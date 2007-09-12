Pumpkin Nut Muffins
Delicious for breakfast, these muffins are also good with lunch or your afternoon coffee break.
I've tried many pumpkin muffin recipes and this is the one I've been looking for! Moist, plenty of pumpkin flavor, and a very light and fluffy texture. I used walnuts instead of pecans, and used regular milk instead of buttermilk which I didn't have. I also used fresh pumpkin instead of canned out of preference. Finally, I didn't have any ground ginger or cloves but the recipe still tasted great!Read More
These need 1/2 teaspoon SALT to bring out the flavors.
This is a great recipe! I replaced the butter with olive oil and added 1/2 tsp salt. Recipe says it makes 24 but I got 12 large ones. Worked just right. I also used 1/2 whole wheat flour, instead of all white and 1/2 brown sugar. I will definitely make these again.
I have to give this recipe five stars hands down. I added some raisins to the batter and baked it in two 9x3 bread pans and baked a tadd longer. It came out wonderful. What a nice fall treat. Thanks!
These muffins are awesome! Everyone I've baked them for wants the recipe.
The recipe turned out great. I soaked the flour, buttermilk (I used Keifer instead), along with the pumpkin overnight. In the morning I added the remaining items minus the baking powder and only half the amount of sugar. I added the baking soda last. The only problem I had was that the recipe said it was for 24 muffins, but I only got half the amount. I assume that it is 24 mini muffins, not full size?
I loved this recipe. I made it for our Christmas morning breakfast and everyone loved it. I made a few subtle changes: 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugar instead of one whole cup of white sugar. I also added a dash of pumpkin pie spice and two whole cloves. AWESOME!
This recipe is the best pumpkin recipe yet. Very moist and full of flavor. I just added 1 tsp salt & 1/2 tsp cloves. I also did 1/2 & 1/2 pecans & walnuts. Just wonderful! I will try them next with raisins.
This was a crowd pleaser, literally. However, served warm is the best. Be sure to bake well, or it is a little doughy.
This is a great easy to prepare recipe with great taste! Prepared for the men's prayer breakfast and it turned out exceptionally well! Certainly a 5 star rating in my book!
I reduced the amount of white sugar to 3/4 c. and could not tell any difference. These are great muffins, very moist. They freeze well, too.
Was tasty, but for some reason they were small and did not rise.
Loved it! (I had to make "buttermilk" from milk, but will try real buttermilk next time). Big hit around this house!
They were great!! Did not add nuts and added extra vanilla. Added crumb topping for some crunchy crunch.
These baked up nice, moist and delicious. I used spelt flour, increased the baking powder and vanilla to one teaspoon. I added 1/2 teaspoon of salt and used 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice for the spices. Also, I used Z-Sweet in place of sugar. I used walnuts in place of pecans and tossed in 1/4 cup of organic chocolate chips. These needed to bake for 22 minutes at 350 degrees.
I had some leftover buttermilk from another recipe and decided to try these. I used fresh pumpkin from my garden and added the 1/2 teaspoon of salt as suggested by other reviewers. I also left out the nuts because of personal preference and sprinkled some course sugar on each muffin instead before baking. Following the directions to fill the muffin cups to almost full, I only got 14 muffins but I wouldn't suggest stretching the batter out to 24 muffins or they will be too flat. They are light and fluffy and delicious straight out of the oven. I will definitely be making this recipe again since even my picky daughter loves them. I might try adding 1/2 cup raisins next time to replace the missing nuts.
AMAZING! I had lost a recipe i had used for over 20 years. I am in love with this one. I did alter it a bit for diatary needs of my family. but it's awsome! if you want to see the new recipie it's called " pumpkin muffins for my pumpkin puss" thanks for sharing and God bless.
These were good, but I should have read the reviews before I made these, because they were definitely in need of salt.
These are yummy. I used Supergrain flour instead of all purpose. Also, I used no butter or oil, but substituted 1/2 cup applesauce with great results. With no buttermilk around, I did the sour milk alternative. I added some cloves. Per some comments, I used 1/2 cup dark brown sugar and 1/2 cup white, although I did scant 1/2 cups. I was out of molasses and used pure maple syrup which also tasted good. Lastly, we have a nut allergy in the house, and these are yummy with no nuts at all. This recipe is moist and delicious and a keeper!
These were great. I made some changes: -I used cottage cheese instead of buttermilk, partly because I didn't have buttermilk and partly because I wanted to add more protein -I doubled the nuts (again for protein) -I used a bit less sugar -I omitted the baking powder because I didn't have any on hand They turned out awesome and rose up beautifully. Even my husband who turned his nose up at me for cooking up the leftover pumpkin pieces from jack-o-lantern carving is eating them.
Good results with this one. I did a batch & one half to get 24 muffins. I found out I was low on sugar so I had to cut back by 1/3 of what was call for. The muffins were very moist. Next time I'll add a little salt & cloves and double the batch so I can fill the cups a little fuller. Great the next few days warmed in the microwave for a quick breakfast.
Made these for breakfast for a crowd and they went over very well. I "made" buttermilk from milk and some lemon juice (1 tsp lemon juice, then fill measuring cup with milk to 1/3 cup). I also added about 1/2 teaspoon of salt as another reviewer suggested and I think that helped a lot. Only ended up with ~20 muffins but I may have overfilled them a little bit. I loved the addition of molasses - gave them a bit more depth of flavor. These are much better than the last pumpkin muffins I tried, and I'm definitely keeping this recipe around for the next time I have pumpkin in the house. Thank you! EDIT 8/28/12: Put the batter in a bundt pan, swirled in some apricot jam, and baked until tester came clean (this took ~40 minutes in my oven). Worked great. I plan on making a cream cheese icing for the top and sprinkling on some chopped dried apricots and toasted pecans.
Absolutely delicious! I altered slightly by adding 1/2 t. salt, and using 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar -- 14 muffins and you can see from the picture, they are large muffins.
These worked out really well for me. I only got 12 full sized muffins, though, not 24. I don't know if that's what happened to others. I used whole wheat flour, I upped the baking powder and vanilla extract to a full teaspoon, I used 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, organic eggs, homemade cooked sugar pumpkin, and at the last minute, I added 1/2 cup Hershey's cinnamon baking chips. These baked up beautifully, smelled wonderful and were a great use for my pumpkin "guts". NOTE: 350 for 20 minutes was just right for us.
Good, but a little heavy.
We enjoyed these muffins. The texture is good, it is the right amount of sweetness, but the spice in our opinions is a little flat.
fabulous breakfast option!
These are very moist and excellent taste. Very simple to make.
I made these for my daughter's Girl Scout meeting snack. All the girls and the moms enjoyed them very much! They were very moist and delicious! Will be making them again very soon!
Yummy Muffins! I was surprised that I had buttermilk on hand, but no pumpkin...I used a large can of sweet potatoes in light syrup and cut the sugar in half. I toasted some pumpkin seeds which I used instead of pecans and I sprinkled on top along with some crystallized sugar. They looked lovely, just like a bakery! Tasted great too...thanks!
They turned out moist, delicious and beautiful! This recipe is definitely a keeper. After reading reviews, I added a half teaspoon of salt to the recipe. Other than that, would not change a thing.
Mine came out nice and moist, yet I did several substitutions. I used whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose, yogurt instead of buttermilk, and fresh roasted pumpkin instead of canned.
Very good! Just the right amount of sweetness. I added some coconut just because I had some. I used regular milk because I can't stand buttermilk. I will definitely make these again!
These were easy and delicious. Used toasted pecans and added a half a pecan to the top of each muffin which was cute and tasty. Added raisins to mine and decided I wish I had left as the recipe stated. They definitely contributed their own flavor. My husband ate two the next day and said they were still moist and good. Did add the 1/2 tsp. of salt that others recommended and used heaping measurings of the spices as I like spice.
A tasty muffin! I used half whole wheat pastry flour, used half brown/half white sugar, added 1/2 tsp salt, and added some diced candied ginger. Baked up 6 large muffins. Fantastic! I topped with a orange cream cheese frosting. The whole family loved them. I will make them again and again. Thanks for the recipe!
I've made these twice now, and they have come out perfectly moist, and wonderfully delicious both times. This is a keeper recipe.
These are great!! No changes, we loved them!
Good recipe - made a few changes... Added chopped pecans and chocolate chunks. Also added clove and used real maple syrup in place of the refined sugar. I would have prefered more spice - will try adding ginger next. Everyone at work loved them!
These had more of a pumpkin taste than the Pumpkin Spice Muffin recipe, but still not quite right. I had to use the 24-muffin measurements just to make a dozen, which was somewhat annoying. Still, they were good!
I added walnuts to the top
This is a good muffin. Moist and not too sweet.
I made these muffins for the first time tonight and they worked out really well! They were moist and yummy! My family raved about them too. I used raisins instead of nuts. I also cut the sugar down to about 3/4 cup or even a bit less; they were plenty sweet enough like that!
These were excellent muffins. I made them with fresh pumpkin from my garden, and they were gone in one morning. I think next time I'll try them with a strusel top, but that is the only improvement. A perfect fall food.
I used gluten free flour, and it still turned out delish. I figured the buttermilk would help disguise the dryness of the GF flour, and it did. I did add 1/2 of salt, did 50/50 brown and white sugar, and used milk choc chips instead of pecans cuz we love our chocolate!
My kids liked them but I personally didn't find them to be of exceptional flavor and texture .
I loved these muffins. I did add a little salt and a little pumpkin pie spice, but I don't know that it made that much difference. I also was low on butter, so I split the butter half with oil. Even with my emergency substitutions, these were great muffins! My new favorite pumpkin muffin recipe! They are also still very good after a couple of days! I know that when fall is in full swing, these will be a staple! Mine took 20 minutes to cook.
The only reason I'm not giving this a five is because I altered it a little. It's really, really great. All I did was I substituted 1/2 cup applesauce for the butter. That really added a great apple flavor and added to the moistness of the muffin. Also, this filled 12 muffin cups (not 12) and they were pretty large. It took 30 minutes for me (some others said it only took 20). I checked at 25 minutes and the toothpick did not come out clean. At 30 min, it did. Again, I'd say this is a great recipe, provided you make sure you have enough moisture (the 1/2 cup applesauce was more liquid than 1/3 cup butter and I think it made a difference).
This recipe was very good and since my little sister didn't like raisins, it worked well with chocolate chips instead. Also, a great spread for these muffins is softened cream cheese with a little powdered sugar!
I think I thought it was better than everyone else. They were very moist, I'll make again. Oh, I made muffins, cooked about 25 minutes.
These turned out so delicious and moist. I substituted cocoa chips for the nuts. Amazing. Easy recipe that my young kids were able to follow along and make this with me.
Just made these delicious muffins this morning-yum! I cut the recipe in half and it made 19 mini muffins. Delicious and perfect bite sized for a potluck. I subbed walnuts because that’s just my preference and added a streusel topping before baking. 4* because they are a touch too sweet for my taste, so I will try reducing the sugar to 1/3 c for my next batch.
I have tried so many recipes that use leftover pumpkin after making pie for Thanksgiving. I always find the pumpkin cookies, breads, or muffins taste bland and are missing something. I LOVED these muffins! Fantastic. I added 1/8 tsp salt and used chopped walnuts in lieu of pecans.
This recipe was great. I made it vegan by using egg replacer, soymilk curdled with vinegar, and earth balance margarine. My family loved them! I would advise to please not overmix, or they will come out cakey more than crumbly-muffin like.
Very good and smell great cooking.
I would definitely make these again, they turned out great, very moist and delicious.
