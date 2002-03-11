Tortillas I

304 Ratings
  • 5 164
  • 4 86
  • 3 19
  • 2 19
  • 1 16

To Latinos everywhere, these are not only our bread but usually our utensil at mealtime as well! Some like big and thin, some like them small and fat, depending on the region of the country you're from and the way your grandmother made them!

By Esther Nelson

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt in large bowl. Cut in shortening to resemble cornmeal. Add water slowly, mixing with your hands to make a soft dough. You may not need all the water.

    Advertisement

  • Knead a few minutes on floured surface until smooth and elastic. Lubricate top with oil, put back in bowl and let rest, covered for 10 minutes.

  • Divide into small balls the size of golf balls and proceed to roll out into size and thickness you prefer.

  • Cook on top of stove over medium heat using a cast iron grill or heavy skillet until top is slightly bubbly then turning on opposite side for a minute or two.

  • Keep stacked and warm inside a clean dish towel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
42 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 0.5g; sodium 26.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022