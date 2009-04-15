Oat-N-Honey Bread

I don't have a bread machine but I do have a Kitchen Aid. I warmed the water and buttermilk together until the right temp, then set it to proof the yeast in the mixer bowl for ten minutes. When the yeast was ready, I added the remaining wet ingredients, then all the dry which I'd run a wisk through before slowly adding it into the mixer bowl. I did have to add a couple healthy spoonfuls of flour to the bread dough to get it to come together and jump on the bread hook. I let the hook knead the bread for five minutes, then set it to rise in my largest bowl,which I greased and covered with saran wrap, for an hour. After it doubled, I formed it into a loaf and set it in the loaf pan and covered it again and let it double again. This took about a half hour to bake @350. And the smell was so wonderful, not to mention the taste. I like the texture that the oatmeal lends to the bread and the flavor of the buttermilk with the honey and wheat. This bread is out of this world. I served it with Slow Cooker Creamy Potato Soup. This recipe's a keeper. NOTE: You don't need a bread machine for most bread recipes. If you have a stand mixer, you can do just about anything you could with a bread machine.

Read More