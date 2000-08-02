Cheddar Muffins
Interesting combination of ingredients make it an ideal accompaniment to home-made soup, stew or light salad luncheon. Also school lunchboxes or brown-bagger's lunch.
My husband didn't like the exact recipe, so I altered it a little bit. I replaced the paprika and raisins with garlic and ham. Now he'll eat them no problem! :)Read More
Add EVERTHING or these biscuits are awful!!!!!!!!Read More
These tasted almost exactly like Red Lobster's garlic cheddar biscuits after adding 1/2 tsp. garlic/parsley spice mix. Soft on the inside and crisp on the outside after 20 minutes. I was looking for something quick, and all of the recipes for rolls that I looked at took over 2 hours, so I tried this (without the raisins) and it was terrific! They went great with the barbequed chicken, salad, and mashed potatoes!
We loved these! They are probably one of our favorite muffins and we've made a ton of muffins. My 2 and 3 year old loved them which is a plus as well! I used all ingredients as listed but had to add an extra 1/2 cup milk to the batter since it was way too thick. I also adjusted cooking time/temp (personal preference with my oven and prior muffin trials) to 375 for 22 minutes, perfect! I got 11 standard sized muffins, had to leave one tin empty. I will be making these again, very soon I'm sure. I think I would decrease the salt to 1/2 teaspoon since it's a tad salty, along with the additional milk and everything else stays the same. Love the slight paprika taste -- the cheddar and raisins go great together! Thanks so much for this recipe!
Raisins? I didn't add raisins to the cheddar muffins...but aside from that I made it exact and was not a huge fan. They turned out a little dry. I will try adding some ham though because they were quite filling and my hubs would probably like to take them to work for lunch if it were like a muffiin sandwich...a mandwich!
Swapped out the raisins for chopped scallions and these were the perfect savory muffin to go with a big bowl of vegetable soup. Leftover muffins were terrific with an egg for a hearty breakfast.
Very good taste I make more again.
These muffins were extremely dry and were like hockey pucks once they cooled. I did over mix a bit, but even still, I would not make these again.
I read the reviews and made modifications accordingly. Cooked them at 375 for 22 minutes and added another 1/2 cup milk. I used wheat flour, garlic salt and a special spice I have (minced garlic, minced onion & lemon flakes) and added quite a bit of that. I also added chopped up raw onion (altho I think I would saute those next time) chopped roasted green chili and chopped fresh spinach. Skipped the raisons totally as that didn't sound at all appealing. I will make these again and maybe add some ham, YUMMY!!! Another reviewer had it exactly right..these taste like the cheesy muffins at Red Lobster...great recipe...Thanks... *smile*
really really dry; only cooked for 17 minutes and STILL dry
These were good, I did make some adjustments to them though. I baked them for 20 minutes, but wish i had only baked them for 17 min because they were a little over cooked. I added an extra half a cup of milk, 1 tsp of garlic powder, a few shakes of parsely and some tabasco sauce. They are def. something I will make again but just cook for less time next time.
We didn't like these at all.
Thanks for the tasty recipe! I omitted the raisins (only b/c my husband doesn't like them) and some more cheese and also 2 tsps. of Old Bay Seasoning. We loved them!!
I didn't add the raisins, and they were great! They reminded me off the biscuits at Red Lobster.
these muffins tasted dry and seriously lacked any sort of flavor. friends described it as tasting like a soft cheez-it, but that description is a generous one. if you do make these guys, butter the linings at least! and do not overcook them!
I didn't fancy the raisins so we substituted them for chives and they were delicious!
Easy! Tasty! Kid approved! The only change to the recipe I made was substituting half cranberries for raisins since I didn't have enough raisins. Even with raisins/cranberries the muffins are savory and not sweet. A great pairing with chili.
Really simple and ez to make. I did not add the raisins.
These were yummy muffins and my bf and I really enjoyed them. I followed the lead of the other reviewers and added an extra 1/2 c of milk, left out the raisins, added a clove of garlic and a pinch of cayenne pepper. I also decreased the cooking time to 22 min and the oven temp to 400.
Needs more cheese. I used olive oil instead of butter and they were moist. Next time i will add garlic as others suggested,and add more cheese.
The muffins were delicious. ..I did make a few alterations. ..I used half flour and half oats; also used garlic powder and crushed red pepper. ..will definitely make them again
First time of making. Was really delicious. We will be making these again in the near future thank you for the recipe
These were really good! Didn't need 25 min. to bake though... I'm sure 22 min would've been fine, but I didn't look soon enough and took them out after 24. Love the crunchy outside and soft inside. Definitely will make them again :)
i really enjoyed these muffins.I also left out the raisins and added english mustard powder which gave them a little bite!
I changed these to make them a southwest muffin with some southwest seasoning, green chilis and corn. The flavor was great, but they were extremely hard. I was really disappointed because I planned to make these for my daughter's bake sale. Unfortunately, I am going to have to go with plan B because these were barely edible, let alone sellable. :(
These muffins were ok. I added a half of cup of milk like someone else said and they turned out good. Raisins and cheese don't go well together but I enjoyed these muffins (minus the raisins). I am going to try ham like another user said instead of raisins next time I make these.
