Easy Blueberry Muffins I

Rating: 5 stars I increased this recipe to 1 cup sugar AND 1 cup of blueberries. Turns out wonderful everytime. Hubby keeps asking for more blueberry muffins. And they look just SO BEAUTIFUL. Helpful (141)

Rating: 4 stars I read all the reviews. I doubled the recipe, added 1/3 cup sour cream, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, and more berries- they turned out beautifully! I was careful not to overmix or overbake- the best ones were very lightly browned.. I also used frozen berries- not sure if that would make a difference. My berries were not quite ripe so they gave them a nice tangy flavor that contrasted nicely with the more sweet and cake like muffin. Helpful (102)

Rating: 3 stars The muffins are light and fluffy, not weighed down with oil as some are. But they are also light on flavor, mildly sweet. They can be made tastier with extra blueberries. Denise Helpful (92)

Rating: 4 stars I love the simplicity and ease of this recipe. The muffins aren't overwhelmingly sweet but the texture is outstanding (and SO moist!) I prepared the recipe just as written except that I doubled the blueberries to 1 cup (1/2 seemed like such a small amount) and I used frozen berries. I also had success foregoing the paperliners and just spraying the pan with cooking spray - they slide right out of the pan. Helpful (51)

Rating: 2 stars I am searching for a great blueberry muffin recipe and this is NOT it!! They were bland and I followed the directions to a T. I would skip this one and try something else. Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars Super easy to make very tasty... However I did add extra blueberries... Perfection! Helpful (18)

Rating: 3 stars I wanted to make Mini-muffins and used this recipe. I don't know if perhaps I did something wrong or what but they did not come out good at all. They were very dry and not sweet enough. Not cake-like at all. Nobody liked them and we ended up thowing away the whole batch. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars A good simple muffin recipe. My husband and my toddler both love these. Helpful (14)