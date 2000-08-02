Cheddar Muffins

We loved these! They are probably one of our favorite muffins and we've made a ton of muffins. My 2 and 3 year old loved them which is a plus as well! I used all ingredients as listed but had to add an extra 1/2 cup milk to the batter since it was way too thick. I also adjusted cooking time/temp (personal preference with my oven and prior muffin trials) to 375 for 22 minutes, perfect! I got 11 standard sized muffins, had to leave one tin empty. I will be making these again, very soon I'm sure. I think I would decrease the salt to 1/2 teaspoon since it's a tad salty, along with the additional milk and everything else stays the same. Love the slight paprika taste -- the cheddar and raisins go great together! Thanks so much for this recipe!