Peppy's Pita Bread

899 Ratings
  • 5 688
  • 4 157
  • 3 37
  • 2 11
  • 1 6

It's easy to make homemade pita-style bread in your own oven using this easy-to-follow recipe.

By Sandy

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
83 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs 35 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 pitas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place all ingredients in bread pan of your bread machine, select Dough setting and start. When dough has risen long enough, machine will beep.

    Advertisement

  • Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface. Gently roll and stretch dough into a 12 inch rope. With a sharp knife, divide dough into 8 pieces. Roll each into a smooth ball. With a rolling pin, roll each ball into a 6 to 7 inch circle. Set aside on a lightly floured countertop. cover with a towel. Let pitas rise about 30 minutes until slightly puffy.

  • Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Place 2 or 3 pitas on a wire cake rack. Place cake rack directly on oven rack. Bake pitas 4 to 5 minutes until puffed and tops begin to brown. Remove from oven and immediately place pitas in a sealed brown paper bag or cover them with a damp kitchen towel until soft. Once pitas a softened, either cut in half or split top edge for half or whole pitas. They can be stored in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for several days or in the freezer for 1 or 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 2.2g; sodium 293mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022