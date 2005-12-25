Monkey Bread I

1 of 2406

Rating: 5 stars DANGER: do NOT use a tube pan for this recipe. My 14 year old daughter wanted to make these for Christmas morning, said she could do it herself and now has burns on both hands. A tube pan is a 2 piece unit...when my daughter took it out of the oven, the molten, 350 degree melted sugar poured from the bottom all over her hands. :o(((((( While the taste of this recipe was good (she insisted we eat it while she sat with bandaged hands), the price was NOT worth it. If you are going to make this recipe, use a bundt pan, NOT a tube pan. Helpful (3895)

Rating: 5 stars I altered the recipe a bit on directions from a friend. I used finely chopped pecans (instead of the walnuts) and 1/2 package of butterscotch pudding mix(cook and serve kind only). I sprayed a teflon bundt pan with Pam, poured in the pecans, sprinkled them with the dry pudding mix. Then I quartered BUTTERMILK (these keep moist much better during cooking) biscuits and rolled each piece in the cinnamon/sugar mixture and layered it on top of the pecans. Three cans of Pillsbury's filled my pan exactly. Then I poured the brown sugar/butter mixture on top and baked it for about 40minutes and turned it over on a serving platter....it didn't stick at all, looked BEAUTIFUL, tasted absolutely delicious and gooey (I had no hard bottom layer, it was moist throughout). Will make for every birthday breakfast, holiday breakfast, etc for years to come....a recipe to pass down! Helpful (2459)

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipe BUT, DO USE A BUNDT PAN. I used a tube pan like one uses for an Angel Food Cake. You should see the bottom of my oven and the racks,looking like baked on Stalactites!!! Instead of the inviting aroma of cinnamon, my house is filled with the stench of burning brown sugar and butter. Helpful (1706)

Rating: 5 stars Fun to make & Delicious to eat! I cut the recipe into 1/3 and only used 1 can of biscuits in an 8" round cake pan. Cooked for about 20 minutes. My 2 & 1/2 year old enjoyed helping me roll the balls. Also, previous reviewer suggested using a pizza cutter to cut the biscuits--great shortcut! Helpful (539)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and delicious! One of the better Monkey Bread recipes out there, IMO. For those who want to rate it low or pan it with bad reviews because it's sweet or has too much fat for them, bug off! If you don't want to make it, don't - no one is forcing you to by posting their recipes! Please feel free to go eat nuts, stones and raw grains and keep your judgmental self-righteous opinions to yourselves! Reviews are FOR THOSE WHO'VE MADE THE RECIPE! For what it IS - which is a gooey, sweet TREAT that NO ONE is advocating ANYONE eat on a daily basis - this recipe is a good one. Rant off. Helpful (523)

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic. Followed one suggestion by flipping it over onto cake plate before it cooled and the sugar mixture just seeped all the way through - perfect. This is delicious, easy and kids can help make it! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (471)

Rating: 5 stars To make this recipe even quicker, use a pizza cutter to cut up the biscuits. Add a tsp of lecithin, (full recipe) with the butter, to keep the butter from separating from the caramel. I reduced the recipe to one tube of biscuits and baked it in a 8 in round pan. They were done in 12 min. A quick addition to a any breakfast. Helpful (400)

Rating: 5 stars This was better than the recipe my mom used (and I loved) when I was a kid! I incurred a problem though when I filled the fluted pan and the loaf pan too full; the caramel spilled over onto the bottom of the oven. The loaf pan should only be about half full, 2/3 for the Bundt pan. The dough seemed to double in size! WONDERFUL breakfast treat for my family and I!!! Helpful (212)

Rating: 5 stars Quick and easy. I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the caramel sauce while cooking. YUMMY!!!! Helpful (202)