Carrot and Ginger Soup

Delicous and healthy. The ginger - A lot of reviewers say they found a 2" piece either too much or not enough ginger. The problem with the recipe is it says a 2" piece, but doesn't say how thick the piece should be. Instead, go by weight. I used a 10g. piece and found that gave a noticeable flavor. Anything less and the ginger might be too subtle. I might try a bit more next time but again, be careful not to use so much it overpowers the other flavors. Carrots took 35 min. on a slow simmer to become tender. Seasoning - If you use white pepper be very careful. It is a very different seasoning from black pepper. I used 1/8 tsp and found it too much! I dislike the taste as well which tasted much different than black pepper to me. Instead, use finely ground black pepper. You won't notice any flecks and it tastes much better with this soup. Season very gradually as it's a fine line between perfect and too much. I used more salt than I thought I would need to bring out the best flavor - 1/2 - 3/4 tsp but add slowly and taste before adding more. Another thing - When I pureed the soup it was quite thick so added about a cup of hot water to thin a bit. Total yield at the end was about 5 cups. The cream added at the end did nothing to improve the flavor but it looks nice if you pour it on carefully in a nice swirl. Otherwise it looks weird and out of place.