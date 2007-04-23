Honey Whole Wheat Bread

In my search to find a bread that would work for sandwiches and toast, I have tried four recipes on this site and this is it! While the others were good, Simple whole wheat bread and Fabulous Homemade bread, this was far superior in taste, texture and the ability to cut for sandwiches without crumbling. If you don't have a bread machine, you can follow this is a guideline. Combine yeast, water and a tsp sugar and let proof for 10 minutes. Meanwhile combine white flour and salt in a bowl. When yeast is proofed, add to flour and combine with 1/4 c. honey and veg. oil. Mix well. Add whole wheat flour until it pulls away from the bowl and knead well. I use my Kitchenaid. I then let rise in a glass bowl in a slightly warm oven and then formed in a loaf in a loaf pan and let rise. I cooked at 350 in a convection oven for 25 minutes. However, I did cook it once without a convection bake setting and it took an additional 15 minutes. Hope this helps.