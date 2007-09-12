Pumpkin Nut Muffins

Delicious for breakfast, these muffins are also good with lunch or your afternoon coffee break.

Recipe by Amy Posont

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 24 muffin-pan cups, 2 1/4 inches in diameter.

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger onto wax paper.

  • Beat together the eggs, buttermilk, melted butter, molasses, vanilla, sugar and pumpkin in a large bowl. Stir in the dry ingredients, all at once, just until moistened. Fold in the nuts. Spoon into the prepared muffin-pan cups, filling almost to the top.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the centers comes out clean. Remove the muffins from the cups and cool on wire racks. Serve warm.

