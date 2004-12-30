Mexican Style Cornbread

4.4
244 Ratings
  • 5 157
  • 4 50
  • 3 23
  • 2 9
  • 1 5

A new spicy twist on cornbread. Very rich and flavorful with a crisp topping of cheese.

Recipe by Lynn Gibson

Gallery
31 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8 inch square baking dish or a cast iron skillet.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, beat eggs. Mix in corn oil and buttermilk. Stir in 1 cup shredded cheese, creamed corn, onion, and jalapenos.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, soda, and salt. Stir the egg mixture into the dry ingredients. Mix well. Pour batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup cheese on top.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until center is set and top is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 46.6mg; sodium 387.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022