Walnut Raisin Scones

A good choice for breakfast, brunch or tea. Contain little sugar because sweetness comes from the raisins. Walnuts and lemon rind provide crunchiness and tang. Wonderful served warm and spread with butter and honey or jam.

By JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 - 16 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and lemon peel.

  • With a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Mix in all but 2 tablespoons of the nuts and the raisins. Mix in buttermilk with fork.

  • Gather the dough into a ball and knead for about 2 minutes on lightly floured board.

  • Roll or pat out 3/4 inch thick. With a chef's knife cut into 3 inch triangles. Place, spaced 1inch apart, on a greased baking sheet. Brush tops with remaining 1 tablespoon buttermilk; sprinkle with the remaining sugar and the nuts.

  • Bake in center of 425 degree F (220 degrees C) oven about 15 minutes or until nicely browned. Serve warm with butter or jam.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 261.5mg. Full Nutrition
