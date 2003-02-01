Panettone I
This traditional Italian Christmas bread is suited for dessert, afternoon tea or breakfast. Enjoy!
Fantastic recipe! My only negative comment is that I too found it a little less sweet than what I have found in other recipes...it can be cured easily with a 1/4 cup sugar or honey. The time is worth it!Read More
Took TOO long to make. Really not much flavor.Read More
This was a fantastic recipe! I used 5 1/2 cups of flour, and instead of the dried raisins and currants I used candied fruit (fruit-cake fruit). It was the BEST recipe for Panettone I have ever had! Tante Grazie, que benissimo!
a nice moist bread! adding whole wheat flour also gives it a nice texture. It rose up high and we ate the whole thing in a couple of days. An excellent bread, great with butter and jam. :)
Great low sodium recipe! I increased the sugar to 1/3 cup and the fruits to a total of 3/4 cup. I then soaked the raisins and currents in triple sec (about 1 tbsp) and microwaved it briefly to speed up the absorption. I recommend letting it rest for a few hours prior to use. Delicious low fat & low sodium gift for those who can't enjoy the usual holiday excess. Oh yes, I also ended up using quite a bit more flour (5-6 cups) to get a workable dough. But it's important to keep the dough slightly sticky so that the bread doesn't come out too dry. BTW, this stuff makes super French toast when dipped in the usual egg/milk mixture with a touch of vanilla. Very nice!
I love that you just have to slap this into a round cake pan and it turns out looking kind of like a big mushroom. Very easy to make and tastes good. I think this would be a good recipe for a beginning bread baker to try out.
Really good and the recipe is very easy! I made at least 10 of these during the holiday season. I like it with more fruit so I've also used dried cranberries and golden and regular raisins. I have also added orange zest in addition to the lemon zest.
This Panettone turned out wonderfully! Thank you so much for the clear and cincise directions!!
Me and my aunt tried this, and it came out FABULOUS!!! The entire family devoured it, and it was very easy to make, and to eat as well. However, next time I might add a little more sugar then called for, and I might add a little tip of honey, so as my uncle suggested. Overall, I think it is now a favorite in my family, and will be made very often!!!
This bread is wonderful! I made it last Christmas for our family breakfast and have been asked to make it again this year - I think it's become one of our "new traditions"! Don't let the idea of making bread by hand scare you away - this was the first time I'd ever made bread, and I found it really easy to do! I used glace fruit instead of the currants, and it added a nice flavour. I like the idea that this bread is relatively low fat, since it uses yogurt and no extra butter/oil/fat. Enjoy it - it's really rewarding to make your own bread!
So darn good. The secret to a good panettone: time and patience! I used gold sultana raisins, black sultana raisins and candied orange peel. I didn't have a fruit to zest so I used a dash of store bought lemon juice. Its a pleasure to eat! You can taste each little thing in it, from the slight hint of yogurt to the vanilla. My husband doesn't like fruit breads but he enjoyed this one! I plan on making a Christmas Winter Pudding Bombe with this! (Its a Jamie Oliver recipe and worth searching for!)
I added a few changes based on what I read. - 1/2 cup of Splenda(instead of Sugar) - 1/2 cup of Sugar free Mapple Syrup - 3/4 cup of raisins that had been soaking in Rum - 1 tbsp of the rum that soaked the raisins - 1 tbsp Mapple Extract - 1 tbsp Orange extract - 1 tbsp Lemon Extract - 1 tbsp Vanilla imitation - 1 tbsp Orange zest(whole orange) - 1 tbsp lemon zest(whole lemon) - 1/8 tsp cardamon - 4 drops orange oil - 2 cups of chopped dried fruits (prunes, dates, apricots) I heated the 2 cups of dried fruits with water and I used this water instead of regular water to add taste to the bread. Then I chopped the fruits to use later in the bread.I found that this raw dough can be stored in refrigerator in a tupperware with lid for about 3 days. I used 5 cups of flour. The dough was indead a bit sticky but I wanted the bread to keep some of the moisture. To make it easier to handle-AFTER IT HAS RISEN-I put the dough back in refrigerator for(minimum)of 3 hours. Cold dough is easier to manipulate. Then let it rise again for about 2 hours till it gets back to room temperature and doubles its size.I baked the bread in a small metal bucket (Walmart Home N Garden). I covered the bucket with parchment paper and sprayed it with butter spray.Yes, this bread takes some time between rising and baking. But if you want it to be tasty you have to be patient so it will acquire all the fruity taste.This recipe is a keeper!
WOW! We always bought Panettone for my 91 year old father every Christmas, but this year they were all sold out..none to be found anywhere! I was so happy to find this recipe..I will NEVER buy Panettone again! It was easy to make, and was hands-down the BEST Panettone we have EVER had!! I did add the extra 1/4 c. honey as suggested by some below. It was PERFECT! I used golden & regular raisins, and orange zest and also some finely chopped candied orange peel. Unbelievably delicious..and the joy on my Dad's face as he gobbled it up was priceless! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS AMAZING RECIPE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This bread is tasty but not quite the texture of pannettone as I know it from the colorful boxes put out on the shelves every year. I used whole milk greek yogurt (thicker!) and 1/2 cup sugar. I also added a full tablespoon of grated orange zest 1.5 tsp of vanilla instead of 1 tsp. I used a mix of dried apricots, raisins and currants. Next time I will add more fruit as the bread is kind of big and "fruit sparse" after it is baked. Making these modifications yielded a bread that smelled and tasted like panettone with more of a dense bread texture. Will make again.
Instead of vanilla extract add "Fiori di Sicilia" extract. That is the true flavor of panettone . You can find it through King Arthur Flour.com. I also used 1/2 cup of sugar and 5 cups of flour.
This was a fantastic recipe. I read the reviews before baking so I doubled the sugar to 1/2 c. and it was perfect. Also, when I got mine out of the oven i brushed some remaining butter that was mixed with a little honey over the top. Soaked in and it gave a beautiful, shiny crust. Thanks for the great recipe, this will become a tradition at my house....
yes this isa a easy and wondeful bread for anytime of the year. I feel if its not too sweet the faster it will disappear.
To really punch up the flavor, I added an extra 1/4 C of sugar, and the zest of an entire large orange, in addition to the lemon zest called for. I also substituted chopped dried apricots for the raisins and currants, because Starbucks used to have Apricot Panettone and we adored it. Next time I make it I will also add an additional tsp of vanilla (to make 2 tsp total). I will definitely make this again - it was excellent.
I have always wanted to try this bread but the recipes I looked at were very complicated. This one was perfect. I added more fruit and the zest of one orange as per my personal preference but otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. I baked it in a oval casserole dish and it was done in about 30 minutes. I think a regular bread pan would definitely be to small for this. Brushing the melted butter on the top before baking results in a browner, softer crust so if you don't like that you should omit that step. The taste and texture of the end result reminds me of Easter bread, which my family loves. Great recipe, give it a try and you won't be disappointed.
I LOVE Panettone and was excited to try to this recipe. It turned out great! I followed the recipe, but instead of currant and raisins I added chocolate chips for the most perfect Chocottone!
okay, the taste actually very good but the middle turn out a bit doughy and the top is already very dark brown. will make again next time but maybe cover with aluminum foil and bake it about 50 min or make it into smaller rounds and put it on baking paper cup .
I should have read the ingredients carefully BEFORE I made this. Why is there yogurt in this but NO butter???? This Panettone has NO TASTE WHATSOEVER. My mom used to make Panettone and we'd buy it in Italy (the days before it was imported to USA). Panettone is an egg/butter bread. Supposed to have a rich butter taste. Only giving one star for ease.
good but too much work
I would recommend adding the extra sugar...it tastes just like plain bread with dried fruit inside. I also cooked it for 45 minutes, but it turned out a little hard and dry. I should have been watching it more carefully...but still, maybe the instructions should say 35-40 minutes?
Great! I gave 4 stars because it really needs more fruit in it to be authentic Panettone. I used 1/2 cup of raisins and 1/2 cup of currants and it was much better. Also, for the second rising, if you put it in the refrigerator overnight and then punch it down and let it come to room temp (about 1.5 hrs) and then bake, it is perfect for the morning.
I love pannetone, but I don't love the calories and fat in the store-bought kind. I was thrilled when I found this recipe because it seemed relatively low fat. I made this for my canasta group the day before Christmas Eve and the women loved it! I used clementine rind instead of lemon (that's what I had on hand) and I think that gave it a more authentic flavor. I also used 1/2 cup sugar, as suggested by others, and 2% Greek yogurt. It was very easy to make, but it did take a lot longer to rise than the recipe suggests (twice as long). Maybe it would be a good idea to use the "fast acting" yeast. Next time, I will probably add more fruit (maybe dried cranberries). My husband and I had some toasted for breakfast this morning and it was really delicious. Can't wait to try French toast or bread pudding with this bread.
I added an extra 1/2 cup of sugar as suggested by other reviewers. The bread turned out beautifully-rose nicely and had a lovely texture. I made it for Christmas breakfast-something new for our family. Everyone loved it!
Fantastic! I grew up spending half the year with my family in Italy annually, so Panettone, especially at Christmas, was a regular treat. This is a great recipe. I did find it a bit dry in comparison to the bought panettone that you can now buy cheaply from most grocery stores. However, it's a beautiful item to present to your family and say you made yourself. You can have it as dessert or with tea at breakfast. If you do the latter, consider making some biscotti too!
Great bread. We make it every Christmas but my husband adds extra lemon zest. He also bakes it in an eight inch cake pan with the sides walled up with parchment paper.
Fantastic!
easy and yummy. i made french toast out of it and served it with a mascarpone/orange marmalade mixture. a hit.
First attempt at preparing a yeast bread,found it simple and easy to make the panettone with suggestions from others. Panettoni had delicate flavor and excellent texture. Will make again and frequently.
I love this bread. I used to buy it every Christmas in Brazil where it's also kind of a tradition to have Panettone for the holidays. I wish I had the recipe for the "chocottone".. it's like pannetone, but instead of dried fruits, it's with chocolate chips and chocolate topping. Thanks for the recipe!
The recipe for the dough itself is right on spot. For some it does not taste sweet enough, you can double the sugar if you want. I plan to keep the dough recipe and vary the type of filling such as walnut crumbs with rum and cocoa.
Living in the far east, I grew up with sweets having a more eastern pallate (less sweet), so I thought this recipe would be well suited for me reading other reviews about it not being very sweet. In the end, the panettone could definitely use more sugar. Also, the bread came out much more dense that I expected also. I was expecting something a little more light and fluffy. I even let it rise and extra 10 minutes right before backing. There's nothing like a rich airy panettone. The bread also needs more flavor. In my recipe I added 1/4 cup candied orange peels. If I did this recipe again, I would definitely add more sugar and add more substance for flavor (ie, orange zest, grand marnier, rum), possibily more than just one element would be added. The bread also is in real need of some butter. The yogurt just won't substitute the flavor. I appreciate the healthier aspect of it, but if you are going to eat something like this, you need to have flavor so it really needs butter. I will try other recipes before coming back to this one. This one isn't horrible, but it might need some personal adjustments.
This bread turned out beautifully. Ialso added some dried cherries and it was delicious. I would watch the time, mine was done early. Will definitely make again. Thanks!!!
I wish I would have read all of the reviews before I made this bread. The texture is great and I found it easy to make, but it doesn't have much flavor. If I try it again, I'll add honey or extra sugar like other have suggested. I replaced the currents with dried cranberries. The bites with the dried fruit in them are quite nice.
Great!! I used orange zest instead of lemon, since that's all I had on hand. I also used a 8 inch square pan and milk instead of the water. Turned out sooo good.
Based on other reviews, I increased sugar to 1/2 cup and added more raisins and 1 tsp orange extract. The dough was very stiff, my hand got tired even before I got to kneading. I definitely recommend using a mixer or food processor. It also took much longer to raise and I had to put the dough in a warm (lowest setting) oven. (It was a cold winter day though.) Incorporating the fruit was also very difficult and it didn't distribute evenly. Perhaps it would be better to add fruit at once before raising. I baked the bread in a cast iron casserole (3.5 qt) for about 35 min. This bread is definitely not the same panettone as sold in stores, but I was surprised that it still turned out pretty well and was almost addictively delicious when toasted next day. So, all in all, well deserved 4 stars.
Very tasty and very good instructions., Moe
Very good start for my first attempt. 15 mins after taken out of the oven, half of the bread is gone! It's a pleasure to eat it on it's own while it's still warm.
Very easy to make and work with...I made two one right after the other and in no time at all. I put chocolate chips in the 2nd one and orange and lemon zest...oh, and I also put in 151 proof rum...will be making these and changes them around to suit my guests tastes...
I gave this recipe four stars because while it was good, it was not was I expected nor what I initially intended to make. The recipe was very easy to follow and the dough was easy to work. The end product however was much drier than I had interperted it to be from other reviewers and it had all of the sweetness (maybe even less) of regular bread. I will make it again with a few adjustments on my part, and hopefully something a little more dessert-breadish.
This was fun to make. I don't have a lot of experience with baking yeast breads. I was trying to replicate this fabulous tropical fruit panettone I bought last year, as it was very expensive. I replaced the currants and raisins with diced dried mango. Unfortunately, it did not come close to what I bought. It's a nice bread, but it does not have the heavenly tender texture that panettone should have. Oddly enough, I agree that it needs more sugar. I'm usually one who reduces the amount of sugar in a recipe. Also, I added 1 1/2 tablespoons of lemon and orange zest and I could barely taste it. I'm sure that it will make a tasty peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But it was not what I was looking for.
Very simple to make; sweet and moist. Delicious as a breakfast bread toasted with some butter and honey. The only thing I would do differently is cut down on the amount of lemon zest. The lemon flavor and aroma was a little overwhelming.
Excellent recipe! This bread is not very sweet, but it has a great texture.
I made.this. It was easy. The only thing I did differently was I added the raisins and currants when I added eggs yogurt salt and lemon zest. This way they incorporated. I evenly into dough. Flavor is great. A hit in my family. I will make another for Christmas morning.
This was great! Although it didn't cook all the way in the middle. I had to keep it in longer. To kick it up a notch: Slice warm and drizzle with honey and then top with Hagen Diaz black walnut ice cream. So worth all the calories!!
Excellent! I made 10 small Panettone (muffin pan). No need to put parchemin paper around the moulds. I will double the amount of fruit next time. :)
okay but was missing something. I think I may try it again using candied orange peels and more raisins. I did love the lemon zest and I bet it would be good with orange zest too. Thanks!
nice recipe, easy to make
Tasty - I agree that it could be sweeter. I forgot to add the extra sugar.
This recipe is too good! Tender, with delicate flavors. I might be making more often than just for Christmas
Texture is ok but very very dry and terribly bland even though I doubled the sugar from 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup, added an extra 1/4 cup dried fruits and 1/2 tbsp more zest. Won't make again. 1/4 cup sugar to 4 cups flour (plus another 1 cup flour during kneading) is definitely off in terms of ratio!!
I made this a couple days ago. It’s ok, certainly not like commercial panettone. It is not a light, shreddy bread, but rather dense and heavy. I increased the sugar to 1/2 cup and the mixed fruit to 1 cup. It tasted ok, better if toasted with butter. I wouldn’t make it again. I’ll search for a lighter panettone.
Followed the recipe to exactly and wasn't impressed. Very dense and flavorless.
Gluten Free ~ I followed this recipe but changed the 4 cups of white flour to 2 cups almond flour and 2 cups tapioca flour. I also used vanilla yogurt since many people mentioned it not being sweet enough. I thought it would add a nice touch of sweetness. My dough was too runny to knead but I scooped it into muffin tins and mini bread pans and let it rise still for 45 min. Then I baked it until it was a golden brown. They are absolutely fantastic. It doesn't look like they puffed like original panettone but they were still airy and so freaking delicious. :-) My husband decided to add candied ginger to one loaf and it was an excellent decision.
I have made it 3 time love it ,also I change a it a bit
I haven't made a lot of bread from scratch and was a little intimidated to try this, but I found it fairly easy. I substituted honey in place of the sugar and doubled it, and still found the bread to be not as sweet as the store bought kind, which was fine. I also used some dried plums I had and dried apricots. I also saw one recommendation to use Fiori di Sicilia so I bought some to use instead of the vanilla extract and the flavor is amazing.
It's a lovely recipe, but why can't I use the tool to resize it? I'm only one person and didn't need this much bread. Luckily, I had friends who were happy to get loaves.
Very tasty. Simple recipe, easy to follow.
This turned out quite well for me. I found this to be an ideal level of sweetness for my taste. In addition, of all the yeast breads one could make, I found this to be rather quick (1.5 hrs of rising).
It was so much easier than some of the recipes I found online - and it was tasty! I also soaked the raisins in a tbsp of rum and drained it before adding them. I was impressed that it was so low in calories and salt for a panettone.
Don't add so much flour that it doesn't rise, it should be a little sticky (yeast likes temperatures in the high 90's-100f and lots of water). If you want it to be sweeter add another 1/8 c of sugar more and another 1/8 C after it rises for the first time. Also, I soaked the fruit in rum and used 3/4 c (raisins, cranberries and chopped ginger) but if you do this make sure to drain all of the rum out of the fruit before you fold it into the dough. Yummy
Made it in the bread machine, came out fine! The only thing is, I wanted to make Chocotonne (you use chocolate chips instead of fruit), so I didn't use lemon zest and added more vanilla. I think next time I'll keep the lemon zest and increase the vanilla even more. Still good though!
Everyone liked it, but they also unanimously said MORE fruit. To me it kind of tastes like it's missing something. I I used Sultanas, dried Apricots, Raisins and dried Cranberries. I made sure to soak all the fruit in warm water (I did that first so they had a good while to plump up)- so glad I did that. It would really benefit from the almond glaze, which I will try again when I try doubling the fruit. It did look very good. It's worthy of some tweaking :-)
Great recipe! Tastes so much better than store bought. I substituted sour cream for the yogurt because I was out of it. I added a little bit of honey to sweeten it and dried cranberries in addition to the raisins and currants.
I followed this recipe exactly and it looked amazing when baked, but the flavour was weak. If I make this again I will add more spice and maybe some honey to improve the taste.
very tasty. I substituted kefir for the liquid and used sour dough starter instead of yeast. Subbed in dried cranberries and next time will soak the cranberries in sherry prior to adding to dough. A simple recipe but so good.
It was THE BEST panettone I've ever eaten! It was moist and flavorful. The only changes I made were 1) I didn't have any plain yogurt in the house so I used peach yogurt and it worked PERFECTLY! 2) I used candied fruit and walnuts and 3) I used a traditional panettone wrapper to bake it in, so it baked nice and high. Tasted amazing! This will be the new recipe I use every year.
I used vanilla yogurt as i didn't have any plain. Fabulous result!
The bread rose nicely and had a nice texture, but this certainly isn't going to become a favorite holiday treat in my household.
Good basic recipe, we enjoy this bread. I used raisins and dried chopped apricots instead of currants. Next time, I will soak the fruit in rum before coating in powdered sugar, also add a little more white sugar and some spice (not sure yet which) to add a little more flavor.
This was very good, but difficult to make - in my opinion ( I have a very difficult time with all yeast breads). I did not have orange zest, so substituted with some candied mixed peel that I had, and I followed other users advise and doubled the sugar. It was very good tasting. Delicious toasted. Quite dense and heavy- but that could have been my technique.
I had my doubts because this recipe was so simple and easy. The panettone turned out beautifully. This one is a keeper!
Good with butter and jam, but just slightly on the dry side without.
I think the disconnect here is with expectation. I've only had commercially produced panettone, which is sweet and cake-like. This recipe is for a bread, which is very similar, at least in my experience, with raisin bread. I doubled both types of raisins and added 1/2 cup citron, but still was relatively not flavorful. Fine for bread, but I was expecting more of a cake.
