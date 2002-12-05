Calzone

This calzone recipe can be split in half into 2 regular calzones. We fill them with anything. They are delicious!

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 16x10-inch calzone
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place water, salt, bread flour, dry milk, sugar, and yeast in the pan of the bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select Dough cycle.

  • When the cycle has finished, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface; shape it into a 16x10-inch rectangle. Transfer to prepared baking sheet.

  • In a small bowl, mix together chopped pepperoni and mozzarella. Spoon pizza sauce in a stripe down the center of dough lengthwise; add pepperoni and cheese filling. Make diagonal cuts 1 1/2 inches apart down each side, cutting within a 1/2 inch of the filling. Criss-cross strips over filling, sealing with water. Brush top with melted butter.

  • Bake calzone in preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 623.5mg. Full Nutrition
