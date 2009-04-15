Oat-N-Honey Bread
You can make a tasty loaf of oat-and-honey bread quite easily with your bread machine and this recipe.
I don't have a bread machine but I do have a Kitchen Aid. I warmed the water and buttermilk together until the right temp, then set it to proof the yeast in the mixer bowl for ten minutes. When the yeast was ready, I added the remaining wet ingredients, then all the dry which I'd run a wisk through before slowly adding it into the mixer bowl. I did have to add a couple healthy spoonfuls of flour to the bread dough to get it to come together and jump on the bread hook. I let the hook knead the bread for five minutes, then set it to rise in my largest bowl,which I greased and covered with saran wrap, for an hour. After it doubled, I formed it into a loaf and set it in the loaf pan and covered it again and let it double again. This took about a half hour to bake @350. And the smell was so wonderful, not to mention the taste. I like the texture that the oatmeal lends to the bread and the flavor of the buttermilk with the honey and wheat. This bread is out of this world. I served it with Slow Cooker Creamy Potato Soup. This recipe's a keeper. NOTE: You don't need a bread machine for most bread recipes. If you have a stand mixer, you can do just about anything you could with a bread machine.Read More
I like a chewy moist bread but this was too heavy and wet for me. Almost seems like it wasn't quite finished baking. I liked that the oatmeal completely disappears in the dough, but can't taste the honey at all. If i make again, i'll up the honey and use the dark setting to let it bake a while longer.Read More
I made this weekend without using the bread machine. I used my kitchen aid instead. The loaf turned out beautiful. I let it rise in a bowl and shaped it after it had risen for at least an hour. The next time I make this I will sprinkle oatmeal on the top to give it a little extra eye appeal. The crust was very soft and the loaf was tasty, especially toasted.
This a great tasting bread. I took some to work and shared with a co worker and they loved it! I use buttermilk powder instead of real buttermilk (which I never have on hand), 3 tbsp honey and 3 tbsp olive oil. I set the bread machine for the dough cycle, removed from the pan, kneaded lightly and shaped into a loaf. I let it rise for 30-60 mins before baking for 30 mins at 350 degrees. very delicious! thanks!
I made this exactly as written and was not disappointed. Loved the addition of the egg, oats and fresh buttermilk. While neither the buttermilk nor the oats were detectable, this is nevertheless a lovely, light wheat bread. Hubs proclaimed it soft and tender for his peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and I found it equally as good for my buttered toast this morning. And the ends will make great bread crumbs!
Wonderful! I've been making bread for years and found this to be the best!! Healthy, yet it doesn't taste like lead. I added an extra tablespoon of honey and used regular milk (didn't have buttermilk on hand) and it was fabulous!! I also added 2 tsps of yeast. Thanks!! I love the other wheat bread recipe from the same cook. Thanks Kathy!
For buttermilk, I have purchased buttermilk powder from the bulk food store. YOu just add water! I cannot tell you how often it has come in handy in baking!
My new favourite loaf. Using real buttermilk is essential. The first time I made this I soured regular milk with lemon juice and the bread did not rise as much, but it was still tasty. The honey makes the bread very fragrant.
worked nicely, i used soymilk instead of buttermilk too
This bread is delicious!! It is really soft and has a not too thick, not too hard crust. Just a little sweet with a smidgeon of tang from the buttermilk! I only had regular oats (not the quick cooking) and decided to try them and it turned out fine. I will make this again!
I made this bread by hand warming the buttermilk with the water, then adding the yeast, 1/4 cup of honey and 3T olive oil. I kneaded the dough and placed in an bowl oiled with olive oil and covered it with a damp towel. I let it rise for just an hour, punched it down, covered it and let it double again in the loaf pan. The dough rose real high and I was pleased with the way it was turning out. I sprinkled some oats over the top of the bread right before baking it for added texture and appeal. I baked the bread @350 degrees for 35 minutes. The bread smelled sooo wonderful as it baked up. I am very happy with the way the bread turned out! The crust has a little crunch with the oats baked right on top adding a nice texture. It is very moist and soft. The loaf is very tasty and I can taste the hint of honey in each bite-very nice! I love the oats, honey and whole wheat flour in this recipe. The buttermilk is a must because it definitely adds moisture to the bread.
The best tasting, overall good for you bread I've made in a long time!
The moistest wheat bread I've ever made. Nice texture and holds together well for sandwiches.
This recipe is delicious! I followed the ingredients list exactly with just one extra glop of honey because I love it. I set my machine to the dough setting and when finished kneaded the dough, shaped it roughly into a rectangle, and sprinkled some oats on top for decoration. I let it rise for just over an hour and then baked in my oven at 350 for about 45 minutes. This bread is PERFECT! Light, airy (but not hole-y), and just a bare hint of sweetness. The crust is perfect. I have already eaten several slices with butter and can't wait to try it as a sandwich tomorrow. One thing I didn't expect---this loaf turned out HUGE--almost a little hard to manage. Maybe next time I will put it in a rectangle pan instead of free-standing. There will definitely be a next time!
Don't be concerned about the oats. We used regular cooking oats and they completely disappeared into the bread. Maybe they turn into flour during the mixing process? This bread was fluffy and delicious and my picky husband loved it. A definite keeper.
THE BEST BREAD I EVER TASTED
Good recipe. I follow the directions exactly and it always turns out great. It's hubby's favorite bread recipe!
This is a delicious homemade bread recipe! I followed it exactly as written, and the flavor and texture are perfect.
Wonderful bread! My whole family loved it. Only thing I did differently was I used butter instead of oil (I forgot I was out). This recipe is now on our top ten list!
I have made this bread more than 10 times now and it comes out great every time. I love it. Everyone always asks me for the recipe, which is always a good sign! I always add a little more flour than the recipe calls for and I use reg. milk soured with a tsp. of lemon juice. Great healthy bread for all your bread needs!
So good I've laminated it & have it on my bread machine
This is a good-tasting healthful many grain bread. Good for a change.
I gave this recipe only 4 because I had to read the reviews on how to make it without a bread machine. I really HATE when all these bread recipes are posted for machine only! The bread is good. I did use sorgum instead of honey and more of it. Also, more yeast as another reviewer suggested. I will be using this one again. I also used more variety of flours. I used high gluten bread flour instead of all purpouse. Good results.
I have never been happy with a home made bread like this , I don`t have a bread machine , so I thought it`s not going to work out , but it was a huge surprise . I did`t have butter milk so I used 1 cup of milk + 1 TBS vinegar leaved them for 30 min, and I used more all porpuse flour (1/4 cup or more). the second time I`m going to use 1/4 cup of honey.
Makes very nice dinner buns.
Awesome! I made this today n i didnt realize i didnt have enough whole wheat flour.. in fact I barely had enough all purpose flour so I made up the difference with oats.. just superb!
I used this to make french toast, and it turned out pretty good. I might even add more oatmeal next time. I used lemon juice soured milk as a substitute for buttermilk, and it turned out fine (1T lemon juice per 1 c. milk; mix and let sit a few minutes) --but maybe buttermilk will taste better.
I changed the servings to 15. Used the dough cycle. Shaped 2 small loaves, and let rise 1 hour. Baked 350 for 35 min. Good rise, texture, flavor, density.
Makes a really nice loaf with a good texture and light wheat taste. Turns out to be about a 2 pound loaf with ingredients as shown. I adjusted the amounts down to about 1-1/2 pound loaf size, left the yeast amount the same and it turned out great too.
Excellent! I use this recipe all the time and I use the 2 1/2 lb loaf setting.
This bread has a really good flavor. Was a little dissapointed with the texture. But maybe a little tweaking will help. I am eating this warm. Perhaps when it is cooled completely, the texture will improve. Used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups white, everything I kept the same.
This is a reliable bread machine recipe, which I've had a hard time finding. I guess I'm used to heartier breads because I thought this one was a little "light" by comparison to other recipes. It was good though! I'll definitely keep the recipe.
Not amazing, but still very good. A solid 3 1/2 stars. will keep looking for another whole wheat oatmeal loaf.
I loved this bread. I used a 1/4 cup of honey per the other reviews. It came out tasty and moist. It was a little too crumbly for sandwiches (bringing them to work) but I loved eating it with apple butter.
VERY good bread. Substituted soy milk for buttermilk and bread flour for all-purpose. Very soft and tasty. :o)
Yummy bread everyone loved it!
This was so delicious. I added a bit more honey along with 2 Tbs. molasses to sweeten it up a bit. I also divided the dough into 15 rolls and baked them in the oven at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. This has replaced my standard bread recipe.
This bread turned out great. I don't have a bread machine so these are the ajustments I made. 2 1/4 tsp of dry active yeast (or one package) Mix the dry ingrediants frist then add buttermilk and yeast that has been desolven in water. Kneed untile dough clings to the dough hook and then for 2 min longer. Let rise 1 hour. after one hour roll out and fold into a loaf shape that fits into a loaf pan. let rise 1 hour. cook at 400 for 30 min. The only reason I gave it a 4 and not a 5 is that O really couldn't taste the oats or the honey.
This is definitely a 5-star recipe. I was reviewing reviewer comments on an overnight French Toast recipe - when I noticed a reviewer used this recipe for the bread she used in that recipe. I was intrigued enough to read THOSE reviews and to end up making this bread myself. It's a bread machine recipe but as long as you have a stand mixer with bread dough hook, you can make bread. I don't bother proofing the yeast - just put all the dry ingredients in the bowl, add the wet ingredients (I had added the oats to the milk and let it sit for a few minutes) and let the hook do the work. I always take the dough out and finish kneading by hand because it allows me to get the feel of the dough. I did the lemon juice/milk to get buttermilk. I doubled the recipe - the resulting loaves are so large that next time I'll just add about 1 c. more of each of the flours and the milk & increase the yeast to 1 tbsp, to get 3 more manageable loaves. Great crust, great crumb, great taste. I'll be using this recipe a lot. P.S...I have to say that the loaf in the picture looks like it was taken out of the oven too soon and cut while hot. It looks doughy in the middle - it's not representative of my loaves
Good flavor, but was very dense. Actually, it was more like whole wheat bread with a little bit of oats. I think I had something lighter in mind. Also, my bread machine instructions say to heat the liquid before putting it in the pan. I tried to heat the buttermilk, but it curdled into a mess that strongly resembled cottage cheese! YUK! Any suggestions?
Although I substituted/changed some things, (almond milk instead of buttermilk; 1/4 cup honey, whole wheat bread flour with all-purpose flour, old fashioned oats, 2 Tbsp butter), this bread was excellent. It rose so high that it touched the top of the bread machine. It is light and fluffy, yet slices well for a sandwich. The kids love it. It tastes as good as it smells. Can't wait to make some more.
We enjoyed this tender, flavorful bread with our bacon & tomato sandwiches tonight. I made it manually, baked at 350 for about 30-35 minutes. This will be a repeat recipe at my house!
This was my first use of the bread machine. Was very skeptical at first. I had it on the regular white bread cycle for 1.5 lg loaf. Two hours later, the smell was great! I didn't have oats on hand, and frankly don't miss them. It's been an hour since it was done, and it has been eaten with butter, and as a GREAT sandwich. My husband was surprised it was wheat, and even LIKED it. Whoa..gotta make this again. Probably tonight! THANKS for a great recipe!
delicious!
This is a good, dense bread. The crust always comes out so thick in the bread maker that I think I'll try just making dough next time and bake it in the oven as some others have done. Don't know if that will make a difference or not! But we did like this very much. I added an extra Tbsp of honey and will probably put even one more in next time.
I was sad to se this was a bread machine recipe but I followed another persons directions for making it by hand, I also used olive oil and 3 tabelspoons of honey, looks and smells amazing!!
Very good bread.
For those not having buttermilk on hand, simply place 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice in the bottom of a one cup measuring cup. Fill the cup with milk, and let it sit for 10 minutes. It's a wonderful substitute.
Mmm, nom nom! Such a good recipe, great for breakfast. I made this exactly as written with the exception of regular milk for butter milk because I didn't have any and it turned out great. I think next time I will add more honey, maybe double. FYI: throw in your milk and water together and then your egg if your bread maker doesn't specify.
This was just OK the flavor was not amazing and it came out very dense, I had to put it in the oven and cook it longer.
This did not rise and turned out gummy and undercooked.
very easy and tasty
It turned out great and my husband loved it.
My family and I just LOVED this recipe. I will be making this alot! I did follow another reviews advise by adding another tablespoon of honey and adding 1/2 teaspoon more of yeast. The bread turn out so light and wounderful.
The dough was too wet, more like a batter bread, and didn't rise properly on the 1.5 loaf and wheat cycle. Will try again with more flour, yeast for proper dough.
