Grilled Buffalo Wings
This is a great recipe for grilled chicken wings. They are much better than fried!
This is a great recipe for grilled chicken wings. They are much better than fried!
I personally would have given this recipe only three stars where it not for the fact that my friends raved over these wings. I made them for the super bowl and followed the recipe exactly. The taste was good but I felt that the soy sauce was a little overpowering and the hot sauce taste was not strong enough. The sauce was also a little runny and not as spicy as I would have liked. I prefer a rich and hearty sauce with a little extra bite to it. When I make these again (which my fiends will kill me if I don't) I wont actually cut down on the soy sauce used but instead double the amount of hot sauce used and possibly melt some butter into the sauce as well.Read More
I love your recipe but I think for safety reasons ,you should put aside the sauce for dipping and eating , You should use sauce that you have set aside to dip the raw chicken and then put on the grill. then the sauce that you have put aside for eating you can use for after the chicken is done for dipping.Read More
Wonderful Wings! Before placing the wings in the sauce, I rubbed them down with salt & papper, garlic powder & cayenne pepper. This seemed to give them that extra little punch. My guest raved about them and could not stop eating them. Everyone left with the recipe in hand. Thank you so much for sharing this with us!
These are very very good! Since it was early Feb., I decided to try this inside the house instead of on the grill-simmering on the stovetop, then baking in the oven for 10 minutes at a time. It turned out very good, and they were a big hit with the family!
This is an awesome recipe... My husband and I love buffalo hot wings and I was looking for something different to make. These wings hit the spot!! I used more hot sauce and a little less coke because we LOVE our wings spicy. Thanks for the recipe.
A little work but worth it!Try using CHERRY COKE and adding a little honey(but watch it carefully on the grill, it will burn easy).
These wings turned out great. Dip in the sauce one last time for hot wings, serve dry for medium wings.
Good wings! For those who are worried about putting cooked chicken back in the sauce that raw chicken was in, as long as the sauce is kept simmering, it is no different from cooking raw chicken in a sauce for 1 hour.
Turned out great. Not as spicy as I normally like, but definately a lot better than deep frying.
This recipe is fantastic and I agree, these wings are way better than fried wings. I have made them many times and I always get rave reviews!
This was a very good starter of a recipe to be used on any kind of chicken.. I marinated some split breasts and legs for about an hour in the sauce(minus the soy..)I added Weber cajun seasoning and a couple pats of butter to it. I then baked in the oven till about 3/4 of the way done..foiled lined pan sprayed with cooking spray.. handed over to hubby to put on the grill and while he was doing that I made an additional batch of sauce for him to baste while cooking..this was one of the BEST version of chicken we have had in a while.. all my guests loved it!
Great wings, I doubled the recipe and my guests left nothing but bones.
First time making these wings. Had 1.7# of wings (16 wing pieces), which was about right for an adult male. I also had a spinach salad and celery with ranch dressing. I made a full recipe of the sauce. I heated the sauce with the wings on the stove while the grill was pre-heating; then transferred the pan to the grill on high which seemed to keep the sauce simmering. I grilled the wings for 5 minutes on a side, turned and grilled for an additional 5 minutes, then transferred the wings to the sauce for 5 minutes. I repeated this 15-minute cycle for one hour and then served the wings wet. I used Trappy’s Louisiana Hot Sauce, but will try something a little hotter next time. The sauce did evaporate but didn’t really thicken. A very good sauce flavor did seem to permeate through the wings. I made this again (Third time) with the following additions: 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon Cajun Seasoning, 1+ teaspoon garlic powder. 1/2 cup Trappy’s Louisiana hot sauce, 1/2 cup Frank’s Original Hot Sauce. Hotness was just right (I like hot). The sauce thickened at the end to just the right consistency and the wings were done to perfection. Note that I did change my burner, briquettes and grate recently and got a much better heat distribution than when I earlier reviewed this recipe. 5 stars for sure! GREAT – Thanks!!
This is an excellent Buffalo wing recipe for the grill. Since I live in Buffalo I know the flavor and consistency of a good wing ;) I used my backyard fire pit, all wood, no charcoal. Couple modifications: instead of Coke, use 1 1/2 tablespoons of molasses. Add 2 tablespoons of lime juice and 1/2 cup more of Louisiana hot sauce. (Never EVER use Tobasco for Buffalo wings.. for shame!!) Texas style hot sauce is good too. No need tpo cook the sauce.. just mix it up and go. Slow cooked them for an hour and a half turning and brushing sauce on them.. enjoy..
I really, really, really, REALLY wish that well meaning cooks would not rate a recipe they have not tried, especially just for the sake of blasting the recipe/ingredients/method because it does not fit their life style. Very irritating. Please get over the need to preach and just move on to a recipe more to your liking. GREAT wings, by the way!
Love It!!! I followed the recipe, but added a little crushed garlic. The flavor was great. It had a nice medium heat, your lips tingled, but you didn't get burned, and it didn't overpower the other flavors, you got the sweet from the cola, the garlic & the chicken still came through. I let the pan of sauce come to a simmer before adding the chicken and by the end it was down to a really nice glaze, we ran the wings through it after they came off the grill & it was perfect. It is a little time consuming, but it's easy (like guy easy). I used an aluminum foil pan, so scrubbing the grill was the only clean-up. To me it was a lot less work & clean-up than breading & frying wings. Will make again & again.
It is January 8th here in Louisiana and yes I'm using the grill outside because it's nearly 80 degrees! This was my first attempt at ever cooking hot wings and I definitely wanted to do something besides fry. I found this recipe and it is awesome!! I only had Frank's wing sauce on hand since I bought it when I was shopping sometime back. Will definitely use again and thanks!!
A Word of WARNING: Be sure to bring the sauce to a simmer, otherwise it breaks a paramount food-safe rule when working with raw chicken. NEVER return your cooked chicken to the same sauce that has or has had raw chicken in it! Having it simmering on the side of the grill will reduce the risk, but I still prefer to cook the wings until they are crispy and then coat in sauce for the last few minutes. I've only given it two stars, because it is some of the variations that others have suggested that make this recipe work. The recipe on its own is not that great. I much prefer Franks Red Hot/butter/vinegar/ and a little sugar to taste (coke might work! - I'll have to try that!) Two stars for the suggestion of using coke in the sauce!
These wings were wonderful! Just enough kick...used Frank's Red Hot and left out soy sauce to reduce sodium, will add next time to try but tasted yummy w/o it. Used foil pan and made it super easy for clean up. Did wings on med grill 10 min on direct heat 3 min in pan w/ sauce on grill back on for 10 min etc...for an hour. Tasted great!
This is the recipe I'm using from now on! We always grill. That's a given. The fact that I didn't have to marinate or rub the wings ahead of time is what made this recipe appealing. That I can do this with STILL FROZEN wings is even better. It's much less of a production when I get a hankering for hot wings. I had two concerns when I read the recipe. My first concern was that I was afraid the cola would take the "heat" out of the hot sauce. This was not the case at all. These were plenty hot! Second, I didn't know if I would feel good about using the simmering sauce as a final coat of sauce. But by the time my chicken was crisp and ready, the sauce had boiled for over an hour. There is no chance that any salmonella could survive that amount of heat for that long. Simmering the wings in the sauce adds a ton of depth to the flavor, and color as well. Recipes like this really take the fun out of going out eat for wings, because these are WAY better and less expensive than any restaurant!
Really liked the idea of using coke in wings, but I tweaked the original recipe and love the way I do them now. People are always asking for the sauce, and we've found it goes well on burgers and hotdogs... here's how i changed it: 3 lbs chicken wings 3 parts Kosher salt, 1 part cracked pepper, 1 part garlic powder (or just Garlic Southern Flavor if you have it) - just enough to sprinkle evenly over the cut wings Sauce: 12 oz Coke - go ahead and open it, so it'll flatten out a little. you just want the sugar/flavor not the fizz 1 bottle Trappy's Louisiana hot sauce 1 cup Frank's Original hot sauce 0.5 teaspoon Cayenne pepper 1.5 tsp Cajun Seasoning (like Emerald's or Tony Chachere's) .5 tsp black pepper 1.5 tsp garlic powder 1 stick of butter 1 tablespoon Worcestershire 3 tbs white vinegar
I grilled even for 1 hour but it didn't taste much. So I needed to put some mayo with the buffalo wings... I was quite disappointed. I marinated first for a few hours, maybe I should have grilled right away after I marinated it with the batter? I couldn't finigh the wings yesterday, so I will probably use the rest to make pasta this evening.
We love wings at our house and these were out of this world. The disposable pan is a must. I could have tripled the recipe and there still wouldn't have been leftovers. You won't believe how good these are until you try them. Not as spicy as some may want, but good for the general gathering.
OUTSTANDING! these wings were everything we expected. sided with some warm garlic bread, fresh garden tomatoes with basalmic vinegar and garden basil, made an easy Friday night movie experience. YUM,YUM...
I fried the wings without batter and used the sauce at the end to coat them. I also added a little honey to thicken the sauce. WONDERFUL. I have told everyone at work about this simple, delicious wing sauce.
I made these for dinner tonight. I followed this recipe as written except for using more of both peppers. I also used a 4 pound bag of wings that I had extra from an experiment that didn't turn out a couple of months ago where we tried different ways of baking them. I love wings but not all the fat that comes with frying them so baking was tried and not successful at all. I was very excited to find this recipe in my inbox the other day and knew I had to try them with the ones I had since I knew I had all the ingredients except to pick up a can of pop. I started them with the wings frozen and let them soak while the grill was heating up. My grill isn't big enough for all of the wings and the bowl, so I rotated half the wings at a time on the grill with the other half simmering. The sauce thickened up and reduced down nicely and the wings browned up very nicely (actually some looked like they were burnt but they weren't). I was a bit skeptical because of the failed baking experience, but I really enjoyed these and will DEFINITELY make them again. I actually enjoyed these more than I should have since I ate a bit too many and am now stuffed!! :) I have some really spicy sauce from the local wing place, and I think this is a good recipe to use it up in since just a little bit will add enough spice without it being too much since I thought the original recipe could use a bit more spice. All in all a DEFINITE keeper!!!!
I followed the recipe exactly and people couldn't get enough of them. In the week following the initial use of the recipe I had to make the wings about 8 different times because of the demand. The flavor of the sauce is great, and is in my opinion, one of the tastiest wing sauces I have ever had. Everyone that ate the wings said they liked the wings more sloppy then they did dry, so that was the popular way to serve them. Will continue to make these wings as long as there is chicken to make it with.
AWESOME! I had no idea that wings could be so good off the grill. This recipe is definitely a keeper - and we can't wait to make them again. Perfectly written instructions - and incredible as is. You must try this one.
I followed the recipe precisly. A huge disappointment! With the ratings, this is obviously a desired receipe for many. However, to me, they tasted boiled and inadequately flavored and spiced. So, I'll stick with the oven or grill.
So good we couldn't stop eating them! Thanks for a keeper wing recipe that will be made many times!
BEST WINGS EVER!!! I was looking for an easy recipe for wings and came across this...I used Frank's Red Hot Wings Sauce - Buffalo Style and a can of Pepsi and left out everything else. I also used the bagged wings. We coated aluminum foil with olive oil for the grill and used one of those throw-away aluminum pans for the sauce for easy clean-up. The Pepsi made the wings kinda sweet, and I thought they weren't going to be hot enough, but then the hot sauce kicked in perfectly! These WILL be made again...SOON!
Just make sure the sauce is thoroughly cooked when you reuse it on ANYTHING!!
I'm giving you 4 stars for impressing the boyfriend so much. I however use butter, Louisiana hot sauce, pepper and a dash of minced dried onions and a little soy sauce, maybe a little beer too. I just keep em on the grill and slather with sauce every 8 minutes or so and turn em each time. My result is drier on the outside so it is crispy, the soda seems to make em not crunchy at all but they are moister. It's personal preference, I like crispy and he likes moist.
Good recipe spicy!
Soooo good! They were gone before I knew it!
This was an incredibly delicious recipe!! My husband LOVED them and was looking forward to the leftovers the next day (maybe about 6 wings left between three of us). Very easy recipe with lots of heat. Excellent dipped in blue cheese dressing. Will definitely make again.
Delicious! I used chicken legs, like in the photo.
Loved it! Made it for a midnight snack... the neighbors probably thought I was nuts firing up the grill that late, lol.. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome Wings. I was skeptical, in that I love them fried. I'd rate these as good or better!
i thought these were pretty good! i would like to figure out how to alter the sauce a bit to make it a bit more tangy/sweet and thicker...other than that, great recipe, thanks for sharing!
These were really good. I've never made Buffalo wings without butter and I can't believe it, but I didn't even miss it.
All the reviews are true!!!! These are phenomenal. Took advice of others & used half the hot sauce. Fan-freakin-tastic.
I loved this. I love that I get the same satisfaction of eating a greasy fried chicken wing but for so much less fat! These were awesome. They were simple to prepare. I used 1/2 buffalo flavored sauce and 1/2 pepper sauce. I also used Dr.Pepper. I could just taste a hint of the soy sauce and I am glad I added it because I think thats what takes it beyond just hot sauce on some chicken. I used 7 chicken thighs and all of the sauce. This was great thank you!
My husband and I love these! We made them quite a few times this summer and our guests always raved! Thanks!
I'd give this 4.5 stars if I could. This turned out great. After 2 pieces of chicken, it got a little too sweet for me, but it worked out good, because my husband likes a sweeter sauce. I was impressed.
Very good wings. Next time I will add more cayenne but thats a personal choice.
These are awesome. Work, yes, but isn't most good food? People are so used to whacking open a cardboard box and throwing frozen processed 'food' into the oven that they forget how to make a real (tasty and healthy) meal. The wings weren't greasy and not too spicy. I liked that I could easily pull off excess chicken skin that I didn't want to eat. I will make these again and again.
These were extremely tasty, very messy but so good. You do have to watch them closely on the BBQ so they don't burn too much. Using the hot sauce is deceiving, they really are not that spicy, just a bit of a bite but my 10 yr.old son who won't eat anything spicy loved them.
I just baste mine as they're grilling and then toss them in the remaining sauce at the end
This was awesome! I was a little apprehensive at first, the sauce was really thin, but after simmering for a while it was thick enough to make the wings perfectly saucy when I served them. I also baked mine in the oven rather than on the grill. Defiantly a keeper!!
Rocked!!! Awesome and a big party hit. Thanks. I used weber charcoal grill and had super flava.
These wings are delicious! I made them for a family gathering, and everyone has been asking me to make them again. I used the small, party style wings that weren't frozen, so it took less time on the grill. They are very tasty on the George Foreman grill if you're making it during the winter months. I used a can of diet cherry Dr. Pepper because I liked the flavor that the cherry adds, and I wanted to cut back a few calories by using diet. I also added about 3 tablespoons of margrine to it and about 1 1/2 cups hot sauce to make it spicer. The soy sauce is a little on the strong side, next time I'd use 1/2 a tablespoon instead a whole. Very tasty wings!
I modified this with Ginger beer, and tandoori seasoning all i know is that my family went wild for this. Thanks for the recipe.
Very very good. I might add a little bit of honey to the mix next time. The recipe will make mild wings, if you like it hot, add more wing sauce. All in all, the best wings I have ever made on a bbq!
Girlfriend says they are the best she's ever had. Perfect as is.
The best, especially the sauce. I even make these in the oven. As long as you have this sauce going, it always turns out awesome.
Fantastic!!!! I loved this recipe. I'm on the South Beach Diet, so I used a Diet Coke and added about 1/4c Sugar-Free Maple Syrup. It was great!! Next time I'm making it a little bit spicier, and that will probably be sometime this week because I can't wait.. @Jim The recipe doesn't say how long to put the wings in the sauce between grillings, so that may be confusing.. So, I just dipped them and put them back on the grill on about a medium temp. Don't boil the wings. The sauce dries and the chicken cooks, and you get multiple layers of dried sauce. I actually boiled the sauce to thicken it before I even started grilling, which helped as well I think.
We followed the directions exactly. it was great!! Also works well in a slow cooker!
This was a great recipe. However, I did make a few changes. First off, I used a deep disposable turkey roaster for easy clean-up. Secondly, I eliminated the Coke and used beer instead (Miller Lite). Also I added minced garlic. They turned out great! I also tried this with chicken legs, they weren't as crispy as the wings. Definitely recommend using wings.
Hubby made these last night and they are awesome. Did not have Louisiana hot sauce used red hot and they just fell of the bone and melted in your mouth. This will be how we make our wings from now on, no more deep fried greasy wings. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!! Just need to get the hubby to not get sidetracked, ended up burning one side!
I expected hotter wings. Considering the volume of hot sauce called for, I'm surprised the wings were so mild. My other gripes are that, 1) the sauce seems too thin and as such, doesn't adhere to the wings, and 2) it's a hassle and time consuming to keep moving the wings from the grill to the pot and back again. On a positive note, the flavor is pretty good. After all, grilled chicken is pretty good, but if I use this recipe again, I will modify a few things.
Absolutely delicious! My husband substituted his favorite hot sauce (the Blazing Sauce from Buffalo Wild Wings) instead of the Louisiana hot sauce. I made a separate batch for me and the kids (we don't care for foods too spicy), I substituted bbq sauce instead of the hot sauce and omitted the cayenne pepper. Both batches of wings turned out great! We will definitely be making these many, many more times!
they were excellent...yes for you less then proficient grill masters this can be a little challenging because you aren't making soup/ its sauce, a rue if you will.. I used half my grill with the gas on one side when grilling the wings, and the other just put the sauce and wings all in a cast iron skillet with some oak smoldering under it ...and did as the recipe says ...the secret is to keep the sauce bubbling and stirred while the wings are on the grill roasting. dip/ roast, dip/roast,.. and there ya go 2 thumps up form the Captain and yes Ive ate and made alot of wings!
I used chicken breast rather than wings. Still very good.
I added to this recipe for more kick, and couldn't ruin it. Its really a nice starting point that i wouldn't have thought of. Makes some delicious wings! We both enjoyed them...ALL :)
The flavors of these wings were really excellent (much better than expected from hot sauce and coke!). I took these on a camping trip and couldn't get enough of them! I made the marinade according to recipe, and added some fresh garlic and ginger for extra flavor. Marinated it for 2 days before taking it on the camping trip. I didn't do the thing with cooking the sauce on top of the grill, just grilled the wings and brushed them a couple times with the sauce while grilling. The saltiness was just right for me, but could use more cayenne pepper or fresh chiles next time, since it wasn't spicy enough for me.
This recipe is great..... I made about 4lbs. of wings and they were gone in minutes....(there were only 4 of us eating) :) thanks
Did this with drummies tonight in the oven. Five minutes in the sauce then 10 minutes in the oven, back and forth, for about 45 minutes. I was on the phone and my husband gave me the thumbs up so that says it all. Served right in the sauce to get all the flavor. A little ranch dressing and a lot of napkins made it complete.
I used Frank's Red Hot as that is the only hot sauce I will use. I did not marinate then return to sauce as I was worried about contamination. I made two pots, one to cook in then after grilling put in the fresh stuff. Awesome task although a bit hot for me, I would leave out the cayenne pepper. After eating three of us got sick, not sure what that means but I am not trying it again. I am going back to baking, grilling, then smothering in Franks.
I made these this weekend and everyone loved them. I doubled the recipe, used lime d. coke and d. coke. Rubbed the chicken with garlic and will make this again!
Made these today, following the recipe to the letter and they came out fantastic! Hubby really liked them so will be making them again.
excellent taste and easy to make.
Good recipe, but I hesitate dropping meat , especially poultry back into a marinade heated or not due to the bacteria
I actually marinated these in the sauce overnight. Then grilled them. And then put back in the sauce on low heat while being served. um um um
AMAZING!!!!! I've cooked this 2 weeks in a row and each time I cook 10 pounds! They are wonderful!
Great spicy wings. My kids love them.
great recipe. i doubled the servings and they came out perfect. i used Franks Red Hot and the heat intensified. will use a little butter to cut the heat. these are a lot of work, but waaaayyy better than deep fried and dipped in sauce.
I have been making a similar recipe for years but I use Franks Red Hot sauce. Chicken comes out soo much better. Put the finished wings on a platter to serve family style and garnish with celery and carrot sticks around the edge. Toss some crumbled bleu cheese over the chicken too.
This was one of the very first recipes I tried when I first stayed at home. My husband is a wing fanatic and I was so scared that I would do a bad job. HOWEVER, these so were awesome and totally impressed him. GO FOR IT!
The sauce didn't come out thick as I prefer but these were OK.
Very good recipe. I used Dr. Pepper because I like the fruity taste. Also added one diced Chipotle pepper (in Adobo) to ratchet up the heat and a tsp. of garlic powder. Everyone loved them!!
This recipe worked great the only thing is that I kinda scorched the outside of the wings a little and I am not sure if the burntness added to the deliciousness of the wings or what. I made a few adjustments to the recipe for my own tasting and it was 1/2 tsp of Cayenne (this added just the right amount of heat) and 3/4 tsp of garlic powder. Also if you reduce the sauce it becomes very good as one last tossing in the sauce to add the heat and flavor.
My daughters wanted to fix something different on the grill and these were pretty good. They didn't have any Coke soda, so they used Pesi. LOL!! We enjoyed these anyway.
We made this recipe as is. Excellent! 5 Stars! I do have to say that I will not give up my breaded, deep fried wings, that we occasionally prepare. Comparing good, old, deep fried wings and these wonderful grilled wings are 2 separate animals! Had a small problem with the wings falling through the grate and the meat falling off the bone so we will try whole wings, not cut up, the next time. He also put them all on the grill for the final cook time and ended up basting the wings for the last 8 minutes. Definitely going to have these again. Ranch dressing and celery sticks on the side for dipping and a good cold beer. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
Very good, not too spicy just medium hot. Made the recipe just as it is and seemed just right. I used regular soda not diet. I think this is important. I don't think that diet soda would give the sauce the stickiness that makes this recipe so good.
very very good, i would recommend doubling the sauce, so you have room for error. it is a little time consuming and requires a lot of attention on the grill. the tast was amazing i used franks hot sauce. will make again!!!
Very good, just be careful at the end not to let the sugar from the soda caramelize/blacken too much. Great flavor.
I love traditional style wings, but I am looking for more healthy alternatives. This is it. Great taste! The Coke base is the key. Many southern recipes use Coke, so I was glad to see this ingredient. I cut back a little on the heat, so the kids would eat them. The kids loved them. Thanks for the recipe.
I just wasn't terribly impressed with the flavor of the sauce. It has good heat, but that's about it.
Great recipe in that I could put the wings in the sauce frozen; which I did! Simmered on the stove until the grill was ready! Oh, substituted Dr.Pepper for Cola....I know, it sounds too sweet, but I used the bottled sauce that came in a thick variation. Soy was no issue as it, too cut the sweetness. Grilled for 5-7 minutes, then back in the sauce. , these were good!,
Excellent Wings! My boyfriend and I prepared 1/2 the batch but with the full amount of sauce. We marinated them for 24 hours. They fell off the bone. Great taste. Tender. Only thing I'd change would be I like them to be a little sweeter. Next time, I'll make a sauce of honey and brown sugar, pull the wings off the grill dry, and then dip them in the sweet sauce so it doesn't burn.
I rubbed down chicken with Virgin Olive Oil and salt/pepper the day before and refrigerated. I then wrapped chicken in foil and smoked with hickory chips (low heat) for 2 hours..Doubled measurements for ingredients,mixed and put in large tin pan, added chicken and set pan in grill and let simmer on low heat..Used tonges to take chicken out of pan and place onto direct heat of grill rotating chicken every 6 to 8 minutes..There were 8 people and 10 pounds of chickens wings/legs and nothing but bones left over..An awesome recipe,not to hot..just enough kick to still enjoy the meat without overpowering the flavor..
i loved this! I added Dr. pepper with it. Turned out great!
Never had this recipe with cola but willing to try. I usually pre cook the wings for 15 min in my oven then pour some of my hot sauce over them in a bowl, cook them on the grill, then return to the remaining sauce and toss.
Phenomenal! Not sure why the others found this too mild. I'm an Indian with an Indian's palate & found this so spicy I had to leave out the cayenne. I add a generous amount of garlic powder to the sauce & up the cola to about a 20oz bottle. Never imagined cola in a recipe like this! Is one of my keepers & I've made this about 10 times since finding the recipe last year & have shared it with others who love it too!
Great recipe. I will definitely make it again.
Little time consuming, but worth it.
These are excellent. You have to be patient to get them falling off the bone good (I use a tin from the dollar store I guess its approx 9x13 or so - get the wings to a simmer point for a while - then wings back and forth (out of the bath wings on the grill both sides for a while (5 minutes or so per side) - then back in the bath) (keep a tinfoil cover on the tin to keep the sauce simmering) - I like to cook them on medium heat which will cool down to medium - low at the end of the grilling process so you don't burn the wings when on the coals (about an hour or so). A couple libations - watching the Packer game with family and friends (small tv in the garage) - grilling wings - doesn't get much better than that!
These were perfect! We will be making this a lot!
