Green Bean and Portobello Mushroom Casserole

Rating: 5 stars Despite switching out the cheddar for deep fried onions I give this recipe a perfect rating! The taste the presentation the ease and make-ahead ability deserve nothing less! I've been ill and it was the first dish I've made in months for the big Easter dinner (45 people) and it was more than a hit! I loved the mushroom sauce so much before adding the green beans I turned around and made it a second time as chunky soup! The family devoured it! I've since made it again with whole & powdered garlic regular mushroom soup and plain mushrooms... again a hit with everyone even added left over rice for a twist the next day! Thanx a million for sharing!

Rating: 5 stars I have been looking for a variation of the usual cream of mushroom/green bean casserole dish for the Passover holiday, and after reading the reviews on this recipe I tried it. It was an incredible hit. My family loved it and couldn't stop raving about it. You can make it the night before and just add the cheese the next day after warming. The only change I made to the recipe was to use turkey bacon in lieu of real bacon for kosher reasons. I will definitely make this one again.

Rating: 5 stars I made this for Thanksgiving except I added fried onions on top. I also mixed the cheese in with the rest of the ingredients and let it melt before putting it in the oven instead of topping the casserole with cheese. It was very good!!

Rating: 5 stars YUM - it goes really well with the traditional Thanksgiving meal. I made the recipe for Thanksgiving and it disappeared so fast that I had to make a second double batch so we could have more leftovers! Everyone liked the crunchy texture that the almonds gave. I substituted frozen cut green beans and used regular cream of mushroom soup adding a little extra chopped garlic. The second time I didn't have baby portabello mushrooms so I used button mushrooms; it wasn't as good with the button mushrooms. Next time I'll try french cut green beans (probably frozen) and definitely use baby portabellos/crimini mushrooms.

Rating: 5 stars This recipe really just gave my old fresh green beans a kick. I didn't add the cream of mush or the cheese because I like neither. I used fresh green beans and cooked them in a bit of water with the bacon garlic onion and pepper on the bottom of the pan until right before the green beans were edible. I then added the mushrooms. By the time the mushrooms were done the beans were too. It cut down on the fat and salt intake.

Rating: 5 stars The second time I made this I could not get baby portobello mushrooms so I used the big adult ones in their place. I took off the stem and cut the cap into half inch dice - thought it was even better. Due to time restrictions I made the dish and after putting in the casserole dish I out in the refrigerator over night. The next day I left it in the oven an extra five minutes before adding the cheese. Came out great - gave away copies of the recipe.

Rating: 5 stars I made this for Eatser and it was a hit with the family. I used 1 1/2 lbs of fresh green beans cooked and cut in half (fresh is so much better than canned green beans). Used a can of cream of muchroom soup (that's what I had on hand). Did not use all of the 1/4 cup of oil it called for. I toasted the almonds in a non stick pan until they were light brown in color (not burned) and used fried onions(in the can) for the top not the cheese. Very tasety would make again.

Rating: 4 stars The first thing you should know is that my husband absolutely loathes the traditional Green Bean Casserole. We NEVER EVER have it on any holiday. This was an experiment for us. I used only 6 ounces of baby bellas in this recipe and used the plain fat-free cream of mushroom soup and pressed in one or two cloves of fresh garlic. I also used frozen beans (a one-pound sack and I cooked them before adding them) instead of the canned. What we ended up with was a crunchy flavorful colorful interesting and delicious dish WHICH by the way my husband had SECONDS of! The leftovers were even tastier the next day.

Rating: 4 stars THIS IS REALLY GOOD. I ADDED I CAN CREAM OF MUSHROOM AND I CAN CREAM OF CHICKEN AND DOUBLED THE REST OF THE RECIEPE ALSO A LITTLE MORE GARLIC AND SOME FRESH LEMON. IT REALLY IS GOOD. WE ARE STILL SNACKIN ON IT YUM!!!