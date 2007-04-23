Honey Whole Wheat Bread

Honey whole wheat bread for a bread machine. This bread is very tasty.

By Kathy Nowell

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 -1 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add ingredients according to the manufacturer's directions to your bread machine. Use the wheat bread cycle and light color setting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 3.5g; sodium 79.4mg. Full Nutrition
