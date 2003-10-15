Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread

1 of 10247

Rating: 5 stars Out of this recipe, I ended up making a dozen Pumpkin muffins and a Pumpkin loaf as well. It is simply scrumptious!! I read all the reviews and took all the suggestions that were offered that were similar. Below is how I ended up re-writing the recipe - it turned out moist, spicy, and DELICIOUS!! My family has already asked me to make this at Christmas!! 15 Oz Can Pumpkin; 4 Eggs; 1/2 Cup Veg. Oil; 1/2 Cup Applesauce (I used sweetened); 2 Cups Sugar; 3 1/2 Cups Flour; 2 Tsp. Baking Soda; 1 1/2 Tsp Salt; 1 Tsp. Cinnamon; Splash of Vanilla; 1/4 Tsp Pumpkin Spice; 1 Cup Walnuts; 1/2 Cup Raisins; 1 Tsp Nutmeg; 1/2 Tsp Cloves; 1/4 Tsp Ground Ginger; Blended and cooked as described in original recipe.. Both placed in the oven at the same time, the Muffins were done in 40 minutes and Bread was done in 1 hr 10 minutes. While on Cooling rack, poked holes in top of muffins and bread, and poured seperate hot Cinnamon Sugar Butter combo over holes, allowing it to seep down inside. Yummmmmmmmy! Will make again and again! Thanks for all the tips everyone! Helpful (4393)

Rating: 5 stars Best pumpkin bread I ever had! Full of flavor and moist. Freezes well. I did, however alter it slightly. Reduced oil to 1/2 cup, adding 1/2 cup applesauce; reduced suger to 2 cups, added 1/2 cup raisens; increased ginger to 1/2 ts and added 1 cup chopped nuts. Helpful (2130)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. I followed the ingredients and directions almost exactly. The only new things I did were add a teaspoon of vanilla and 1 1/2 teaspoons of pumkin pie spice(I did not have any cloves). I also used one cup of packed light brown sugar and two cups of regular sugar. I baked mine in one pyrex loaf pan(only one I have) and also made 12 muffins. The one cup of oil was not a problem for me at all, nothing came out greasy. I also sift all my dry ingredients together(not sugar). I will be making this again for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Update: 11/3/06- This was so yummy my husband actually asked for more the other day. This also freezes really well. I froze most of the 12 muffins I made and when defrosted, they were still really good. 11/26/08- Yes, I am still making this recipe, today in fact! We now like to add chocolate chips. About 1 cup does the trick, as we don't like many, just enough to give it a chocolate taste. Tip: Freeze the chocolate chips before hand if you want them to retain some of their shape when done cooking. Helpful (1994)

Rating: 5 stars My pet peeve with the recipe ratings is people who make numerous changes to the original then go on to rate what they have made rather than the given recipe. I followed the recipe exactly, and the pumpkin bread was delicious! Helpful (1247)

Rating: 5 stars Untweaked recipe gets 5 stars, and healthy version gets 5 stars too! Healthy version: (1)100% whole white wheat (it is not as heavy as regular whole wheat), (2)substituted half the oil with applesauce, (3) 1 C brown sugar and 1/2 C white sugar, (4) used apple juice instead of water, (5) doubled the ginger, (6) and added 3 Tbsp flax seed. It was so good, the two of us finished the bread (half recipe) in 24 hours. My husband immediately requested that I make more. (Cal. 184.6, Fat 6.7g, Carb. 29.2g, Fiber 2.8g, Sugars 14.8g, Protein 3.8g)***Recently made this again. Goes great spread with sweetened cream cheese. Helpful (1246)

Rating: 5 stars I cannot believe how delicious this recipe was! I have never tasted such a rich, soft and filled with flavor, pumpkin bread in my life! Since I am not "suzie homemaker" this has been the only time I could play with food! I grabbed everyone's hints and here's what I did: 1/2 cup butter; 1/4 cup oil; 1/4 c. applesauce and 1 c. brown sugar with 2 cups of white sugar. Then while it was hot, I poked holes in the bread (cooked in a tube pan) and drizzled the cinnamon, sugar and butter combo over the holes. This is dangerous! It is so yummy, I froze sections of it right away so I wouldn't overdue the eating part. Helpful (1078)

Rating: 5 stars The best pumpkin bread I've ever had by far. The only changes I made were to add a teaspoon of vanilla, and to use two 9X5 loaf pans. Baked them at 65 minutes and used the toothpick test. The first loaf was gone in less than a day! Froze the other loaf for future use. Thanks for the great recipe Laurie! Helpful (1012)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! Thanks Laurie. Teriffic recipe. My hubby and I are great fans of Starbucks Pumpkin Loaf. At $1.75 per slice, I'm thinking of all the money we can save. To make this recipe even more of a taste-alike, I added an additional 1/2teaspoon of ginger, 2/3 cup each of golden and dark raisins, then topped unbaked loaves with toasted walnut bits. My husband did a taste test between the Starbucks and this recipe with its adjustments and couldn't tell the slices apart! This is a definite keeper in my family! Helpful (791)

Rating: 5 stars 1 c. brown sugar 1 c. white sugar 3/4 c. oil 1 c. dried cranberries OH MY GOD, THIS IS SOO GOOD! Helpful (428)