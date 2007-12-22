White Bread For The Bread Machine
Bread machine white bread. Plain, simple, gets the job done, and tastes great.
Tastes just like the out of box bread machine products. I used all-purpose flour instead, and this bread still came out great. Nothing like adding butter to fresh homemade bread. yumm!Read More
Nice fresh, but stales quickly. Simple, and good for dairy-free dietsRead More
Tastes just like the out of box bread machine products. I used all-purpose flour instead, and this bread still came out great. Nothing like adding butter to fresh homemade bread. yumm!
This recipe is great!!! I made it again last night using olive oil instead of vegetable oil and added oragano, parsley flakes, onion powder, garlic powder and some Italian seasoning and it was delicious!!! Hubby was dissapointed when I said he couldn't eat the whole loaf!!!
I used 1.5 tsp of yeast instead and it turned out great. I've tried using the recipe's 2.25 tsp of yeast with 3 cups of butter before and my bread always falls, so perhaps my breadmaker differs from everyone elses. I removed 3 tablespoons of flour and added in 3 tablespoons of gluten. The bread turned out soft and spongy and so delicious! It's similar to the soft breads baked in Taiwanese and Chinese bakeries.
This was the best White Bread recipe I have had so far! It came out so soft and stayed soft as well! I will highly recommend this recipe!
Fantastic in or out of the bread machine. I have made it by hand, and the only change was I used unbleached all purpose instead of bread flour so hand kneading would be sufficient. Also, for sandwich loaf consistency wheat bread, I substituted 1/2 cup of wheat flour for the white.
This is the first review I've posted on allrecipes, although I use this site almost every single day. I do not buy bread from the store and this basic recipe is the one I use the most. More often than not I set my bread machine on the dough cycle, pull out the dough when finished (first rise) and form into 8 sandwich/burger rolls or (occasionally) 12 hot dog buns. They go into the oven which was heated to 200 degrees F and then turned off. I let them sit/rise for an hour then bake at 350 degrees for about 18 mins. Perfect buns every time. When I do bake a loaf in the bread machine, it also comes out perfect! Oh yes, I also substitute 2/3 (2 cups) of the white flour for whole wheat flour. My husband loves that I literally save dollars per batch of bread, plus fresh hot bread cannot be beat!
I've made this bread four times now, and I think this recipe is perfect just the way it is, although substituting olive oil can give you a slightly different texture. It does well on it own or with add-ins (I love rosemary, garlic and basil). Excellent!
Great!! This recipe is the closest I have seen to original homemade from scratch bread.
This is a really easy to remember recipe that even my daughter can put together fast. We keep a copy of it, in our favorites recipe box , to give out, for when friends ask "how hard it was to make" . It is great to put together a few hours before company comes so Warm or HOT Bread can be served durring the dinner, and it was No Fuss at all !
I substituted olive oil for vegtable oil
I wouldn't change anything on this recipe. The bread was wonderful and tasty. My only recommendation for those that use the bread maker is to check your dough within the first 5 minutes of mixing. If your dough has the right consistency, it will be wonderful bread. Remember to let the ingredients mix well and add flour or water 1 tablespoon at a time if the dough is moist or dry. Sometimes the way that we measure the flour affects this. Remember that the perfect dough mixes into a nicely even rounded ball that doesn't stick to the sides of the mixing container.
I've made this recipe three times already and absolutely LOVE it! I make it as is, and it comes out great every time. There are only two people in my household, so I've had problems in the past with stale loafs of bread. To avoid this, I slice this bread up once it has completely cooled, pop the sliced loaf into a Ziploc bag, squeeze all the air out, then store the loaf in my freezer. When I'm ready to eat the bread, I take a slice or two from my freezer and microwave the bread for 20-30 seconds. Voila! I have fresh, not-stale bread. I've been able to make my loaves last up to 10 days this way.
Nice fresh, but stales quickly. Simple, and good for dairy-free diets
I just got a bread maker & this was the first recipe I tried. I've tried to make bread by hand & it turns out terrible. This was pretty good. I used AP flour & cut down on the yeast a wee bit but I still found it smelled yeasty, is this normal for homemade breads? And it seemed a bit dense?
I won't buy store bought bread again. This recipe is perfect! I tried it on the dough cycle and baked in oven @375 degrees for 25 min, and it came out perfect. Thanks for such a great recipe.
Delicious. If you're like me and you like to let the bread machine do the muscle work, but then bake the loaf in the oven and take all the credit, then I highly recommend this recipe. This yielded a soft, fluffy, loaf that's ideal in texture on it's own, perfect for sandwiches, and makes a mean slice of thick chewy buttered toast. Soft, with just enough density. Set bread machine for the dough cycle, remove when finished and punch down on a lightly floured surface to remove large gas pockets, let rest for a few minutes. Take your ball of dough, stretch outer surface around while elongating, shaping dough to fit a greased 9x5 loaf pan. Loosely cover with plastic wrap (sprayed with non-stick spray). Create a perfect warm, moist rising environment in your microwave by boiling 1 cup water in it (about 2 mins), remove water and place covered loaf inside for a second rise (about 30 minutes or so). Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until dark golden brown on top. I've tried several white bread recipes on this site, and this is by far the best for this method. Yummy!
I made this recipe and it made the softest most outstanding loaf of bread!
This bread was wonderful! Light and airy and delicious after only 5 minutes of cooling time. We ate it along side a stew, but I didn't find it to be too sweet or too salty. My guests all went back for more! I used my machine's 1 pound setting with a light white because it matched the 3 hour cook time stated in the recipe. The only substitution I made was to use olive oil in place of vegetable oil. No problems at all with over-rising, hard crust, or dense bread as stated by others. My yeast was fresh and the water was 115 degrees. That can make all of the difference in the world when it comes to bread baking! I plan to use this as my go-to white bread, however I would like to use something other than refined white sugar. Has anyone successfully substituted agave syrup or honey in place of sugar? I intend to try a few sugar substitutions- but will not alter anything else!
I made this bread last night, first time making bread in our bread machine, and the loaf turned out half the size and the crust is so hard I barely cut through it. Any help or reason you could give would be great! Thanks :)
I had been searching for the best bread machine recipe and have found this to be our favorite. It's easy (I've practically memorized it) and easily customized. I prefer to make the dough in the machine and bake it in the oven (350 for 25 minutes in my stone loaf pan). I like a wheat bread, so I substitute 1 c. whole wheat flour. Also, this recipe takes all purpose flour well, so if I need to stretch my bread flour, I do that. I've tried white sugar and brown sugar. It's a great recipe.
This is the only recipe that I use for white bread in my bread machine. It comes out great. I set my crust on medium and it comes out perfect every time. You can also use very soft room temperature butter, or melted butter, which I had to do one time when I realized I was out of oil.
My family LOVES this bread, and it's so easy to make that I'm cranking out at least one loaf a day, if not more! My only complaint seems to be directly the opposite of the rest of the folks, in that mine rises TOO high, pushing the top open on my bread machine! For those who are having problems with it not rising and/or collapsing -- the water you're putting in at the start may be too warm. I keep a large (1.5 litre) bottle of spring water on my counter and use that (room temperature) for the water, instead of the slightly-warmer water the recipe calls for. Soon I'm going to start doing more experimenting with it as far as adding cheese, herbs, etc.
beautiful, high loaf with a tender crust! I bake the loaf in the oven as my bread machine makes a weird-shaped loaf. 30 min @ 350 was perfect! thank you!
I have made this recipe (without alteration) at least 10 times with a perfect result. Texture, moistness, stability consistent throughout. Ignore your bread machine recipes; this is a keeper.
I had loaned my ex-husband my bread machine and he forgot to return the book. Since I wanted buns for dinner I headed to allrecipes for a substitute to make due. This will be my new basic recipe! It was so quick and easy and really good. I only use the machine to make the dough then bake bread in the oven. I used the dough to make rolls this first time. The dough seemed kinda heavy when it came out...but it rose nicely and the rolls were soft and wonderfully flavoured. I will use this recipe as my basic from now on it looks like it can be easily adapted to other things too. Thank you!
This bread came out perfect the first time I made it and it's delicious. It's the closest I've come to a good Italian bread in the bread machine. I also used olive oil.
Whenever I try a new recipe I make it the way the recipes says to for the first time..I can always change it the next time I make it..there is no need to change one thing on this recipe..it is the best bread recipe I have tried..I have made it over and over...
I agree with the best reviews. This recipe came out far better than any mix I have ever used. It was so fluffy that I thought it might overflow. But, it didn't and was perfectly cooked! As per one review, I also used slightly less salt.
This is my first review of a recipe and I could not wait to post how pleased I am with this recipe. Simple, easy, and SOO tasty!!! I am on my second loaf and i will never buy store bought again!!! Thankyou for taking the time to give the rest of us this recipe!!!
Good. I think next time I'll add more salt, however, my man enjoyed it the way it was... and aside from the one bite I got, he ate the whole loaf!
I add 1 tablespon of Milk and 1 more tablespoon salad oil. when mixing it was on the dry side. used the bread Mach. set it on light Chrust
It made aperfect loaf of bread. The bread had a finer texture than the recipe that came with the bread machine. I will definately make it again.
This was my first recipe using a bread machine! I got a bread machine second hand and wanted to try something that seemed nice and easy. This recipe fit the bill flawlessly. I did add a bit more salt, as per other reviews, and it turned out awesome. It's good enough to eat plain and my boyfriend and I really enjoyed it. I'll definitely be making this again.
This really was a good recipe. So fast to put together and in no time the kitchen was smelling of home baked bread, which it was. Only change I made was to us regular flour instead of bread machine flour. Will make it again in just a few days.
Awesome bread. This bread has the lightest consistency of any bread I've made w/my bread machine. This is definitely going to be the staple recipe for sandwich bread at our house.
I used this recipe to make my 'first' bread! It came out fine - nothing too exciting. Very simple and easy.
This recipe produces an absolutely gorgeous white loaf. I love my bread maker, because I love the person who gave it to me. But the results were not always what I had hoped. This recipe was totally against the instructions of the booklet included, but doing things the wrong way round sent gorgeous smells of yeast around and the bread was scrumptiouus.
I used about 1/8 of a cup more of water and this bread turned out perfect! coated the top with egg whites and popped it in the oven on 365 for 30 minutes! PERFECT! 1 and 1/2 hour to rise then punched it down and gave it one more and a 1/2 hours to rise. It is AWESOME!
The first loaf I've made in the bread maker and it turned out excellent! Tasty crust, soft yummy middle. I made this bread exactly as stated in the recipe.
I am new to the bread machine world and have tried other recipes before I found this one. This is by far the best one yet! I followed the recipe exactly and I wouldn't change a thing. The bread is delicious and stays moist for days, this one is a keeper for sure!
I've made many different breads and found this one to be great. It was soft and light. Will make it again and again! Thanks !!!!!!
Wow, this was soooo good! Instead of cooking the bread in the machine, I divided the dough into 15 dinner rolls and baked in the oven for approx 15 minutes at 375 degrees. I did use slighly less sugar than called for in the recipe due to the comments I read from others. This is a definite keeper...thanks!!
This bread was far FAR too sweet. Once I reduced the sugar by about a third it was just fine.
I loved recipe but was able to make it better. Substitute 3 Tbls. of melted butter for the oil. Use milk instead of water, and use seasoned salt in the place of table salt. It comes out very delish.
The first time I made this I followed the recipe exactly. It was very good bread, but I made a few changes and it came out perfect. I thought it was a little too sweet, so I cut the sugar down to 2 Tbsp. I also substituted 2 Tbsp butter for the 3 Tbsp of oil. I like my bread to be just a little more dense, so rather than 2 1/4 tsp of yeast, I used 1 pkg of rapid rise yeast. It turned out beautifully and tasted wonderful!
Outstanding!!! From the list of ingredients, this would not seem like a remarkable bread, but it was!!!
This was really nice... but a bit too salty for me. Next time, I'll reduce the salt by at least 1/4 tsp. I used all purpose flour and that worked beautifully; even used 1 T brown sugar in place of white sugar with good results. Will bake it in the bread machine on the "light" setting next time instead of the "medium" to reduce the thickness of the crust.
I have not made bread at home for a long time because the last few times I did, even with following recipes to the 'T' the bread did not come out looking good or tasting good, UNTIL YESTERDAY! I am now hooked again on homemade bread, this bread taste just like a french bread, light, airy and great, having to make another today the first is almost gone.
Nice texture, wonderful aroma. However, entirely too much sugar..ended up being much too sweet. Will make again but will definitely reduce the 3 tablespoons of sugar to 1.
Fantastic! Made was written, however I decided to bake in a conventional oven at 350* for approximately 30 minutes. A light, fluffy bread, with a lovely golden brown crust. Thanks Diana for the terrific recipe.
This is really good! Using bread flour has a small impact on texture, but all-purpose works very well! I added: 1/2 cup chopped sun dried tomatoes. If you use the jar, drain well, if reconstituting, be sure tomatoe is full wet! 1 teaspoon dried rosemary Make small wells in the flour at corners, place equal parts tomatoes in each. After you have made the well in the center for your yeast, first add the rosemary. No additional cooking time is needed.
Turned out really good! I used my Bread Machine but used just dough setting. Let it rise one more time and baked in the oven F350 for 20 minutes. I also brushed the bread with egg before putting it to the oven. Looks great and tastes even better ;-))) Thank you for a simple but wonderful recipe!
Love it, made it many of times, each time turned out great! (even when I left the oil out!)
Very good bread. It was a nice light bread. Rose very well. I used half white flour and half whole wheat. My kids really liked it. Thanks for the recipe.
I LOVE this bread! I admit, I adjusted it slightly though, I used honey instead of sugar, used 1/2 cup oat flour in place of 1/2 cup of the bread flour and I always add a little gluten flour when I used my bread machine (I like the consistency of the bread I end up with) usually about 4 tsp. The crust is fantastic and the inside is soft and moist!
this is the first time i have used my bread maker without a packet mix (which, i might add, were always disgusting!) and i must say we are more then pleasantly suprised! thank you for rescuing my poor unused bread maker!
All of the bread machine recipes have been disappointments (too heavy and dense) until this one -- thanks! Will finally be able to put our machine to good use.
This bread turned out all-right. Not the best but not the worst. I might try it again.
Easy and awesome. Made a loaf, then made a second one right after since I could see the first loaf wasn't going to last very long.
This was my first try at bread in a bread machine and I was surprised with how few things you need for such a flavorful bread!! Thanks for sharing!!!!
This makes a good basic bread. I have also added various herbs to it and it is great that way as well. Rosemary and Thyme are my favorite additions.
Pretty good for being dairy-free. I added 3 TBS Gluten powder to make it softer.
This is the white bread recipe I have been searching years to find!!! Comes out just like bread from the bakery without having to add wheat gluten for moisture. You have to try this. I have a Breadman machine and used the 1.5 lb setting and Basic with Medium crust.
Maybe it was my bread machine, maybe it was my yeast, but this was awful. I really had high expectations for this recipe. It didn't raise well and when it finished baking it tasted awful. I won't try this one again, sorry!
Great basic white bread recipe. I made this 50% whole wheat and used the whole wheat setting of my machine. It turned out great.
Very Easy and basic bread that everyone likes...although I would be interested in variations and flavorings if anyone has suggestions.
THIS is what I was hoping for when I bought my breadmaker. This recipe is TONS better than the one that came with my machine. Thanks!
This was a great find! Great for sandwiches or dinner. Kids loved it.Very easy and quick to make with common ingredients in every kitchen. Thank you for a new staple in our house.
MMM...this was great! I can see this as a great base to add garlic and herbs or maybe cinnamon raisin!
Six classes at my elementary school used this recipe to make bread to demonstrate "Measuring Matter" and every time it turned out great. To me, that's the true test of a good recipe!
Excellent. I wasn't sure because some of the reviews said it was too sweet, so I added an unmeasured amount of sugar, what thought looked right. Baked beautifully and tasted great! I will definitely use this again!
This is a solid white bread recipe! I love the fact that you do not need powdered milk for this recipe! I made this exactly as written and it turned out great!
Rating recipe as is! Followed recipe as written and it turned out great. The kids made french toast and the hubby made a sandwich the following day. Thanks for posting -- definitely a keeper :)
Great recipe! Simple and bread tastes good. I've made with both the amount of yeast written in this recipe and the amount suggested per cup on the bottle of yeast, which is 1 1/2 tsp. I prefer it with less yeast, but it turns out either way.
I subbed almond milk for the water and it was perfect, an excellent white bread recipe. Hubby made grilled cheese with it and it was excellent.
delicious. i could not get a white bread to not fall until this one, and this recipe was so good!
I made it with olive oil and added some fresh basil, rosemary and garlic as another reviewer suggested. It made a perfectly beautiful loaf in my machine and everyone liked it. I'll definitely use the recipe as listed for plain white bread on other occasions. Thanks for posting it, Diana.
I bake about 90% of the bread my family eats and find this recipe the one I automaticly put together for our white bread. I seperate it into two hand rolled loaves. I sometimes put 2 to 3 tablespoons of minced garlic and a tablespoon of Epicure Selections pasta seasoning and we find it makes a good sandwhich bread or dinner bread with pasta.
This is THE BEST bread my bread machine has ever made. It's good all the time, as a snack, with a meal, whatever... and it makes the whole house smell wonderful. It has never failed me yet, and I must have made it a hundred times by now. I used to buy those bread mix packages at the store but nothing ever turned out this good! Everyone I know loves it, and always wants more. A+!!
Excellent. I added the items in the order suggested by my machine. I added 3 tsp. vital wheat gluten and 1/2 tsp salt. It was great!
Best white bread that I have made thus far. Very easy. Was great for sandwiches. I would give it 5 stars but it is a bit heavy. Any suggestions on having it come out lighter?
Holy Cow!!! This came out perfect!!! I didn't think bread machine could actually taste this good. It's easy to cut, it's stayed fresh (I put it in a bag and then in the fridge), it's stayed softer than any other recipe's I've tried to date, and tastes just like the bread you can get in the store. I WILL be using this recipe from now on! Yippee!!!
The best I've found so far.
I got my first bread machine at Christmas and have been starting off slowly with basic white bread before I get more adventuresome. Made this bread twice. The first time I set it to medium crust and wasn't sure whether it was 1.5 lb or 2 but set it to 2. The medium crust was too dark for me but the bread was quite tasty except it tasted really yeasty. I don't think I put enough salt in it. Made it again today on light crust and 1.5 setting and put in the amount of salt it called for plus used bread flour, which the first time I used AP. It was delicious. Nothing fancy, just really good white bread!
I made the dough in my bread machine, shaped it by hand and let it rise before baking. It was delicious. I made it a second time and used about 1/3 cup of whole wheat flour instead of bread flour. Again, delicious. I also made the recipe as is but shaped it into 8 balls, let it rise until doubled and had delicious rolls for pulled pork. It makes a beautiful dough and I thoroughly enjoy the taste and versatility. Thank you Diana.
Great bread recipe.
Great texture, good flavor. May use a little more salt next time. Used dough cycle, then baked in buttered bread pan at 350 for 20 minutes. Sliced when fully cooled, and it sliced wonderfully for sandwiches.
This is great! Perfect crust and nicely dense but fluffy inside. I used all purpose flour and olive oil and it turned out fantastic on the rapid setting!
This is the best bread receipe for my son who is allergic to everything! The only thing I changed was instead of using veg oil (98% soy bean oil) I use canola..Thank you so much my son can now enjoy white bread instead of cardboard!!!
After years of only occasional use of my bread machine, it may overheat soon. This bread has become a staple in our house. I have stopped buying bread at the store. The flavor is great and the texture is fabulous. Make this bread!
Very good and easy bread. I made some during a party (it just happened to get done during the party) and my guests ate the whole loaf and loved it.
The first time I made this, the bread rose so high that the bread hit the lid of the bread maker and blocked the vent! Still turned out a delicious loaf. For the second loaf, I cut back the yeast to 2 Tablespoons. It did not rise as far as to block the vent, but still hit the lid. Next loaf, I will cut the yeast back to 1 and 3/4 and see what happens. The bread is very light and fluffy. Made great toast. It seems to tear easily when cutting, so let it cool. I will most likely refridgerate the next loaf before cutting if I intend to use it for sandwiches.
Good basic white bread. :)
So good! I didn't have bread flour, so I used regular white flour and 3 Tbs wheat gluten (1Tbs/cup of flour) it turned out great!
I use 3/4 C whole wheat flour and the rest is white and olive oil...works out great!
This is a great recipe with whole wheat flour also. I used Canola oil the first time as I didn't have vegetable oil...YUCK. My fault though. I used olive oil the next time and it was great.
Simple to do, great to eat... one of the best...
made this twice, both times disappointing. I thought with such great reviews it would be better. I followed to the T and got a rather dense heavy bread. will keep looking
easy to make
