Valentino's Pizza Crust

854 Ratings
  • 5 617
  • 4 170
  • 3 41
  • 2 17
  • 1 9

This is an excellent pizza crust recipe. I have found it is really good when baked on a pizza stone.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings: 12
12
Yield:
1 -12 to 16 inch crust
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir water, sugar and yeast together until dissolved. Add the olive oil and the salt. Stir in the flour until well blended. Let dough rest for 10 minutes.n

  • Pat dough into pan or on to a pizza stone using fingers dipped in olive oil. If desired sprinkle basil, thyme or other seasonings on crust. Top with your favorite pizza toppings and bake for 15 to 20 minutes in a preheated 425 degree oven.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 3.7g; sodium 195.3mg. Full Nutrition
