Panettone I

Living in the far east, I grew up with sweets having a more eastern pallate (less sweet), so I thought this recipe would be well suited for me reading other reviews about it not being very sweet. In the end, the panettone could definitely use more sugar. Also, the bread came out much more dense that I expected also. I was expecting something a little more light and fluffy. I even let it rise and extra 10 minutes right before backing. There's nothing like a rich airy panettone. The bread also needs more flavor. In my recipe I added 1/4 cup candied orange peels. If I did this recipe again, I would definitely add more sugar and add more substance for flavor (ie, orange zest, grand marnier, rum), possibily more than just one element would be added. The bread also is in real need of some butter. The yogurt just won't substitute the flavor. I appreciate the healthier aspect of it, but if you are going to eat something like this, you need to have flavor so it really needs butter. I will try other recipes before coming back to this one. This one isn't horrible, but it might need some personal adjustments.