Nova Scotian Hodge Podge

As a Nova Scotian now living in BC, my HodgePodge cravings start when the first beans (green or yellow), garden peas and new potatoes arrive at the Farmers' Market. I must agree with others who didn't use the turnip as I find it imparts a bitter, almost musty flavour that becomes more pronounced as it sits. And for me, the best HodgePodge is eaten a day or 2 after it was first made...so no turnip in my version. The cream does give it the mouthfeel that I remember from my days in NS but now a healthier version can be made with a light roux (flour & Marg or butter) and then 2% or 1% milk. For me the key is lots of sweet young green peas and new potatoes. I saute 1/2 cup sweet or green onions with some coarsely chopped celery until the onions are tender and the celery still has some crunch. Then the potatoes go into the pot with as little water/cooking liquid as possible. Once that liquid has come to a boil, then the carrot and peas are added and left to cook for 5 minutes. Then the rest of the veggies and the sauted onions & celery. Total cooking time for the veggies DOES NOT EXCEED 20 MINUTES. The roux is next, stirred in thoroughly, with as much milk as you like to bring it to a chunky stew consistency. Salt and pepper to taste and you are ready to enjoy with a toasted chunk of cheese bread.