Sweet Honey French Bread

I made this bread by hand and it was very easy. (I misread the directions and put 2 Tablespoons of honey. Yummy!) I used King Arthur unbleached all purpose bread flour which I was told has a higher gluton content and is better for bread recipes. I went to YouTube for videos on how to make homemade bread and followed the directions for kneeding and rising. I would recommend everyone without a bread machine to do the same. Since I do not have a mixmaster with a hook, I did this completely by hand. I rounded off the measurements for the salt to one full teaspoon, since I do not have a 2/3 measuring spoon. I preheated the oven to 400 degrees but turned it down to 375 when I popped them into the oven. I forget to let it rise a second time and ended up with two 6 inch loaves which was fine. Even though I made those two mistakes (the additional Tablespoon of honey and failing to let it rise a second time), the bread still turned out delicious! I did not use an egg wash on top and I would strongly suggest not using egg wash if you want your crust nice and soft. I did use parchment paper to line my baking sheets which I strongly recommend. It prevents burning. I received rave compliments from my family members who are not big bread eaters and asked me to make more. I am pretty sure that if I let them cool to room temperature and wrap them tightly in aluminum foil, these loaves would freeze well so next time, I will double the recipe and freeze them. You can't go wrong with this