Carrot and Ginger Soup
A recipe a friend gave me, that I've used a couple of times with great success!! Butternut squash, carrots, and ginger each bring a unique quality to this delicious pureed vegetable soup. Absolutely lovely.
A recipe a friend gave me, that I've used a couple of times with great success!! Butternut squash, carrots, and ginger each bring a unique quality to this delicious pureed vegetable soup. Absolutely lovely.
When making this recipe I noticed the 4 cups of water on the list and thought "darnit, I don't have any chicken broth!" I had also read that other viewers had the same inclination to use chicken broth rather than water. So I went ahead and used the water because I didn't want to make a special trip to the store just for that ingredient. I am SO glad I didn't because it didn't need it! The soup was wonderful and flavorful. Some reviews said it was bland but I beg to differ! Also some said the ginger flavor was too over powering. I, again, disagree! I followed the recipe exactly and I am so glad I did! No changes necessary on this one! Thanks for the recipe. I will make it again for sure!Read More
Very disappointed - all I could taste was the ginger and I didn't even use the entire amount called for. If I did make this again, which I doubt, I would also use ground ginger since ginger does not puree very well. Bits of ginger throughout the soup.Read More
When making this recipe I noticed the 4 cups of water on the list and thought "darnit, I don't have any chicken broth!" I had also read that other viewers had the same inclination to use chicken broth rather than water. So I went ahead and used the water because I didn't want to make a special trip to the store just for that ingredient. I am SO glad I didn't because it didn't need it! The soup was wonderful and flavorful. Some reviews said it was bland but I beg to differ! Also some said the ginger flavor was too over powering. I, again, disagree! I followed the recipe exactly and I am so glad I did! No changes necessary on this one! Thanks for the recipe. I will make it again for sure!
It was lovely to find a soup with very clean, clear, and simple flavours -- it didn't need more spice, which would have detracted from the individual nuances of the vegetables and the ginger. For those who found it lacking in flavour, make sure that the ingredients used are of highest quality -- organic, fully ripened, rich in colour -- and the difference should be noticable. I must say I liked the thickness, which is easily adjusted for different occasions. A variation I tried and liked: simmer the squash intead of baking it, and add the cooking liquid to the soup instead of plain water; add 2 cups thoroughly cooked red split lentels; add a dash of nutmeg and a dash of gharam masala; and a touch of fresh lemon zest.
Loved this recipe! I did however as suggested in some of the reviews use chicken broth instead of water and I used low fat sour cream( 1 tablespoon) to make the soup creamy. I will make this again
I've made this four times now and each time has been a success. Very tasty and easy! To enrich the soup use clarified butter instead of evoo and use quality chicken stock instead of water. To mellow out the ginger, try leaving it in large slices and then removing about half before the final puree. I've taken to using white pepper instead of black, this adds to the flavor and appearance - no little black specs floating around. I've also increased the cinnamon but . . . add slowly and stir well to bring the flavor up. It should be a quiet after thought on the palate not the first introduction.
I love this soup. I added a teaspoon of orange zest, the juice of one orange and doubled the amount of ginger. My ten month old couldn't get enough of it either.
Great soup. I roast the carrots while I roast the squash, both in an inch or so of water, then use that water for the recipe, as it will hold more flavor and nutrients than water alone. I do use a combination of stock and water for more flavor.
This is definately a "ginger lovers" soup. I enjoyed it but am not certain I would confidently serve it to company unless I knew they liked ginger also. I ended up adding the other half of the squash and added one can of chicken broth to thin the soup out and give the soup more depth and flavor and without the additional liquid it was too thick. I too needed to add lots of salt and about a teaspoon of sugar (I guess my carrots and squash weren't too sweet). The cream definately added another dimension and the taste was wonderful with it.
I agree with bananafish below -- this was a delicious soup with delicate yet vibrant flavors! I added a small amount of chopped fresh sage to this soup and it was a nice, compatible addition. Also, I crushed the soup with a potato masher rather than blending it in a processor, and I think this chunky soft texture was perfect. Delicious!
This soup was a very tasty departure from the kinds of flavors I normally gravitate toward. I used pre-cut, cubed butternut squash, available in the refrigerated part of the produce section. I tossed that with olive oil, salt and pepper, and several cloves of minced garlic, then roasted it in the oven for 35 minutes. While the butternut squash baked, I sauteed the onion and a couple cloves of garlic in olive oil, then added the chopped carrots to saute for another 4-5 minutes. I then combined ALL of the ingredients in a slow cooker, and cooked on a low heat for 5-6 hours, then pureed in my blender. (I should also mention that I used vegetable broth instead of plain water.) The depth of flavor was so fantastic that I didn't add the cream for fear of ruining what was already pretty perfect on its own.
really great soup! i made it with out the squash and it was great. and very easy too.
Thanks for sharing this wonderfully delicious, nutritious and satisfying soup. I loved it so much, I made it twice in one week. Add a nice salad & crusty bread and you're on the road to healthy eating!!! Beats all those soups out there that call for canned broth!! If you have other recipes on this order, please share them!!!
Delicous and healthy. The ginger - A lot of reviewers say they found a 2" piece either too much or not enough ginger. The problem with the recipe is it says a 2" piece, but doesn't say how thick the piece should be. Instead, go by weight. I used a 10g. piece and found that gave a noticeable flavor. Anything less and the ginger might be too subtle. I might try a bit more next time but again, be careful not to use so much it overpowers the other flavors. Carrots took 35 min. on a slow simmer to become tender. Seasoning - If you use white pepper be very careful. It is a very different seasoning from black pepper. I used 1/8 tsp and found it too much! I dislike the taste as well which tasted much different than black pepper to me. Instead, use finely ground black pepper. You won't notice any flecks and it tastes much better with this soup. Season very gradually as it's a fine line between perfect and too much. I used more salt than I thought I would need to bring out the best flavor - 1/2 - 3/4 tsp but add slowly and taste before adding more. Another thing - When I pureed the soup it was quite thick so added about a cup of hot water to thin a bit. Total yield at the end was about 5 cups. The cream added at the end did nothing to improve the flavor but it looks nice if you pour it on carefully in a nice swirl. Otherwise it looks weird and out of place.
I made this soup for me & my boyfriend, and we loved it so much we ate it all in one sitting. Followed the recipe exactly, except I didn't use any heavy cream. But I did swirl a tiny bit of half and half over the top of the soup for aesthetic reasons. It was great.
I never had butternut squash soup in my life, neither had my husband. I bought a b-nut squash as part of my new "One New Veggie Every Week" diet, and decided to try this one first...RIGHT CHOICE! I didn't have fresh ginger so I used a nice big piece of crystallized ginger. We liked it with a bit more cinnamon, I mixed in about 1/8 tsp. right b4 serving .... OUTSTANDING! BRAVO!!
Yummy! I also added about a teaspoon of nutmeg, and a pinch of brown sugar. Like a bowl of warm sunshine on a cold winter day!
Fantastic flavor and luxurious, velvety texture. I did add a vegetable bouillon cube when I added the water. I didn't use the optional cream either so this was suitable for vegans. Everyone loved this soup and I'll make it again. Thanks so much.
Very disappointed - all I could taste was the ginger and I didn't even use the entire amount called for. If I did make this again, which I doubt, I would also use ground ginger since ginger does not puree very well. Bits of ginger throughout the soup.
Great overall! Not particulalry simple to make as the squash takes a while to cook. I thought the ginger was quite subtle and I could have added more, but I love ginger. I loved the thick rustic texture of it. Very lovely soup!
I loved the flavors in this soup! Plus, it was very easy to make. For a quicker, easier way to cook the squash, I recommend microwaving it for a few minutes at a time with just a little bit of water (just enough to cover the bottom) in a microwavable container.
fantastic flavor, extremely lightweight. we really enjoy soups, especially on cold nights like we've had all week and this soup tasted fantastic - our only complaint is that it was so lightweight that even served alongside a big salad and chicken strips, it left us unsatisfied and scrounging for food for the rest of the evening. if you work out frequently, are pregnant or nursing, or otherwise have a high metabolism plan to serve this with a large meal. next time we'll try substituting cream for some of the water and adding more oil.
I've made this 3 times now, and I'll keep on making it. This is an easy, extremely satisfying soup. I used Olive Oil instead. Other than that, I didn't modify ingredients, other than omitting the salt/pepper. I always sprinkle in a pinch or 2 of cinnamon, and that's all this soup needs. Thank you a million times over for sharing such a great recipe!
Good creamy soup even without adding any cream to it. I felt like it needed some curry powder. I loved it with curry!!!
I thought this soup was good. Unfortunately I took somebody else's advice and added some nutmeg, which gave the whole batch a funny taste. Next time I will make it as the recipe is stated.
I love carrot ginger soup and chose this recipe because of the great reviews it has listed. I wouldn't have thought to add cinnamon so that was a great touch. I used half water and half coconut milk as my liquid base which eliminates the need for the cream and gives a wonderfully rich flavour. For a little variation, add some chopped fresh cilantro from your herb garden and squeeze in some fresh lime - makes it a different kind of yummy. For winter I like to add a tblspn or two of smooth peanut butter to the original recipe - something I've always done with squash & pumpkin soups. Delicious.
hearty and delicious. my dad loved it. the butternut is so creamy and the ginger really knocked the cold i had out of my system. try it!
I've had carrot ginger soup at restaurants and often wanted to make my own. This recipe is excellent - exactly as I had hoped it would be. It's clean and simple, comfort food at its best. As for the long prep time, it's really worth it, and it's no more onerous than most soups are.
This is absolutely delicious and one of the few recipes on this site which needs no modifications in my opinion. I agree with previous reviewers that no chicken or veggie stock is needed as the result is quite flavorful on its own. I also agree that a dose of Garam Marsala could be an interesting addition, although I did not try this myself (yet). People who think that the ginger is too overpowering should definitely stir in some cream or half&half before serving, it will take a bite out of the bite ;). I loved it just the way it was and will definitely make this again!
I had a Carrot Ginger soup in a restaurant in Atlanta but since I've moved away I've been trying to find a recipe. This one is awesome! A great blend of flavors and the consistency was very nice. Very easy to make with an immersion blender.
What a great and easy soup! I left out the heavy cream and I replaced two cups of water with chicken broth (two cups water, two cups chicken broth). I also added a little more ginger then what the recipe called for.
It was a little thick, but absolutely delicious!!!
I will definitely make it again. Would give 5 stars, but I did use chicken stock as a sub for half of the liquid, added a cup of milk, plus 1 T of honey at the end before blending. Delicious!
I loved this recipe. If you want a dairy free options, try is with coconut milk. We are dairy free and wanted it creamy. I substituted one can of coconut milk for 2 cups of the water.
This soup was relatively bland on its own. I added roughly a teaspoon of curry powder and a teaspoon of chili powder and it became the perfect carrot soup! Will be making again.
I thought this was delicious! I did cut the ginger a bit. I put the full amount in while the soup cooked and then I pulled out about a third of it before pureeing. I still thought it had a strong ginger flavor. Luckily I LOVE ginger. My husband didn't love it but he's still learning to enjoy veggies. I plan to make this recipe again soon. :)
Very good soup. I added few teaspoons of butter at the end to smooth out the taste a little (didn't add the cream). My 8 month old baby and my husband both LOVE this soup.
Tops! I used half chicken broth & half water for richness. For a shortcut, I bought a bag of frozen organic butternut squash and omitted the first step. I also like more ginger, because we wanted something for after the Thanksgiving feast that would help our digestive tract! Served with half and half at the bottom of the bowl and topped with parmesan. Will make again!
I was so excited to try this recipe after having it at a local cafe, not to mention seeing the recipe's high rating. The soup had no flavor whatsoever and was very bland. I even added some curry powder hoping that would help. The consistency and color were great, but it tasted like blah onion water. Wasn't a hit with me.
I made a double batch of this using home made vegetable stock, and because my family can be picky, I only used 1 piece of ginger for the double batch. I also subbed coconut milk for the cream b/c my boyfriend is allergic to dairy. FANTASTIC. Even better with a little cracked red pepper or cayenne!
Just finished eating this very delicious soup. I suppouse that the basic recipe would have been just as good; however I always like to add my only twist to things. I added a bit more garlic since I am a huge fun of this lovely aromatic, also I chopped a bit of red chili peppers and sauteed with the galirc and onion. I used can pumpkin (only thing I had in hand) and a bunch of cilatro in the last 10 minutes of cooking. I thought really hard about not adding the cinnamon since is not very liked in my house, but I did and it really brought all the flavours together. Thank you so much for giving me an easy way to impress my guest without having to slave over a stove :)
This is a great recipe. 2 small changes that i made: As another reviewer mentioned, I took a few chunks of the ginger out of the soup before I blended it together and it still had plenty of ginger flavor. The second time I made this soup, I added 3 T. of butter to the soup before I blended it together and it took the soup from good to great.
This is a healthy and easy soup that tastes great. The only change I made was to use garlic powder instead of garlic cloves. Next time I would use less water, both to thicken the soup and to increase the flavor. I didn't have any heavy cream so I added a bit of cream cheese to my first bowl. Bad idea! This is not a cheese-friendly soup.
This is a wonderful soup! My family loved it. The only thing I did differently was I used 2 tsp of minced ginger instead of the fresh ginger.
My husband and I both liked this soup very much. In my version, I only used one clove of garlic. I also used three heaping tb spoons of cream cheese and 1/3 cup of half & half instead of heavy cream. We added some majoram, cayenne, cumin and a touch of tumeric. My husband added a bit more cinnamon and ground clove. Both of our versions turned out great. If you like your soup thick, 4 cups of liquid might be a little too much. Great recipe!
very good! To use what I had on hand- I changed it a bit. Everything the same but I used Butternut squash soup that I had purchased at Trader Joes. I also threw in some leftover chicken broth in place of some of the water(from last nights chicken dinner). I felt the prep work was minimal. I used my blender to puree. Just plan to cook the butternut squash the day before or earlier in the day. If you do that, then you will have the soup done from start to finish in less than 30 minutes. Thanks for your recipe.
I've been looking for a good carrot soup recipe and this is it. The squash and the ginger give so much flavor to this soup. Consistency is good but could be adjusted. I didn't have heavy cream so added a bit of milk and served it with sour cream and it was amazing.
Excellent flavor and thickness. I used coconut oil instead of olive oil, roasted pumpkin instead of butternut squash, and stock instead of water.
Spectacular! Excellent recipe, exactly the starting point I was looking for. Two minor deviations: I was really generous with the ginger and added about a cup of coconut milk.
I loved finding a carrot butternut ginger soup! Delicious! I pretty much followed the recipe but couldn't resist adding an apple. I also threw all ingredients in my crockpot for 4 hours--after microwaving the squash for a bit so I could scoop it out.
Ive made this soup twice now. I like it better with a whole squash and about 3/4 lb carrots. i substitued chick stock for water and kept the amount of ginger because i love ginger. the cream/milk is optional.
A great soup for a winter day. I used the whole squash, added two potatoes, one apple, and used chicken stock instead of water. I also added probably twice the amount of garlic and ginger than what the recipe called for. I omitted the cinnamon and heavy cream. The result is a mild but layered taste that is also quite healthy!
I didn't have the buttternut squash, but even without this was fantastic! Have made it multiple times, perfect cold winter soup to keep everyone healthy. Also freezes incredibly well.
Myself and my 3 year old enjoyed this, but my husband and 20 month old did not. It took a lot of prep work, so I would probably not make it often, but I will make it again.
I used a large sweet potato instead of the butternut squash and boiled it all instead of turning on the oven. I added more ginger because I love it and I used coconut milk for the cream as well. It's seems like a very flexible soup!
What a great recipe! I'm not a huge fan of cooked carrot so I just made it with more squash instead and it was perfect. The cinnamon and cream are amazing touches. I'll definitely be making this again!
Very good! Even better the next day. I did add the cream.
I substituted 2 cups of the water with veg broth and LOVED the soup! Only wish I had doubled the recipe for more leftovers!
This soup is amazing! The ginger and black pepper (to taste) do give it a nice spice. Scale back if this is not your cup of tea. I left out the cinnamon and swapped heavy cream for light sour cream. So yummy.
I love ginger, squash, and carrots, but this was WAY too gingery. We couldn't finish it, it was so strong, and it ended up being a waste of our food.
Followed another person's method of boiling the squash, added big pieces of the carrots as well to soften both at the same time. Sauteed the onion (half) plus about a cup of a riced veggie medley I needed to use up in clarified butter as another review mentioned. Added a few red pepper flakes to kick it up. Used garlic paste and ginger paste plus an immersion blender. Skipped the cream. Loved the result, very hearty.
Wow, this should definitely be called GINGER and carrot soup :) The ginger dominates, not necessarily in a bad way, but it's a little overpowering and I even removed some before pureeing the soup. I definitely prefer some of the other fall soups over this one.
I suggest this wonderful variation... Add some coconut milk! This is also good cold, and some toasted pumpernickel croutons is another great garnish.
Had no squash so I added one potato. Cut my ginger into 4 pieces and removed 3 of the pieces before I blended everything. This soup was just wonderful. Will make again and again.
added sage, cayenne (a pinch), mace, cinnamon, brown sugar and orange zest to three pounds of carrots, two inches of ginger , salt, pepper and generous amount of garlic to chicken broth. I did not add cream, but rather drizzled it. It's quite good. I had meant to put in a piece of squash, but that didn't pan out. So,it's pure carrot, ginger soup and other than it having a tiny grainy texture, is lovely. This made three quarts.
fantastic! longer prep and cook time for me. Used veg broth and some extra spices. Added heavy cream at end and it gave a smooth, silkiness to it! Will definitely make again!
I had to tweak this recipe a lot, as is it isn't very good, very bland
I liked it, but my husband who tends to like everything had to force it down. Worth trying to see if it is for you. Very healthy!!
I added some curry powder as well as cumin to the soup, it is a delicious creamy soup. The ginger spices it up and I will make again!!
I didn't have any squash because I also wanted some extra carbs for my young kids--so I boiled a yam, added cilatro to my boiling carrots (for extra flavour)and added some coconut milk when blending all together...yummy!
What I liked about this recipe was that it was so easy. What I had a problem with was the texture, it did not work for me. I also needed a bit more depth with the flavor. It seemed a tad flat. I would consider some of the of reviewers recommendations to make the flavor more interesting.
Good soup, but needed a lot more ginger and I would advise that you use milk or water rather than cream. Otherwise it ends up tasting too sweet. I thought the texture was a bit chunky, so next time I would cook the carrots for a bit longer before putting them in the blender.
I followed the recipe(but didn't use heavy cream) and didn't add any spices except for the dash of cinnamon. I was very pleased with the results and will make again.
Excellent. Easy to make. I used fresh cooked pumpkin instead of squash. The family all liked it
Ths soup was absoutely wonderful. I did however use a little less of the ginger only because ginger can have a very strong flavor. I Served it at a big gathering of about 80 women. The vote was about half and halfo f those who loved it and who didn't. But I loved it and will be making it again. Thanks for the recipe.
Delicious! Made a few changes, mostly out of necessity. Used the whole squash, had to use powdered ginger (probably about 1/8 tsp). I also used 3 cups broth as suggested by other reviewers, and the last cup of liquid I used 3/4 cup milk and 1/4 cup plain yogurt to give it a little tang. It was a great mix of flavors. Also, we added some crumbled bacon on top. The added salty-savory flavor really made it extra yummy!
I just finished making this soup and am so impressed with quality and the flavors. I used chicken broth instead of water which made it more savoury. I will definitely be making this again!
I am addicted to this soup! It is wonderful. I use 1/3 cup half & half instead of the heavy cream, per a suggestion in the reviews, and also use organic chicken stock instead of the water. Easy to make & delicious!
I found it had little flavour other than the ginger. I think I may have over-seasoned it, which didn't help, but only because it didn't have much flavour when I tried it. Others who had it loved it though. Worth a try.
Made this today, and it was fabulous. The cream is a MUST, really brings out the flavor of the cinnamon and ginger.
I used this recently because I needed some ideas of what to do with the pulp from my juicer after making a combination of kale, beet greens, and carrot juice with ginger. It was a perfect guideline. I first olive-oiled the pulp in a cast iron skillet to get the water out (high heat, turning for 10 minutes), then used veggie broth to supplement for taste. It was terrific, and I didn't have to compost the pulp.
Absolutely delicious! Should be served in restaurants.
Enjoyed this soup. I used a small dollop of low fat sour cream and a small bit of skim milk instead of the heavy cream. Very satisfying with a bread and cheese sandwich. Thank You!
My family just ate this up (literally, hehe)! I used half vegetable stock, half water, and substituted half of the onion for leek (since we're not too big on strong onion in my family), and part of the squash was acorn squash, since we didn't have enough butternut. I agree with another reviewer that you definitely have to like ginger to like the soup. I didn't even use all that the recipe called for and it was too strong for me, but my family likes ginger better than I do, so it was great to them.
oh this soup was just incredible! I was able to take the few ingredients i had in my apartment and whip up an impressive delicious soup. Five stars!
great soup...i didnt add any cream to it, to keep it vegan...but some salt i thought it needed
Very subtle flavor-next time I would use more garlic and/or onion. Seems like we had to add a lot of salt/pepper. But it was a nice flavor and very different. My old blender did a fine job of pureeing the ginger, by the way.
I really like this soup. I often boil my squash with thye carrots when i Dont have time to roast it. It tastes just as good! Also, I add curry powder to my soup instead of the cinnamon for a bit of zing!
I can't get enough of this stuff!
We liked it alright. My 4 year old daughter, who LOVES the butternut squash soup recipe from this site, didn't like this one at all. I dunno... I guess the ginger was a bit strong -- and I only used about half.
Delish! The only changes I made were to remove the ginger pieces before blending (as recommended by other users), and I used veg stock in place of water. I also prefer to use plain Greek yogurt in place of heavy cream for garnish.
This soup was good. Next time I will need to adjust the spices or something.
This was a great use of too many carrots, it was even good at room temperature on a warm day. My husband and I really liked it.
I love this soup! It's so easy, great eaten hot anytime, but also wonderful served as a cool summer soup. The only modifications I made were exchanging some of the water for chicken broth to boost the protein, and, from time to time, using frozen butternut squash for speed. Fantastic!
I doubled the recipe and thought it tasted quite carrot-y. I liked the ginger, though took a little bit out before pureeing like some others suggested. I added more than a dash of cinnamon. Perhaps a bit of cayenne pepper to give more taste on my next batch?
This soup is so awesome. I make it whenever my boyfriend or i are sick and the ginger clears our sinouses! I've made it with different kinds of squahes and it's always really good. It's so simple and delicious, everyone I make it for, loves it.
Way too much ginger taste and not much flavor.
Delicious! My changes: I used yellow squash because my store was out of butternut and I used a full one instead of half. I also used half an onion cause my onion was really large. Those were my only changes and it came out amazing! I can't wait to try it with butternut instead.
To speed prep time, can use frozen squash and a bag of baby carrots (don't need to dice). I used a jar of diced ginger from the grocery store Asian food refrigerated section in place of fresh ginger.
Used Chicken broth (low sodium), added 2 bay leaves & a few more carrots than the recipe called for . We ate it with warm crusty whole grain bread... Delish??
It's a decent version, but kind of bland. I subbed half the water for chicken broth too. I added a beef bullion cube and extra salt for flavor and it jazzed it up a bit. I would grate the ginger next time, as the immersion blender left pieces that were a little large.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections