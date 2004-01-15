Mom's Baking Powder Biscuits

This is the recipe my mom always made. I like to use the butter flavored shortening, but you can use regular. Amount of biscuits you get depends on how big around you make them and the thickness. My daughter likes me to make smaller ones.

Recipe by Jodeen Brown

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • In a bowl mix the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the shortening and mix until in little pieces. Add milk a little at a time and mix until it forms a ball.

  • Roll out on floured board to 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch thick. Cut out in desired size and dip in melted shortening. Place biscuits on an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes.

  • Variation: For shortcakes add 2 tablespoons for sugar to the dough and roll dough out to 1/2 inch thick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 126.8mg. Full Nutrition
