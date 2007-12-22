White Bread For The Bread Machine

Bread machine white bread. Plain, simple, gets the job done, and tastes great.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place water, sugar, salt, oil, bread flour, and yeast into the pan of the bread machine (or in the order recommended by your bread machine manufacturer).

  • Bake on White Bread setting. Cool on wire racks before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 4g; sodium 292.3mg. Full Nutrition
