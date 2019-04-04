Nova Scotian Hodge Podge

This is an old favourite vegetable stew from Nova Scotia. Is typically made in the fall as gardens are just harvested. It is important that the freshest veggies are used. This recipe very much lends itself to tinkering by adding different vegetables and quantities.

By VivianCleveland

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the green beans, wax beans, carrots and turnips into a saucepan and add enough water to cover the vegetables. Lightly salt the water, and bring to a boil. Cook for about 1/2 hour, then add the potatoes and cook for another 1/2 hour. Stir in butter and if desired, cream.

  • Mix together the flour and 1/2 cup water, and pour into the soup. Cook for a few more minutes to thicken. Remove from heat and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 19g; cholesterol 57.7mg; sodium 124.5mg. Full Nutrition
