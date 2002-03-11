Tortillas I

To Latinos everywhere, these are not only our bread but usually our utensil at mealtime as well! Some like big and thin, some like them small and fat, depending on the region of the country you're from and the way your grandmother made them!
I usually use my grandmother's recipe but was unable to get a hold of her. This recipe was just about the same and they came out just like Grandma's. If you're not used to making tortillas or grew up around them daily the rolling out of the tortillas can be tricky. Just a couple of hints: Sprinkle a little flour on your surface and your rolling pin to keep the dough from sticking. Start in the center and roll up once and back to the center to roll down and then you need to keep turning the tortilla a couple of inches after you roll it out. It's so much easier once you get the hang of it. Store bought tortillas just don't taste like the real thing.
Excellent recipe! Those of you who don't like to roll your out or are finding too much work for you, buy a tortilla press. They cost about $20 and are worth every penny!! I couldn't live without mine and this recipe is perfect with it! It makes it worth making them!!!
This is a great recipe. taste just like tortillas, but better! I omitted the baking powder and i used margerine instead of shortening. i rolled out the dough paper thin... then i placed a bowl on the dough and cut around the edge of the bowl.. so all of my tortillas were the same perfect circles. they looked exactly like store-bought tortillas, but tasted much better!
This is the first tortilla recipe I've found that makes tasty, pliable tortillas. They keep well for several days when sealed in a ziplock bag. Delicious and fast to make!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2002
This recipe is wonderful! As tortilla recipes go they are very tempermental. This one is easy to follow and quite basic. I have tried many tortilla recipes and they usually turn out crispy like crackers. Cooking for 1-2 mins may be too much, I only cooked them for about 30-45 secs (or about 20 secs each side). They are a bit plain, but I am more concerned with consistancy and these are pliable and easy to cook with.
These were very easy to make and so delicious, but soooooo very difficult to roll out. At first it was easy when the dough was still warm... but it got tougher and tougher. I halved the recipe and got more than enough and had a good workout in the kitchen with the roller. *lol*
This was a great recipe. I never knew how easy it was to make tortillas. The only problem is, the rolling part is sooooooo tedious and long. You just can't get them thin enough, and after I make half the batch, I end up throwing hte rest of the dough away. I think next time, I'll try using a pasta maker to roll the dough really thin. hope it works!
I lost my original recipe so I made these as listed knowing that the fat was the only difference. These came out bland, but it didn't matter so much since I made tacos with them and the filling was flavorful. I have a few tips for those who are less adept at making tortillas. First, ask if you can watch and help someone experienced. Just about everyone who makes awesome tortillas will tell you that they learned from someone else. Next, if you want a tortilla that you can nibble on I recommend using bacon grease or butter for flavor. Also, IMO, the only two things that contribute to tough, crunchy tortillas are not enough water in the dough and overcooking them. Both come with practice and patience, and keep in mind that you want to use the highest heat possible to just barely brown the outside while just barely cooking the inside. Multitasking is key, as well, to making this short and quick. Roll out tortilla A, place it on the skillet, start rolling out tortilla B, flip A finish rolling out B, put A on a plate between a towel and put B on the skillet, and so on.
Made these and they were as simple as could be. I rolled them between parchment paper, and had no problem w/ needing extra flour. The tortillas were soft, and wonderful. I used the tortillas w/ the slow cooked steak fajitas...yummy!
I tried another tortilla recipe and it turned out a disaster. these actually looked, tasted, acted, and felt like real tortillas. I did use butter instead of shortening (about 40 grams) since i live in Europe and I have no idea what shortening is called here (and if they even have it). make sure you do roll them out REALLY thin though. my first few tortillas turned out really thick...although still good! :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
07/18/2003
I tried these and was not impressed. not enuf lard or shortening to make them pliable enuf to roll out. too much work. making tortilas should be easy. here's my favourite recipe... 3 cups unbleached flour 2 tsp. baking powder 1 tsp. salt 4-6 Tbsp. vegetable shortening or lard about 1 1/4 cups warm water
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/27/2002
taste great., but came out really crispy. almost snapped in 2 when i folded them.i dont know if its just me doing it wrong or what. i would make again.
I am really excited to find this recipe. I followed a few suggestions and they came out perfectly. I am from south Texas so I know good tortilllas! *Tips: Double the salt. Blend in Food Processor as to not overmix. Add 3 extra Tbls. of Water Coat pan with bacon grease before cooking each tortilla. Store cooked tortillas on a plate between a kitchen towel. As you are cooking one, be rolling the next one out.
Maybe I did this wrong, but I didn't like these at all. I didn't like the texture of the dough - it was really difficult to work with. The finished product was okay, but I'm still looking for the perfect tortilla recipe.
Coming from a fam that makes tortillas for evey meal of the day. I noticed 2 things wrong, but I gave it the benefit of the doubt and did the recipe. The tortillas tasted good and fluffed but, they became hard quickly not to mention texture was more like a pita bread then a tortilla. Suggest: La Pina brand flour not all purpose, only use lard or butter and warm water needs to be poured in a bit at a time, kneeding it first throughly before adding a bit more. After I followed the exact directions then they came out GREAT and lasted 4 days! with a quick reheat in the microwave
***The first few tortillas came out looking like The Grinch so to help shape them, I rolled the dough in a ball and pressed with a plate to give a good start to a circle.*** I put an extra dollop of shortening because mama likes shortening. My family would not keep their hands off of them as they came off the pan.
This was so fun! I've always wanted to make homemade tortillas and had no idea it was this easy. I made 2 batches and this is what I learned in the process; I increased the salt to 1 tsp., used slightly more water than the recipe calls for (just a tbls or so), and I neglected to knead the dough both times and it didn't seem to effect the outcome at all. Also, the tortillas only need to sit on medium heat for about a minute each side, too long and they start to get crisp. Dividing the dough into equal parts I ended up with 16 8-10" tortillas. A tip to get a nice round tortilla; Before you start to roll out the dough flatten it into a thick disk shape, once you have rolled it out a few times flip the tortilla and roll it out some more. I found that this helped me increase it's size and create a more uniform shape.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/13/2004
These came out perfect and delicious!!! Some things I did to modify recipe: -added more shortening (1tbsp) -used water according to how the texture should be, not by the recipe. If the dough is looking dry and non-elasticy, add more water (little at a time) -had my pan getting hot on med for a while, then before i put them in the pan, I lightly brushed the pan with vegetable oil. -cooked for only abt 15-20 seconds per side
The recipe is easy and quick and very good. I used an ordinary uncoated frying pan and added some veg. oil. to the preheated pan. Every time I make any type of pancake, I add some veg. oil to a saucer and cut a potato in half. I then use the cut potato to wipe out the pan with the oil. That way you have enough oil in the pan so the tortilla would not stick to it and wouldn't be soaked in grease (also possible with paper towel but more eco-friendly). I rolled out the dough paper thin with a rolling pin and baked it for only 1-2 min on each side. The tortilla came out soft and fluffy, just great!
This one is a total keeper! If you decide to use all 5 c. of flour, I suggest you split the dough in half, leaving some oil on top, and covering with a warm/hot towel. That way it will be easier to roll once you get to it.
Ugh this was awful. The prep was simple but the results were dreadful! I followed directions exactly but the tortillas turned out very bland and very lifeless. Luckily I had store bought tortillas on hand. DON"T WASTE YOUR TIME!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2001
These tortillas are wonderful! I'd recommend that people use good quality flour. I also used unbleached flour, and I can't tell you how good they turn out. I'd recommend to people to make sure they're measuring the flour properly- these are easy to make if you do it right. LOVED them!
These turned out really nice. I cut this in half and got 12 tortillas out of it. These were like the ones I get at the store in taste and texture, only better because I made them myself. DH thought they could use a little more salt though. My son, the critic, says, "mom you know those aren't round", okay, lol so they weren't picture perfect, but they did look like the ones in the picture. These were a sturdy pliable durable tortilla. These seemed a bit stiff when I first cooked them, but after I placed them in my tortilla keeper and they were perfectly soft and flexible when it was time to eat. Beware working with the boiling water though, even though I added slowly as directed, it was still too hot to work with with my hands, so I had to use a wooden spoon for a minute or two til it cooled enough to be safe. Trust me I have a small burn on the side of my palm, as there were "pockets" of hot water in the flour, so just be forewarned. I'm still new at tortilla making so maybe it's my inexperience...? (UPDATE: So I asked around and everyone tells me the water should be as hot as your hands can possibly stand, not boiling hot! Hope this helps others :) This was a great flat bread, thanks Esther!
Rating as WIP (grin). Am still experimenting - so far, a) I really think it needs more salt and b) 40 grams of dough *should* give you about a 5 1/2" to 6" sized tortilla (taco sized). I cut recipe down to a fifth (should be 12 tortillas) and I came out with about half that. I used tortilla press - they came out wafer thin, had a devil of a time trying to peel them off (ended up using parchment paper on top/bottom) and after cooking they still ended up being slightly thicker than what I was hoping for - - - but I guess that's to be expected with homemade tortillas (ya learn something new everyday). So far, I'm totally digging this :) Thanks so much for recipe!
This is a great recipe! The tortillas are very easy to make, they stayed soft, and tasted good! To ensure that they stayed moist, I put them in a plastic bag while still warm. This did the trick, and my family really enjoyed the tortillas. I did find that this recipe made less than half of the amount it was supposed to make! I might have made them too thick, however. Thanks for a easy and tasty recipe!
This recipe is great! Growing up my mom always made homemade tortillas and they taste so much better than the ones from the store. For ones who have trouble rolling it out, made sure not to over knead the dough, this will made it more difficult to roll out.
These were wonderful! I cut the recipe to 24 and got half that (which is what I was expecting) so golf balls and tortillas must be smaller elsewhere. Here is how I rolled them out. I made the balls, and then flattened them a bit between two cutting boards. They were about 2 inches across. Then I rolled them out, stacking them up as I went. At the end, I inverted the stack so the oldest one was one top. Then I rolled one out again - by allowing the dough to relax, I got it thinner. As each one cooked, I rolled out the next one. I am going to get a tortilla press to make it a little easier, but it really was pretty easy.
Nice! My first try at making tortillas and true to form allrecipes has offered up another winner. I did pretty well for not having ever made these before. I didn't have shortning/lard so I used the canola oil I had and it went very well. I need to practice rolling them out so they are not so thick but I am very pleased and even just making this first batch I can see improvement from the first ones to the last. I will definitely keep making these. Sweet !
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2001
Fabulous recipe! I'll never buy them from the store again! I used bread flour, and found that they stayed nice and soft for days afterwards. And my beau just loves them!
This recipe is just fine, as a matter a fact I bet you could use oil, butter or shortening and it would turn out just fine. I have been trying in vain for 2years to make Tortillas to no avail. I finally tried watching a Youtube video to see what I was doing wrong. The only thing I was doing wrong; cooking them too long! They only need a very sm. amount of time like 15 sec. on each side. Love that we can make them ourselves now. Also if you roll them out on a wax paper with a little flour sprinkled on it and only one layer (the bottom)then lift the wax paper with the tortilla on it and carefully seperate it from the paper to put on the griddle, it works awesome! Thanks for all the reviews and recipe!
these were good, i used lard instead of shortening because it has more flavor i also added more lard and a little less water. A helpfull hint if you dont have a rolling pin a empty wine bottle can sometimes be just as usefull
These are not worth the time, effort, or the flour. They tasted like communion bread.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2000
I've made several tortilla recipes and this one is by far the best one. The dough is easy to manipulate and the tortillas come out nice and soft. I do think this recipe could use a tad more salt, but that could just be my personal preference. All in all, I'd recommend this recipe to anyone who desires a good tortilla.
These were delicious! Made the tacos for sure. I made a much smaller batch, turned out great. Used my griddle on my range and it worked nicely. I read some reviews and was hesitant but I used a towel (as with any warm tortilla and as served in restaurants) and they were very soft and easy to use, none cracked. These were also fun to make, I'll be making them again and again!
I'm so impressed with this recipe! I always thought it would be really hard to learn to make tortillas and wasn't counting on these turning out well, but they were great. I doubled the salt and the whole recipe made 20 good sized tortillas. The dough was very easy to work with and best of all, they turned out great, nice and pliable and MUCH better tasting than store bought tortillas, which I've never liked much. Thanks!
My grandmother (Spaniard) used to make tortillas like this all the time! These were so yummy. I cut the recipe down to yeild 8 servings and totally eye-balled the hot water. WARNING: Too much shortening will produce a tough and flaky dough! Also, gradually adding the water will allow you to adjust to maintain a really soft, pliable dough that's deliciously bendable. :) Thanks!
Nope, this is not the recipe we've all been looking for. Although it didn't taste bad (in fact, it was pretty yummy), it just didn't taste like a tortilla. It was more like a thin, flat tea biscuit or something. I admit that I did add a bit more shortening, as per others' suggestions, but I don't think that was responsible for the non-tortilla taste. I prefer the Authentic Tortilla recipe on this site.
These are fun and easy to make, and my family prefers them to store-bought. In a pinch the other day, I bought some tortillas, and my family all agreed thay my home-made ones were much better. Definitely a keeper!
I scaled the recipe down to half which should have made 30 servings, but I only ended up with 11 tortillas,that were about 7 inches, and I did use golf ball size amounts of dough. The flavor and the texture were wonderful. Thank you for the great recipe!
Raoulysgirl
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2008
These get a 5 star all the way from us! Hubby is Mexican-American and I HAD to learn to make tortillas for him. This is the recipe I always use! He used to help his grandmother make tortillas, so he was with me the first few times I made these. He taught me that you can use different fats to change the taste of the tortilla, as well. He loves his made with lard (ugh, I know) or cold bacon grease (which is my new favorite!). If you use cold unsalted butter, they have a little bit of a sweet taste and are great for sopapillas (sp?) and sweet fillings. Thanks so much for the recipe!!!!!!!!
My daughters wanted to make homemade tortillas so we looked this recipe up. The final product was okay, but the proportions must be way off! If the original recipe makes 5 dozen are they the size of quarters? We rolled ours very thin and never came close to the amount specified, other than that it was a fun day making our own tortillas.
This is the best recipe. I mix the dough up in my food processor so it only takes a second. The dough is easy to roll out and makes tortillas that taste way better than the store. I loved that they were thicker so they didn't fall apart or rip like the store bought ones do. My husband loves them. I will never buy from the store again. It's much cheaper too!
The dough wasn't the easiest to work with. I don't know how a person is supposed to knead by hand when the dough is blistering hot with boiling water. In the end, I also had to use at least 2 cups of water to get a reasonably soft dough, and had to wait between pourings to be able to tough the dough without burning my hands. I rolled them as thin as I could and ended up with about 15 8 inch tortillas. 60 is a huge exaggeration. If you need a lot of tortillas, you'll have to adjust this recipe. Also, they only took about 30 seconds total to cook. Turned out soft, tasty, and wonderful, when all was said and done. A lot of work rolling them out, but I'll get a tortilla press and it will be easier. I'll make these twice a month or so. Much cheaper than store bought, and better tasting.
I grew up eating store brought tortillas and this was the first time I made them at home so I'm not really the most knowledgable on authentic tortillas, but these came out really good. I found that I needed more water than called for- over a half of a cup more! The only substitution I made was to use bacon fat instead of the shortening. My tortillas came out soft, pliable, and chewy (in a good way). I put the leftover tortillas and a damp paper towel in a ziploc bag in the fridge in the hopes that they'll stay soft and chewy when we finish the batch off this weekend. Good recipe that I'll definitely use again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2003
I make these at least every other weekend. My husband and the neighbors love when I make fajitas!! I add twice as much butter flavored shortning. I have also made them so much that I know what texture I am looking for easy rolling. I usually add about Tbs more water. Love em!!
Ok, I made these this morning. I preheated the oven to 200 then turned it off when i started putting finished wraps in to keep warm and used a 9in glass covered casserole dish instead of a towel and served right from that. This is a good, simple recipe. Easy to follow. I made my dough, then just sprinkled flour over it right in bowl to knead till elastic and smooth, then just poured about 3t olive oil over it ,turned it a couple times to coat then covered and let rest as directed. Didnt need so much time in skillet, maybe about a min the first side and 30 sec or so on other. Here's my trick though, instead of risking even more flour to roll out, which i thought maybe would make them tough, I flattened my dough balls onto waxed paper, folded it over it, then rolled it out. The oil on the balls help to peel it off paper easily. Though you will have to replace the paper every couple of wraps, as the paper gets "worn" from the rolling and will stick . After making these a couple of times, I decided to add a touch of zing to mine, a couple of shakes of onion powder added to the flour mix adds a very nice touch without being overwhelming. I never buy them in a store now, compared to these, the packaged ones in the bread aisle are like trying to swallow a wool blanket. Happy eating!
Yum. Yes, took some time, but just think, no preservatives or weird chemicals you can not pronounce. Perfect as written for a savory filling, but I might add a little sugar to the dough to make sopapillas from these. I cut the recipe in 1/4 and it made 12 perfect 6 inch tortillas.
This was awful! I went by the recipe but I only needed about 5 instead of 60 so I had the computer custom the recipe for me and it was WRONG! It was nothing but a hard dough that just crumbled! So I guess you need to make all 60 for them to turn out right.....there is only two in my family! What a waste of good ingredients!
My grandma just recently passed away a few weeks ago, I will miss her tortillas but can honestly say that these are so close to how she made them right down to rolling the dough in little balls first. Thanks for the authentically great tasting tortillas!
I thought these were fantastic. I followed just as it is written, didn't have a problem at all with rolling them out like other reviews. Thanks for the great recipe, I don't think I'll ever buy them again!
I tried another recipe for tortillas and it wasn't as good as this one. I used butter for the shortening and they turned out great - the tortillas were soft and delicious. I followed other reviewers' suggestions to limit the amount of rolling I did with the rolling pin. I just pushed hard and rolled once, then turned it 180 degrees and did the same.
I made these tortillas tonight for supper and received rave reviews from my 17 year old, he told me 3 times throughout supper how great they were. I will definitely be using this recipe often and am now thinking of purchasing a pasta machine for this purpose. Because I used these for chicken caesar wraps, I added garlic to the recipe. Can't wait to try other flavour combinations! I have some dough left and am thinking of mixing in cinnamon and splenda to use for snacking on instead of chips. I will not use store bought again, I love the idea of controlling what I put in them, and no preservatives. Awesome recipe, thank you for sharing Esther!
This was my first attempt at making tortillas, so I was a little nervous. So glad I chose this recipe! I cut the recipe in half and added a tbs of butter to the shortening. I had no problem rolling out the dough, it was very easy. It only made about 12 larger tortillas (what I was hoping for.) They are so soft and taste amazing! They were a big hit!
I used this recipe for my pastallio shell. I haven't been able to find one that had the right consistancy but this one worked. I will try it as a tortilla next time. I followed the directions as listed except I let it set a bit longer than instructed.
Excellent recipe! My husband and I cook a lot (and love it) and this was the first tortilla recipe that came out soft! The secret is the baking powder, which seems to thicken them up and makes them soft. These were the best tortillas we've ever tried! Now for the changes we made. I cut it down to 5 servings for the servings for my husband and myself, which is the perfect size for 2. We also use an electric tortilla maker, and this recipe is perfect for it. It's my husband's job to put the tortillas in and make them once they are on the tortilla maker (which cooks them and makes them perfectly round, and rather perfect). I used more salt and more water in this recipe than called for, as I cook a lot and I can "tell" that it needed to be more bread like. I did not roll them out with a rolling pin. I did not lubricate the top with oil or cover for 10 minutes. I put all the ingredients in a bowl, used my hand mixer, added more hot water and salt to taste (and feel). Rolled them into 3 balls (which were really too small for the tortilla maker), and while rolling them used more flour, several times. Then I had my husband put them in the tortilla maker to cook and they came out great, and tasted the BEST ever. I also always use real BUTTER for shortening in any recipe that calls for shortening and it has always exceeded my taste expectations. This was no different. The tortillas came out soft (reather than hard) and also were delicious!
We eat tortillas often and did not care for this recipe. They need more salt and way more liquid for a soft, pliable dough. After making the dough, it was such a disaster we had to throw it away. If you want a much better recipe, I recommend Tortillas II from this site. The ratios to flour and liquid are much, much better.
I halved this recipe because I just didn't think I could make tortillas. Well, they turned out fabulous. When DH came home I had him taste one and he looked at me and said, YOU made those? You MADE tortillas? Easy as pie I said. Great, easy recipe. They didn't take as long as I thought they would either.
Excellent!!! I will never buy tortilla shells again. I am living in Salzburg and the shells are so expensive (10 for $4,65). That I thought I would try to make them myself. They came out perfect and rolling them on parchment paper makes the job really easy. Try them you won't regret it. Each tortilla takes less than a minute to cook so do not overcook. Cover with a clean towel as you work. Good Luck!!
this recipe was a life saver,i was baby sitting hungry children and needed some tortillas for breakfast.so, i decided to make them (being my first time). i am hispanic and i never learn to make them, but this recipe was easy!while i was cooking the tortillas on the iron grill i found that leaving it to long on the grill will make the tortilla hard. i then put the tortilla on the grill and wait for the bottom of the tortilla to get a white color then i flip it and waited to see little slightly bubbly on top and then i flip it again and press the tortilla with a clean cloth around the edges untii i seen it puff up.then i took it out. they were perfect.it did need more salt! but the kids didn't care because they love them and ate them all.(lol)
I had a difficult time keeping the "dough" together and ended up adding more shortening. I used the dough to wrap up cheesecake and fry it. We got the idea from Aunt Chilada's in Hilton Head. take it out of the fryer and roll it in cinnamon/sugar just like a donut and eat it over cinnamon/sugar ice cream...delish!
These work out perfectly, but you might need a little practice and patience. This can be a fun thing for the family as everyone can help to make them. As others have said, it's hard to imagine getting 60 from this recipe, unless you make them verrrry small. You might need a little more shortening (I used butter) or salt. They were soft and everyone loved them. I now make a double batch every time and put the extras in the freezer for future use as they freeze well if they are properly wrapped up. Thanks for the recipe!
I make tortillas every day. Some tips would be to not add too much BP, it will make hard tortillas! No more than 1 tsp. for a recipe this size. Also, knead only until well-combined, this is not a bread recipe and over-kneading will also make them tough. I suggest letting dough balls rest, and refrigerating them (just throw 'em in a plastic container) for a few hours before using. You can also keep the dough balls for a week, refrigerated in the same container.
These came out great for me. I read many reviews suggesting adding extra salt which i did not do because I wanted to try the recipe "as is" first. Next time I will add 1/2 tsp. more salt...but that is a matter of personal preferance. Tortilla making is much easier than expected! We used them for fajitas. I can't wait to make these again and try a batch of chicken enchiladas!
Usually, I use a different recipe from this site, and they taste ok, but these are soooooo much better!! They tasted great, and the texture was perfect. I did use rendered bacon fat, because I didn't have lard, but yum!
I've never made tortillas before and decided to try this recipe because it seemed pretty simple. I don't know what I was expecting but it definitely wasn't what I got!! Still definitely delicious, and I know I didn't follow the recipe to a T (I only had margerine as shortening, and I cut the recipe down to 12 - I only got 6 small ones!) but when I tore off pieces of the first tortilla straight off the stove, it was so scrumptious I couldn't believe it! Soft, steamy middle, crisp outside... yum. :) My only word of advice is WATCH YOUR BUBBLES! They will burn very quickly but leave the rest of the side pretty uncooked after you turn them over. My advice: press them down while you're frying them.
I am changing our review on this recipe! I actually reviewed this recipe on March 16 after the first time I made it. I only gave it 4 stars that time. I just made it again today. I made it (half of it)into fried taco bowls. I did add more salt (about 1/2 tsp. for the half recipe) than it calls for and made sure the water was boiling. This was the softest easiest "bread" type recipe I have ever rolled out. When I fried them, they were perfect. Definitely a great recipe! The half recipe made 8 large finely rolled tortillas that were about 10 inches in diameter!
I absolutely loved this tortilla recipe! im 13 and have a very simple knowledge of cooking, and i made these tortillas perfectly by myself and with no help from adults. :P ...btw, i don'y know why some reviews have said they were tough to roll out. i just oiled the dough well with olive oil before letting it rest, and put some flour on the counter, and it was really easy to just roll them out with my hands. also, the taste was delicious! My older brother loved them too!
Excellent tortillas! I scaled down the recipe to 20 and made them bigger and thicker so I only got 5 but that was plenty for my husband and myself. I used olive oil instead of shortening. I'm adding these to my recipe box!
one of the best ideas for parties.cheap and tasty. i enjoyed making them with my boyfriend (it's much easier and faster to prepare them in a team) however, i had to double the recipe because it gives only a few tortillas. definitely not the amount described in a recipe.
I tried this recipe because it had such good reviews and I have been wanting to try to make my own tortillas. I have to admit that I really didn't think it would turn out. Boy, I was wrong. The recipe was terrific and so easy to make. At first, I was making them too thick but once I got the hang of it, it was smooth sailing! So good. Thank you for posting the recipe.
I decided to make this a bit more nutritious by using whole wheat flour for half the flour. I also used the suggestion of another reviewer and used bacon lard instead of shortening since I had it on hand. Halving the recipe was much more manageable.
I really wanted fajitas for dinner and we didn't have any tortillas. I thought "How hard could it be to make tortillas?" They turned out fantastic and well worth the effort. They were way better than the ones in the store, no preservatives.
First, the ingredients ratio for this recipe (Tortillas I) seem way off: the suggested serving implies that 1 cup of flower is going to produce 12 golf-ball-sized hunks of dough. No way! Followed the recipe exactly, let them rest, rolled them out paper thin, cooked them until they bubbled and browned a little. Looked nice! They tasted like... raw flour. Very bland raw flour. (Seemed they could have used more shortening and salt.) They were also somewhat brittle, breaking rather than bending. Sorry, I don't mind the effort, but there's something amiss or missing here.
Nothing special, quite dry. I ended up adding 1/4 tsp. per tortilla half way into them even after using the full cup and a half of water. If you add extra water, they taste okay. Needs something more for flavor.
When I first cooked these, I thought they seemed stiff for tortillas, then realized that they soften when you stack them and keep them warm with the towel. Very nice--better than store-bought and simple. The recipe also works well with whole wheat flour added.
Great tortillas--but I find that you have to have more water and at the end kneading in extra flour.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2000
Wow, this is really really cool, I thought the taste was fantastic, it took very little time to make, it was VERY easy and I am a kid and I loved it, so there you go! I would definatly suggest it to anybody!
