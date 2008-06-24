Easy Blueberry Muffins I

Rating: 3.67 stars
319 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 108
  • 4 star values: 92
  • 3 star values: 55
  • 2 star values: 35
  • 1 star values: 29

These muffins are absolutely delicious. The secret is in NOT mixing the batter too much: the less you mix, the better the muffins are. You can replace the blueberries with chocolate chips to make an even better muffin--so my kids say.

By SKEHLER

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

  • In a large bowl, stir together milk, egg, and oil. Add flour, baking powder, sugar, and blueberries; gently mix the batter with only a few strokes. Spoon batter into cups.

  • Bake for 20 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 95.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (330)

Most helpful positive review

Mom2GrandChampionCook
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2008
I increased this recipe to 1 cup sugar AND 1 cup of blueberries. Turns out wonderful everytime. Hubby keeps asking for more blueberry muffins. And they look just SO BEAUTIFUL. Read More
Helpful
(141)

Most helpful critical review

NISIE
Rating: 3 stars
08/01/2003
The muffins are light and fluffy, not weighed down with oil as some are. But they are also light on flavor, mildly sweet. They can be made tastier with extra blueberries. Denise Read More
Helpful
(92)
Reviews:
Mom2GrandChampionCook
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2008
I increased this recipe to 1 cup sugar AND 1 cup of blueberries. Turns out wonderful everytime. Hubby keeps asking for more blueberry muffins. And they look just SO BEAUTIFUL. Read More
Helpful
(141)
diny
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2007
I read all the reviews. I doubled the recipe, added 1/3 cup sour cream, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, and more berries- they turned out beautifully! I was careful not to overmix or overbake- the best ones were very lightly browned.. I also used frozen berries- not sure if that would make a difference. My berries were not quite ripe so they gave them a nice tangy flavor that contrasted nicely with the more sweet and cake like muffin. Read More
Helpful
(102)
NISIE
Rating: 3 stars
08/01/2003
The muffins are light and fluffy, not weighed down with oil as some are. But they are also light on flavor, mildly sweet. They can be made tastier with extra blueberries. Denise Read More
Helpful
(92)
MISSLIZA
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2006
I love the simplicity and ease of this recipe. The muffins aren't overwhelmingly sweet but the texture is outstanding (and SO moist!) I prepared the recipe just as written except that I doubled the blueberries to 1 cup (1/2 seemed like such a small amount) and I used frozen berries. I also had success foregoing the paperliners and just spraying the pan with cooking spray - they slide right out of the pan. Read More
Helpful
(51)
buck
Rating: 2 stars
07/26/2005
I am searching for a great blueberry muffin recipe and this is NOT it!! They were bland and I followed the directions to a T. I would skip this one and try something else. Read More
Helpful
(33)
CVEE
Rating: 4 stars
06/22/2003
Super easy to make very tasty... However I did add extra blueberries... Perfection! Read More
Helpful
(18)
DENEMI
Rating: 3 stars
03/28/2003
I wanted to make Mini-muffins and used this recipe. I don't know if perhaps I did something wrong or what but they did not come out good at all. They were very dry and not sweet enough. Not cake-like at all. Nobody liked them and we ended up thowing away the whole batch. Read More
Helpful
(16)
EMISANBOO
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2003
A good simple muffin recipe. My husband and my toddler both love these. Read More
Helpful
(14)
RUSSKEM
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2003
Works well even when prepared vegan (with soy milk and fake eggs) and using substitute fruit (fresh strawberries were wonderful). My wife loves them. Read More
Helpful
(13)
