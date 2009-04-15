Oat-N-Honey Bread

71 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 22
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

You can make a tasty loaf of oat-and-honey bread quite easily with your bread machine and this recipe.

By Kathy Nowell

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1-pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients into the bread machine in order suggested by the manufacturer.

    Advertisement

  • Use the Light Crust or Whole Wheat settings. Start the machine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 19.6mg; sodium 383.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022