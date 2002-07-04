Peppy's Pita Bread

For those of you whose pitas didn't puff - I've made this recipe 3 times. My first 2 times were successful. The 3rd time none of them puffed. I looked at the date on my yeast and it was old. Old yeast will definitely prevent the dough from rising and puffing correctly. However, I was able to salvage a few of them. The ones that were soft enough to work with, I cut them in half. Then, using a sharp knife, I very carefully worked the knife down inside of the pita to split it open. Some of them I could do this with. The others that remained flat and unworkable, I saved them to use for homemade personal-sized pizzas. Just cover them with your favorite pizza sauce and favorite toppings and put them in the oven until hot and the cheese is melted. Very delicious pizza crust! So even the pitas that don't puff can be used for yummy things. Editing to add one word of mention: DO NOT roll these pitas out on an oiled surface. It will cause them to go flat. I sprayed my table with nonstick cooking spray to prevent the pitas from sticking to the table. I had to throw out the entire batch, they were oily and the dough stretched out horribly when trying to remove them from the table. My next batch I rolled out on a lightly floured surface and they came out perfect.