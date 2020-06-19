Screwrita

This margarita features orange juice.

By BBCHIL

5 mins
5 mins
1
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Fill a glass with ice. Pour the orange juice, tequila, triple sec, sugar, and lime juice over the ice; stir.

191 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 5.8mg. Full Nutrition
