Marinated steaks so tender you can cut with a fork! Friends and family always come running when they know I'm grilling.

By MACAW06

Gallery
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 steaks
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, garlic, onion, salt, pepper, rosemary, steak seasoning, and steak sauce in the container of a food processor or blender. Process until well blended.

    Advertisement

  • Prick steaks on both sides with a fork, and place in a shallow container with a lid. Pour marinade over steaks, cover, and refrigerate at least 3 hours, or overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, or light charcoal, and wait until coals are completely white. Soaked wood chips may be added to the coals when ready for a smoky flavor, if you like.

  • Remove steaks from marinade, and discard the marinade. Lightly oil the grilling surface, and place steaks on the grill. Cover, and grill steaks for about 10 minutes on each side, or to your desired degree of doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
676 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 53.6g; cholesterol 100.5mg; sodium 7322.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022