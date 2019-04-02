Grilled Buffalo Wings

4.6
283 Ratings
  • 5 215
  • 4 48
  • 3 10
  • 2 7
  • 1 3

This is a great recipe for grilled chicken wings. They are much better than fried!

Recipe by MATTD73

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a grill to medium heat.

    Advertisement

  • In a large pot, mix together the hot sauce, cola, cayenne pepper, black pepper and soy sauce. Add the wings to the sauce - frozen is okay. Place the pot to one side of the grill, so the sauce comes to a simmer.

  • Use tongs to fish wings out of the sauce, and place them on the grill for 8 to 10 minutes. Then return to the sauce to simmer. Repeat this process for about 50 minutes. The sauce will thicken. When the chicken is tender and pulls easily off of the bone, you have two options. You can dip one last time and serve for sloppy style wings, or serve right off the grill for dryer wings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 29.8mg; sodium 882.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022