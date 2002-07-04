Peppy's Pita Bread
It's easy to make homemade pita-style bread in your own oven using this easy-to-follow recipe.
I like the use of bread maker in this recipe, it cuts the work in half. The only thing I changed in this recipe was a way of baking the bread. I cooked it in the teflon frying pan on the stove like a pancake, but without any butter or oil. I rolled the bread into 4-5 mm thick circles and cooked each side for about 1 min or so until there were small lightly brown circles on both sides ,(heat knob turned half way). They were 1000 times better then the ones u buy from the shops and whole family loved them.Read More
I'm not an expert at making breads from scratch so maybe that was my problem. We loved the recipe "Chicken Tikki Tenders" from this site so much that my boyfriend requests them regularly now. I thought I'd try to make my own pitas to serve them in. I added some garlic powder so the taste wasn't too bad but I couldn't get over the denser texture. I think I'll stick to buying my pitas. Thanks anyways.Read More
I have never made pita bread before, and was very impressed with how well it turned out. As I do not have a bread machine, I had to do it by hand by first proofing the yeast with the water and sugar for 10 minutes,then adding the rest together and kneading until smooth, letting it rise for about 1 1/2 hours, until it doubled, then continuing with the rest of the instructions. I did not need to add any more or less flour as with most other bread recipes. It was beautiful!! I also added about 1 tsp of dill weed and some cumin seeds during mixing. It puffed up perfectly in the oven, and I had no problems with it being too hard or crusty. I used the pitas to make falafels, and the finished product was amazing!! I would definately recommend this recipe.
I have made this recipe a few times now. I use half whole wheat flour and half all purpose flour. My husband prefers the taste of these to the store bought brands, even though the first batch were hard as rocks. I have two main suggestions. First bake the pitas with a bowl of water on the bottom rack. Second, place pitas immediately in a paper bag, covering with a towel does not work. The second batch turned out soft and wonderful.
I'm THRILLED w/ these pitas! Just made them this morning and had friends over for lunch and we enjoyed tuna salad in them. I replaced applesauce for oil, 1 pkt of equal for sugar and used 50% whole wheat flour and 50% bread flour for the 3 C. of regular flour called for! They are FANTASTIC! I think I might even make a 2nd batch this afternoon! THANK YOU FOR A GREAT RECIPE! - Sharon
Great recipe! Both me and my hubby loved it. It's the first recipe I tried where the pockets could actually hold anything inside. Much better than store bought. I brushed some olive oil on a few of them before baking and it gave them a nice golden color and a unique taste.
Very good pitas! Per others, I added an extra tsp of salt but now wished I wouldn't have...I personally didn't think it needed it esspecially since I added a tsp of onion powder. I don't have a breadmaker so I disolved the yeast in warm water, added the remaining ingrediants and mixed and kneaded for apprx 8 min (or until it felt right). I let it rise for 1.5 hours (until dough had doubled in size) and then followed the recipe per instructed. My oven produced 8 beautiful pitas that are pretty tasty and were easy to make. Just as good as store bought! I used these for "Pork Sausage & Cabbage Pitas" from this site and lunch yesterday was delicious! Thanks Sandy!
These are unreal! i just have some things to add that will make this a lot easier. Firstly i put all the dry ingredients(including the yeast and pure whole wheat flour)in my kitchenaid bowl and mixed it with a spoon. Than i added the wet ingredients, and i let everything run on slow until the dough was formed. i let it rise for 1 hour, formed the balls to pancake shaped discs. Put them on a REGULAR COOKIE SHEET WITH PARCHMENT PAPER, and let them rise for 1/2 hour. i than put them in a 500 degree oven for 4 minutes, wrapped them in a regular kitchen towel(no brown bag handy),and removed them after 10 minutes.They were perfect!!!!!
Very good! Relatively easy to make, though a *little* time consuming. I added 1 cup whole wheat flour and cut the all purpose flour to 2 cups. They were tasty and puffed up nicely. My kids love 'em so this is a keeper!
This was a very easy and good recipe. It was great tasting. I did increase the salt to 2 tsp. I made mini gourmet pizzas using it as a crust. I brushed the pita with olive oil and topped it with some canned Italian style tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese and chopped green onion and broiled it for several minutes. What a great tasting pita pizza! I will definately make this again!
I am eating it as I type, and I still can't believe it. I. Made. Pita bread. Me. The most baking-challenged person I know. And it's awesome. Thank you just doesn't cover it. I will never buy pita bread again. Well...except maybe from that nice Pakistani family at the farmer's market. But only them. Because I can make my own! Whoo-hoo! I subbed a cup of whole wheat flour for one of the cups of AP flour, and I think next time I'll go 50/50. So good. I seriously can't believe I just made pita bread! :D
After reading the reviews, I doubled the salt. I also added 1 tsp garlic powder. Mine did not puff up that much before baking, but they still taste good. I also split the flour into half wheat/half white.
Wow! This recipe is fantastic! After reading several sad online blogs about pitas that wouldn't puff I must admit I was nervous about trying this recipe, but in the end they turned out great! I rolled the dough very thin (based on blog recommendations) and then let it rise for 15 minutes in a warm place before putting them in the oven. Next, I placed the pitas directly onto a well-seasoned pan I'd been heating in the oven. I put the pitas back in, tossed a handful of ice cubes onto the oven floor (this keeps the dough soft but not soggy), cooked them for 2-4 minutes and then flipped for another 3 minutes of cooking. They puffed perfectly and turned a beautiful golden brown. When I pulled them out I put them into a sealed brown paper bag until they cooled and kept making new batches. Since I made mine smaller than the recommended size I ended up with about 15-20 six inch pita pockets. I couldn't be happier!
This recipe is amazing! Made it exactly as written, except I used my KitchenAid. Combined the yeast with the sugar and water and proofed for about 10 minutes. Mixed in the oil and salt. Then gradually added the flour in. Mixed for about 3-4 minutes on speed 2 with the dough hook, then turned out onto a floured counter and kneaded for another 3-4 minutes. Warmed my oven, turned it off, then placed the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, turned to coat, and let rise for about 45 minutes covered with a dish towel. Rolled out into the rope, divided, and rolled out into the rounds. Placed damp paper towels warmed in the microwave for about 10 seconds over and let them rise for 30 minutes. Baked as directed, and when they were done placed the same paper towels (still damp) over them for about 10 minutes to soften. This is the first time I've made pitas and they turned out great! It was fun to watch them puff up in the oven! Store bought doesn't even compare. Will definitely be making these a lot! For those of you who are having trouble - make sure to proof your yeast and don't overwork the dough. Also, yeast needs a warm moist environment to activate - so letting the dough rise in a warmed oven and then covered with warm moist paper towels really helps. Served Swizzlesticks Philly Steak Sandwiches from this site in the pitas (instead of hoagie rolls) and then drizzled with honey for a light dessert. Delish!
Great recipe. Make sure you only let the dough rise for 30 min once rolling them out - too little and they will be tough, too long and they won't puff into pockets when baking.
I haven't bought store-bought pita's since I found this recipe a couple years ago. These are so much better than anything you can buy. I find if you let the dough balls sit for about 5 minutes before rolling them out, they're much easier to roll into a uniform circle.
I thought they were great. They were quick and yummy! Update: I made these again today, and made an observation about why some puff and some don't. If you don't flour the dough before you leave it to rise for 30 minutes, it may stick to the counter. If it sticks, it punctures the dough and thus... it doesn't puff. So just make sure you flour it enough underneath so that it doesn't stick to the counter. Most of mine puffed and they are absolutely YUMMY again!
I followed the recipe exactly except I used Quarry tile instead of the wire cake rack. You can buy quarry tile from any home improvement store for 50 cents a tile. Cooked at 425 also, but if you want a crisper bottom then cook on 450 or 500.
Came out FANTASTIC! I used whole wheat flour and olive oil to make it healthier!
I had everything I needed to make gyros except the pita bread. With gasoline costing over $3 per gallon, I decided to make the bread rather than take the 30 mile round trip to my nearest grocery. I did not use my bread machine and halved the recipe; it turned out WONDERFUL! I highly recommend this recipe.
I'm from Israel and a good pita is a MUST! I read a bunch of Israeli websites and tried to get that "home" style pita I'm used to. Things I changed according to other websites: I added a bit more water. The dough should be very sticky. I added more flour when I worked with it, but that was mostly for my hands. I used the whole (or almost the whole) packet of the dry active yeasts. Let it rise for 1.5 hours, then made balls and let these rise for 40 min. The biggest difference I found that the best pitas were the one i just flattened with my hands and didn't use the roll pin. Real pitas have to be "meaty" and have a lot of dough and not thin :) good luck!
I mixed the water and sugar, and bloomed the yeast in it for 10 minutes. Then I mixed the other three ingredients with the yeast mixture in my dough-hook-equipped stand mixer for about five minutes. I kneaded the dough for maybe five minutes, put it in a greased bowl, covered it, and let it rise for maybe an hour. Then I started on step two... Okay, I'll admit that I had my doubts, looking at the pita rounds not rising at all (I put them in a warm, just above room temperature, oven to rise). I muttered, I glared, I paced. And then, after an extra 10 minutes (40 minutes total), they started to puff up! Yay! But for my oven, which usually runs cool, 500 degrees was too hot. I had to lower it to 475, and 450 might even be better in the future. They puffed up and looked like regular pitas! Woo hoo! I tip: If there's too much flour clinging to the pitas, use a pastry brush to remove it gently before baking or with a little more vigor after. Thanks, Sandy, I just hope they taste as good as they look! :)
VERY GOOD MY FIRST PITA BREAD, if you don't have bread machine just mix them by hand . don't overwork them so all will puff up evenly. rest for 40-1 hour till double in size. roll then not to thinly or to thick , just about half centimeter. most important put ice cube under it and a bit water so the steam are evenly. ( this will make it soft and puff up evenly ) . the first batch i only cover them with towel but not working too well ( esp if you them in oven too long ) for the second batch i put them in a container line with clean damp kitchen towel , put the bread cover with the rest of the towel the close the container, the steam will make them soft.
Very good recipe for beginners. I use my kitchen center to knead the dough. Anyone has experience hand kneading this recipe will work for them too. I have tried using the following combinations: 1) all unbleached flour; 2) 1 cup whole wheat + 2 cups unbleached; 3) 1.5 cups whole wheat + 1.5 cups unbleached. They all worked out very well. Depends on the type of flour I use, I adjust the amount of water in the recipe. I like to make the dough a bit softer than that for regular sandwich loaf. Once the dough is doubled, I punch down, divide the dough into equal parts. It's very important to let the dough pieces relax for 5 - 10 minutes before rolling them out or they will resist the stretch and keep pulling back. I like my pita pockets thin so I roll them as thin as possible. Then I dust the flat dough rounds with a bit extra flour, lift the piece and, at the same time, stretch around the edge before flipping it over, then dust more flour on top. Dusting the dough goes a long way. It makes handling the final dough a much easier task. Since I make my dough a bit softer than my regular loaf, using a bit flour for dusting doesn't make the dough dry, and I never have problems moving them onto a cooling rack for baking. I covered my rounds and let sit for 30 minutes (they don't rise a lot) then bake them at 500 for 4 minutes only. Turns out perfectly every time.
Amazing recipe. They didnt rise much under a towel so i put then in the oven and they puffed up perfectly. I had to add more water to the recipe than was suggested.
I thought these were absolutely wonderful. After experimenting with several batches, the only changes I would make would be towards rising & baking methods. My favorite is to bake @ 425 on a preheated stone for 4 minutes. I did spritz the oven walls with water prior to baking. Oh. And for rising, either set to rise on parchment paper OR use lightly floured wax paper. Some stuck like crazy and deflated the slight rise (but still tasted delish). I think original ingredient are just fine, but favorite is to sub in 1 cup of whole wheat flour for 1 of the all purpose. Thanks so much for recipe.
Great, tasty and EASY recipe. Next time I might add a bit more salt, and I would also experiment by adding herbs or even dried onion or in the dough for some extra kick.
Wonderful recipe! I switched out a cup of white flour for whole wheat flour and it still worked very well. These are the perfect pita texture but still able to hold a lot of filling. I love this website. It has turned me from a cold cereal n toast eating scaredy-cook into a cooking thrill seeker. I now love to cook thanks to this joint :)
This is my new pita recipe! Perfect! Don't have a bread machine, so I mixed it in my stand mixer, kneaded with the bread hook for 10 minues and let rise until double. Cooked it on a pizza stone for 4 minutes. yum.
I turned mine into pita chips and took them to a potluck with some hummus (from this site). They were a huge hit. I made this in my Kitchen Aid. Started with the water, sugar and yeast. I let it sit about 5 minutes until the yeast bubbled. Added the salt, oil (I used herbed olive oil) and flour and used the dough hook to mix. I only mixed until everything came together and was a smooth ball. I covered and let rise about 45 minutes - 1 hour. Punched down then rolled out into rounds. I baked as directed then when cooled I brushed with olive oil, sprinkled with garlic salt, cut into wedges and then re-baked another 4-5 minutes turning about 2/3 of the way through. AMAZING!
Delicious, and great fun to make. Made with my 5yo, we enjoyed watching them puff up like a baloon in the oven.
So I found that if you try to pat the dough or stretch it like pizza dough it does not puff up as well - use a rolling pin. My kids loved it and could't even wait for them to cool before trying :) I would also reccommend doubling the recipe - you will be disappointed that you ate them all before your husband got home!
This recipe is great! It will definately be on our "make often" list. My toddler even ate 2 before dinner!
Excellent. I've made this recipe twice so far in one week, and both times I've used half whole wheat/half white flour with great success. The first time I rolled out the balls per instructions. The result was great - but I prefer a "breadier," thicker pita. So last night I used the same number of balls - just rolled them out only to the size that I desired. Fantastic! I also decided to roll them out and pop them right in the oven, without waiting the prescribed 30 minutes. Worked like a charm. Couldn't be more pleased. I'll try increasing the wheat flour next as another experiment.
Really fun to watch bake.
These were delicious, easy, and so much better than store-bought! I put them directly on the oven rack for 5 minutes, then cooled half in damp towl and half in paper bag. They came out the same, so don't stress your cooling method. Next time I may add in some whole-wheat flour....
I had to make this without a bread machine, and I thought it turned out very well. I tried letting the dough rise on a wire rack, as suggested by another reviewer, but the dough wound up sinking through the gaps and sticking to the rack. The ones I cooked on my stone pan did much better. After my first batch came out, I opted to brush olive oil on each pita and sprinkle some Mrs. Dash Garlic Herb blend. The subsequent batches were more golden and had a nice taste like the bread at a local Mediterranean restaurant. Will definitely make again!
This pita bread is wonderful, my kids like it warm with just butter, I cut it in half and made mini pizzas-delicious!
I found this recipe weeks ago and have been afraid to use it since my bread machine is a sort of scary mysterious guest in my house. But, lo and behold, this bread came out perfect. Not just perfect, but better than the ones they sell at my favorite local deli!! I used half whole wheat and half white,followed the recipe exactly, and my girls and I watched in amazment as the pitas ballooned up into billowy testaments to my bread making abilities!!! I almost sprained my ankle running to my cuisinart to make hummus to eat with my *homemade* pita bread. Thanks for the super recipe
These turned out very good. I used 1/2 white and 1/2 wheat flour. Baked 4 of them in the oven and cooked the other 4 on my stove top griddle. The ones that were prepared on the griddle took a bit longer and did not puff very well. Softened half in a paper bag and half under a damp towel. Both myself and my husband preferred the griddle/damp cloth pitas even though there was very little pocket. Just folded them over!
Just made these, and I've already eaten two before they had the chance to cool! Mmm! Made the recipe as directed, except for subbing 1/2 whole wheat flour and adding parsley for color. (I love recipes where I get to use my bread machine- such a time saver!) Since the "oven or stovetop" question seems unresolved, I baked four and cooked the other four (no oil) in a nonstick pan. The verdict: more puffed up using the bake method, BUT the pan method makes a more aethetically pleasing pita. I even tossed the baked ones into the frying pan for a few seconds just to give them some nice dark brown spots. Next time I will add a pinch more salt and maybe some onion powder, as they're sort of bland. Definitely a keeper, though!
This recipe was tops I will keep this one Thank-you
I have made this recipe or several years and just love it. There is nothing so satisfing and make anything to do with bread. My kids love them I make a big batch and keep them in the freezer. Great for school lunches. When my children were young it was peanut butter with jam or honey, now it's chicken caesar.
Very easy to make in the bread machine. I followed the directions to a T but they came out being the most delicious English Muffins I've ever had! They puffed before I baked them, the puffed more after I baked them, I let them set with a damp towel over them until the were "soft" and cut them open to find no pocket. I'll use this recipe again but not for pita's! I'll use it to make home made English Muffins, they're fantastic!!!!
Time-consuming, yes. But so very worth it. Where I live, it's hard to have buy healthy baked goods without the dough conditioners. This was great - I subbed half of the AP flour for whole wheat & 1/2 with bread flour cause that's what I had on hand. Without a bread machine, I proofed the yeast for 10 min with the water & sugar. Added the oil in before mixing it into the flour & salt. Kneaded for 8-10 minutes. Set out for about an hour before shaping into rounds. Great texture & flavor. The next time, I'll form into 10 rounds, as they were overly thick when I made eight 6-7" rounds
I did it!!! I finally managed to make my own pita bread! I failed miserably in my 1st attempt with another pita bread recipe. But this recipe was sooo...easy! I added all the ingredts into my Bread Maker n press Dough setting. Then just practically followed the recipe to the T. Only exception is i reduced the temperature to 420F n bake for 4 mins. It was so fun to see the pita bread rise up like a balloon in the oven. We had these soft n yummy pita bread for dinner tonite with shish tawook grilled chicken ( recipe taken from allrecipes )They made a marvellous combination!! This recipe is definitely a keeper.
Excellent recipe. I will make these again and again. They puffed up gorgeously, and they turned out so perfect. I used whole wheat flour and flaxseed, and they were great and tasty!
Wonderful recipe! I do not have a bread machine but my pitas came out puffy and delicious. This is what I did: Dissolve the yeast in the warm water and mix everything accordingly. I used bread flour and found that this made the pitas a bit softer (to my preference). I also added a teaspoon of garlic salt for taste. I cut up the dough into 8 slices, rolled, and allowed them to rise only slightly (for quicker rising time, pre-heat oven to 200 degreee for 5 mins, turn off, and put the dough in for 10 mins). Bake for 4-6 mins - be VERY careful taking the pitas out, the steam will come out of the pockets and burn you! Place in paper bag for 8 mins and enjoy! Hope this helps...thanks Sandy for the recipe.
Ours came out soft and split but I too had a tough time transferring them to the cake rack. Make sure that you heavily flour your work area- after they rise they tend to stick and make the move really hard. Stuck to the recipe as is but added 1/2 tsp onion powder. Used the towel method to soften pitas and then placed in the bag until dinner time. Good recipe- the results are worth it!
For those of you whose pitas didn't puff - I've made this recipe 3 times. My first 2 times were successful. The 3rd time none of them puffed. I looked at the date on my yeast and it was old. Old yeast will definitely prevent the dough from rising and puffing correctly. However, I was able to salvage a few of them. The ones that were soft enough to work with, I cut them in half. Then, using a sharp knife, I very carefully worked the knife down inside of the pita to split it open. Some of them I could do this with. The others that remained flat and unworkable, I saved them to use for homemade personal-sized pizzas. Just cover them with your favorite pizza sauce and favorite toppings and put them in the oven until hot and the cheese is melted. Very delicious pizza crust! So even the pitas that don't puff can be used for yummy things. Editing to add one word of mention: DO NOT roll these pitas out on an oiled surface. It will cause them to go flat. I sprayed my table with nonstick cooking spray to prevent the pitas from sticking to the table. I had to throw out the entire batch, they were oily and the dough stretched out horribly when trying to remove them from the table. My next batch I rolled out on a lightly floured surface and they came out perfect.
I don't understand why people don't make the recipes AS IS before they decide to follow someone else' suggestions? Why even make a recipe if you wont at least try the original way first? I made these just a couple of hours ago, and that turned out perfect! :) I overcooked a few lol, and those were perfect for dipping in some hummus I just made. :D And the soft ones that I didn't almost burn, will be for sandwiches... lol I wouldn't change anything in the recipe, it turned out exactly as it said and taste just like pita bread should. :D God Bless ~Amy
I made several other pita recipes and had trouble making them balloon. All of these ballooned and they taste good. I have tried the recipe with one cup of wheat flour and two cups of white flour and that was good, and I also tried it with fresh basil and oregano out of my garden and they were great.
These pitas were excellent! I cooked them in a frying pan as recommended by another user. I will never buy pitas again!!
These turned out great! I don't have a bread machine so I kneaded and let it rise per another pita recipe. I subbed 1 cup of wheat flour for 1 cup of white. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. They split nicely, better than the pitas I buy at the supermarket. I think I'll make my own pitas from now on. I took off a star because I almost skipped over the recipe when I only saw bread machine instructions. It would be nice to see instructions with and without a bread machine on this page.
Great recipe! These were pretty flat when I put them in the oven and they plumped up just like restaurants! We make these healthier sometimes and use whole wheat. Then we eat them with honey or agave! Yum!
This is a definate 5!!! Now one of my "standby favorites". If you use one tblsp FRESH yeast and be SURE the oven is well pre-heated they will all puff up. Putting them in a plastic ziploc makes them even chewy-er!! Let cool a bit in paper sack first, till warm to touch. This one is a keeper!!
So much better than store bought. The pita bread was pretty simple to make. I watched the video since this was the first time I made pita bread. I followed the advice of other reviews using a Kitchenaid. I did not use all the flour. I started out with 2 cups and added a little at a time until the dough pulled away from the dough hook. The dough will be a bit sticky. I made two batches of this recipe, just to get the feel of the recipe. I think gently handling these pitas is key. First, I used waxed paper with some flour on the waxed paper to roll out the dough. I placed the dough on the waxed paper in a long log. Made sure the log was the same thickness. Divided the dough into 8 sections and gently made into balls. I gently pressed the ball into a round shape then gently rolled out the pita into a 6 inch circle. I tried not to overwork the pita. 14 out of the 16 did puff up in the oven. I tried baking 3 at a time and I think that is an issue. So, I baked 2 at time. Next time, I make these I am going to place the pitas on parchment paper to rise the second time. Also, I plan to use a spray bottle in the oven to spritz the pitas. I used a damp cotton towel to soften up the pitas. I did have to rewet the towel to soften up all of the pitas.
I had to make this by hand -- was very worried when the dough never actually rose. Turned out great after baking though. I mixed 2/3 whole wheat flour.
Have made this about 6 times. Perfect every single time. I haven't had one pita not puff up perfectly! Have made with half whole wheat and half bread flour. I do use olive oil instead of vegetable.
I have yet to try this recipe. Next time, include both bread machine directions and conventional directions. not everyone has a bread machine.
Definitely will make these again - they were a hit! I filled with the following: 4 chicken breasts diced and cooked (stir fry in pan) Cool and add: 1/2 cup diced celery 1/4 cup sliced spring onions 1/4 cup small diced red pepper 1/2 cup ranch dressing salt and pepper Stir together and chill 2 hours. Mix in roasted cashew nuts. Fill pitas and enjoy. Delicimo!!
Absolutely the best pita recipe. I often serve with grilled chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, onions & tomatoes. The kids dowse it in ranch.
This is not my first time making bread, but my first time with pita bread. Unfortunately, I don't know what went wrong. My pitas didn't split! :( Tried both methods - in the oven and on the pan. Tasted alright though.
Will keep this recipe. Added half wheat flour for the all purpose , olive oil and splenda in place of the regular sugar. It was the best pita I ever ate. Thanks for the recipe.
This is excellent pita bread, but you absolutely must follow the directions for handling the dough. The dough must go through two risings or it won't puff and you must roll, rather than stretch it. I always bake these on a pan dusted with cornmeal, but you can also do them directly on the rack. Put them on a plate immediately after taking them out of the oven, then cover with a towel until cool. Then place in plastic bag.
Wow, these are really easy when you let the bread machine do all the work. These are wonderful! They actually have pockets to hold the souvlaki kabobs. Just remove from skewer and mix with green peppers, red onions and tzatziki sauce. Yummy! Thanks for a perfect recipe, Sandy.
Excellent pita bread! I used whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and they turned out beautiful. I did not have a bread machine, so I just let the yeast stand with the sugar & water for 5-10 minutes, made the dough with my kitchenaid, let rise for about 45 minutes and then followed as written. I wasn't expecting them to puff, but they did!
I made the recipe as is. I had never attempted Pita bread before and I was so pleased with how it turned out! I will make again with 1/2 wheat flour. I placed the risen pita's on my oven rack which I took out of the oven while preheating. Fantastic!! Thank you!
I used two cups bread flour and one cup whole wheat pastry flour. I mixed the dough (everything but the oil) in my Kitchenaid until a good strong dough had formed (about 12 mins on speed 2), then added olive oil and mixed another 3 mins or so. Let it rise in an oiled bowl at room temp, punched it down, and then covered & refrigerated the dough for several hours because I wasn't ready to bake it yet. I let it come up to room temp, divided the dough into 8 pieces and shaped them into balls (I didn't use the rope technique) and let the dough balls rest, covered, for about ten minutes to let the dough relax before rolling it out. I rolled out the pita rounds, let the dough rise again, and then flattened with my hands again before they went in the oven. Good—although I may cut back on the salt slightly next time.
Wow, these are really good. I made these to go with the Smoky Chipotle Hummus on this site, and what a delicious lunch!!! I would definitely use a previous reviewers suggestion of cooking on the stovetop in a non-stick skillet as opposed to baking in the oven. I tried it both ways and the stovetop is much better (softer and chewier). LOVE these!!!
I have been making these pita's for about two years now. I first got the recipe from my mom who got it from here. I absolutely love this recipe. My husband doesn't really care for the store bought pita's, but he loves these ones. It is such a simple recipe and tastes so great! I make it just as the recipe states! :)
I have tried 3 other recipes and almost gave up making homemade pitas... until I found this one! It is AMAZING! I altered the recipe slightly and did not use a bread machine. I used 2c of AP flour and 1c of whole wheat (all King Arthur brand flour). I used SAF instant yeast and added 1 heaping tablespoon of potato flour, 1t of easy roll dough improver, 1T of baker’s whole milk powder. I used my Kitchenaid with dough hook on medium-low speed for 5 minutes then by kneaded by hand another 2. I rested it in a lightly oiled bowl covered with plastic wrap for 1hr (until doubled) and followed the directions from there. I found that they puffed the best when on a cake rack set OVER not ON my baking stone. When put straight onto the stone they didn't fully puff and was more like a gordita but crispy and browned on the bottom. The taste was great this way (loved the crispiness) but wouldn't call these pitas when baked directly on a stone. I want to thank Sandy for posting this gorgeous recipe and for the person who submitted the picture displayed. That is what caught my eye and made me try just one more recipe for Pitas. I will never buy store bought again! They keep well when adding the milk powder and potato flour. We are on day three and they are still pliable and delicious. After baking, I let mine cool for about 10 minutes (3 of those covered with a damp kitchen towel) then placed them in a Ziploc bag still slightly warm. These are amazing, you won’t be disappointe
This is a really nice recipe. Like others, I substituted 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour for whole wheat flour and the dough turned out beautifully! I baked the pitas on a pizza stone and they were perfect. I just finished up a lunch of pita bread stuffed with avocado dressed with olive oil and lemon juice. Sooo very good!
Time consuming, but so worth it! WAY better than store bought. I followed other reviewers advice and cooked them in a skillet on the stovetop. Ended up with more of a flat bread than a pita, but that was exactly what I was looking for! This was the perfect base for my souvlaki.
IT's MAGIC! You roll out little dough circles, put them in the oven, and they magically seperate into 2 layers to give you the "pocket" of pitas! I do not have a bread machine and rarely make bread. I used another reviewer's suggestion to let the yeast stand with the sugar & water for 5, then mix up the ingredients, then let the dough rise for 45 minutes and go from there. The hardest thing is to roll them into circles, mine looked more like oblong blobs. However, these were REALLY great and everyone loved them.
These were very easy. I didn't have a wire rack to back them on, so I used a pizza stone, and they came out perfect. Will absolutely make these again!
Thankyou Sandy for a GREAT recipe, my family made me promise never to buy pita bread again, only this recipe. Altho I will try a whole wheat recipe or sub the flour in this with whole wheat. They were better than expected! Made Greek burgers with Tzatziki sauce and stuffed with tomatoes and onions, better than any I've had away from the middle east.
Awesome - way better than the kind you buy at the store. A bit of work but well worth the effort!
I really liked this pita bread. It's a pretty easy bread to make. I added garlic powder to the dough, but I didn't like it that much (my family did though:)
I'm still in shock: I just made real, honest-to-goodness pita bread! This recipe was fun, and easy (especially since I have a bread machine to prep the dough). I highly recommend this recipe, it doesn't need to be "tweaked" at all!
I was shocked when my batch turned out. Not because the recipe was inadequate - but because I have little to no faith in any bread recipe the first time I try it. They turned out wonderfully. It was like pita magic in my oven. Oh yeah, and they were delicious.
I have never made pita, and this was such a great recipe to follow! I used 1/2 wheat and 1/2 white flour. I also don't have a bread maker, so I kneaded the dough by hand and let it rest 1 1/2 hours before continueing to step 2. Thanks for sharing!
I thought this was GREAT.. I cooked the pita right on the BBQ!! We rolled the pita up with a filling of Tzatziki sauce, greek & lemon seasoned chicken breasts, green peppers, red onions and cucumber.. VERY DELICIOUS... I rolled one up in parchment paper for my husband.. and they were even better cold the next day!!! thanks for the recipe!!
I have made this pita recipe several times now. I use my baking stone which works well. One thing I've learned after a few attempts is not to be afraid to get the dish towel pretty wet when you go to cover the bread when it comes out of the oven...if you don't cover them with a damp enough towel then they come out crispy. We prefer them nice and soft and serve them up warm with homemade hummus. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
This pita bread is delicious! It's hard not to eat the whole batch right as it comes out of the oven. I substitute whole wheat flour for 1 cup of the white flour, just to add a little whole grain. It still turns out delish! I have tried adding more whole wheat than that and the pita turns out very crispy, like pita chips, and loses some of its doughy yumminess but is still tasty.
This is a solid recipe but I recommend after rolling out the pitas to place them on the racks you will be baking them on to allow them to puff slightly, that way you won't have to handle them again before you put them in the oven. I made the mistake of leaving them on the counter and when I moved them to the racks for baking they deflated and were pretty much ruined. They tasted good but did not puff up in the oven and looked really weird. It is not the recipes' fault though, it was mine!
Thanks Sandy, for giving us this easy recipe. I didn't have a cake rack, but dug a wire rack out of an old toaster oven (hmm...I wonder if these would come out as well in a toaster oven??)...so, it took me a little longer to cook all eight pitas, but the end result seems to have been worth it. I am just letting them soften now, but as a pita bread fan for many years I can tell that the consistency and texture will be just right. I plan to cut them into wedges and serve with Hummus III from this site, which I also threw together tonight (and it tastes amazing!!) People...Get rid of the chips and dip and try something a lot more healthy. The fat grams are GOOD fat grams!!
These are great! They taste better than store bought ones...we had them straight out of the oven with freshly made hummus. Also great with garlic butter. Will definately make these again.
This recipe is amazing!!! I'm under a gluten-free diet and was afraid of the resulting pitas...they were soooo good and only had to change the flour!!!!! Thank u!!!
This came out perfect the first time, a flop the second. I used 1 cup whole wheat flour in the first batch, and all white in the second. The second batch was a little sticky and never "poofed" in the oven. Will substitute 1 cup whole wheat flour from now on.
Dough rose beautifully and was a pleasure to work with, but unfortunately failed to rise further after being shaped and did not puff to form a pocket.
Definitely worth the effort - much, much better than any store pita. They hold well for a couple of days, too - we store ours in a plastic bag for sandwiches. The stale pitas can be cut into wedges & baked in the oven at 375 until golden - perfect late night snack (though it's rare that we end up with stales - they usually go quickly!)
I think the key to getting the pocket is to be careful about the second rise before baking- they should start to puff up quite a bit. I don't bother doing this on the countertop- I do it straight on the cookie rack I cook them on so I am handling them less. If you do it on the countertop, the 'puff' is lost with the transfer. I roll them out pretty thin, and I also mix up the flour, using at least 1 cup of wholemeal as I prefer the flavour.
Wonderful pitas! Thank you so much for this recipe, I am on a dairy/soy free diet for my baby and havent had bread in months and I love pitas so I was excited to find this. They are so easy to make. I substituted the veg. oil for canola and I did everything by hand. They taste great, the whole family loves them so much that this is the second time Im making them this week!
Followed the directs except I made the dough in my kitchen aid. I let it rise in the bowl for 30 minutes. Then 20 minutes after they were rolled. Really good.
This was sooooo much easier than I imagined! I used my Kitchen Aid and dough hook. Proofed the yeast (water, sugar, yeast) for 15min, added the oil, then the flour and salt. ( I had previously sifted together while yeast was proofing) I used 1.5 cups AP flour and 1.5 cups spelt flour. Used a tortilla press to make them thin and round. :) Turned out wonderful!!!! Will be making these often! Thank you Sandy!!! I really wish I could rate it higher than five stars! ;)
Turned out perfectly as written.
I will do this again. used 1 cup of whole wheat and cooked on my marble stone great results
