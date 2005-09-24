Walnut Raisin Scones
A good choice for breakfast, brunch or tea. Contain little sugar because sweetness comes from the raisins. Walnuts and lemon rind provide crunchiness and tang. Wonderful served warm and spread with butter and honey or jam.
A good choice for breakfast, brunch or tea. Contain little sugar because sweetness comes from the raisins. Walnuts and lemon rind provide crunchiness and tang. Wonderful served warm and spread with butter and honey or jam.
These were great. Delicious. The only changes I made were an extra 2 T. sugar, which is needed; and I soaked the raisins in boiled water for 5-10 minutes to make them nice and plump. Oh, and I added a teaspoon cinnamon. Yum. Will make these again.Read More
I followed the ingredients as written but replaced raisins with cranberries and pecans for the walnuts. These were just o.k. and I think I might try again. Maybe add a little more sugar and take them out in 15 min. I left them in a little longer and they were harder then I wanted. Heated with jam they were better.Read More
These were great. Delicious. The only changes I made were an extra 2 T. sugar, which is needed; and I soaked the raisins in boiled water for 5-10 minutes to make them nice and plump. Oh, and I added a teaspoon cinnamon. Yum. Will make these again.
Wow, these are good! So what is it about buttermilk that makes it smell so retched, yet makes baked breads so good? But I digress...The batter was very wet as per the recipe so I had to keep adding flour until I could handle it. I think I added about 1/2 cup extra. They look like they will freeze well, but who am I kidding...they aren't going to last that long. I put the leftovers in a ziplock bag, sucked out the excess air, and stashed them in the refrigerator...until tomorrow morning!
Didn't add the lemon zest, but did add an extra 2 Tbsp. of sugar to the batter. These were wonderful - will definitely make these again!
These scones are absolutely delicious! All family and friends that have sampled these love them and ask for more. I made them exactly like the recipe says.
I've baked a lot of scone recipes, and this is one of the best. I buy lemons or sale and freeze the juice in ice cubes in 1 tlbs. amounts. I didn't have the lemon zest this recipe called for, so I used some of the juice, and cut down the buttermilk and they turned out and tasted great. I will make these only from now on, Thanks for taking the time to give us your great recipe. DENBIE
This is one of the best recipes I have ever used; certainly the very best scone recipe I own. Everyone just loves it.
Definitely a good choice. I made it for Mother's Day, and everyone wanted seconds- including my father, who never eats scones. They were easy to make and tasted delicious. Definitely don't skip the lemon peel!
Oh my goodness these things are yummy!!! I made them using 1 1/2 cups white flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat, to equal 2 cups. I brought them to a gardening meeting and they were so good that 4 people asked me to send them the recipe. Thanks Eleanor!
I have made these dozens of times. I tried 4 different scone recipes, each with a different base (sour cream, whipping cream, buttermilk, etc). These buttermilk-base scones definitely turned out the best in flavor, and consistency. I personally like a little more sugar in mine, so I put in about 1/4 a cup of sugar. I also like to brush the tops with a bit more buttermilk and sprinkle sugar. I have done all sorts of scones with this as a base recipe--fresh strawberry, chocolate chip, dried cranberry, dried blueberry, dried cherry....I like the dried fruit ones the best! I usually soak the dried fruit in some water in the microwave for about 20 seconds, then drain the excess and pop them in the batter. Definitely try this recipe if you're looking for a good scone.
Delicious. As good as any scones I had in England. Made them just like the recipe says. Wish I could get clotted cream to put on them instead of butter.
Super delicious. I didn't have lemon zest so I used orange. Also, I borrowed from another scone recipe regarding the butter. I melted it, added it to the buttermilk, then mixed into the flour mixture. It took less kneading and turned out light and fluffy.
Yummy, My sister made this for me while I was visiting and they were wonderful. I am going to make them this weekend for a brunch I am hosting....
I followed the direction exactly and scones came out fluffy and delicious. They were great served with honey or jam, but on their own, they weren't sweet enough. Next time, I'll add more sugar.
Mock Clotted Cream Real clotted cream calls for unpasteurized milk which is difficult to find today. This is a substitute that will work, though nothing is quite the same as real clotted cream. INGREDIENTS: 1/2 cup sour cream 1/2 teaspoon vanilla 1/2 cup heavy cream 2 tablespoons confectioners sugar METHOD: Mix together sour cream and vanilla. Beat cream in a cooled bowl. When cream forms into medium-stiff peaks, sprinkle on sugar and continue to beat. When sugar is integrated and peaks are stiff, gently fold in the sour cream/vanilla mixture. Serve with scones.
These were extremely delicious, the best scones that I have ever made. The walnuts added the perfect unexpected crunch. They were so flaky and delicious! These disappeared rather quickly. Only thing I can't understand is yielding 14-16 scones...I only got 8.
These are wonderful! I followed the advice of others and added the juice of the lemon to the buttermilk and used all the lemon zest of 1 lemon. I was afraid to knead, but don't be! The kneading makes them look nice and smooth, and they are not at all tough. I brought them to a friend from Scotland who gave them 2 thumbs up, and that's something!
Wonderful scones....great taste as well as texture. I have frozen them and they reheat beautifully.
I liked this a lot. The trick is not overworking the dough I think.
MY HUSBAND WENT CRAZY FOR THESE, AND I MAKE A LOT OF SCONES. I MAKE THEM FOR HIM EVERY FEW WEEKS NOW, WHILE TRYING NEW ONES IN BETWEEN. THANKS FOR A GREAT RECIPE
Really good recipe. I used dried cranberries and almonds because that is what I had on hand. Will definitley make again.
Fantastic recipe. Never made scones before so was excited to try them. This recipe with the buttermilk was just outstanding, and surely did not disappoint! We will make this again and again for sure! Followed it exactly but had to add a little extra buttermilk to make it right consistency.
I followed the ingredients as written but replaced raisins with cranberries and pecans for the walnuts. These were just o.k. and I think I might try again. Maybe add a little more sugar and take them out in 15 min. I left them in a little longer and they were harder then I wanted. Heated with jam they were better.
Loved it. They are sweet just enough to love them, but not enough to call them a "dessert".....
The recipe itself is fine without any intentional alterations (I say intentional because I was under the impression when it said "add 2 tbsp of the walnuts and raisins" that it called for 2 tbsp of raisins too, not all of them. Also I lowered the temperature to 400 degrees for 12 minutes instead of 425 for 10 so they could cook more evenly without browning too much. Excellent recipe without any added sugar. Thanks for adding it!
Yum! I am new to scones, but these taste great and pretty easy too!
Crunchy on the outside, nice texture.
Yum! Like other reviewers I also found the dough to be a bit wet so gradually added about 1/2 cup of flour to make it manageable. I had no buttermilk so I made my own with 1 Tbsp lemon juice and milk added to it to make 1 cup of liquid. Like other reviews suggested I added 2 Tbsp of sugar to make a total of 4 Tbsp sugar in the dough, and I soaked the raisins in boiled water for 10 min. before straining and using them. Totally delicious! I've made them twice already and definitely will make again!!! Thanks for the recipe! (PS: there is a small typo in the recipe at step 2, where it says to reserve 2 Tbsp of the nuts AND raisins. You do not need to reserve any raisins, just the nuts for the topping.)
This recipe is a treasure...the very best of a culinary standard. Light, just rich enough. My husband repeated complements all through eating three of them and said, "Don't lose this recipe!" I mixed the dry ingredients last night so I could finish quickly this morning. I served them with strawberries, creme fraiche and jam. Easy to halve recipe. I knead about 6 folds on a floured dinner plate, then pat out a 6" circle (half recipe)and cut into 6 wedges. No mess.
Not overly sweet...so those who do not have a sweet tooth can eat them plain, and those that do can smother them with jam (my preference). Delicious!
These were some of the best scones I've made! They're not too sweet, but they're delicious and flaky!
Excellent. Added a teaspoon of cinnamon as suggested by another member. Delicious :)
For 20 years or more I have used a scone recipe from the Mt. Saviour Monastery Cookbook (Arnold Jerome's Famous Irish Scones). I decided to try this one just for a change. The ingedients are slightly different but basicaly the same, with the exception of the buttermilk-sugar-nut glaze and the cooking temperature (420 vs. 375). I've treasured the Jerome recipe but now I think I've found a competitor. Try these scones. They're over the top--truly delicious. (I used cried cranberries and chopped pecans as that's what was in my pantry).
These were my first attempt at scones. I only had whole wheat flour. I doubled the sugar and omitted the walnuts. I must say these were delicious! I cant wait to try them again with other mix-ins!
I will preface this by saying that I attempted to make these healthier by cutting way down on the butter (using only two tablespoons) and replacing the rest with unsweetened applesauce. They still turned out pretty good, and I don't think the applesauce had a negative effect on the scones as a whole. They were still pretty looking and crunchy on the outside while soft on the inside. I think there may be too many raisins for my taste, and they were a bit on the bitter side so next time I might cut down on the raisins and spread honey or jam on them for serving. Still a great recipe to start with.
I am not hugely into sweets but this recipe needs more sugar or honey or something. There is no sweetness to it at all. They are pretty good served warm with alot of honey but I far prefer "Grandma Johnson's Scones" recipe from this site.
I didn't add nut, substituted dried cranberries with the raisins and Smart Balance with the butter, and added a teaspoon of (imitation) almond extract, and rolled the dough into a circle and sliced it into 8 triangles.
this is so easy and yummy to make! I added shredded coconut and it turned out perfectly! this is on the "must make again" pile!
These scones tasted great!
These scones are simply the Best! They were are great hit with my friends. I will make these often, thank you for the recipe.
Delicious when eaten warm right out of the oven. Could use a little bit more lemon (or orange?) flavour.
These came out great!
I found the scones to be moist and light. The only thing I changed was add 1/4 cup more buttermilk due to the high altitude. I played with the ingredients by adding chocolate chips and pecans or pecans and cranraisins. Instead of white sugar I used cane sugar and increased the amount to 3 tablespoons. Sometimes I would put cinnamon too. My mother plans on using dried apricots and walnuts.
This was a great recipe...easy to make and tasty. My only problem was that it came out very biscuit-like. Is there something I can change to make it more like a scone?
If you enjoy the scones at Starbucks - you'll love these! I didn't have buttermilk, so I added a teaspoon of white vinegar to the milk. And instead of cutting into 14 pieces, I cut out 8. This is an easy recipe and has just the right consistency of REAL scones - not the cakelike stuff I've tried before! My next batch will be Chocolate Chip with grated orange peel instead of the lemon. Thank you!
I searched for a recipe that had high ratings, as well as an ingredient list that would not require me to change out of my pajamas and head to the store. Yes, it was four in the afternoon and I probably should've already been dressed. Anyhoo, whenever I see buttermilk in a recipe, I mix 1 Tbsp of lemon juice to 1 cup of milk. Who knows how much more awesome these would have been with actual buttermilk, but they were pretty darn SPOT ON! If I may add my two cents, what I had learned in my baking classes is that you want to keep your butter cold, so don't let it hang around getting soft on you at room temperature. I cut the butter into the flour mixture with a bowl scraper (for lack of a pastry blender) so that I wouldn't get my melty hot hands on it either. If you are inclined to do dishes, you can put the whole flour/butter business in a food processor to get the coarse cornmeal texture, but I actually took it to a step before it, where I still had definable, gravel-sized chunks. It's sort of like a flaky pie dough (where you would want pea-sized chunks of butter), as they will help you obtain that flaky texture. Also, do not manhandle the dough: knead gently, adding small amounts of flour, just until you notice the dough come together a bit. Better to undermix than overmix - unless you want walnut raisin paperweights. The scones baked up beautifully, tasted even better. Thank you!!!
You know it's a good recipe when all reviews don't change anything. I am big on changing up recipes but this is perfect the way it is. Served with maple butter or jam and tea.
its was great! Instead of the walnuts and raisins i added chocolate chips too...my fam loved the lightness of it!
Very easy! I've never made scones before but I was able to bake some delicious pieces. Instead of raisins I used cranberries and instead of walnuts I used a home-made granola mix. It wasn't overly sweet like the one at Starbucks. My husband loved it!
Best scones ever. I have made them with black walnuts and dried cranberries as well. Same prportions. Have fun with it.
I omitted the lemon peel and raisins and added 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon then mixed in a chopped banana at the end of kneading the dough.After reading the other reviews I also added an additional 2 tablespoons of sugar. Great variation with the cinnamon,bananas and walnuts! Delicious.Very light and tasty
These scones are magnificent! I used white whole wheat flour and a little extra sugar, as suggested by some of the other reviewers. I also substituted sour milk for buttermilk, since that's what I had. Added a little lemon extract to accentuate the lemon flavor.
These are divine! I made a couple of substitutions based on my inventory: used 1 c whole wheat pastry flour in place of an equal amount of all-purpose, I used unsalted butter and increased salt by 1/4 t (I like a salty/buttery taste to my baked goods, so I really wouldn't have minded even more!) I soaked my raisins in water for about 15 mins beforehand...almost didn't grease the pan as, with 1/4 lb of butter in the dough, I thought there was no way these would stick, but stick they did. Probably due to the buttermilk & sugar applied before baking. At any rate, none of my substitutions have to do with any lack in the original recipe--it is just great as it is! Use a light touch, as you would with any pastry, and these are just WONDERFUL!!!
I have never had a scone, so have nothing to compare this to; but they were great! I didn't have the lemon but didn't really miss it. Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. The recipe halves nicely. I made the dough in my food processor. I liked these better than biscuits & I love biscuits! I would make these again.
I have been known at work for my scones but decided to try a new recipe. This recipe is better than my old one! I did make a few changes. I did not use walnuts (don't like them)and added extra raisins and added a tsp of cinnamon. I lightened it by using light butter and half splenda. I tried vanilla instead (added it to the buttermilk). I also tried it with a chopped dark chocolate. (These went VERY fast- they are heaven right out of the oven)
Very good basic scone recipe but needs a little more sugar. These are much better than the popular Savoy scones....but then we prefer using buttermilk for sofness and taste
My family loved these scones, they were so good. We ate them warm with iced tea. My mom thought that they would be good with a glaze, even though she realized that it wouldn't be very scone-like. Still they were very, very good.
This is a very good recipe (and the only reason for the 4 stars is that I am fortunate to have even better ones!). I took the advice of other reviewers and used 1/4 cup of sugar, and I added 1 tbsp of orange peel (for the lemon) as I only had an orange. The flavour was great - so I'll use the orange again. I served the scones with strawberry jam and they were excellent accompanying the Cheese Souffles (also from this site) for a brunch.
Maybe a bit sweeter
Will definitely make again. They are so easy to make and so tasty. I didn't have lemon so I used orange rind. Yummy
This was my first scone recipe from Allrecipes. I added and substituted a little bit, but they turned out wonderful. I used orange zest rather than lemon, and candied fruit (because it's Christmas season!). I also used half margarine and half fat-free Greek yogurt, which worked perfectly. The scones turned out very light and not too sweet, which is just what I like.
Family rating - Five Star. I added a half teas each of cinnamon and cardamom. Also, I reduced the amount of flour by 1/4 cup and substituted about 1/3 cup regular oats. Remember if you do not have buttermilk on hand, use milk and a teas of vinegar per 8 oz. Always works for me. This will be my "go to" recipe for scones.
One of my favorite scone recipes! I omit the raisins.
This came out well but needed a dash more sugar and quite a bit more buttermilk to get the right consistency. Butter should be soft otherwise the mixing is lengthy. Taste great without the icing/topping as well. I used cranberries instead of raisons.
easy and good
Put in craisins ..delicious
Excellent! DON'T leave out the lemon zest! It really adds a perfect complexity and balance of flavors. I hate it when people change the recipe and then rate it based on their changes, but I am guilty this time... although I truly believe this recipe would be 5 stars as it stands... I boiled the raisins for a couple minutes in the microwave before adding it to make them extra plump and I used 1/2 cup whole wheat flour plus 1-1/2 cups all purpose flour to make 2 cups total. I also sprinkled the top with brown sugar rather than white sugar and buttered the tops after they came out of the oven. DEE-LISH!!
Made this one this morning. My first time making. I only added raisins and sprinkled sugar on top. The rest of the ingredients I added. I did make my own buttermilk since I had none. now I can make my own from now on. I will have to work a bit on how much I put in for buttermilk because I do taste a bit of the bitterness but it is not too over powering. The sugar and raisins ease the bitterness. Thank you so much for sharing.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections