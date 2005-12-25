Monkey Bread I

Rating: 4.74 stars
2213 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1783
  • 4 star values: 328
  • 3 star values: 68
  • 2 star values: 27
  • 1 star values: 7

Refrigerated biscuits with cinnamon bake in a tube pan. My 7 year old daughter, Leah, loves her Monkey Bread. Enjoy!

By LuAnn Connolly

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
432 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 10 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9 or 10 inch tube/Bundt® pan.

    Advertisement

  • Mix white sugar and cinnamon in a plastic bag. Cut biscuits into quarters. Shake 6 to 8 biscuit pieces in the sugar cinnamon mix. Arrange pieces in the bottom of the prepared pan. Continue until all biscuits are coated and placed in pan. If using nuts and raisins, arrange them in and among the biscuit pieces as you go along.

  • In a small saucepan, melt the margarine with the brown sugar over medium heat. Boil for 1 minute. Pour over the biscuits.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes. Let bread cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a plate. Do not cut! The bread just pulls apart.

Editor's Note

Use only solid tube pans for this recipe. Hot syrup will leak from removable bottom pans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 61.5g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 746.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2406)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

ECHO1272
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2005
DANGER: do NOT use a tube pan for this recipe. My 14 year old daughter wanted to make these for Christmas morning, said she could do it herself and now has burns on both hands. A tube pan is a 2 piece unit...when my daughter took it out of the oven, the molten, 350 degree melted sugar poured from the bottom all over her hands. :o(((((( While the taste of this recipe was good (she insisted we eat it while she sat with bandaged hands), the price was NOT worth it. If you are going to make this recipe, use a bundt pan, NOT a tube pan. Read More
Helpful
(3895)

Most helpful critical review

MMBUZZARD
Rating: 3 stars
04/11/2003
I used 2 cans of biscuits instead of 3 and it was good. There was not enough of the icing on all of the bread if you used 3 cans. Read More
Helpful
(41)
2213 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1783
  • 4 star values: 328
  • 3 star values: 68
  • 2 star values: 27
  • 1 star values: 7
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
ECHO1272
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2005
DANGER: do NOT use a tube pan for this recipe. My 14 year old daughter wanted to make these for Christmas morning, said she could do it herself and now has burns on both hands. A tube pan is a 2 piece unit...when my daughter took it out of the oven, the molten, 350 degree melted sugar poured from the bottom all over her hands. :o(((((( While the taste of this recipe was good (she insisted we eat it while she sat with bandaged hands), the price was NOT worth it. If you are going to make this recipe, use a bundt pan, NOT a tube pan. Read More
Helpful
(3895)
hokiechef
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2006
I altered the recipe a bit on directions from a friend. I used finely chopped pecans (instead of the walnuts) and 1/2 package of butterscotch pudding mix(cook and serve kind only). I sprayed a teflon bundt pan with Pam, poured in the pecans, sprinkled them with the dry pudding mix. Then I quartered BUTTERMILK (these keep moist much better during cooking) biscuits and rolled each piece in the cinnamon/sugar mixture and layered it on top of the pecans. Three cans of Pillsbury's filled my pan exactly. Then I poured the brown sugar/butter mixture on top and baked it for about 40minutes and turned it over on a serving platter....it didn't stick at all, looked BEAUTIFUL, tasted absolutely delicious and gooey (I had no hard bottom layer, it was moist throughout). Will make for every birthday breakfast, holiday breakfast, etc for years to come....a recipe to pass down! Read More
Helpful
(2459)
GRAYJETMAN
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2003
Very good recipe BUT, DO USE A BUNDT PAN. I used a tube pan like one uses for an Angel Food Cake. You should see the bottom of my oven and the racks,looking like baked on Stalactites!!! Instead of the inviting aroma of cinnamon, my house is filled with the stench of burning brown sugar and butter. Read More
Helpful
(1706)
Advertisement
BBURG_HOKIES
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2003
Fun to make & Delicious to eat! I cut the recipe into 1/3 and only used 1 can of biscuits in an 8" round cake pan. Cooked for about 20 minutes. My 2 & 1/2 year old enjoyed helping me roll the balls. Also, previous reviewer suggested using a pizza cutter to cut the biscuits--great shortcut! Read More
Helpful
(539)
RIDiver
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2013
Easy and delicious! One of the better Monkey Bread recipes out there, IMO. For those who want to rate it low or pan it with bad reviews because it's sweet or has too much fat for them, bug off! If you don't want to make it, don't - no one is forcing you to by posting their recipes! Please feel free to go eat nuts, stones and raw grains and keep your judgmental self-righteous opinions to yourselves! Reviews are FOR THOSE WHO'VE MADE THE RECIPE! For what it IS - which is a gooey, sweet TREAT that NO ONE is advocating ANYONE eat on a daily basis - this recipe is a good one. Rant off. Read More
Helpful
(523)
lefinley
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2003
This was fantastic. Followed one suggestion by flipping it over onto cake plate before it cooled and the sugar mixture just seeped all the way through - perfect. This is delicious, easy and kids can help make it! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(471)
Advertisement
CFLOWRY
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2003
To make this recipe even quicker, use a pizza cutter to cut up the biscuits. Add a tsp of lecithin, (full recipe) with the butter, to keep the butter from separating from the caramel. I reduced the recipe to one tube of biscuits and baked it in a 8 in round pan. They were done in 12 min. A quick addition to a any breakfast. Read More
Helpful
(400)
ESKMom
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2003
This was better than the recipe my mom used (and I loved) when I was a kid! I incurred a problem though when I filled the fluted pan and the loaf pan too full; the caramel spilled over onto the bottom of the oven. The loaf pan should only be about half full, 2/3 for the Bundt pan. The dough seemed to double in size! WONDERFUL breakfast treat for my family and I!!! Read More
Helpful
(212)
RNBOW RYDR
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2003
Quick and easy. I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the caramel sauce while cooking. YUMMY!!!! Read More
Helpful
(202)
MMBUZZARD
Rating: 3 stars
04/11/2003
I used 2 cans of biscuits instead of 3 and it was good. There was not enough of the icing on all of the bread if you used 3 cans. Read More
Helpful
(41)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022