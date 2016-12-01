Valentino's Pizza Crust
This is an excellent pizza crust recipe. I have found it is really good when baked on a pizza stone.
This recipe was very good,I added Italien seasoning to the toppings.I also tried doubling this recipe and made a few smaller pizza's to freeze for the kids,it worked great.
This is just a regular old pizza recipe that you can find anywhere. How about using some real flour, like Durum, Semolina, or a high gluten flour. Try experimenting with the flour and the liquid(v-8 makes an interesting dough) to find the one you like best.
This is a great simple pizza crust recipe. I make mine in a mixer with a bread hook, but be careful not to over mix and the crust will be tough. I didn't prebake mine any and it came out perfect.
Very good dough,your crust made my pizza perfect,Thanks for recipe
So far this produced the thinnest crust pizza, which is what we were looking for. I used this recipe and made two pizzas with it. With the first pizza I prebaked the crust for 10 minutes on the middle rack (on a pizza stone) then added the toppings. It was thin but the middle of the pizza could have been crispier. With the second pizza, I prebaked it for ten minutes on the lowest rack in the oven, added the toppings and returned it to the lowest rack to finish. This made a BIG difference. This was incredibly easy to make. *****Update*****I've made this several times now and have gotten my technique down on how to get it nice and thin and CRISPY! :) I divide the dough in half and use one half per pizza. After spreading it on my stone, I bake it for 10 minutes on the lowest rack at 500 degrees. Then I lower the temp to 450, add the toppings and bake til the cheese is bubbly. When you bite into the crust you can actually hear it crunch! SO so so happy I tried this recipe :)
This is the best crust recipe i've found so far. It was pretty good, though it was a little too much like a biscuit.
Wow! This is really good and super easy. I did sprinkle it with garlis powder. Thanks for sharing it! LOVE IT!
I get all kinds of compliments on this pizza crust. It is so quick and easy. It is the best! I love the fact that it does not have to sit and rise.
Great crust - needed some flavor. I added some garlic and basil. It helped. I will make it again!
i found that by putting the spices in the crust and on top made it really good.
This is a great, simple pizza crust recipe. I find I also get rave reviews if I use bread flour rather than all-purpose flour. It makes the crust even more Valentino's-like ;)
Quick and easy!! I loved this recipe and I'll make it again soon. It turned out great. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great pizza crust. Very fast and easy. I make a bbq chicken pizza with it that is to die for! This has fast become a favorite!!!
I have tried many of the pizza dough recipes on this site to get the "perfect pizza parlor" crust. there have been several that were not too good and some that were great. But in the end This pizza recipe by far is the best. I made no changes to the actual ingredients. I only added a tsp per cup of flour of King Arthur Pizza seasoning that a friend recommended to me. But the crust was great with or without the seasoning. (fabulous with the seasoning and I highly recommend it!). I played around with the cooking temps and time and found 500 degrees bottome shelf for 5 minutes for pre cook and 450 for about 15-20 on the next shelf up with toppings. I am a happy girl...now I move onto toppings. thanks to all of your responses. This site helped me in my quest for a great homemade crust.
This was my first attempt at a homemade pizza crust and it turned out great! I threw in about 1/4 cup of wheat bran to kick up the health factor a bit and also used a pizza stone to bake the crust on. Before spreading the dough on the pizza stone, I spread a bit of corn meal on the stone, which baked into the dough and gave the crust an extra crunch. I also baked the pizza for a full 20 minutes and the crust came out a beautiful golden brown color, but I think next time I'll bake for an additional 5 minutes or so, as I prefer an extra crispy crust. All in all, this was a great recipe, and I'll definitely use it again!
Excellent pizza crust! I usually double the recipe and make a large 16 in pizza with it. It has quickly become a favorite around my place.
The 10-minute preparation is the eye catcher! Pretty good results from a simple and fast recipe, although the dough is extremely sticky. Don't try rolling it on the pan with your hands ... just 'pour' in on and use a wooden spoon to smooth it. It's not the best crust you will taste, but for 10 minutes, I'll take it.
This was fantastic. I followed recipe exactly, and added dried thyme, basil and oregano to dough. I let it rise longer than suggested (got distracted) and pre-baked for 8 minutes before adding toppings, then baked for 15 minutes with toppings. It was thick, chewy and wonderful. Picky 16 yr old said the crust was the best part of the pizza! I especially liked that it didn't take hours before we could eat!
My children request to have this every Friday night. We love this pizza crust and we use the Exquiaite pizza sauce then top with our favorite toppings. Thank you for sharing this!
I've made this crust about 6 times and registered just so I could review this. Very easy to make and turns out good but the taste of the dough is "doughy." I added more sugar,salt, pepper, oregano to the dough and it is now perfect. I don't have a stone so I just covered the bottom with polenta and cooks perfectly. Since i've started making this I haven't had pizza delivered!
An Absolutely wonderful crust! I finally bought a couple of pizza stones. (No need to prebake for 5 mins)I just sprinkle a little course cornmeal on the preheated stone and make the pizza. (Original review: Before I had the pizza stones.) Okay! I have a family of eight. This pizza dough was QUICK, EASY, and DELICIOUS. I followed the recipe exactly, anything I added to it was after I made the dough. (Next time I will add some spice to it when mixing and I'm pretty sure it will turn out great.) This dough takes on any flavor/spice well. I did a cheese stuffed crust pizza, two regular pizzas and a garlic crust pizza. Yummy! I did place my crust in a heated oven for 5 mins. I did the same thing with the stuffed crust also. I then finished making up the pizza and baked it for 15 mins. Everbody loves this pizza crust. (The dough will seem sticky after you mix it together. DO NOT add more flour. Just let it stand for 10 mins. Then just put a little olive oil on your fingers and work the dough into place on you pan.) This one is a keeper.
quick and easy.tastes good
Just the right amount of fluffiness and crispy crust! This was excellent! I meant to put some garlic powder on the crust and I forgot! However, it was still great! Made a veggie pizza out of this with broccli, red, yellow, and green pepper, mushrooms, and lowfat mozzerella. Pizza Hut eat your heart out! :)
This is an excellent crust. I've made it three times in two days. I mixed it in a mixing bowl with my Kitchen Aid and the flat beater. I dumped it on a large pizza pan and pressed it as thin as possible. I drizzled with olive oil, topped with cheese and then pepperoni and jalapenos. I baked at 450 degrees until browned and it was really good. The second one was pretty much the same. For the third one, I mixed it up in the Kitchen Aid but let it rise for two hours. I pressed it onto the large pizza pan as thin as possible making a really nice thick edge. I drizzled with olive oil and added chesse and then pepperoni and italian seasoning. I baked at 450 also and it was really, really good. This crust is so easy - keep working with it until you can make it the way you like it. It was extremely easy! Have fun!
This was an excellent recipe, i used margarine instead of olive oil and honey for the sugar. i got a soft, slightly sweet(not too sweet) slightly chewy pizza crust,the entire thing dissapeared in minutes, even my son who is a very picky eater, ate two peices!oh and i must add, for those who have used this recipe, and gotten a biscuit like crust, try UNBLEACHED all purpose flour,it stretches better for a less starchy, and more chewy texture.
Came out pretty good. Recipe does not call for enough flour. I seasoned with garlic powder, oregano, and italian seasonings.
I have not had a lot of success with homemade pizza crust, but this one turned out perfect. The only thing I did differently was to let it rise once, knead it for a few minutes, then let it rise again before spreading onto a greased pan. I sprinkled it with cornmeal and pre-baked it for a few minutes before adding my toppings and baking.
this is a great alternative to going out to pizza. It only takes 10 minutes to rise, you throw the toppings on and bake!! It would also be good for garlic bread. Put a little butter and garlic salt and bake...Love it!
This was a quick and tasty crust. So easy, I already made pizze twice with it.
I love making this with my toddler! She can help pat it out whereas rolling would be beyond her current skill level. My family and I are also huge fans of thick crust, and this one is wonderful without being too dense!
pretty good. a little chewy for 5 stars but i would make again.
Outstanding recipe. For future cooks, read this: Let the dough rise for 30 minutes, covered with a towel, rather than letting it rest for just 10 minutes. Then sprinkle 1/4 cup of extra flour on a surface and knead the dough for 5-7 minutes, or until dough has absorbed the flour. This will help you roll it out better and it will rise beautifully in the oven.
This is a very good pizza crust recipe. It was very fast and easy.
Great pizza crust recipe! Not hard at all. I have baked it BEFORE putting toppings on for a crispier crust, AFTER putting toppings on for a breadier crust, and also tried thin and thick crusts. All work well! Very verstile dough. I always add a teaspoon of pizza spices (oregano, etc) into the dough. I have also made cheese sticks out of this--just the dough, brushed with butter, and mozzarella on top. Yummy!
Good and easy basic crust. Could use a little more flavor...but that's just a matter of taste. Good start to experiment with.
This is going to be my go-to recipe for crust now! I did add some fresh basil & thyme from my garden to the crust, and I brushed the edge with olive oil and sprinkled with garlic salt and grated Parmesan. Yum!!
Love this recipe. As written it's great. With 1/2 wheat flour it's great. With AP flour, great. With breadflour great. Stirred and 10 minute rest, great. Kneaded and risen, great. One a stone, great. One a cookie sheet, great. It is a very soft dough when followed as written, but it gets an A+ for speed and ease. If I follow the directions, I like to bake it a little closer to the bottom rack to get a crispier crust if using a cookie sheet. My favorite goto pizza crust recipe.
WOW!!! This is how I make my pizza crust. Only thing I do differently is use 1 tsp of sugar. I don't have a sweet tooth. I also cut the dough in 1/2 to make 2 pizzas because hubby likes a thin crust. I like both. A keeper recipe no doubt! I make mine on a pizza stone or sometimes on a air bake pizza pan (small holes in pan).
Really good pizza crust. I followed recipe exactly and didn't feel the dough was too sticky to handle at all. I added garlic powder to the crust and divided the crust to make two thin crust pizzas. I don't have a pizza stone so I just used a regular cookie sheet, greased just a little with some shortening. I topped with canned pizza sauce, mozz and chedder cheese and some dried basil. The kids loved it and so did I. A nice quick meal and something you can do a lot with. On the second pizza, after I took it out of the oven, I took it off the cookie sheet and put it back in the oven for a few minutes to really crisp up the crust. Will definitely make again! Thanks!
The whole family liked it!!! It was very easy to make and the kids had fun rolling it out. The taste was wonderful, not quite the homemade taste. We will definately have it again and again.
Not bad for quick & easy. I found I needed to cut the recipe in half for my pizza stone in order to make a thin-crust pizza. I also flavored the crust with a couple cloves of pressed garlic, 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, some oregano, & some red pepper flakes.
This is quick & easy, but did not work well without a pizza stone. It tasted fine, but was poofy- weird texture... Not like pizza crust at all. If you prefer thin, crispy crust- you will be disappointed. But to be fair, I didn't use a pizza stone. I did like the instructions to have oil dipped fingers - very helpful!
I love it! I love it! I love it! Wow! Everything I want in a pizza crust. Easy to make and really tasty. I'm no where near being Italian so I'm not sure how "Italian" this is but it works for me. Thank you. P.S. I did add Italian seasoning and some cheese to the dough. Tasty.
hey, it was pretty good, not great, a little flavorless. all i made was a cheese pizza, it was good for somthing homemade.
For such a quick and easy recipe, this pizza crust is great.
This is the easiest pizza crust recipe you will ever find.I made this as my first attempt to make homemade pizza and it was perfect. I attempted another recipe and failed so I am without a doubt sicking to his FOREVER! I have since made it 4 times and it is great every time. The only thing I do different is after it cooks in the pan I move it to a pizza screen and bake for about 5 min to give the bottom more of a crunch. Enjoy
This was great, baked my pizza at 450 for about 15 minutes immediately after letting it set for 10 minutes and it was great! I used whole wheat flour and I would definitely add half the sugar next time.
I tried this recipe because it didn't need a lot of rise time. We loved it. It is a lot a dough though - made 2 pizzas with it. I'll definitely keep the recipe, and will do a couple of large thin crusts next time. The dough rose like crazy, so don't be scared to make it thin.
A+ on quickness, but it tasted like bread doe, not crust. It was edible, but we will not be making again. Thanks!
Delicious and EASY. I spread the dough over a large cookie sheet that I had spayed with cooking spray, added salt and pepper on top and pre-baked for 10 minutes at 425*. Then I added fresh basil, tomato sauce, olives, artichoke hearts and capicollo ham, and mozzarella cheese and put it back in the oven for another 15 minutes. Crust was perfectly cooked, thin and crispy, but still held up well with the toppings. This will be my go to pizza crust!
I have made quite a few crusts and this one has been the easiest and best. Before prebaking I oiled it and put italian seasoning on it.
best recipe for pizza crust so far!
This crust was just ok. It was very bland even after adding garlic and Italian spices. Also, after baking it was kind of bready, I prefer a crispier crust.
This crust is great, but I have to add just a few caveats: 1) I had to let the dough sit in a warm place for more like 30-45 minutes in order for it to rise. 2) I needed to bake the pizza for a bit longer than required in order for the crust to cook through completely. 3) It made enough for two pizza stone's worth of pizza. However, I had vastly different results for each stone. On my older pizza stone, which has been used for years, the crust did not stick at all. However, on my much newer pizza stone, the crust stuck to the bottom and is impossible to get off, which kind of ruins the pizza. I would definitely suggest dusting the pizza stones with flour or cooking spray before putting the dough on. I'm wondering if the reason the crust didn't stick to the old one is because it has years of build-up (maybe similar to a much-used cast iron skillet?). But who knows. Flavor is great, texture is great, and home-made crust is so much better than store-bought.
!*!*!* WOW!*!*!* Great crust,tender and light. We refrigerated the dough for about 4 hours,(the dough still did rise) this step resulted in a tender and chewy crust which was great. With the left over dough I made bread sticks, toped with butter and garlic and cooked on the pizza stone. I will never order pizza again! Will only use this one!
We like thin crust pizzas, so I divided the dough in half for two 12" pies. It really cooked up fine, but it just didn't measure up to what we think of as really flavorful "pizza crust." With all the wonderful reviews, I don't mean to be too critical, but I think it's just a matter of personal taste. It was easy and good, but tasted more like a freshly baked dinner roll. I'll continue my search for homemade crust, as this one didn't turn out to be exactly what we're looking for.
Very good! I have been trying for a long time to find a tasty pizza and this is it. It is very good used as a calzone crust.
I wish I could give this more stars. This will be our go to recipe for home made pizza. you can't find a better pie dough!!
Wow!!! We really loved this, talk about the EASIEST dough i have ever made, it is not in the instructions to kneed but i did a few minutes worth. My son said it was my best pizza i have ever made and he's my biggest critick! don't be turned away by how simple this seems, go for it, WONDERFUL! Note - the crust takes a bit longer than the rest of the pizza to be done, so maybe cook it 5 or so minutes first then use your toppings. I mixed Thyme and Oregano into my dough, thank you SO MUCH - this will be the only pizza dough i use from now on! Bon Appatite!
I had my doubts about this crust bc it seems like a recipe this quick for dough wouldn't be very good...wrong!! This is an awesome dough, perfect for a busy family! (I toped mine w sauce, ham, pineapple, caramelized onions, & cheese ...sooo good!! Can't wait to make it again :)
Great recipe ~ I did make this a little differently by making the dough in the bread machine. I also added a tablespoon of Italian herbs to the bread machine. I thought the dough was a wonderful consistency to handle, not sticky at all. I used a hot stone, sprinkled with corn meal. I cooked the dough for 5 minutes before adding any toppings. I did have to bake for a further 20 minutes. I did enjoy this crust, but it was not as crispy as I usually like, the edge was perfect but the rest of the base a little doughy. Still a good pizza though...
I did not like it. The crust was not fluffy but thick and hard. There is another recipe on this site that is much better. For all that yeast used why did we not let the dough rise?? Just a nasty rusty crusty.
I was looking for a quick pizza crust, but I'll keep looking. This was super sticky, hard to handle, and it tasted like biscuits - hardened crust on the bottom (but didn't get crispy) and fluffy on top. Not good for pizza.
Yummy!!!! This is my absolute favorite!!! It comes out perfect everytime!
I would not recomend this for under a 16 inch pie. It is very much like a biscuit with pizza toppings. The flavor is good and it is tender. But it seemed to want some sausage gravy more than pepperoni's.
Amazing taste!!! I used a pizza stone (with parchment paper underneath the pizza) and the crust actually came out pretty soft. I was hoping it would have been a bit crispier, but since I'm new to making pizza crust at home, maybe it was just something I did wrong.
So good.....soooo easy!! THAT'S what I call a great recipe! Thanks :)
My first homemade pizza crust turned out great!
It was good! I added dried oregano and garlic salt. I rolled the dough out and sprayed my pizza pan with pam and stretched it out and thinned it as much as I could and baked it for a few minutes on 400 then flipped it and baked for a few more minutes till it started to get crispy. ThenI added my toppings. This helped it stay on the crunchy side. will make again everyone ate it up:)
This was a fantastic recipe. Very quick and the taste and texture was great.
I had unexpected guests drop in over the weekend, so I needed a fast pizza crust recipe. Not only is the recipe fast and easy, it tastes amazing. It's a thick softer crust, which makes it versatile for bread sticks by adding garlic powder. I also added rosemary, thyme and fennel seed to my crust. It received rave reviews and no one was ever aware it was the first time I made it. All my guests requested the recipe. Amazing, will use again.
This was a great pizza crust recipe, but the amount really makes a thick-crust pizza, so half it to make thin.
So easy...and it was my first try at homemade dough
I let the yeast, sugar, and warm water sit for 10mins before adding anything else. Plus I kneaded the dough for 5mins, just to get the flour mixed in well. Always brush the entire pizza with garlic oil before spreading sauce and toppings. Very yummy... I did let it rise a bit in a warm oven before putting toppings though. (15mins)The crust turned out really soft and poofy after baking! I use a 9" pan for half the recipe, and it bakes perfectly in 18mins. Just had a few complaints about a yeasty smell/taste- probably b/c much more yeast is used in this recipe so the dough can rise faster.
I loved this crust! I added rosemary and oregano when mixing in the olive oil. After I flattened it on my pizza stone, I added basil on top. Then for the pizza: I spread some pizza sauce on it, topped with spinach leaves, some chopped up garlic, then mozzarella cheese, then cooked sausage, pineapple and tomatoes. I baked it for 20 minutes and it came out perfectly!
My kids and I all LOVED this recipe...fabulous flavor. I had extra time, so the crust was able to rise longer and develop even more flavor. I will use again and again and again!!!!!
My new FAVORITE pizza crust. I always use Jay's Signature Pizza crust from this site but no more!!! I baked the pizza on a large square cookie sheet and it covered the entire sheet. Crispy on the edges, tender in the middle, YUMMY! I added garlic salt and parmesean to the crust and it was great! Try it, you won't be sorry!
Such a great pizza crust! Whole family ate it and no one left the crust behind. Husband said it tasted like a pizza from a pizzeria. I followed the recipe exactly except I did let it rise for about an hour instead of only 10 minutes--I am not sure if that makes a big difference or not. My mom and dad liked it so well, we planned a big family pizza making get together so everyone could try it. If you are looking for a nice tender crust that is not too bready, chewy, tough, or crunchy, this is the one for you!
This is the first time I've made this recipe for dough. Can we all just say....YUM! So versatile...so many flavoring variations! Yum Yum Yum! Thanks!
AWESOME recipe! here's a couple additonal tricks & tips (my boyfriend used to work at Godfather's pizza and helped me make it!) : 1.) After spreading the dough on the baking pan into your desired shape/size, place the dough in your preheated oven for about 3-5 minutes. This will help the dough rise without actually cooking it (common trick of baking loaves of bread). Then take the dough out and you press it with your hands to make it larger/flatter/whatever you want. This is also a good time to shape the crust of the pizza because the forms you make will stay unlike when the dough is completely new on the pan. We added a lot of parmesan, garlic powder, and oregano to the dough. It was VERY good. The cheese makes the dough stickier when kneading it, you can put a little olive oil or butter (will make the crust nice and light brown) to help stop the stick. I will ALWAYS use this nice, EASY, delicious recipe. :] Thanks so much!
My family loves homemade pizza and after trying many crusts, this is now the only one I use. I love the convenience of not having to pre-cook the crust and it tastes great. I substitute a cup of whole wheat flour for a cup of the all-purpose and use honey instead of white sugar.
This is the only pizza crust recipe I use. It makes a perfect crust every time. Ü
This pizza crust helped me out in a tight situation. I had made my mother in laws pizza crust recipe and it was suppose to make two pizzas. Suprise it didn't. Used this recipe and wow! This was really good. Didn't add anthing because I use the pizza sauce I or II. The one that requres no cooking. And we had a lot of other toppings. Fantastic. I will use this recipe always. The only thing I did was grease my pans with olive oil and dust them with corn meal. Nice crispy crust. I do not have pizza stones I use cookie sheets with the sides on them. I make two to three pizzas at a time. Did not prebake it either. Wonderful recipe!!! Thank you!
Great pizza crust. I let it rise too long, and it made for a really thick and light crust- more like bread. Don't make my mistake! When I did it right, tasted great! Want to try it with calzones.
This is the crust I have been searching for. Delicious!
This was my first Pizza crust I have ever made and it was simple and came out great. I will be using this recipe again.
This was the best pizza crust recipe ever!!! I even messed it up and it still turned out great! (I accidentally let is sit out too long on top of the preheated stove and it started cooking itself in the bowl!) But it still turned out moist and tender. This was easy to spread out too, it didin't tear easily like some other doughs I've tried. The final product tasted great and I will definitely be making this again real soon!
This was easy to make and turned out pretty well. I used wheat flour instead of all-purpose, and it turned out fine. I also didn't pre-bake it. I just rolled it out really thin and baked it for about 22 minutes. It was pretty okay. I'll make it again.
This is super easy and my kids love it. I don't think it is "pizzeria" crust but it is way better than the Pillsbury and so good and chewy!
I mixed this up in my KitchenAid mixer and the dough had a perfect, barely sticky texture without any more flour. I sprinkled cornmeal on the pizza pan and pepper, garlic powder, oregano and rosemary on top. My dough rose like crazy once it went into the oven and was a good 1 inch thick, so roll it out thin if you don't like deep dish! We love deep dish though and my boyfriend said this was one of the best pizzas he's ever had. I agree, it had great texture and flavor! He even ate the crusts!
Awesome recipe. I needed a crust that was fast, and this filled the bill. I followed the recipe, and as suggested pre-baked for about 8 minutes, then topped with sauce, and toppings. My son loved it. I will definitely use this recipe again. Thank you!
This was an Excellent Chewy, Fast and Easy pizza crust recipe!! I only had infused sun-dried Tomato sunflower oil/Olive oil on hand, but it still turned out really nice cooked on my pizza stone. It's a very sticky dough, because you don't have to knead it, so don't put it on a pizza paddle to get it ready.........this is what I did, and even with cornmeal underneath it stuck. But I know not to do that next time:) Thanks for the great recipe!!!
I will never buy a pre-made pizza crust again.
I so loved it! so easy and delicious! I was so tired to order this bad pizzas and sooo happy that now I can made it exactly hoe I want.
This is the 4th time I have made it and tonight was perfect!! Now if I could only get a good pizza sauce this crust is so perfect why would you order out???
This pizza crust was great! Wouldn't change a thing! I was really impressed how easy it was to work with after only 10 minutes of resting in the bowl. Not needing to kneed it was great! 5 stars for simplicity and 5 stars for taste and of course the look was fabulous as well. Thanks so much for this recipe!
I love this crust. The second time I made it; I added a tablespoon of white corn syrup to the dough and rubbed the exposed crust with additional olive oil adding to the crispy texture.
This was fantastic pizza crust!! I have tried a lot of recipes, and this is the best. Nice, soft, chewy, tasty. I did add some spices to the dough and used rapid rise (what I had on hand at the time), but I don't think that affected it much. Trying it again with a tad bit of whole wheat flour in place of some white. I found it to be QUITE sticky and a pain in the tush to work with, so will propably add 1/4c more flour so that it's more managable.
Nice quick easy
