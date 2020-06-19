Screwrita
This margarita features orange juice.
i'm on my third one, so i guess they are good! only rated a 4 because i changed it up a little, instead of the lime and sugar, i used sour mix. delicious!Read More
Great summer drink! I think I'll go make another and sit out on the deck and listen to the birds sing... Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Pretty yummy! As another reviewer said, you can't taste much alcohol, so I added a dash or two extra. I also left out the sugar. Goes down easy! Will make again for sure.
This is very easy and pretty good. I like the OJ as a complement. Can't taste much alcohol, which can be good--or bad! Not the biggest fan of ice in drinks, but otherwise I like it. Thanks!
Very yummy! I added a bit more booze than called for but that's my personal preference. Tasted great!
Yum! Just tried this and really like it. I also omitted the sugar and upped the amount of tequila and triple sec by a little bit. But I like a stronger tasting drink. Also salted my glass and chilled by using a martini shaker w ice before pouring into my glass.
Yummmmm my new fav drink
This was pretty good, but it just tasted like orange juice. Next time I will use more tequila, triple sec, and lime juice.
Loved this drink! Served it with some chips and guacamole. You can't go wrong! I would change nothing. Thanks!
I have been making this on my own for awhile and love them; like others, I don't use sugar.
