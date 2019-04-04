Snow Days Potato Soup

This best tasting potato soup is perfect for when the weather is bad or good. Simple to prepare, but tastes like you've slaved away. Excellent by itself or with crackers and other favorite additions. So when you're snowed in, make up a batch and call the family around to enjoy! Thanks Mary Ella!
Not a bad recipe, even if I do usually prefer my potato soup much thicker. I used a little more potato than it called for and a little less milk. I also added a few drops of hot pepper sauce. Definitely good for cold days! This plus a grilled cheese sandwich is a great meal.
I've made this soup numerous times, and have even made an entire meal out of it. My husband likes it thicker, so I only use half of the milk that the recipe calls for. I also add extra bacon and green onions. Delicious!
This is a great soup that the whole family loved. I took two of the additional recommendations: use chicken broth instead of water and use 1/2 the milk. Even my picky son said it was the best soup he has ever tasted!
This recipe was very tasty. I was leery about the amount of salt and pepper, but ended up using the whole amount called for and it turned out really well. I used two cups of chicken broth and one cup of water instead of 3 cups water and only 14 (instead of 16) cups of milk. I also blended up 2 cups of the soup about 15 minuets before it was done and added it to the soup while it finished cooking to make it thicker. Oh, and I used 5 (instead of 3) tablespoons of flour to add to the thickness. It was thick and very flavorful, thanks to all the bacon (and salt and pepper)! I also put Tabasco sauce in my individual serving, YUM! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This soup was so good I made it twice in one day, first at a hospice where I volunteer and then again at home for dinner. I added corn and carrot at home. I had half a carrot left over because the other half had been used for a snowman's nose! This is hearty and delicious. Perfect for a cold winter's day.
Roy Krouse
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2008
Great quick recipe. I added some frozen corn and chopped celry. And took advice from others and reduced water. Very good soup.
Excellent soup. If you want to use the whole gallon of milk, just microwave 4-5 more diced potatoes in a little water for about 15 minutes and then mash them up. Add them to the soup anytime during cooking for nice texture and more thickness.
Great Recipe, but rather than Water, I used Chicken Broth...it was abosolutely fantastic and fed the entire family of 6 plus left overs!!! My Husband and I had it the next night for dinner. Flavors were even more spectacular after a night in the fridge! Good Stuff...thank you for sharing!
I wanted to update my review on this recipe. Instead of buying whole potatoes, buy two bags of diced Simply Potatoes. Saves so much time! Do not use a whole gallon. Even a half of gallon can make it too runny. So a little less than a half gallon of milk. 2 cups of chicken broth to replace water. I cut the bacon with kitchen scissors to make bite size pieces. Cook it in the soup pot but remove the bacon before it’s fully cooked leaving the drippings behind. Make soup in the same pot following the recipe and my suggestions above. I do not add the bacon in the soup until I’m ready to serve. I just put the crispy pieces on top of the soup. Otherwise the bacon gets chewy. Add two cans of corn. Enjoy!
