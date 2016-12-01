Valentino's Pizza Crust

So far this produced the thinnest crust pizza, which is what we were looking for. I used this recipe and made two pizzas with it. With the first pizza I prebaked the crust for 10 minutes on the middle rack (on a pizza stone) then added the toppings. It was thin but the middle of the pizza could have been crispier. With the second pizza, I prebaked it for ten minutes on the lowest rack in the oven, added the toppings and returned it to the lowest rack to finish. This made a BIG difference. This was incredibly easy to make. *****Update*****I've made this several times now and have gotten my technique down on how to get it nice and thin and CRISPY! :) I divide the dough in half and use one half per pizza. After spreading it on my stone, I bake it for 10 minutes on the lowest rack at 500 degrees. Then I lower the temp to 450, add the toppings and bake til the cheese is bubbly. When you bite into the crust you can actually hear it crunch! SO so so happy I tried this recipe :)