White Bread For The Bread Machine

This bread was wonderful! Light and airy and delicious after only 5 minutes of cooling time. We ate it along side a stew, but I didn't find it to be too sweet or too salty. My guests all went back for more! I used my machine's 1 pound setting with a light white because it matched the 3 hour cook time stated in the recipe. The only substitution I made was to use olive oil in place of vegetable oil. No problems at all with over-rising, hard crust, or dense bread as stated by others. My yeast was fresh and the water was 115 degrees. That can make all of the difference in the world when it comes to bread baking! I plan to use this as my go-to white bread, however I would like to use something other than refined white sugar. Has anyone successfully substituted agave syrup or honey in place of sugar? I intend to try a few sugar substitutions- but will not alter anything else!