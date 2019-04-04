Snow Days Potato Soup

4.5
17 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This best tasting potato soup is perfect for when the weather is bad or good. Simple to prepare, but tastes like you've slaved away. Excellent by itself or with crackers and other favorite additions. So when you're snowed in, make up a batch and call the family around to enjoy! Thanks Mary Ella!

Recipe by CRICKETAGINCLARK

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, cook the bacon until evenly brown, but not crisp. Mix in the onion, and coat with the bacon drippings. Stir in potatoes, and season with salt and pepper. Mix in the flour and water, stirring until smooth. Cover pot, and cook 10 minutes, until potatoes are tender.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat to low. Gradually stir in the milk. Simmer soup 1 hour, stirring frequently to avoid scorching.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 43.7mg; sodium 776.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022