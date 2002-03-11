Tortillas I

Excellent recipe! My husband and I cook a lot (and love it) and this was the first tortilla recipe that came out soft! The secret is the baking powder, which seems to thicken them up and makes them soft. These were the best tortillas we've ever tried! Now for the changes we made. I cut it down to 5 servings for the servings for my husband and myself, which is the perfect size for 2. We also use an electric tortilla maker, and this recipe is perfect for it. It's my husband's job to put the tortillas in and make them once they are on the tortilla maker (which cooks them and makes them perfectly round, and rather perfect). I used more salt and more water in this recipe than called for, as I cook a lot and I can "tell" that it needed to be more bread like. I did not roll them out with a rolling pin. I did not lubricate the top with oil or cover for 10 minutes. I put all the ingredients in a bowl, used my hand mixer, added more hot water and salt to taste (and feel). Rolled them into 3 balls (which were really too small for the tortilla maker), and while rolling them used more flour, several times. Then I had my husband put them in the tortilla maker to cook and they came out great, and tasted the BEST ever. I also always use real BUTTER for shortening in any recipe that calls for shortening and it has always exceeded my taste expectations. This was no different. The tortillas came out soft (reather than hard) and also were delicious!