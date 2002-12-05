This was an awesome dish!!! It was worth more then the 5 stars I gave it. The ONLY problem that I came to was the fact that even though this recipe was basically for a bread machine; the yeast that was mentioned in the recipe was not bread machine yeast. The recommended amount for active dry yeast is different then bread machine yeast in any bread maker that I have ever used. I was just really surprised that NO ONE (that I saw anyway) mentioned the conversion. I hate fractions with a passion so, I will help the next cook who only has bread machine yeast and not active dry, on hand. Recipe calls for 2 teaspoons of active dry yeast.... use 1 1/3 teaspoons of bread machine yeast and it will come out PERFECT! If you don't have a 1/3 teaspoon, just use a heaping 1/4 teaspoon and you will be good to go. Another poster mentioned that the calzone was doughy. If you follow the recipe exactly, (you may need to add a little extra flour, I did) then you will NOT be disappointed. We stuffed ours with pepperoni and onions and it was out of this world. After I put it in the oven and it began to bake, I brushed melted butter onto it and sprinkled dry basil, garlic powder and black pepper on it. (Another poster mentioned she added herbs to the dough but didn't really taste them. We tasted ours but it was not over powering, just the right amount. This was by far the best calzone I ever had and I will make many more times in the future.