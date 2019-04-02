Green Bean and Portobello Mushroom Casserole

Rating: 4.53 stars
125 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 86
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

We got burned out on the traditional recipe. A serious update of the old green bean casserole resulted. It's spicier, not runny, and has an unusual mix of textures. My family loves it! I think yours will too. Can't wait to know what you think.

By 00003718

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat, and fry until crisp. Remove from the skillet to drain on paper towels. Pour olive oil into the skillet, and reduce heat to medium. When oil is hot, add mushrooms and onion; cook, stirring frequently until the onions start to become translucent. Add garlic, and fry for a couple of minutes, just until fragrant. Stir in the mushroom soup and almonds, and bring to a boil. Season with seasoned salt and white pepper, and crumble in the bacon. Gently stir in the green beans, then transfer the mixture to a casserole dish.

  • Bake uncovered for 30 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from the oven, and sprinkle Cheddar cheese over the top. Return to the oven for 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 656mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (125)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

kathleen
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2005
Despite switching out the cheddar for deep fried onions I give this recipe a perfect rating! The taste the presentation the ease and make-ahead ability deserve nothing less! I've been ill and it was the first dish I've made in months for the big Easter dinner (45 people) and it was more than a hit! I loved the mushroom sauce so much before adding the green beans I turned around and made it a second time as chunky soup! The family devoured it! I've since made it again with whole & powdered garlic regular mushroom soup and plain mushrooms... again a hit with everyone even added left over rice for a twist the next day! Thanx a million for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(41)

Most helpful critical review

lisa
Rating: 3 stars
09/24/2010
Honestly we didn't think this tasted much different than traditional green bean casserole which was kind of a let down after all of the extra work & ingredients. It's also an ugly brown color(from the soup). I left out the almonds. Did NOT like the bacon in this & I'm a bacon LOVER. Just didn't mesh for me. I don't understand the submitters "spicier" reference? Altho it was good nothing over the top. Read More
Helpful
(4)
125 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 86
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
kathleen
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2005
Despite switching out the cheddar for deep fried onions I give this recipe a perfect rating! The taste the presentation the ease and make-ahead ability deserve nothing less! I've been ill and it was the first dish I've made in months for the big Easter dinner (45 people) and it was more than a hit! I loved the mushroom sauce so much before adding the green beans I turned around and made it a second time as chunky soup! The family devoured it! I've since made it again with whole & powdered garlic regular mushroom soup and plain mushrooms... again a hit with everyone even added left over rice for a twist the next day! Thanx a million for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(41)
Lisa S.
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2006
I have been looking for a variation of the usual cream of mushroom/green bean casserole dish for the Passover holiday, and after reading the reviews on this recipe I tried it. It was an incredible hit. My family loved it and couldn't stop raving about it. You can make it the night before and just add the cheese the next day after warming. The only change I made to the recipe was to use turkey bacon in lieu of real bacon for kosher reasons. I will definitely make this one again. Read More
Helpful
(32)
JHUPE
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2004
I made this for Thanksgiving except I added fried onions on top. I also mixed the cheese in with the rest of the ingredients and let it melt before putting it in the oven instead of topping the casserole with cheese. It was very good!! Read More
Helpful
(31)
Advertisement
Jenros1
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2005
YUM - it goes really well with the traditional Thanksgiving meal. I made the recipe for Thanksgiving and it disappeared so fast that I had to make a second double batch so we could have more leftovers! Everyone liked the crunchy texture that the almonds gave. I substituted frozen cut green beans and used regular cream of mushroom soup adding a little extra chopped garlic. The second time I didn't have baby portabello mushrooms so I used button mushrooms; it wasn't as good with the button mushrooms. Next time I'll try french cut green beans (probably frozen) and definitely use baby portabellos/crimini mushrooms. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Starflower
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2005
This recipe really just gave my old fresh green beans a kick. I didn't add the cream of mush or the cheese because I like neither. I used fresh green beans and cooked them in a bit of water with the bacon garlic onion and pepper on the bottom of the pan until right before the green beans were edible. I then added the mushrooms. By the time the mushrooms were done the beans were too. It cut down on the fat and salt intake. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Tom W
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2005
The second time I made this I could not get baby portobello mushrooms so I used the big adult ones in their place. I took off the stem and cut the cap into half inch dice - thought it was even better. Due to time restrictions I made the dish and after putting in the casserole dish I out in the refrigerator over night. The next day I left it in the oven an extra five minutes before adding the cheese. Came out great - gave away copies of the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
JULIEPG
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2004
I made this for Eatser and it was a hit with the family. I used 1 1/2 lbs of fresh green beans cooked and cut in half (fresh is so much better than canned green beans). Used a can of cream of muchroom soup (that's what I had on hand). Did not use all of the 1/4 cup of oil it called for. I toasted the almonds in a non stick pan until they were light brown in color (not burned) and used fried onions(in the can) for the top not the cheese. Very tasety would make again. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Jana Sue
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2009
The first thing you should know is that my husband absolutely loathes the traditional Green Bean Casserole. We NEVER EVER have it on any holiday. This was an experiment for us. I used only 6 ounces of baby bellas in this recipe and used the plain fat-free cream of mushroom soup and pressed in one or two cloves of fresh garlic. I also used frozen beans (a one-pound sack and I cooked them before adding them) instead of the canned. What we ended up with was a crunchy flavorful colorful interesting and delicious dish WHICH by the way my husband had SECONDS of! The leftovers were even tastier the next day. Read More
Helpful
(13)
JEANIE1
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2004
THIS IS REALLY GOOD. I ADDED I CAN CREAM OF MUSHROOM AND I CAN CREAM OF CHICKEN AND DOUBLED THE REST OF THE RECIEPE ALSO A LITTLE MORE GARLIC AND SOME FRESH LEMON. IT REALLY IS GOOD. WE ARE STILL SNACKIN ON IT YUM!!! Read More
Helpful
(11)
lisa
Rating: 3 stars
09/24/2010
Honestly we didn't think this tasted much different than traditional green bean casserole which was kind of a let down after all of the extra work & ingredients. It's also an ugly brown color(from the soup). I left out the almonds. Did NOT like the bacon in this & I'm a bacon LOVER. Just didn't mesh for me. I don't understand the submitters "spicier" reference? Altho it was good nothing over the top. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022