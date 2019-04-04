Snow Days Potato Soup

This recipe was very tasty. I was leery about the amount of salt and pepper, but ended up using the whole amount called for and it turned out really well. I used two cups of chicken broth and one cup of water instead of 3 cups water and only 14 (instead of 16) cups of milk. I also blended up 2 cups of the soup about 15 minuets before it was done and added it to the soup while it finished cooking to make it thicker. Oh, and I used 5 (instead of 3) tablespoons of flour to add to the thickness. It was thick and very flavorful, thanks to all the bacon (and salt and pepper)! I also put Tabasco sauce in my individual serving, YUM! Thanks for sharing the recipe!