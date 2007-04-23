Honey Whole Wheat Bread
Honey whole wheat bread for a bread machine. This bread is very tasty.
Honey whole wheat bread for a bread machine. This bread is very tasty.
I took other reviewers advice and used 2 cups whole wheat flour & 1 cup bread flour, and added 1 tsp salt, increased the honey to 1/4 cup, and used 2 tbsp melted butter instead of oil. I also used the dough cycle on my breadmaker, punched down the dough and let it rise for 30 mins. in a loaf pan covered with plastic wrap before baking it @ 350 degree's for 25 mins. I also put a pan of water on a lower rack of my oven and my DH said after eating some of this bread...EXCELLENT! So this is a keeper with some minor adjustments....Read More
I hate to give bad reviews, especially when everyone else rates a recipe high, but this wasn't very good. It was a little gummy, bland and crumbley. IRead More
I took other reviewers advice and used 2 cups whole wheat flour & 1 cup bread flour, and added 1 tsp salt, increased the honey to 1/4 cup, and used 2 tbsp melted butter instead of oil. I also used the dough cycle on my breadmaker, punched down the dough and let it rise for 30 mins. in a loaf pan covered with plastic wrap before baking it @ 350 degree's for 25 mins. I also put a pan of water on a lower rack of my oven and my DH said after eating some of this bread...EXCELLENT! So this is a keeper with some minor adjustments....
This is the BEST bread recipe I have come across.I did change the amount of honey to 1/4 C. and used real butter instead of oil. This is my new staple bread recipe. Thank you so much for this submission. It also works well with molasses( I ran out of honey).
I only gave this 4 stars since I changed several things based on other reviews. I used 2c. wheat flour and 1c. bread flour. I also used 1/4c. honey. I was concerned that this would make it too sweet but it balanced the other flavors perfectly. I also used 1t. salt. The end result was WONDERFUL. I will definitely make this bread again and again. Thanks for the recipe!
This bread is good. However, it is much better with more salt: 3/4-1 tsp, depending on taste. More honey also improves the taste; my friends and I like about 5 tbsp. BTW, I measure the oil in the tablespoon first, which helps the honey not stick to the spoon.
This is a great recipe as is (although the amount of salt called for does seem too little), but also great for tinkering to personalize to your own taste. So, as many others have done, I put my own spin on this. I had milk I didn't want to waste, so I used that instead of water. I upped the salt to 1 teaspoon, substituted butter for the oil, used equal amounts of whole wheat and bread flour, and added 1 T. of vital gluten for good measure! Many reviewers increased the honey to 1/4 cup, but I found the 3 tablespoons to be perfect. For those who choose to stick to the recipe as written, I suggest you at least increase the salt to 1 teaspoon. This is just a great loaf of bread - moist and tender crumb, beautiful color and simply delicious.
Terrific! Increased the honey to 1/4 cup, the salt to 3/4 teaspoon, and changed the flour -- decreased the white by 1/4 cup and increased the whole wheat by the same amount. My husband and I stood in the kitchen eating thick slices of this with butter while the rest of dinner was finishing! This will make a perfect set the timer on your bread machine and awaken to homemade bread recipe!
I modified the recipe for high altitude (I live at 4700 feet) by reducing the water to 1 cup plus 1 T, and reducing the yeast to 1 teaspoon. It turned out great. It is very light for whole wheat and should pass the "kid friendly" test OK.
This is the BEST breadmaker recipe I have ever found! After trying many failed recipes that came with my breadmaker I was convinced there was something wrong with my breadmaker until I tried this delicious recipe. WOW!
This bread is wonderful, even my 9 mo. old son thinks so!! I upped the honey to 1/4 c. and the salt to 1/2 tsp. Try this: Slice off a nice thick piece, butter both sides and toss into a warm skillet. Fry on both sides as if making a grilled cheese sand. Right out of the pan, spread on some peanut butter and drizzle with honey. That is so awesome. Thanks for the recipe!!
Good basic bread. I didn't have enough honey though. I agree with the other reviews, add more honey. Also, this is for a one pound loaf so I changed the serving size from 10 to 15 to make a 1.5 pound loaf. Next time I will size it to 13 because it slightly overflowed the machine and was a little doughy. It might also use just a little more salt to bring out the flavors.
In my search to find a bread that would work for sandwiches and toast, I have tried four recipes on this site and this is it! While the others were good, Simple whole wheat bread and Fabulous Homemade bread, this was far superior in taste, texture and the ability to cut for sandwiches without crumbling. If you don't have a bread machine, you can follow this is a guideline. Combine yeast, water and a tsp sugar and let proof for 10 minutes. Meanwhile combine white flour and salt in a bowl. When yeast is proofed, add to flour and combine with 1/4 c. honey and veg. oil. Mix well. Add whole wheat flour until it pulls away from the bowl and knead well. I use my Kitchenaid. I then let rise in a glass bowl in a slightly warm oven and then formed in a loaf in a loaf pan and let rise. I cooked at 350 in a convection oven for 25 minutes. However, I did cook it once without a convection bake setting and it took an additional 15 minutes. Hope this helps.
Thank you all for your tweaks. This is the best wheat bread I have ever made. I put in 1/4 C of honey, 1 tsp. Salt, 2 C whole wheat flour, 1 C of all purpose flour, and 2 tbsp. Of butter instead of what was listed on the recipe. I baked it in a bread machine using the basic setting, light crust and 1.5 lb. loaf. Even my husband ate it, and he is not a fan of wheat bread!
I followed other reviewers advice and used 2 cups whole wheat flour & 1 cup bread flour, 1 tsp salt, increased the honey to 1/4 cup, and 2 tbsp melted butter instead of oil. I used the yeast and water as recommended in the recipe. I used my breadmaker on light crust/basic setting and it was perfect. Am now making it for the third time. I will seek information on how to make a cinnamon raisin version of this same recipe. Delicious!
I love this bread; light and tasty. As usual, I used the dough setting and kneeded the bread a little on a floured surface folded the sides under and flipped it into a well oiled bread pan. I baked this one at 375 for 25 mins and it came out perfect!
A good bread - I like bread a little sweeter, so I added an extra T of honey.
This appears to be an excellent bread the flavour is fabulous, BUT I have a problem, the bread is not rising and is dipping in the middle.
Great bread! Perfect density, holds up well for sandwiches, great taste! I will make this one often. I like it as written but do think that the changes other reviewers mention (2 c whole wheat to 1 cup bread flour, 1/4 cup honey, 1 t salt) make it even better. I used my bread machine to mix/knead and baked it in the oven for 27 mins at 350 and it came out a beautiful loaf to look at too! A new favorite, thanks!!
I hate to give bad reviews, especially when everyone else rates a recipe high, but this wasn't very good. It was a little gummy, bland and crumbley. I
First from-scratch success in my bread machine! I'd been using my machine mainly for just dough, as anything other than a packaged mix just didn't bake right in my machine. This recipe was DELICIOUS! I used the suggestions made by several reviewers (increase honey, salt, and whole wheat flour) and my loaf was beautiful! Nice crust, soft enough to slice for sandwiches, and toasts up wonderfully without being too "crumby". Thank you for this recipe.
I had been looking for Whole Wheat Bread that tastes better than what you buy from the store...THIS IS IT! The crust was perfect, the bread was tasty. My kids wanted to eat just bread. I followed other reviews and put 2 cups of whole wheat flour and 1 cup of bread flour. I didn't have a lot of honey so I put 1/8 cup of honey and 1/8 a cup of agave. It was delicious! This is going to be our weekly sandwich bread now. Thanks!
Love Love it, but did make two changes, because of our likes and what was in the cabinet... I used 1/4 cups honey and all whole wheat flour... But turned out wonderfully, making the second load in less than 24 hours!!! Thanks oh and baked at 350 for 30 minutes
As written, it is pretty decent other than the salt ratio was off so I used a tsp. This bread as written wasn't my favorite. The second time I made it though it came out outstanding. We like a sweeter wheat so I used about 1/4 of a cup of honey, I also used more wheat flour like the other reviewers- 2 cups wheat, 1 cup bread flour and still 1tsp of salt. It was loved by my family and is always requested. I love this recipe was easy to customize. I would rate a 4.5 because of the lack of salt, it really does add to the final loaf and it could mess a newbie bread cook up. But other than that fabulous! Thanks for sharing.
I made this recipe a long time ago, no modifications. That's some regular bread, there. Then today I tried it with the suggestions in the comments. 1/4 cup honey, 1 tsp salt, butter instead of oil. I also added a handful of crushed walnuts for texture. I just had a slice, lightly toasted with butter, and... wow, that's good.
This is the absolute Best whole wheat bread ever! I have used it many times and agree with others: change to 1/2 c honey, use 1 cup white and 2 cups whole wheat bread flour and substitute melted butter for oil & DON'T try doubling it lol!
I gave this 3 stars because my loaf was beautiful and the bread consistancy was perfect for slicing. I made it as written however, I put my machine on dough and shaped in a loaf pan let it rise 45 min and cooked in a 350 degree oven between 25 and 30 minutes. I will definately make again taking the advice of other reviewers and add more honey, salt, butter and divide the flours differently as the taste was lacking in flavor.
This bread is just okay. The loaf turned out well, but the taste was not anything wonderful. I used 1/4 cup of honey and I couldn't even really tell. I probably won't be making this again.
Even though I normally don't care for whole wheat, I'm trying to switch over and this was really pretty good. My daughter complained because it wasn't white bread, then proceeded to eat 2 slices.
I've made this bread many, many times. I follow the other reviewers suggestions and use 1 cup white bread flour and 2 cups whole wheat flour. I also increase the salt to 3/4 tsp. and use 1/2 canola oil and 1/2 olive oil. This bread is wonderful! Try it, you won't be sorry.
I make a loaf of bread every week or two. Mostly Jalapeno-Cheddar, Spelt, Oatmeal etc.. This is the First Whole Whet Recipe that I actually Liked. And I REALLY LIKE IT! I did make the recommended adjustments, and baked it in the oven. EXCELLENT Recipe! Best Whole Wheat by far!!!
Liked the taste of this bread; I followed a reviewer by removing it from my bread machine prior to the 3rd rise; let it sit in a covered pan for 30 minutes, then baked in an oven with a pan of water. It's a lot heavier than I imagined, but that may just be wheat bread itself...
WOW! I thought that the Amish White Bread was the best bread, but that doesn't even compare to this amazing bread! Changes: honey to 1/4 cup, salt to 1 tsp, 2 cups wheat and one cup white flour and added 4 tsp vital wheat gluten. Mixed on dough cycle in breadmachine, let rise 40 min in pan and baked for 25 min at 350. This is it! Look no further!
PERFECT!! SO SO SO SO GOOD.....I can't add anything to this wonderful recipe. This is our "99%" of the time bread. I have had my bread machine a long time and have tried a LOT of recipes and this one produces a nice light and perfectly textured loaf. Thank you SO MUCH for sharing this recipe with all of us here! **I usually only do the dough cycle and bake it in a regular loaf pan**
Great recipe! I made the alterations that were reccomended by others. More honey, less white flour more wheat...baked at 325 for 25 minutes... love it!
I make this bread every week and it is amazing.
As others have mentioned, this is the BEST bread yet! I did make some changes myself. Added 1 egg, only 1 cup water. Instead of vegetable oil, six Tbsp ground Flax seed and 2 cups whole wheat flour and 1 Unbleached, Unbromulated white flour and 1 tsp salt. Wonderful texture. Thank you Kathy.
Well I made even more modifications. I used whole wheat flour ONLY (no white flour, no bread flour). I replaced the water with 1 and 1/8 cups warmed whole milk. And used 2 teaspoons of bread machine yeast. I used the 1/4 cup honey and 2 tablespoons of melted butter and the full 1 teaspoon of salt. I set the machine to rapid bread cycle and waited. We had trouble restraining ourselves to wait even 5 minutes after this came from the machine to cut it but it was no matter. It was INCREDIBLE! I was not sure how it would turn out at all and was prepared to have wasted the ingredients since I made so many modifications. But this is a very forgiving bread, evidently...and did I mention incredible? It's been done for almost a half hour and is nearly gone now. I'll have to make another loaf!
This recipe is very easy to follow, and turns out great. We just got our bread machine, and have been looking for recipes, and this one is definitely a keeper. We did take into account what some reviews said and used 1/4C of honey, and also added some vital gluten, but everything else was kept the same. We couldn't wait to cut into the loaf! Delicious!
Use my Cuisinart for a quicker loaf. Also used my dehydrator to let it rise and the honey from my hives. Thank you ladies!
Yummy, and super easy!
High Altitude/Vegan Changes Great recipe. With a few changes, came out perfect! I live at 8000 ft alt. It's neccesary to increase water a little bit, increase salt and decrease yeast at this altitude. I added another tbl water, changed the honey ( I am vegan) to 1/8 c molasses and 1/8 c agave sryup. Increased salt to 1 teaspoon, 1 3/4 c whole wheat flour and 1 1/4 c spelt flour. Same on oil and used 1 tsp yeast. I put it on the bread dough cycle and when it was completed I took it out, punched it down and put in a greased bread pan. I let it rise again and baked at 350 uncovered 20 min and then covered with foil for another 20 min. It came out light and airy and very tasty! Excellent!
I just made this recipe twice and this is the best wholewheat recipe I have made in my bread machine so far. I adjusted the honey to 1/4 cup and added 2 Tbs. of Vital Wheat Gluten and used the White Bread cycle. Very tasty and good color. I also tried the recipe using with 2 cups of Whole Wheat and 1 cup of White Bread flour. Also very tasty however did not rise as well. In addition I have left the salt out of the recipe as I have to lower my sodium intake and it does not seem to affect the taste, I could not taste a difference
Loved this bread recipe! Like others, I used 1/4 cup of molasses instead of 3 Tbsp of honey, and 1 tsp of salt. Also used 3 cups of whole wheat bread machine flour. The bread came out a beautiful shade of brown from the molasses, and was just perfect moistness and flavour. Next loaf I'll try 1/4 cup of honey instead and see how it comes out.
Great bread. Used 2 cups whole wheat, 1 cup white flour, and 1/4 cup honey instead of 3 tbls. Result was really tasty!
Great recipe! I made a few changes the 2nd time around, and now make this weekly, with the following changes: use melted butter in place of oil, increase salt to 1 tsp, decrease yeast by about 1/4 tsp, increase honey to 4 Tbl, and use 1/2 cup bread flour & 2 1/2 cups white whole wheat flour. Delish! I've had trouble off & on with the bread rising very high, but then collapsing during the final hour. The bread still has great taste, and texture, but just doesn't look as nice.
This bread is wonderful. It came out very light and delicious. The only thing I did was decrease the white flour by 1/2 c and increase the wheat by 1/2 c and the salt to 1 tsp. Other than that no changes are needed. Great bread.
I Double the recipe to make it bigger… also adjusted it 2 cups bread flour to 1 cup wheat,and butter instead of oil. Also added 1/2 teaspoon more of yeast. As the bread comes out of the oven completely cover the top with real butter… Love it!! Thanks
My family loved this bread, thank you
I would like to try this recipe again, using the changes suggested in the comments, but I made it exactly according to the recipe, and the bread rose way too much and overflowed into the machine, burning and leaving a big whole in the middle of the loaf. My guess is that more salt would keep the yeast in check.
What a great recipe! I didn't have oil on hand so adde 2 Tablespoons applesauce that I had canned instead and it turned out great! My family goes crazy for this bread!
Excellant, excellant, excellant. Came out perfect the very first time. I won't use any other honey whole wheat recipe from now on :) This goes perfect w/ my homemade vegetable soup that we just had for dinner. I need to make another loaf...this one did not last. Melissa, Charlotte, NC
I use the dough selection on my bread machine and bake the bread in the oven. I have found if I change the recipe servings to 15 (from 10), the amount is perfect for two 1 lb pans. I also use 1 tsp of salt and 1/3 cup of honey. I have sucessfully used honey or molasses, oil or melted butter depending on what I have on hand. I someimes toss in a little oats, or flaxseed meal, or unsalted shelled sunflower seeds, or coarsely ground yellow cornmeal for variety.
This is very, very good! I followed the others advice and upped the honey to 1/4 cup. Also increased wheat flour by a 1/4 cup, decreased bread flour by 1/4 cup. Changed salt to 1 tsp. It lasted less than a day! Thanks!
Very moist! I followed other reviewers and increased the honey to 1/4 c and salt to 1 tsp. I left the flour as directed.
Mine keeps sinking in the middle. It rises great but when it bakes it falls every time. I have tried the whole wheat setting and basic setting with the same result. I have white bread down to a science but the darn wheat is putting up a fight. Yes I measure ingreadents carefully.
Very easy to make! I use only whole wheat four and just increase the water by a little, and it comes out great. One of the easiest breads I've ever made. Healthy too!
Good bread with a great texture. I personally feel that the writen yeast amounts are too small, so I increased it to 2.25 tsp and 1 tsp salt and it almost overflowed my bread maker. My mistake, but the texture was amazing, and I'm pretty sure that the extra yeast got it there. The extra salt was to moderate yeast activity, but I guess I have some healthy yeast in the kitchen right now!
Really good! It raised beautifully just as it is written, and tasted great. Thanks for sharing!
I make all my own bread, and this is the recipe I use to do it. This recipe exactly as written is fabulous. I chose it because it is whole wheat, has less sugar and less oil than most other recipes. The taste and texture are fabulous, and my family and I love it. I won't eat store bought bread now unless I have to!
This bread is OK but I was hoping it would be a bit sweeter since it is called "Honey Bread." Was more like a standard dense whole wheat bread. This recipe is good if you like normal whole wheat but look elsewhere for honey wheat.
Was a good bread. I did a half white flour and half whole wheat flour. The Kids don't like whole wheat bread and they ate it up. I thought the flavor was good, but it came out heavy. Could've been me with the measurements. Don't think it was the bread machine. May try again to see if it works out better.
Excellent bread!! Definitely a keeper.
I have made this a few times now. It is delicious! A keeper for sure!
Really delicious bread. I added 1/4 cup of ground flax seed to make it more healthful.
I've made this bread more times than I can count in the past month -- it never lasts more than a day! Even my picky daughter loves the taste. This bread is our everyday bread. I double the amount of honey and use butter instead of vegetable oil -- we like it sweet!
This is the first loaf of bread I made in my breadmaker. We regularly purchase honey wheat bread so when I recieved a breadmaker as an early Christmas gift the first request from my fiance was honey wheat. The bread is delicious (tastes almost exactly like the store bought that my family loves but is so much fresher and softer), and my fiance and kids love it! I'll probably add more honey and salt for a bolder taste as other reviewers suggested the next time. The serving size is a little off and the recipe makes a 1.75 pound loaf instead of a 1 pound loaf. I doubled the recipe to make a 2 pound loaf (the biggest size my breadmaker accommodates) but the dough overflowed from the top of the pan while it was rising so I split it in half which yielded two almost 2 pound loaves of bread.
This made a beautiful loaf of bread, and it tasted great.
Followed the advice of others by changing: salt to 1 tsp , 1/4 c honey, 2c wheat flour & 1c bread flour, and butter instead of oil. Amazing flavor & texture. This one is a keeper.
This bread is amazing! Sliced with an electric knife and it's perfect for sandwiches.
I made this over the weekend and it tasted good - but I needed to add another cup of water. The 1 1/8 made a "mealy" looking dough so I added the water and restarted the cycle. Turned out good.
At the suggestions of others I did the following alterations...2 c whole wheat flour, 1 c bread flour, 3/4 tsp salt, and 1/4 cup of honey. This was my first whole wheat bread and I am very pleased with the results. Crust is a tad thick for my toddler, but I usually cut the crusts of anyway, so no biggie. If you are looking to try a whole wheat bread, I highly recommend this one. Thanks Kathy!
Yummers!
I took tips from other reviewers and made it with: two cups whole wheat flour, 1 cup bread flour, 1 tsp salt, 1/4 cup organic maple syrup, and the rest is exactly like the above recipe. The previous night I tried making a whole wheat loaf with the breville recipe booklet but it was so dense and didn't rise. This was AWESOME; chewy, moist, soft, not too dense not too light, semi sweet, tasty, and it rose perfectly. I put my bread maker on basic/ light crust like one of the reviewers and it took an hour and a half to bake which is magnificent compared to the whole wheat setting which takes 3.5 hours. I love this bread and will be making it over and over:)
This was the best wheat bread I have ever made. It was so light and soft. My kids loved it. I used the dough setting of my bread machine and then put it in a loaf pan and let it rise. I baked it in the oven at 350 for 35 minutes. That way the shape is better!
I liked that I could taste the honey in this. The bread rose well too. I added 2T gluten.
With the changes that others made (2 cups wheat, 1 cup bread flour, 1 tsp salt and 1/4 cup honey) this bread was fantastic! I bought an electric knife which made slicing much easier and the result much less ugly. Better than store bought.
Excellent loaf of bread!
so good, but also took other reviewer's advice to use 2 cups whole wheat and up the amount of honey...I'm addicted to this and my house smells incredible in the morning as my bread machine finishes this up for breakfast and sandwiches.
Change servings to 12, then use 2 lb setting on breadmaker. Added a little extra honey, use more WW flour than white, and add flax seeds and about 3/4 cups of nine grain. Very tasty, the kids love it.
Delicious! Followed all directions except added 4 teaspoons vital wheat gluten to dry ingredients to create finer texture and aid in rising. Mixed dough in bread machine, punched down and shaped into loaf, let rise another 30 minutes. slashed top, brushed with butter, & baked in 350 degree oven for 45 minutes. Divine bread.
This bread is the perfect texture -- not too dense and not full of holes. I add 3 Tbsp of vital wheat gluten to help with rising, as well as increased the salt to 1 tsp. Per other reviewer's suggestions, I increased the honey to 1/4 cup. I use the dough cycle on my bread machine and then turn the dough out into a bread pan and let it rise about 30 minutes before baking for 30 minutes at 350 in the oven. We just like the traditional bread shape better, and I think bread baked this way is lighter than bread machine baked bread. Great recipe!
this bread is really good...i baked in the bread machine too...i added more honey like other reviews suggested and more salt 1/2 tsp like other reviewers suggested too...i wasn't disappointed...it rose very nicely and was lite and tasty...thanks for the recipe...
Really wonderful bread. Thank you, I will be making this often.
I made this today using some of the modifications recommended by others. I used 1/4 cup honey, 1 teas salt, 2 cups whole wheat flour, 1 cup bread flour, 2T softened butter instead of the oil and added 1 Tablespoon vital wheat gluten. The rest was unchanged. I ran the bread machine on the dough cycle, pulled the dough out, punched it down and put it in a greased loaf pan. I allowed it to rise until it reached the top of the pan--it took almost an hour. Then baked for 25 min at 350. It was really good. Thank you.
I'm new to making bread and this was so easy. I made it in my breadmaker on "quick wheat" setting. I did add 2 tsp of brown sugar, used all whole wheat, added close to 1/2 cp of honey and a bit more salt and it's a hit. It comes out great! I tried other recipes on here and they were too heavy, too moist, too bland. this one is fantastic!
Turned out good and very easy with basic ingredients. Followed recipe to a T with no flaws.
This is a great loaf for sandwiches, I make a loaf every couple of days for lunches and every scrap is eaten! I add about 1/4 cup of ground flax seeds, and sometimes will use 2tbsp of cooking oil instead of the butter. Good all-around bread!
Great bread!!!! Moist, and not too crumbly like other wheat bread recipes I've tried. And not too dense either. Perfect! I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and did the following adjustments: 2 cups wheat flour, 1 cup all-purpose (I didn't have bread flour), increased honey to 1/4 cup, increased salt to about 1/2 tsp., and used butter instead of oil. I also used the dough cycle on my bread maker and then took it out, put it in a bread pan covered with sprayed plastic wrap, and let it rise for an additional 40 minutes. Then baked it at 350º for 35 minutes. Lately I've been separating my bread into two small bread pans and baking smaller loaves. (350º for 25 min)
Very good! My husband took one bite and said, "this is good!"
I made this bread AS IS and it is DELICIOUS! I saw other reviews say they added more honey but I think it would make it way too sweet. I did have a problem with it collapsing in my bread machine so I may add less yeast next time but I think that may also have to do with the higher altitude. But the flavor was AMAZING!!!
This is really good wheat bread! I took other reviewers reviews in mind when I made it and I made it with: 2 cups wheat flour, 1 cup bread flour, 2 tbl butter, 1 1/2 tsp yeast, 1 1/8 warm water and "eyeballed" 1/4 cup honey (it was probably more on the heavier side). I will make this again and again! It was so easy and so tasty!
I've made this bread multiple times and it always turns out great. Good for sandwiches as it is sturdy. Delicious!!!
I followed the recipe along with a few of the suggestions and the bread did not turn out well at all. The loaf was very small and the taste was sort of bland.
Good texture. I mixed it in the machine and baked it in the oven to get a full loaf for slicing. Family thought it could use a touch more salt, and perhaps a bit more honey.
I loved this! I did do 2c. whole wheat and 1c. bread flour, and I raised the salt to 1 tsp. ... also, I baked in the oven after mixing in the bread machine ... just made the loaf, let it rise in the pan about 40 minutes, then baked at 350 for about 50 minutes ... it turned out GREAT ... just the right sweetness, wonderful texture ... thanks!
This is a wonderful recipe! I have made this many times! Like some others have suggested, I increased the honey to 1/4 cup because I like a sweeter bread. I made the dough in my bread machine and baked off in the oven. When I'm stretched for time, this recipe makes wonderful rolls if you roll into 2 inch balls and bake for 12-15 min.
I no longer buy wheat bread, but make this recipe about once a week! It is so simple and so delicious. The first time I made it, I didn't have the shortening or the dried milk, so I followed others' suggestions and added and 1/8 of a cup of milk to 1 cup of warm water and 2 T. of veg oil. It came out fabulous!
very easy and good, great for toasting!
This bread was excellant!!! I doubled the recipe and set it on the dough setting in my bread maker. Once it had done all the work I divided it into three loaf tins, let it rise half an hour and then cooked for 20 minutes. Delicious! I've had requests for the recipe.
This bread was really yummy! I used a little more honey than the recipe said, to give it more flavor. And I didn't have bread flour so I just used white flower instead. I will probably make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections