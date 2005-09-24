Walnut Raisin Scones

I searched for a recipe that had high ratings, as well as an ingredient list that would not require me to change out of my pajamas and head to the store. Yes, it was four in the afternoon and I probably should've already been dressed. Anyhoo, whenever I see buttermilk in a recipe, I mix 1 Tbsp of lemon juice to 1 cup of milk. Who knows how much more awesome these would have been with actual buttermilk, but they were pretty darn SPOT ON! If I may add my two cents, what I had learned in my baking classes is that you want to keep your butter cold, so don't let it hang around getting soft on you at room temperature. I cut the butter into the flour mixture with a bowl scraper (for lack of a pastry blender) so that I wouldn't get my melty hot hands on it either. If you are inclined to do dishes, you can put the whole flour/butter business in a food processor to get the coarse cornmeal texture, but I actually took it to a step before it, where I still had definable, gravel-sized chunks. It's sort of like a flaky pie dough (where you would want pea-sized chunks of butter), as they will help you obtain that flaky texture. Also, do not manhandle the dough: knead gently, adding small amounts of flour, just until you notice the dough come together a bit. Better to undermix than overmix - unless you want walnut raisin paperweights. The scones baked up beautifully, tasted even better. Thank you!!!