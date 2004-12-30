Mexican Style Cornbread

Fabulous, fabulous, fabulous cornbread to go with a Mexican meal or anytime you want a little kick to your cornbread. We have always loved the cornbread served hot in a cast iron skillet at a restaurant that we enjoy when we visit Scottsdale, AZ and this comes as close to it as any recipe I have ever tried. I did not want the onion flavor to predominate so I used a medium onion and realized at the last moment that the cornbread at the restaurant has a touch of sweetness so I added about 1/3 cup of sugar. I decided to add all the cheese to the batter because I just wasn’t sure about the cheese crust and wanting it to brown and crisp nicely I upped the temperature to 375 degrees. It took about 45 minutes to be perfectly browned, moist and scrumptious. I believe that baking the cornbread in a cast iron skillet makes a huge difference and if you do not have one it would be worth purchasing one for this recipe alone. Paired with Easy Chicken Fajita Soup and Avocado-Corn Salad with Creamy Salsa Dressing, both from this site, it made for a very satisfying meal, with six of us having no problem whatsoever finishing off the entire pan.