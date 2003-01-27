Beer Bread II

I am eating my first beer bread as I am writing this review and I will say it is wonderful. I tasted the Tastefully Simple recipe for the first time yesterday which was just plain, but very good, and so delighted when I found the recipe here. I am fond of cheese and had several varieties at home already so I used a cup of a combination of grated fresh mozzarella, asiago, and parmesan. I added chopped green olives and pimentos and used Kirin beer. It turned out so tasty it did not really need dip even, which is what I was making it for. TS onion onion) I used the recommended size loaf pan and had butter overflow (I only used 3T)so do use a cookie sheet underneath to keep it from sizzling on the bottom of your oven. The hard crispy top was so good, I will use a reviewer's tip next time to bake in a 13x9 pan to get more crunchy topping! I am sure this would be great with other variations. Thanks for the recipe!!!