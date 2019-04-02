Grilled Buffalo Wings

I made these for dinner tonight. I followed this recipe as written except for using more of both peppers. I also used a 4 pound bag of wings that I had extra from an experiment that didn't turn out a couple of months ago where we tried different ways of baking them. I love wings but not all the fat that comes with frying them so baking was tried and not successful at all. I was very excited to find this recipe in my inbox the other day and knew I had to try them with the ones I had since I knew I had all the ingredients except to pick up a can of pop. I started them with the wings frozen and let them soak while the grill was heating up. My grill isn't big enough for all of the wings and the bowl, so I rotated half the wings at a time on the grill with the other half simmering. The sauce thickened up and reduced down nicely and the wings browned up very nicely (actually some looked like they were burnt but they weren't). I was a bit skeptical because of the failed baking experience, but I really enjoyed these and will DEFINITELY make them again. I actually enjoyed these more than I should have since I ate a bit too many and am now stuffed!! :) I have some really spicy sauce from the local wing place, and I think this is a good recipe to use it up in since just a little bit will add enough spice without it being too much since I thought the original recipe could use a bit more spice. All in all a DEFINITE keeper!!!!