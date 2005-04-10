Sweet Honey French Bread

4.4
182 Ratings
  • 5 118
  • 4 36
  • 3 21
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

This is a French bread that has a light, crispy crunch, and a sweet flavor! I like to drizzle honey over the bread while it is baking. Mmmmm. Yummy!

Recipe by Michele Risner

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add to your bread machine per manufacturer instructions. While bread is baking, drizzle with honey if desired.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 1.2g; sodium 130mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022