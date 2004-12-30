Mexican Style Cornbread
A new spicy twist on cornbread. Very rich and flavorful with a crisp topping of cheese.
I make this cornbread often (and serve it with the vegan black bean soup from this site). I leave out the onion, add a half cup of sugar and mix all the cheese into the batter- just our preference. If you don't have buttermilk normal milk works fine the batter is just a bit thinner so reduce the amount you use. Also, I use fat-free cheddar (kraft pre-shredded) in this recipe. The bread is so moist that you really don't notice you're missing all the fat. One note is that the batter is VERY moist- I cook mine at 400 for an hour or so. It is very soft when it comes out of the oven but will firm up as the cheese cools. Give this one a try- you won't be dissapointed!Read More
This dish was just OK. I didn't think it had much zing at all. If I made this again, I would add cayenne.Read More
This is wonderful-moist and tasty. The addition of the jalapenos gives it a nice twist!
This was yummy! It will be my standard corn bread recipe from now on. I used one jalapeno, and it had just the right zing for me.
I used butter instead of corn oil and I used a couple tablespoons of mild chilies from the can only because I don't keep jalapeno peppers on hand and I really didn't want it to be too spicy for the little ones. In my cast iron skillet, mine was done at just under 35 minutes. I took a tip from a girlfriend of mine and melted butter in the skillet in the hot oven before adding the cornbread batter for a buttery, crispy crust. We all liked this a lot. The flavor of this cornbread was wonderful. I'd like to try this next time with Mexi-Corn and see how that is in this recipe. I think it would be good with pepper-jack, too. Making it in the cast iron I think is what made it SO good. But, isn't almost anything made in cast iron good? ;)
Good cornbread. Not as moist as I was expecting, but great taste. I think there was too much onion for us, I'll use half as much next time. I used chopped green chilies for convenience. Mixed all of cheese into batter as we don't care for the cheese topping baked on. Will make regularly.
This is the best cornbread recipe, esp. Mexican, that I have ever tasted!!! It's easy, fast., fun and most ingredients are on hand.The only thing we changed was using Mexican style corn instead of the cream style. You really should try this, esp. if you are from the South!!! Great with any dish!
Excellent!!!! My boyfriend loved it. It had a just right amount of spices ane my boyfriend and I both love spicey foods!
This was great! I loved the addition of onions and chilies! And it was so moist it didn't even need butter!
Using this recipe as a guide, i tweaked a few things to try to remake this delicious cornbread i tasted a month ago at AK restaurant in Venice, on Abbot Kinney. And i came pretty close! The initial base recipe was a bit moist and bland, so the 2nd time i made it as follows: reduced buttermilk to 3/4 cup, sautéed a whole sweet onion (diced) and seasoned with salt BEFORE adding to batter, added 1 cup white sugar, sprinkled 5 big dashes of cayenne pepper(it was really spicy, but offset by the sweet and so tasty!), and i did NOT sprinkle the cheddar cheese over the top of the batter after i poured it into the 8x8 baking dish. I know i baked it for at least 40 minutes at 375 F, but don't remember exactly how long. i took it out when the center of the bread was light brown and the edges were darker brown. this recipe makes a very sweet cornbread, so if you don't like sweet, adjust the sugar to your liking. (i think 1/4 cup would be a subtle enhancement but not too sweet) Hope my review helped someone out! enjoy!
This was okay, but not the best. I substituted green chilis for the jalopenos. It was a little mushy so I baked it longer, but the flavor wasn't my favorite. It was a little heavy too.
Had never made cornbread before, but this was awesome.
If you don't have buttermilk, just stir a Tablespoon of either lemon juice OR vinegar into regular milk and let it sit a few minutes. You will get that same thick, tangy effect that buttermilk gives.
This is a great recipe and almost identical to the way I make mexican cornbread. My version is simplified though, I use 2 boxes of premixed cornbread mix instead of having to measure out the dry ingredients and I use canned jalapenos instead of fresh. If I don't have cream corn, a can of regular corn, drained, works as well but I have also used frozen corn which gives it a fresher, crispier result. Overall, very yummy which ever way you decide to make it!!
Fabulous, fabulous, fabulous cornbread to go with a Mexican meal or anytime you want a little kick to your cornbread. We have always loved the cornbread served hot in a cast iron skillet at a restaurant that we enjoy when we visit Scottsdale, AZ and this comes as close to it as any recipe I have ever tried. I did not want the onion flavor to predominate so I used a medium onion and realized at the last moment that the cornbread at the restaurant has a touch of sweetness so I added about 1/3 cup of sugar. I decided to add all the cheese to the batter because I just wasn’t sure about the cheese crust and wanting it to brown and crisp nicely I upped the temperature to 375 degrees. It took about 45 minutes to be perfectly browned, moist and scrumptious. I believe that baking the cornbread in a cast iron skillet makes a huge difference and if you do not have one it would be worth purchasing one for this recipe alone. Paired with Easy Chicken Fajita Soup and Avocado-Corn Salad with Creamy Salsa Dressing, both from this site, it made for a very satisfying meal, with six of us having no problem whatsoever finishing off the entire pan.
I can only give it three stars. I followed the recipe to a tee and, while it was very tasty, the bread seemed to be very dense. It was not the cornbread I was looking for, as we prefer something a little lighter and sweeter. If you are looking for a heavy savoury cornbread, rthen this may be for you.
i used alot less than 1/4 c oil more like 1/8 c and i let the batter sit a few minutes to fluff up a little bit. solid recipe just too much oil for me.
This cornbread is very tasty. My friends all loved it. However, I had to bake it around 50 minutes and it was still pretty mushy in the center, so allow a little extra time or make it in a larger dish than an 8" square. Also, I'm not a big fan of the cheese on top. Next time, I'll just mix it all together. Also, maybe a little less onion might be better.
This is a great recipe that I used for Thanksgiving dinner. All my family loved it.
This is the best... I have made all the others! Personnally, I put more jalapeno pepper in mine and I do like the heat. I have found a course shredded, extra sharp cheddar cheese works better than the fine grated cheese. I find the extra sharp cheese retains more cheese flavor with less fat. Very Good!!!!
I wanted a more tradional cornbread so didn't add the jalepenos, onion or cheese. I added 1/2 cup sugar. I suppose with all those changes I don't have a right to review it, but here goes. :) We didn't like the "pop" of corn as we ate it. I tried creamstyle & liked it better. My nonvegetable eater kid didn't know it was there with creamstyle.
Adding a little bit of sugar would sweaten things up some.
Good recipe. I couldn't find 8 oz can creamed corn so I just used the 14 oz and it turned out great. I also added about 2 tbsp sugar as cornbread should have a little bit of sweetness.
This bread was good, but like others, I prefer my cornbread a tad sweet so I did add a bit of sugar. This went over well in our house Lynn.
I didn't have most of the ingredients, so I used this recipe as my base. I had a box of cornbread mix, made it as directed, added cream-style corn, shredded cheddar cheese, and pepper jack cheese. I should have reduced the milk, but it was awesome anyway! Thanks!
I added 1/3 c. sugar and used light cheddar cheese, making this a hearty, yet lower fat recipe.
My family LOVED this recipe with a spicy bowl of venison chili. I did make a few alterations: I omitted the onion, and instead of fresh jalapenos, I used canned green chiles. YUM!
A very good cornbread but it was lacking something. I think sugar. I used a little more cheese than recommended and I left the seeds in the jalapenos. I cooked it a good ten minutes longer than the recipe calls for and it still came out surprisingly moist, but not under-cooked so I guess that's just the way it's supposed to be.
I was really impressed with this bread. Don't worry about the spiciness of the jalapenos, the cheddar cheese cools it down nicely. This reheats really well, all of my friends loved it.
Excellent twist on an old favorite. Very savory! I prefer to make mine with green onions for more color.
Excellent recipe. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is that I did tweak it a little. I added more cheese, 1/4 cup more flour and used a dried jalepeno rather than fresh. I also threw in a sprinkling of cayenne pepper (1/8 tsp) as my father likes his cornbread spicy!! The texture and flavor were VERY VERY good. Will definitely add this to my "must make again" pile.
A little moist. needed to add more corn meal.
This is an awesome Jalapeno' cornbread recipe! I've been using the same one for years. I found my on the back of Tenda Bake self-rising cornmeal. You can always make it spicier by adding more peppers. I receive request all the time for this recipe at parties and family funcitons.
I had high hopes for this recipe but wasn't too happy with it. It could use something to sweeten it up perhaps. I still haven't found the perfect cornbread recipe and I'll keep looking!
This was a nice savory corn bread, but I actually prefer the 'Savory Corn Bread' from this site more...... Less stuff to put in for that other recipe than for this one, though there is an extra step in mixing in the corn meal for the Savory Corn bread. So either way, the time is similar. All I can say is our particular family prefers the Savory Corn Bread to this one. Thanks for the chance to try something like this, though. It was fun.
I did fiddle with the recipe a bit. As I had no buttermilk, I soured a cup of milk with a little lemon juice. Also, I used canned green chiles instead of fresh jalapenos. I preheated my cast iron frying pan, put a bit of oil in the bottom, then poured the batter in, so I got a lovely, crunchy bottom crust. This was absolutely delicious.
made this for the first time last night, made exactly by the recipe EXCEPT I had no buttermilk so I used 3/4 cup 2% milk and I was out of jalapeno so I jut omitted it, will use it next time. My husband and son said this was the best cornbread ever!
This was a good and easy recipe. Next time I will not seed the peppers, as I would like it a little spicier. My husband and I both really liked this!
Awesome! My favorite Mexican cornbread ever. I always make this with a big pot of beans. We all love it. Cooks slower in my oven (more like an hour), but other than that didn't change a thing!
I thought this was delicious but my family really does like at least minimal amount of sugar in their cornbread, so I guess I'll stick to those. I poured the batter into the pan then added chopped jalapeno over the top of half for those that don't do spicy in my family. Yummy cornbread IMO! UPDATE 5/29/17 Made this again, but left out the onions and my husband ate 4 pieces! Loved it even without the sugar :)
I thought this was gorgeous! It's very crumbly when it's warm and the next day it is really lovely too. The cheese and onion really add something extra. Recommend 100%!!!
This is soooo good! I have made it several times, and it always is a huge hit. We never have buttermilk, so I put a tablespoon of vinegar in a cup of regular milk, and it turns out great. What a super, awesome recipe! I actually made it with regular corn, since I was out of creamed corn, and it still was great.
Not terrible, but would've tasted better with some sugar.
I did not adjust this recipe at all and it turned out great. I put it in my recipe box and will make it again for Thanksgiving; However, I wouldn't give this cook credit for coming up with this recipe. I found one 15 years ago on some cornmeal bag and thought it was delicious and wanted to make it again. This recipe has identical ingredients. But I'm glad it's here because I really needed the measurements. Thanks for reiterating a classic!
My family really loved this - moist and delicious. Great with chili!
Made exactly as directed. I will make this one more time with the addition of at least 1/4 cup of white sugar. It does lack taste. To prove that to my husband and myself, I made a simple syrup and poked tiny holes with a scewer all over the cornbread & while it was still warm, poured 1/4 cup of the hot simple syrup over the cornbread. Let it set for a few minutes. Then cut another piece for my husband and he loved it. I tasted it and declared that this was indeed what was missing. (must be the southern yankee in me :-) Thanks very much for sharing.
Wow, great recipe. I made some changes that made it perfect for our southern taste - minced 1/2 onion, 3 peppers, pinch of cumin, 1T sugar, whole kernel corn, mixed all of cheese in batter. Cooked on 325 for 50-60 min. Cooking slower, longer seems to distribute the wonderful flavor as does mincing vegs. Thanks for the best mexican cornbread recipe.
I love this recipe, it is great with chili. I sometimes add browned, drained ground beef into mine, and the family loves it..
It came out really moist and delicious and the aroma wonderful very easy and my husband enjoyed Thanks so much for the recipe
I thought this recipe was pretty good. I wish I had taken the advise to add some sugar, though. Next time I will definitely use sugar I like it a little sweet.
This was really good! I used a whole can of Mexicorn and left a little cheese for the top to good effect. Two jalepenos is just right if you carefully clean out the seeds and membranes and chop them up fine. I used half of a red onion and it didn't overpower the cornbread taste. I will make this again!
Truly a Tex-Mex Cornbread, for the milk, I used 3/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup milk, also added red chili peppers, put half the batter in pan ,(I warmed on the stovetop with a stick of butter), then the cheese, then rest of batter. Into the hot oven. Was out of corn, or I would have added that too. As for chilis, "the more you eat, the more you want to eat".
Absolutely THE best recipe for Mexican Corn Bread I have EVER tried. I had to substitute whole white corn, powdered buttermilk, and nacho style jalapeno slices.....AND IT WAS AWESOME!!! I worried a little that without the creamed corn it might not be creamy enough, so I added some Brummel and Brown. Even my picky 12 yeard old loved it.
Made this tonight using Aunt Jemima Corn Meal Mix, so I didn't have to add the flour, baking powder, soda and salt. It was really great! I was hesitant to add the cream-style corn as I usually think it's too sweet, but this was perfect. Very moist on the inside and crusty edges. I served it with homemade vegetable soup. I have added it to my favorites and will make it again and again. Thanks so much for the recipe!
My family seemed to love this dish, but I'm much more fond of a sweet cornbread. This is not sweet at all. I used 3/4c. low-fat milk instead of 1c buttermilk. Turned out well.
I am not sure what is going on with this recipe. Firts time I made it , it was great the last 3 times it was mush. Following the recipe to a T. Even after cooking it for and hr and a half it was still mush. I even called the service man out to look at my oven! Just cant figure it out. I will be moving on to another recipe as the ingredients are getting too costly to throw down the garbage disposal. Sorry
I tried this before serving at a Fiesta planned this summer - the recipe is great!! My family enjoyed it just the way it is.
Thank you! this is the best cornbread I've ever made and I've made a few over the years. It was moist inside and crispy outside. This one will be made again very soon at our house.
A word of warning - if you think you have jalapenos in the house, and it turns out you don't, DON't dump in an entire 4-oz can of chopped green chiles as a substitute like I did! The extra moisture meant it had to cook forever... and when it was finally done, it was still much more like spoonbread than cornbread. The flavor was good, so next time I make it, I'll be sure to use actual jalapenos, and I think I'll also use a can of drained corn instead of cream-style, as some other reviewers have done. I like my cornbread a little drier, so hopefully this tweak will do the trick!
Gave this 5 stars because it is delicious! The only changes I made were that I used about 2 1/2 Tbsp chopped jalepenos from a jar, (not fresh),and increased the corn meal to 1 1/2c. (only because I had just a little tiny bit of cornmeal left, and I wanted to use it up.) Therefore, I increased the creamed corn to 1 1/2c (to make up the extra moisture from the additional corn meal) and, as others had suggested, I mixed all the cheddar into the batter at once. I baked this in a greased 9X9 pan for 30 mins. Served it with honey butter and a bowl of chili. Mama happy!
we LOVE this corn bread started making IT for my family,about 6 mos. ago and they keep asking for me to make more ..GREAT RECIPE
this is a sensational recipe! Everyone has me whipping them up a batch now!
The texture of this was fine, but it didn't taste very good -- not sweet enough. I might try it again with sugar.
Good recipe Lynn, thanks. I used the recipe as stated. I chose a large walla walla sweet onion and I did use the two jalapenos sliced but not seeded. I love the spark of the peppers. I didn't have buttermilk on hand so I used sweet milk with vinegar (an old way of doing). White corn meal and cream corn. I didn't care that it didn't hold together like traditional bread. I took it to a potluck and put it out like a side dish. I warned those who don't care for spicy foods but only one person chose not to try it. Everyone loved it just the way it was. Sugar? Most old cornbread recipes do not call for sugar. Never thought of it as an ingredient. Most asked for the recipe. This is going in my cookbook I will make again.
made this recipe in my casted iron skillet and it was great with the chili I made.
I think the cornbread had a very good taste. It is a very moist cornbread but I would definitely make it again.
This recipe is a keeper... Easy and delicious. Adding a pound of drained and browned ground beef to the top before putting on the shredded cheese makes it a meal in a skillet.. We like it spicy, so I add Cajun Seasoning, cayenne pepper, and extra diced jalapenos to the ground beef to kick up the taste.
This is a wonderful recipe and very close to my great grandmothers. Use bacon grease for more flavor!! Thanks!
Awesome corn bread! I doubled the recipe to take this to a themed dinner and it was a huge hit! I omitted the all-purpose flour and just doubled the corn meal so this would be gluten free for a family member with that allergy.
I did not like this at all, it was very mushy and not like cornbread at all, it was more like a spoonbread, which I don't care for.
all i can say is yum
This is my second try at a cornbread recipe from Allrecipes. This particular one is by far my favourite. It turned out slightly soggy, probably due to difficulties in getting precise measurements on my metric scales, and the fact that I added more creamed corn! Nevertheless it was delicious. I did not have fresh jalapenos so used some in brine. I also added some cayenne pepper which gave the cornbread a lovely kick. I will be making this again and will probably double the recipe next time!
We had to eat this bread with a spoon...don't know what I did wrong...this is not the first time I have made cornbread
Use full amount of chilli. Good next day warmed in oven
this is a real good cornbread. We left out the hot stuff cuz we don't like to hurt while we eat. The only thing in our opinion is it would be better if it was sweet. However less sweet can be more depending on what you are serving it with. I served this with salmon Fillets with Creamy Dill, Our family cole slaw and french fries. Don't forget to refrigerate leftovers. we forgot and had to pitch 1/2 the cornbread this morning. :( If you have vegetables or meat in cornbread you have to refrigerate.
The first time I made this I forgot the onions. Making it tonight and didn't forget onions. Smells great and looking forward to eating it.
This came out awesome!!! I'd never even heard of jalapeno cornbread before a coworkertold me about it and this was just way.beyond my expectations!
Now this is the authentic recipe for Mexican cornbread. Excellent!
I loved the favor of this recipe, however it was mussy.
My first attempt at mexican style cornbread and it turned out awesome! I used white cornmeal, wasn't sure what kind to get and left out the onion. The baking time was right on for me too. The bread was perfectly moist and I forgot to add the cheese at the end on the top, but I was really pleased anyway. My family loved the bread! I can't imagine making any mexican dish from now on without it. Thanks for such a simple and wonderful recipe!
This cornbread was very moist, which I loved! The jalapenos and onions provided a nice blend of spice and texture. Great recipe!
I made this and took it to our huge 4th of July Shrimp and Sausage boil. It wasn't too spicy, but still had a kick, and it was almost melt in your mouth. My granddad even said it was the best cornbread he's ever eaten! I doubled the recipe, so it obviously took longer in the oven. Next time I might try and put bell peppers in too, so it will have more colors.
love love! so easy, hard to mess up.
This is good cornbread. It is dense and flavorful with plenty of moistness. I got numerous compliments on it and there were no left overs. It is not sweet so if you like a sweet cornbread just add some sugar as others have recommended. I used a 4 oz. can of roasted jalapenos that I diced up instead of 2 fresh ones since I didn't have any fresh jalapenos in stock. It was not hot. It was flavorful and moist but really no heat. I would have liked a little more heat for my tastes. I don't know if the fresh jalapenos make it very hot but if you want a tasty mild version I can vouch for the Ortega roasted jalapenos in a 4 oz. can.
This was pretty good but thought it needs a little tweaking. I will make this again doubling the flour, add 1/2 lb. ground beef, cooked and seasoned with garlic salt, and add green chili peppers, also will cut the cheese into small cubes instead of shredding it using 1/2 sharp cheddar and 1/2 pepper jack.
Great recipe! For more color, add some diced red bell pepper.
Not much flavor. There are much better recipes out there. Was way too mushy even after 40 minutes of baking. Will not make again.
Made it exactly as directed and it took waaaaaay over 35 minutes to finish. I would make it again but add an extra 10 minutes at least and I would probably not remove the seed/veins from the jalapenos because it could have used a bit more kick.
I made it just as the recipe called for, but I would leave out the onion altogether and use a 13x9 pan to allow it to firm up better
I made this just as recipe lists and it was fantastic! I think the reviews that listed it didn't set up or it was too moist or too much for the pan may not have followed it exactly. I looked high and low for an 8 ounce can of creamed corn and was only able to find 15 ounce cans, and if I had added it all it would not have come out right. I felt like this was a nice compromise between my husband who likes cornbread and myself who likes corn casseroles--not to plain, not to casseroly. All in all, its an excellent recipe.
4.5 Stars: I left out the onion and used onion powder. My husband thought it needed more jalapeno heat, so I plan to use jarred and not dice them as fine the next time. It was super moist.
Use this all the time. Everyone loves it...we use canned green chiles
Girlfriend..........this recipe ROCKS! My only change was to add more jalapenos (I used seeded fresh but pickled would work fine)!! I had used a recipe in the past that was essentially a "Jiffy-Mix" recipe with additions. My DH doesn't like a "sweet" type of cornbread so I was looking for something else. EUREKA...........this is it!!
Great recipe. I only had frozen pepper and corn on hand and it worked great. If you use frozen corn be sure to strain any liquid.
Great recipe, the best I've tried.
This was excellent! The only thing I changed was to saute the onions and jalapenos, and I added about 1/3 cup of sugar. Oh, and it took about 45 min to bake in an 8x8 pan. It was perfect! I couldn't stay away from it! Thanks for the recipe!
I'd say 1 cup of onion is sufficient for this recipe. I speak from personal experience. That said, I have another cornbread recipe that I rather than this one. Thanks though!
Great recipe, easy to adjust too. I have made it several times, with 2% milk, 2 cups of cheddar cheese in the mix, and half a can of mexicorn, without jalapenos or chilies. Came out fantastic, with great pepper taste without the heat (kid friendly!). I have also made it adding chopped ham. It's one of my family favorite sides to have whenever we barbecue.
Made absolutely no changes. This is absolutely delicious. Moist. I was worried about the jalapeño peppers making it too spicy. I was wrong. Just enough flavor. Made this as a side with beef and spinach enchiladas.
