Beer Bread II
Wonderful no-yeast bread. Excellent with bar-b-ques!
Wonderful no-yeast bread. Excellent with bar-b-ques!
I love beer bread and make it all the time. However this is the first time I have added the cheese and chilies. They were great and added a little extra kick. Next time I think I will add a little extra cheese though. I didn't think there was enough. Oh, and a warning - The type of beer you use really makes a difference. I have used a lot of types. Corona does not work well. This is what I used this time and it really had no flavor. Hard cider is my favorite, it gives your bread a slight fruity taste.Read More
I'm having a hard time rating this one. It was very dense, which I didn't like but it sliced well because of it, which I did like. The amount of sugar didn't play well with the cheese and green chiles either. Not a re-do for me but that's not to say it won't appeal to others. Thanks for sharing, though.Read More
I love beer bread and make it all the time. However this is the first time I have added the cheese and chilies. They were great and added a little extra kick. Next time I think I will add a little extra cheese though. I didn't think there was enough. Oh, and a warning - The type of beer you use really makes a difference. I have used a lot of types. Corona does not work well. This is what I used this time and it really had no flavor. Hard cider is my favorite, it gives your bread a slight fruity taste.
I made my own self rising flour and I increased the cheddar cheese to a full cup. I made no other changes. This turned out fantastically. I have to admit that I was worried about the bread turning out badly because it seemed to be floating in butter but as it was baking, it soaked up the butter and made this wonderful crust. It's VERY good. Not something I'd make every day but a wonderful occasional decadent treat.
I am eating my first beer bread as I am writing this review and I will say it is wonderful. I tasted the Tastefully Simple recipe for the first time yesterday which was just plain, but very good, and so delighted when I found the recipe here. I am fond of cheese and had several varieties at home already so I used a cup of a combination of grated fresh mozzarella, asiago, and parmesan. I added chopped green olives and pimentos and used Kirin beer. It turned out so tasty it did not really need dip even, which is what I was making it for. TS onion onion) I used the recommended size loaf pan and had butter overflow (I only used 3T)so do use a cookie sheet underneath to keep it from sizzling on the bottom of your oven. The hard crispy top was so good, I will use a reviewer's tip next time to bake in a 13x9 pan to get more crunchy topping! I am sure this would be great with other variations. Thanks for the recipe!!!
I had never made "beer" bread before. This was very, very good. I used Miller Lite beer, extra sharp Cheddar cheese, and reduced the grease fix on the top to 2 Tbs. of unsalted butter and 2 Tbs. "ICBINB". Next time I would add more chile pepper, as they got lost. My only problem was that I only had an 8-1/2 by 4-1/2 inch glass loaf dish, and the fat fix on top of the bread rolled off onto the oven floor. Next time I would decrease the amount of batter by about 25% so that that won't happen again!!! YUMMY.
I thought this was an excellent recipe. I made it last night for my girlfriend and she loved it. I left out the cheddar and chillies as I did not have them...instead, I added about a teaspoon of Oregano, a teaspoon of Basil and sprinkled some garlic powder in the dough. TWO THUMBS UP
You can cut down on the amount of butter you pour over the top. It was a little greasy on the bottom, but the taste was great!
excellent and easy...very good for dips.
Overall I thought this recipe was really good. I personally picked the peppers out of my slice, but everyone else I had over for dinner loved it... especially the kids. They got a kick out of being "adult" enough to have something with beer in it. ha ha
We liked this bread A LOT! I read through the reviews and decided to make a few small changes. I added 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon of dried dill to the mix and increased the cheese to 1 cup. I decreased the melted butter to about 3 tablespoons and stirred in about 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder before pouring over the bread (it did not come out greasy at all). This sort of reminded me of a biscuit, but it was much more moist. It baked up beautiful and sliced great too! Once fall/winter comes, I will definately be serving this bread with a nice big hearty bowl of chili! Thanks for posting. :)
I didn't have self-rising flour, so I added 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder and 1/2 tsp. salt for each cup of flour. I also spread the batter between two 9x5 loaf pans, and spooned three TBLS of butter on each loaf. I also didn't add the chili peppers and it's still very flavorful. Having it with chili. Thanks for the great recipe!
This bread is really easy to make and is very good when fresh and hot. Slice it thick. I also like it toasted with butter.
this is a real easy and very good recipe. i made it for easter my brother-in-law is a cook for our fire dept. he asked for the recipe and all the firemen loved it! thanks for the recipe.
I've attempted several yeasts breads over the past year with moderate success but I'm not a very patient person so this bread was perfect for a cook like me. I love the texture of this bread as well and will, for sure, make it again.
I’ve made many beer breads over the past several years, but I don’t recall making one with cheese in it, so I thought I’d give this a try. I made my own self-rising flour (to a one cup measure, add 1 1/2 t. baking powder and 1/2 t. salt; then fill with flour and level off = 1 cup self-rising flour). I didn’t have the green chile peppers on hand so I had to leave them out. And I cut the butter down to 4 T., which was plenty. My loaf was beautifully golden and tested done in 55 minutes. This was very good, and I would make it again, but I think it definitely needs more cheese. I think I will try doubling it next time.
Yum! I used a hoppy microbrew IPA and canned chipotle peppers because that's what I had on hand and it was wonderful (not to mention easy). Will definitely make again, experimenting with other beer/cheese/herb combinations.
Fantastic. I used a can of Bud. I let it sit for a half hour. OK so I made this again with Heineken and I could not eat it. The reason I used the Heineken is because I hate the skunky taste of it and I thought “well I don’t want to drink it” so I thought the skunky-ness would cook out of the bread and it didn’t. USE A BEER YOU LIKE!!
This is delicious! And it's honestly one of the easiest things I've ever made. Almost dangerously easy, I could have a fresh delicious loaf of bread every single day with no effort! The hardest part was cutting up cheese (I used little cubes instead of shredded). I made my own self-rising flour, with three cups of all-purpose flour, 4 1/2 tsp of baking powder and 1 1/2 tsp of salt. For the beer I used a bottle of Moosehead lager and it was great. Very pleasant taste with just a hint of "beery-ness" here and there. I was too lazy to melt the butter to brush on top, so I just sprayed the top of the bread with butter-flavoured Pam, though if I were to use butter, I would use way less than 6 tbsp. I skipped the chiles because I just didn't want them. I will for sure make this again (maybe tonight....)
My family absolutely loves this recipe contrary to some of the other reviews. We always make it with Corona beer and it compares to Tastefully Simple's mix. All of my friends love this one too. And one bag of self rising flour will make 6 loaves of this wonderful bread. Leftover bread can also be cut into cubes to make bread crumbs- just spray with butter and sprinkle with your favorite season and bake for about 20 minutes at 350!
This is the ONLY beer bread recipe you should consider! This is AMAZING. I use jalepenos rather than chilies, but same principle. Other than that, follow the recipe. Don't try muffins, either - it's just messy. You'll regret passing this recipe over - trust me!
I'm having a hard time rating this one. It was very dense, which I didn't like but it sliced well because of it, which I did like. The amount of sugar didn't play well with the cheese and green chiles either. Not a re-do for me but that's not to say it won't appeal to others. Thanks for sharing, though.
so I used Rogue Chipotle ale for the beer, chipotle cheese, and a med size can of green chiles. i used about a cup of cheese or a little more. didn't put the butter on top, figured the cheese had enough greese and oils to do the trick. i made a spread with some whipped cream cheese a small can of diced green chiles and about 2 oz of the left over chipotle cheese. it was wonderful!!! and really hard to wait for it to finnish cooking let alone giving it ANY time to cool down! great recipie! will be making often, since i work in a beer store the combinations will be endless!
Awesome! so quick and easy to put together, too. I substituted sundried tomatoes for the chilies, just because we don't like them. Also used a medium light microbrew. Fantastic recipe! Thanks, Judi.
Use your biggest bread pan! I used a medium one and the butter flowed over onto the bottom of the oven and will cause a lot of smoke! Bread was great! Added garlic powder to make it go with an italian dish.
Thank you, thank you for this recipe!! This is absolutely great. I added extra chilies just because we like them, and used 1/2 cheddar and 1/2 pepper jack cheese. Husband thinks this is the best yet with chili. Also great for breakfast with eggs and salsa. Definitely a keeper!
This is excellent. Made it for work and everybody loved it. So easy. I used 1 cup jalepeno slices sauted in olive oil and 1 1/2 cups cheese. I also used Bush beer. Will be making this often.
I'm not sure what happend. Maybe it was the beer I used. I expected this bread to be very flavorful. It turned out very bland and did not have a good taste at all.
This bread is so good and so easy!!! I just used cheddar cheese no peppers and it was wonderful!! We had it with creamy chicken and wild rice soup from this site. Thanks for the recipe!!
The bread has a nice, moist texture, and I liked the flavor of the green chilies. However, the chilies didn't contribute much flavor, and I even doubled them. The cheese's flavor was also indiscernible. The bread was quite bland and actually didn't taste much like beer; it could've used at least 1/2 tsp. salt in the batter. But the biggest problem I had was that I ignored my instinct to use only 3 tbsp. butter; I used the full 6 tbsp., and sure enough, half of the butter overflowed out of the pan and ended up on the bottom of my oven. What remained of the butter seeped through the top, side, and bottom crusts to form an oily ring around the outside of the bread. Probably won't be making this again, at least not without significant tweaking.
Could be a bit more flavorful, but baked up nicely at high altitude (p.s. I used an entire can (4 oz.) of green chilies)
I got this recipe years ago from a good friend, but I couldn't find it. Thank goodness I have Allrecipes to help me out! We love ths bread,
We make this recipe literally every day. We substituted jalapeno for the green chilis, increased the cheddar cheese to 1c. and add a teaspoon each of garlic powder and onion powder. We have made it in loaves, mini loaves and drop biscuits and they all come out fabulous. People rave about it. And it's so easy, my BF knows the recipe by heart.
Tasty! I don't recall ever having beer bread before but I liked it. I didn't put in the peppers and added Italian spices to it.
I don't know what went wrong with this recipe. I made it to the exact directions and it wasn't quite right. I had to bake my bread for almost an hour and a half in order for it to be fully cooked, and then it was still a little gooey in the middle. If I make this again I think I might need to increase the flour a tad and decrease the butter to only 2 tablespoons.
Fantastic! And very quick, my family loves this recipe.
This bread is very tasty. I didn't have the chiles so I had to do with out. I added a bit more cheese. I was great! It was not greasy at all dispite what I read in another review.
This was ok. I definitely added garlic powder to the bread since other reviews noted it as being bland. It tastes like a big biscuit but with a weird texture. Sorry not my favorite.
I modified the recipe too after reading the reviews. I decreased the butter to 4 tbsps so the bread did not come out greasy at all. But it was very crumbly and dry. It only rose a little and it was very dense packed. I think maybe it needed more liquid?
This was excellent! I followed the recipe to a "T" and it came out perfect! I didn't even taste the chilis in it at all so I may add some more to it next time, but it's perfect as is. Will definitely make again. yummm, thank you!
I omitted the chilies and cheese. I made 8 muffins and put the rest of the batter into a loaf. It only took about 30 minutes to bake this way. I used Trouble Brewing Amber Ale. I thought the butter was excessive, but I used it all anyways. I used a brush to slather it over the muffins and the loaf and I did it in 2 batches to allow optimal butter absorption. =] By doing it this way, I avoided a grease puddle under my bread. The muffins did not bake to look like a muffin, they just look like little rocks, but inside are soft. I would recommend using foil muffin wrappers if you choose to make muffins. I used paper and they got just a little stuck to the bottom of the bread!
This is pretty good. I can cook most anything but I am terrible at baking bread. This came out very well. I used Bud Light, a mexican blend of shredded cheese and chopped some jalapenos. I think next time I will not use as much melted butter on top, but just merely brush it on. Thank you for posting.
This was really good. I used Splenda and Heineken. Unlike another reviewer, I couldn't even taste the beer in mine. I used 1 cup of cheese and a 4 ounce can of green chiles. To avoid a buttery mess on the bottom of my oven I brushed the top of the loaf with 3 tablespoons of melted butter halfway through baking. This went great with Spicy Chicken Soup.
This recipe is awesome! It's almost much faster and easier than my usual beer bread recipe, and eliminates the hassles of yeast and the bread maker. The beer definately matters. I made 3 loaves. One with Coors Lite, one with Guinness, and one with MGD. MGD was the best. The loaf had a strong yeasty flavor and beer smell with no bitter after taste. The one with Coors Lite was very bland and biscuit-like. The cheese was the dominant flavor rather than the beer. The Guinness loaf came out kind of packy in texture and had a VERY bitter after taste. The chillies add color, but I didn't taste them at all in any of the 3 loaves. I may try adding some sorrano or jalapenos next time for more heat. Also need to reduce the butter topping to about 5 TBSP for my 90% humidity conditions. Quite a bit was left in the bottom of the pan of all 3 loaves after browning, which made the bottoms kind of greasy.
turned out great. so simple. I added cheddar cheese and rstd. red peppers and turned out great. just like expensive beer bread mixes.
Excellent and deliciuos!! Simple and faqst!
This is a perfect forgiving recipe for beginners wanting a little variation on basic bread. Like craft beer?... Try it. Hotter? ...jalapeños. Fancy cheeses? Subisutute it! Make chicken noodle soup for a wonderful meal.
It's a little on the salty side. But that might be the beer that I use. I also use jalapenos instead of green chiles. Overall a really good quick bread that's easy to memorize so it's easy to write down copies when friends ask, (and they will).
At the last minute I wanted to make bread for a cookout. I didnt want to bust out my bread maker so I thought hmmm I wonder if I can make bread from bisquick. I poked around on the internet. Walah! I made this with 2.5 cups of bisquick, colby jack cheese, 3 VERY HOT fresh jalapenos, coors light, garlic powder, salt, pepper, sugar. I baked this in my cast iron skillet and I was really suprised how good it was. I had a little trouble with it setting in the middle but after it cooled it seemed to get better. I'll leave off the butter next time, the cheese had enough grease to keep the bread moist.
Easy to do and very flavorful. Husband LOVED it.
I personally did not care for this. I used Killian's Irish Red for the beer, and sharp cheddar. The flavor was good, but it was very dense and didn't seem to rise at all to me. Also, the butter overflowed and started a fire in my oven. I don't think I'll make this again.
This bread was so wonderful. I did make a few changes based on some other input. I used Lily brand self rising flour I increased the sugar to 1/4 cup I increased the cheddar to 1 cup I used Hoegaarden Beer I decreased the melted butter on top to 3Tbsp. I used 2 tsp Italian herbs instead of the chilies.
This is really good. After reading JJsMAMA's review saying next time she would add more peppers I decided to add an entire 4oz can. Besides that I followed the recipe exactly as written. I will be making this again. Thanks!
This bread is quick and easy. I used a traditional beer bread pottery bowl. I used Yuengling beer and added a pinch of oregano and garlic powder. Tastes amazing.
Just made this bread with a few minor modifications and I love it!! I used sprouted whole wheat flour because that's all I have and added the appropriate amounts of baking powder and salt to make it self-rising. I used olive oil instead of melted butter and it came out with a lovely crispy crust. I cut the sugar to only 1 teaspoon because I don't care for savory breads that are even a little sweet and it didn't affect the outcome negatively at all. Finally, being vegan, I used Daiya vegan shredded cheese instead of cow milk cheese. I did it all in the food processor because I was too lazy to mix it by hand, so the cheese and green chiles were kind of pureed into the batter and not as chunky as it might have been intended, but the bread still has an amazingly buttery, cheesy, savoriness, and the scent of the chiles wafting off of it as it came out of the oven was HEAVENLY!
all I can really say is this was ok. my husband was really not a fan, and neither were my kids. the peppers were different, but not wonderful.
Just finished making this beer bread and found it to be delightful! It rose wonderfully and I love the flavor that the green chilies add to it. Will definitely be making again.
Great! I added about 3/4 cup of oats to give it more texture and then a splash more beer to even up the wet to dry ratio (I was using a guiness which has 14 ounces instead of 12). It's a really tasty, hearty bread, and I like that it's really a bread, and not just a cake disguised like bread, like most things in the quick-bread genre tend to be.
I didn't enjoy the extra additions to this bread. It seemed to turn out fine, but just not my thing.
My husband and I thought this was great. I did not have green chile peppers on hand. So, I substituted 1/4 cup canned chipotle chiles in adobe sauce, chopped. Also, I only had a reduced fat cheddar cheese on on hand. I used 1 cup of it. I did reduce the butter to 5 T because of other posts. We thought the butter was great - kind of butters the bread from the outside.
really bad for you, but reeeeally good. i added 1/4 c pepper jack to the cheddar and doubled the chiles (jalepenos). yee-haw.
Yes, I made changes, but only because I didn't have all the ingredients on hand the first time I made it. I did not add any flavoring in with the dough. No green chilies or shredded cheese. Instead I made it plain. And it was awesome that way. I also added some milk to the dough bc it did not seem moist enough after adding one can of beer. I used only 3 Tbs of butter for the wash and it was plenty and delicious. The first time I made this bread I ate it with honey or just plain butter or margarine. It was so good that it didn't seem to need anything else. The second time I made a green chili cream cheese dip with it. This bread and dip will be my new contribution to football pot luck meals. Will make it again and again.
This recipe is great! I took out the chile peppers, but added 1/2 cup white sugar and it was awesome. I've had so many people request me to make this super easy bread.
This was great! Easy and yummy. My husband (and I) really enjoyed it. Will make again.
Made it four times using different "additions." Black olives and basil twice, cheese and chili peppers once and, right now, making it with jalapenos and Monteray Jack. My only issue is to see it a little less moist without over-cooking.
Very easy and delicious. I'd highly recommend it for an impromtu dinner extra.
It was ok but the chilies and cheese with the beer hops was just a weird flavor.
This was only so so for me. I used an amber beer, so it had a strong stale beer taste. I won't make it again.
My family really liked this. The texture was nice, and it baked up really well. I did add 1 cup of cheddar cheese, and 1/4 cup of sugar. I didn't add the chilies, and used only 4 tablespoons of melted butter. I will be making this again. It was a nice accompaniment to chili.
I added more cheese as others suggested. I added diced onion, sliced green olives, and chunks of cheddar jack in addition to one cup of grated cheese. The bread handled all of these ingredients very well. I would bake this in an 8 x 8 pan vs a loaf pan. My loaf got nicely browned and tested done, but I thought it was too moist and the baking powder taste was a bit much. I'd prefer it with less moisture inside and the 8 x 8 pan would allow more crust area. The crust was very tasty--the best part of this bread imo.
The bread just popped in the oven and I’m so excited! I used an oatmeal lager because that’s all I had. I also didn’t have green chiles so I used 1/4 c leftover green Chile enchilada sauce. I’m making potato soup to go with it. One of those cozy soup and bread days! Looking forward to trying this bread thanks for the recipe!
This bread has a great homemade flavor, and the chilies and cheese add extra punch. Great with chili. I've made this several times and have shared the recipe with lots of friends!
Loved this.. will make it again. I put more cheese in it and put the extra butter over the top didn't need anything. Just slice and eat. Try Beer cheese with it.
I added some Chiptole Peppers in Adobo Sauce rinsed, seeded and chopped to this recipe and it is a big hit.
This is my favorite bread. Especially for chili and soup meals! I too add additional cheese. Today I am making it using a muffin pan and sending with my husband who is off to deer camp! I also use small loaf pans and give as gifts.
What an easy recipe. I added cheddar cheese and garlic. Hubby really enjoyed it. Will definitely make it again.
I used 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese & 1/2 cup of shredded parmigiano reggiano aged cheese. I didn't have self-rising flour, so I used 1 cup: 11/2 tsp baking powder. I used pale ale & followed the rest of the ingredients & it turned out yummy! Also this is the first time I baked a beer bread.
I thought this had a bitter aftertaste, but I blame the beer I used. (Heineken.) I would try it again with another beer. I couldn't taste the cheese or green peppers -- I wouldn't include those again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections