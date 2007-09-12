Pumpkin Nut Muffins

Made these for breakfast for a crowd and they went over very well. I "made" buttermilk from milk and some lemon juice (1 tsp lemon juice, then fill measuring cup with milk to 1/3 cup). I also added about 1/2 teaspoon of salt as another reviewer suggested and I think that helped a lot. Only ended up with ~20 muffins but I may have overfilled them a little bit. I loved the addition of molasses - gave them a bit more depth of flavor. These are much better than the last pumpkin muffins I tried, and I'm definitely keeping this recipe around for the next time I have pumpkin in the house. Thank you! EDIT 8/28/12: Put the batter in a bundt pan, swirled in some apricot jam, and baked until tester came clean (this took ~40 minutes in my oven). Worked great. I plan on making a cream cheese icing for the top and sprinkling on some chopped dried apricots and toasted pecans.