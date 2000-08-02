Cheddar Muffins

30 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 7
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

Interesting combination of ingredients make it an ideal accompaniment to home-made soup, stew or light salad luncheon. Also school lunchboxes or brown-bagger's lunch.

By JJOHN32

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift flour with baking powder, salt, and paprika. Cut in butter finely. Stir in remaining ingredients just until dry ingredients are moistened.

    Advertisement

  • Spoon into well-greased muffin pans. Bake in a preheated 425 degree F (220 degrees C) oven for 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 8g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 437.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022