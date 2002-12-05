Calzone
This calzone recipe can be split in half into 2 regular calzones. We fill them with anything. They are delicious!
This calzone recipe can be split in half into 2 regular calzones. We fill them with anything. They are delicious!
I use this recipe all of the time. (The only change I make to the dough portion is that I add some "Italian" seasonings- oregano, garlic powder, and pepper) I make 1 and 1/2 of the recipe, split the dough into 8 pieces, and then flatten and stretch it into small pizza shapes. Then, I put the stuffing in (NO PIZZA SAUCE) and pull all of the sides up and seal all of the toppings inside. (we use motz. and pepperoni for my kids and husband, and I love sauted onions and garlic with motz. and cheddar cheese for my toppings!) I bake them for 20-30 minutes, and then we use pizza sauce to dip them in. My kids would rather have these than delivery pizza! It is their favorite meal!Read More
Found that I would rather make a pizza, these recipe was more of a hassle plus there is too much 'crust' for my likes.Read More
I use this recipe all of the time. (The only change I make to the dough portion is that I add some "Italian" seasonings- oregano, garlic powder, and pepper) I make 1 and 1/2 of the recipe, split the dough into 8 pieces, and then flatten and stretch it into small pizza shapes. Then, I put the stuffing in (NO PIZZA SAUCE) and pull all of the sides up and seal all of the toppings inside. (we use motz. and pepperoni for my kids and husband, and I love sauted onions and garlic with motz. and cheddar cheese for my toppings!) I bake them for 20-30 minutes, and then we use pizza sauce to dip them in. My kids would rather have these than delivery pizza! It is their favorite meal!
I admit it, I cheat on these and use store bought cans of pizza dough. One can of dough makes two very large calzones. Then I fill them with the sauce, pepperoni, veggies, salami, cheese, etc. fold over and crimp, brush with melted butter. My family adore these! One thing that I have learned: make sure to buy quality meats, the more quality the less grease that runs off. I always have marinara sauce on the side for dipping. My teenage boys and hubby go gaga over these!
Oh My Gosh! This was the bomb at our house. I made the dough and fixings and everyone filled their own to bake. I cut the dough into 6x6" pieces and formed them like "hot pockets". Still munching on leftovers (it makes alot for four) 3 days later! My husband and I fought over the last 1/2. I made the dough ahead & folded it in thirds and refridgerated it while fixing the rest. Pulled it out, puched it down, rolled to final size, sliced, filled, sealed and baked as directed. I also added 1 xtra Tbls. sugar and a 2 second count of olive oil to the dough, and did not do this in a bread machine. Very versatile dough! Outstanding! Easy! Thanks for submitting this recipe!*Also, baking on parchment paper keeps it from sticking, over browning, and makes clean up easy.
Very, very good!! I, too, made the dough w/o a bread machine. I let it rise for about 30 mins. The dough turned out wonderfully, crispy on the outside, moist on the inside. I sprinkled garlic powder and basil after brushing with butter to add some seasoning and color. Excellent!!
My family loved these. I only used the dough recipe though and then I added a mixture of ricotta, mozzerella, an egg, chopped spinich, mushrooms, and tomato to fill it. I served it with a side of homemade pasta sauce. My husband LOVED it. I am going to make it again this week. It will definately be a regular in our house.
So easy and so great! Even made the dough by hand since I do not own a bread machine. I added some oregano, garlic salt and parsley flakes to the dough and it turned out great. Sauted some onion and garlic to add to the pizza sauce and stuffed with veggies instead of meat. Came out very tasty and smelled delicious! Thanks!
I use the bread and fill it with everything. Basically you are making your own Hot Pockets, just choose a filling, add cheese, and a sauce if you choose, BBQ is great. Then bake. I make 6 (small) portions for individual size calzones. 4 would be a generous size. This is really easy. Love it.
This is our "guests are coming" recipe. Instead of ordering pizza we serve this instead. It looks beautiful, and smells wonderful cooking. Guests will think you're a chef! I'm almost embarassed to say how many times we've had this in the past month! I make the crust in the bread machine. We've tried many stuffings, but pepperoni and extra cheese is our favorite. We like 1 large one better than 2 smaller ones.
The first time I made this the dough turned out way too soft and I ended up adding more flour, but my husband REALLY loved the end results, so I made it again, and it turned out fine. I used pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mozzerella and ricotta cheese for the filling, and can't wait to try it with ham and pineapple!
Awesome!
freezes very well
We liked this. The dough was very good. For my filling, I used 1/2 C ricotta instead of tomato sauce (real calzones don't have tomato sauce in them, you are supposed to dip it in the sauce that is on the side). 1 1/2 C. mozzarella, 1/2 C Italian sausage, & 1/2 C broccoli. I added 1/8 t each of oregano, parsley, garlic powder & pepper but will prob make more next time. Thanks for the great recipe.
Thanks for the easy dough recipe. My picky stepson loves calzones. Tonight i'm going to try stuffing with cheese only and brushing with garlic butter and parmesson cheese and cut into bread stick sizes.
This recipe was great. My husband and I both agreed this was the best homemade calzone crust we've eaten! This one definitely goes into my recipe box. NOTE: I have now made this with both all-purpose flour by itself and all-purpose flour with gluten added (to simulate bread flour). I prefer it with just all-purpose flour. It makes for a pizza-ier crust.
This was an awesome dish!!! It was worth more then the 5 stars I gave it. The ONLY problem that I came to was the fact that even though this recipe was basically for a bread machine; the yeast that was mentioned in the recipe was not bread machine yeast. The recommended amount for active dry yeast is different then bread machine yeast in any bread maker that I have ever used. I was just really surprised that NO ONE (that I saw anyway) mentioned the conversion. I hate fractions with a passion so, I will help the next cook who only has bread machine yeast and not active dry, on hand. Recipe calls for 2 teaspoons of active dry yeast.... use 1 1/3 teaspoons of bread machine yeast and it will come out PERFECT! If you don't have a 1/3 teaspoon, just use a heaping 1/4 teaspoon and you will be good to go. Another poster mentioned that the calzone was doughy. If you follow the recipe exactly, (you may need to add a little extra flour, I did) then you will NOT be disappointed. We stuffed ours with pepperoni and onions and it was out of this world. After I put it in the oven and it began to bake, I brushed melted butter onto it and sprinkled dry basil, garlic powder and black pepper on it. (Another poster mentioned she added herbs to the dough but didn't really taste them. We tasted ours but it was not over powering, just the right amount. This was by far the best calzone I ever had and I will make many more times in the future.
Found that I would rather make a pizza, these recipe was more of a hassle plus there is too much 'crust' for my likes.
I use this dough for EVERYTHING! It's so versatile. Like other reviewers I do NOT use a bread machine. I proof the yeast for about 10-15 minutes, mix everything else in, and let rise about 30-45 minutes. Some of our favorite fillings are - Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese. Taco meat, refried beans, cheese, salsa and olives Diced Chicken, Chipotle Sauce, bacon, cheese Just to name a few...
I used this dough to make four generous calzones in the traditional semi-circle shape. Each was completely devoured! Go light on the pizza sauce (or leave it out and just use some for dipping) or it will tend to squish out the sides when you seal the dough. I used a variety of fillings according the to taste of the person who would be eating the calzone (mine was ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, pepper rings, and cheese. Delicious combo!) I cut three 1" vents in the top of the calzone before baking, plus I used the melted butter, a light sprinkling of pizza seasoning herbs, and a light sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan. Very good! I baked them the same way I bake pizza--on a pizza stone in a 450 degree over for 15 minutes. They were beautifully done, golden brown and not too doughy.
Amazing. It's so simple to make yet tastes absolutely wonderful. The second time, I brushed top with olive oil and sprinkled with coarse sea salt. I also added garlic powder and oregano to the dough. Will be a family favourite!
This recipe was delicious. I cut the dough into 4 pieces and filled it with cheddar cheese, parm cheese and ground beef. I added italian seasoning to the mixture to give it more flavor. I didnt have dry milk so I used 1/2t of 1% milk. I will definetely make this again.
i just made this an hour ago and it turned out pretty great! my changes: >made the dough by hand >used all purpose flour coz i didn't have bread flour >did not use any milk >added 6 tsp extra virgin olive oil, & 2 Tbsp oregano >let it rise for about 40-50 mins(i forgot it lol) >added about 2 Tbsp of flour after i discovered i forgot it lol >divided into 6 little balls, tried making a rectangular form instead of a circle. >after closing, i brushed with generous melted butter, sprinkled with garlic powder, & oregano, then a lil parmesan(too much will get too salty) my filling: >sauteed 5 cherry tomatoes, 1/4 red onion, 2 tsp garlic powder, 1-2 tsp salt, 1 tbsp honey, sliced vienna sausages(2 small cans) in 1 cup left over spaghetti sauce **added mozarella and cubed sharp cheddar cheese on top of the filling before closing it note: the 3 cups of four yielded 6 huge servings of about 7" each
The calzone turned out very nice. The dough was perfect, easy to work with. The kids loved it (13-19 year olds). I made two calzones for five people, had half of one left over.
seriously the best dough ever. We have made it twice now in a week, once for calzones and once for pizza. Just add your own ingredients.
This is GREAT!!!! I made Five for Mother's Day party. Since it was so easy I made copies of the recipe and set them nearby... every one loved it. Great for a party and can be made ahead. Great cold too!!! Thanks D. Adams for the wonderful recipe...
This made great calzones. I decided to make two calzones out of this, and it has enough dough that it makes two extra large ones. I could tell while rolling them out, that this dough was very airy and light. The end result was great and gave a nice chewy texture to the calzones. I made sure to put a few vent holes in the calzones and they took about 30-35 minutes to cook on a pizza stone. I also brushed them with garlic butter and sprinkled with italian seasonings. Thanks for the great recipe!
Excellent recipe! My husband made sure that I saved it to my recipe box to make it again. I did roll it up like a jelly roll instead of traditional calzone style and it made for a perfect bite each time!
Excellent! I was looking for a new calzone dough recipe & this was perfect ~ much better than the one I had been using. I didn't criss cross the dough ~ just folded it over ~ & it turned out just fine. Also sprinkled some Parmesan cheese on top after brushing with butter. Delicious!
I am giving this 5 Stars, but I did make some beginner mistakes so I thought I would list my mistakes to help others. First, I follow recipes exactly and think it would have been great. But... I told the hubby what I was putting on it and he said great. Rolled out the dough, put on the sauce, cheeze, pepperoni, olives. Then, he says, hey I want sauteed mushrooms! So, sauteed mushrooms are prepared and added to the prepared calzone. But wait, we are not done, now he wants bacon. So bacon is added. Now, the sauce has run and needs to be dabbed up with paper towels and the dough has risen. So I wrapped and baked. It turned out good, but much larged then any calzone I have every seen. LOL! I am still giving it 5 stars though. Will definately make again, will just make sure "ALL" ingrediants are ready before assembly and once assembly begins, no additions allowed!
We use this recipe about once every two weeks. It is a great recipe and I never had to add any flour or water - it always turns out perfect. I don't ever keep milk powder so I just replace some of the water with a little milk. A full recipe easily serves a family of four. Everyone can make their own calzone and put in it what they like.
One classic error here is the cooking temperature and time. As with any pizza style food, it must be cooked at a VERY HIGH TEMP FOR A SHORT TIME. This recipe produces a dough that tastes undercooked and is mushy in the middle. It is far preferable to cook the calzone at a bake temp of 500 F for 20 minutes. The dough will be golden brown and crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. And don't worry, the contents will be plenty cooked. Also, use only a little sauce inside. It cooks far better the drier it is. You can always heat some sauce and serve it on the side or drizzled over top.
Very yummy recipe, very user friendly for me who is a very inexperienced cook. I used a bread machine and it came out perfect. I would divide into a minimum of 3 portions. I made 1 and it was the size of a loaf of bread. I have a convection oven and 35 minutes was too long at 350. Next time I would limit to 28 minutes. Crispy on the outside and soft/chewy on the inside. thanks for sharing!!
Fantastic! I followed others suggestions. I added Italian seasoning, garlic salt, onion salt and granulated garlic to the dough with garlic and Italian sprinkled on top of the butter. Used one less T. of water. When the dough was done, I put it in a bowl in the fridge for 3 hours while I was gone. We are not fans of pepperoni and so I didn't have any. I made a sloppy joe filling. Rolled dough out as stated and cut it into 4ths. Put a heaping 1/2 cup on each plus cheese, then folded over and under like pie crust and used a fork to seal. Let rest on the stove for 15 minutes. These bake bigger so next time I will cut it into 6 pieces. My dh said "don't make them any other way!" Oh but the ideas are endless. I LOVED the dough, can't wait to dip it in spaghetti sauce. Thank you!
This was a great dough recipe. The only thing I did different was I added some garlic powder and itallian seasoning to the dough. We made personal size calzones so everyone could fill it with their favorites. Thanks for the recipe!
Made this for dinner lastnight and it was all gone by the morning. I made one with sauteed onions and leftover chunks of cooked chicken breasts and moz. cheese. The other one I made with hot calabrese, hot capocollo, pepper salame, and mozz. cheese. I also added pizza seasoning I made and store in a bottle (oregano, basil,onion flakes, garlic pwdr,thyme, blk pepper, and salt) to the dough. I took a few of the pointers of brushing the dough with the garlic butter and it was very yummy! Kids like to dip theres in marinara or pizza sauce.
This calzone dough was awesome!!! I used the slow cooker buffalo chicken recipe from this site as the filling, with red onions and cheddar cheese. This is definitely way better than store bought dough!!
Delicious!
Delicious. The dough was very easy to work with, and the top looked like it was braided after baking. The filling could be anything you desire, but I followed with the recipe and used pepperoni (turkey) and cheese. Kids and husband were huge fans of this for dinner, and we are already planning on having it again for Halloween.
Awesome recipe -- this has become a regular dinner!
This was realley Good! I took out 2/3 cup white flour and replaced it with wheat flour. I also added Italian herbs and spices to the dough. I made the dough in the bread machine then divided it I only maked 1/4 of the dough the rest went to the freezer. I rolled it realley thin and filled it then baked it on my pizza stone. It was readey in 15-20 min. I put cornmeal on the stone to keep it from sticking and it worked accept where the sauce came out on one side it stuck a little. Will use this one again!
A little doughy
Wow, Amazing recipe! My family loves this better than any pizza plaze. I did make one change with the dough, instead of powdered milk and water the recipe calls for, I used 1 Cup water and 1/4 Cup of skim milk. Then filled with our favorites, leaving the sauce on the side
I have been making a version of this for years. I thought I had made it up in my head! I don't go to all the trouble of the bread flour. I just use crescent rolls and use a rolling pin and did two per can. Always turned out super.
We made just one calzone with this recipe. It was a hit with the family. We stuffed ours with a pepperoni and seasoned ground beef mix. Delicious.
I think this is a pretty decent recipe, and I will most definitely make it again. That being said, I did make some changes to the recipe: I let the dough rest for 30 min. after it came out of the bread machine because it was too elastic to roll out right away. I also folded in some garlic powder, salt, and crumbled Italian herbs into the dough before I rolled it out. I put garlic powder into the melted butter that I brushed on top, and I sprinkled grated parmesan cheese on top of that. I thought the calzone was just a touch too bready, so next time I will discard about a third of the dough before rolling it out to make the ratio more to my liking. This is a fun recipe to play with! EDITED TO ADD: I decided that I didn't want to throw out the extra dough, so I ended up splitting the dough in half to make 2 separate calzones for us all. Worked out beautifully and eliminated the waste!
I've made this numerous times, each time I use a different filling combination. My husband prefers it when I use a white sauce as the base rather than pizza sauce; it works really well with cooked chicken, black olives, and onions.
I used this recipe as a base for a new calzone recipe I was creating- the fact that the calzone dough was made in a bread machine really saved me a lot of time, which I appreciated. My rating is for the dough only, as I added my own filling. Turned out super yummy! Thank you for this recipe- it's a keeper in my recipe box!
The kids thought it was better than pizza. My husband took some to work for lunch the next day and it was a great change from sandwiches.
My husband raved out these calzones. I used a stand mixer with a dough hook attachment instead of a bread machine. I allowed the dough to rise in a warm oven and then rolled out the dough. I also added some dried basil, oregano, and a pinch of garlic powder to the dough. I made two large rectangular calzones and had left over dough. I sealed the dough and froze it for future use. In the calzone I added some ricotta cheese to the mix. Its a versatile dough so you could be creative with the filling. My husband requests that we have these again soon. Thanks for the recipe.
This is an awesome recipe! The only changes I made was to add pizza seasonings to the dough and it turned out great! Make sure you roll the crust out thin otherwise it will be VERY thick when it is finished cooking.
My kids and I love this recipe, although the dough is a little bland if you follow the recipe exactly. I like to spice it up with some herbs and cheese sprinkled on after brushing with melted butter. Makes great pizza dough and breadsticks, too.
Made this for lunch today and it was delicious!! Not to mention fast, easy and kid friendly!
This was a delicious dough! The only thing I didn't have was dry milk powder, but luckily a neighbor had a tsp I could use:) I too made the dough by hand, and added Italian seasoning before rolling it out. Then I made individual hot-pocket type calzones and filled them with sausage, sauteed green pepper, garlic and onion, pepperoni, mozerella cheese and sliced black olives. Right before I took them out of the oven, I sprinkled on some mozerella cheese and a little more Italian seasoning, so that it melted on top. Loved the crust when it came out...crispy but soft on the inside. I dipped in marinara sauce. Next time I'm going to try a spinach and ricotta combination. Thanks for the great recipe!!
They are wonderful. The dough is just perfect!! You can fill them with anything you want.
Yum! Made the dough in the bread machine and split it into two calzones; one with mozzarella and pepperoni the other with spinach, mushroom and mozzarella. I popped the veggies in the micro for 1 minute to soften them up. Delicious.
I loved this! Pop it in the bread machine, and go do other things! My two finicky little girls loved this. Just a few minor changes/additions: I needed a BIT more flour, and my husband and I added some ricotta cheese, provelone slices, and thinly sliced ham. I think next time, I'll add some sauteed veggies like onion and peppers! Great Job, D!
Tasted just like a pizza pop! I added mushrooms and redbell pepper. Also I brushed with melted butter on top cause I like the salty taste.
It is a little difficult to eat due to the toughness of the bread but it was good. I am glad I sprinkled the bread with garlic powder before baking because the bread wouldn't have had any flavor otherwise. It was much easier to eat reheated the next day when the bread was a little softer.
I love this recipe! I used part whole wheat flour and made the dough in my bread machine. I rolled the crust thin, did not mess with the lacing this time, added some spices on the top and served the sauce on the side, as many suggested. It was perfect and I will make it regularly. I used mozzarella with home made cottage cheese (less fat and salt and no preservatives) and added onions, garlic and green peppers, no meat. I split the dough into 5 pieces, made 2 small calzones and one small pizza and froze the other two. Loved the thin crust pizza, as well as the calzones. The frozen dough is just as good as the fresh. Can't wait to try different combinations! Thank you for the awesome recipe and all the helpful comments.
I loved this recipe. I'm still working on my wrapping techinque though!
Great! My family even ate it for leftovers the next day (no small feat!)
This is super easy and really good. I made the dough with garlic, basil, and oregano. Good stuff! Thanks.
ABSOLUTLY BRILLIANT!!! I have never used our bread machine until this recipe. I became inspired after trying these calzones!! They were absolutly wonderful. My husband won't stop raving to his friends about my "homemade calzones". The dough worked perfectly in our high elevation, too! We love supreme pizza in my house, so I added red onion, sausage, canadian bacon, black olives, mushrooms and green pepper. I was a big hit that night. Needless to say, no left overs made it! LOL!!!
The kids devoured this and left only a small bite for the parents. Next time I'll make two. Excellent recipe!
My family loved this. I followed the recipe to the letter, using my bread machine and the dough was great, very easy to handle. Once rolled out the dough (before folding over) basically covered the entire cookie sheet (which just barely fits inside my oven wall to wall). I live at a fairly high altitude and found that baking at 350 was too high, the calzone was starting to burn on the bottom after only 10 minutes, the second time I turned the heat down to 300 and baked for 35 min with the first 17 minutes with the heat coming from the bottom and then switching to the heat coming from the top, which turned out perfect and tender. I think next time I might not bother folding it over, might just use it as pizza dough.
Loved it! Easy to make and easy to customize the filling for each persons taste.
i LUV this recipe my family actually requests it but 1 question........ has anyone tried to freeze it... put it together but dont cook it then when u want it warm it up?????
What a hit!! I used bacon and cheese. Topped the calzone with garlic salt, salt and rosemary. So delicious. Don't overstuff with the sauce/cheese otherwise it will ooze out. I baked mine for 55min.
Wow, made the dough exactly as written except made it by hand...SO GOOD. Ive made a lot of doughs, this has turned out the best so far :D:D
Can also use frozen or refridgerated pizza dough if you don't have a bread machine (like me), very yummy & simple!
I added some herbs and spices to my dough and the crowd cheered. Wasnt bad leftovers either:) I might rise it a little next time tho... just to make it lighter.
I gave this four stars because while it was delicious, there are parts of the directions that could be improved. For example, when we made the calzones, we wanted individual sizes so that we could each choose our own stuffing. It says that the recipe makes four, but those are HUGE calzones. Also, it didn't say what thickness of dough to roll out, and our calzones ended up with crust that was too thick (when you took a bite, it was mostly bread) and didn't have enough cheese (we'll be adding more next time). Also, be warned. If you make the individual calzones and don't seal the edges tightly enough, the stuffing might start to seep out while baking. Overall though, this made a yummy dinner! We'll definitely be making it again.
Oh my gosh!!! Duuuuude this is soooo worth trying!!! This is the most formidable recipe ever witnessed by my eyes. I made this recipe and my husband and kids downed them in 1 hour. Maybe thats because my husband is 453 pounds, and my older daughter is 220 pounds, and my younger son is 376 pounds. I don't know either way I'll bet your butt that your family will love em'. Boo ya!! Please try
Dough was excellent. After eating I think next time I will add some garlic (crushed or powder) and maybe more salt. Besides that it came out perfect not soggy at all!
Very good. The dough came out a bit thick, but that's an easy fix next time.
i made this last night and my husband LOVED it! he said it tasted like our pizza parlor's calzones back home. we stuffed it with mozz, pepperoni and ham. i also added some chopped garlic to the dough, which i made in our bread machine. some friends stopped by while we were having dinner and they ate the rest and loved it as well. we'll definately use this recipe often!
Yummy! I have made this several times and use the recipe for Easy Pizza Sauce III and whatever is available for toppings. I don't have the patience to do the crisscross pattern so I fold them over like a pastie.
This is very easy. I have made this many times, only thing I have changed is the filling and shape. I have made individual Calzones and one big one, all comes out great.
I added turkey pepperoni and a little spinach... awesome. My husband it looked too good to eat...well almost because he almost forgot to save some for me and ate it all. You can put almost anything inside. I might try broccoli and cheese next time.
This is so yummy - our family just loves it.
Excellent recipe. Easy but very tasty and it allows for a lot of variations. Thanks
I didn't make my own dough. I bought pizza dough. And I used other toppings, as well, in addition to the pepperoni. So delicious!!
Warning: This made SOOOOO much food!! I expected to use the recipe "as is", except make two regular calzones, instead of one giant one, and I ended up making two giant ones! The taste was good, but next time I'm going to use more filling. I felt like the ratio of bread to filling wasn't even. I also made extra pizza sauce for dipping the calzones in, and it made it a lot better. I really like the recipe for its versatiliy.
Absolutely INCREDIBLE! And much easier than I thought it would be. I increased the recipe by 50%, and it made two very large calzones...one "everything" for the adults, and then a plain pepperoni & cheese for the younger crowd. Sauce on the side for dipping. Everyone LOVED it, and I'll definately be repeating the performance often now. Try this one. You'll definately be glad you did.
Wonderful recipe!! Will use often.
I don't own a bread machine but i think it's not absolutely necessary to have one in this recipe. Added 1/2 water and 1/2 milk (no milk powder), 1 teaspoon granulated garlic, 1 teaspoon dried oregano and a tablespoon olive oil. It's a great base recipe, try different ingredients for the filling. Thank you!
I loved these. I put alittle bit of spices in the dough, I couln't even tell. I made six Calzones, my husband and I like alot of different things [ mushrooms, onions, etc.] My son likes pizza pretty simple, cheese and sausage. So this way I could make them different for everyone [thank you for that idea]. I loved the dough, I used a TBLS. of Splenda for the sugar, I liked the sweetness it gave. Crust wasn't to chewy or to hard, just right. I can't wait to make these again.
Made plenty of dough with the original recipe. Came out with bell peppers, pepperoni, sausage, and cheese filling and created two of the best 5x12 calzones!
very easy and awesome recipe. One I did with homemade pizza sauce and the other with olive oil and garlic sauce. The one with pizza sauce was still doughy after 45 min. (only on inside). Next time, I will do both without sauce and use the sauce as a dip. The one without the sauce was perfect! Great recipe though!
One of my families favorites. We add our own toppings and leave out the sauce, then cover with garlic butter.
Delicious. We made this over a year ago and liked it okay. It turns out we didn't roll the dough thin enough - so it was too doughy. Since then we use this dough recipe for our weekly pizza night. It is delicious. Tonight we decided to try it in calzone form again. SO YUMMY! We opted to use leftover smoked sausage and also left the pizza sauce out to serve on the side for dipping. The entire family loved it! We'll add this into our regular pizza night rotation.
i did this recipe and it was the best. but i love seafood! and made a seafood calzone... my husband even loved it! by replcing the meat with, mussles, shrimp, sea legs and on occasion...octopus! yum yum. I get a jar of bruschtta sauce mozzella and rocitta cheeses. ~Just make sure you drain the seafood WELL before cooking.
We just finished eating these, and the food coma is setting in! We found the dough to be a little sticky, so I'd add a little more flour next time. We changed the pepperoni for sausage and added some mushrooms. It was a hit! I'll definitely be using this recipe again.
Great recipe but be prepared to have a lot of food. I cut the recipe in half and made two regular calzones. It was still too much for my husband and I.
So good! Simple enough to make. Everyone enjoys it. The process of layering the strips of dough on the filling isn't ideal, so I just made it up on the spot. I used all purpose flour instead of bread flour, it worked fine.
This is a terrific recipe. I did try what one poster said & cooked at a higher temp for less time - would NOT do that again. Had "cajun" calzone. Next time I'll follow the cooking instructions!
My family really enjoyed this. I used jarred spaghetti for the sauce and added some garlic powder to the dough. Cooked it on a pizza stone. Delicious and really easy!
Great recipe for calzones and I love trying new things in it! Cooked on a pizza stone, and perfect!
Delicious! Just what I was looking for! We fried these and they came out with a light and fluffy crust :)
Very good. The guys loved it although they said the crust to topping ratio was off... so next time I'm going to overlap the dough less when wrapping the toppings.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections