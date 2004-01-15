Mom's Baking Powder Biscuits

This is the recipe my mom always made. I like to use the butter flavored shortening, but you can use regular. Amount of biscuits you get depends on how big around you make them and the thickness. My daughter likes me to make smaller ones.
This recipe is excellent. It's very easy to make and doesn't take a lot of time. The only change I made was doubling the amount of baking powder. The biscuits turned out really fluffly and made an excellent addition to the meal. They even tasted great the next day.
my fiance's family is from the south and he asked me if i could make biscuits. i tried thid recipe, and he said they were just like his grandmothers! this recipe is very easy. dont get scared that these biscuits are lumpy, they are supposed to be! delicious!
I've been up since 4:30 this morning and figured what the hay...I'll try to make biscuits for breakfast. My mom used to make the best biscuits in the whole world. Well, these are almost as great and "stupid" easy to make. They take very little time to make. I didn't have any shortening so I used butter instead...worked out great. I brushed the tops with melted butter also. They rose up real nice. Next time I'm going to try with the shortening. I'll let you know how that goes.
I gave this recipe a 5 star rating because they are easy to make and taste great, they came out crusty on the outside with a soft inside, yum. The only thing I changed was that I didn't dip them in melted shortening. Overall, they were a hit at my Thanksgiving table.
Very good! This made a perfect dough. Very easy to work with and the taste was perfection! Thanks! PS reduced salt to 1/2 tsp. and used margarine instead of shortening.
I had no problems with this recipe! The biscuits were light and fluffy, and were wonderfully crisp on the outside. I personally prefer lighter biscuits, so I reduced the baking time by one minute, and they came out perfectly. I had some leftover feta in the fridge, so I mixed some of it into one of the biscuits, and that also turned out well. I definitely recommend this recipe! Quick and delicious
Easy to make, but pan is extremely hot. So don't let kids touch it, or take it out of the oven. (The heat goes through most hotmittens) Doesn't take long to make and is easy to clean-up after. Tastes like buttermilk biscits.
this is a wonderful recipe ! The taste is great! My family really enjoyed it . Thanks so much Jodeen for sharing it with everyone ! :)
im in culinary school and instead of dipping them in the shortening we grade the shortening with a cheese grader and mix it into the dough so when it bakes it has an even amount of shortening and it comes out moist and another good thing is to add chesse and if u want to make red lobster bisciuts but dont have the money just take some garlic fresh or powder doesnt matter a decent amount of putter a chop up some parsely, melt it in a pot let it cool and get a little hard and as soon as they come out the oven take a pastry brush annd brush the mixture over the top so the butter mixture melts and you have your red lobster cheese biscuits dont be stingy with the cheese either
While not my favorite biscuit (I tend to prefer buttermilk biscuits) this is a decent biscuit nonetheless. Not that I had any problem using shortening, but I used butter instead - mainly because I already conveniently had a 5 T. stick cut in the fridge. Grating that with a box grater into the flour mixture made this come together lickety-split. I did find I had to add a little extra milk to make the dough come together. I did not dip the biscuits in melted shortening. Rather, I brushed them with melted butter once they were hot out of the oven. Both butter and the right amount of salt resulted in good flavor, and I really loved the sort of crispy/crunchy bottoms. Nice and soft, but perhaps not as fluffy as they could have been.
Exactly what I was looking for! No-screwing-around plain old breakfast biscuits... and really good ones, at that. Hey, I love an orange-scented twice-sifted fancy-pants gourmet biscuit as much as the next girl, but sometimes you just have to get back to the basics - and this is it. I made these half an hour ago, and they have been eaten with just butter, whipped honey-margarine, grape jelly, actual honey, and with a sausage patty for a sandwich... all delicious. They are light, fluffy, soft inside and just awesome. I made mine with unsalted butter (and left the salt as written, but probably should have increased a tad), 1 full Tbsp of baking powder, and did not dip the biscuits AND! I didn't realize we were out of milk, so I used a powdered buttermilk product with water per their instructions. These were perfectly done at just 13 minutes, so check at 10 and then watch closely - biscuits turn color very rapidly at the end. FYI, these were not the layered flaky style of biscuit, although I did knead at least 20 turns. I'll try the butter-flavored shortening sometime to see what that does differently. Give these a try!! Now get off my computer so I can go eat more biscuits. :D
Perfect title since these are the same biscuits MY mom used to make! I followed recipe to the tee except I didn't dip in the melted shortening. For some variety, add 3/4 cup grated old cheddar cheese, 1 tsp dried parsley, 1/4 tsp italian herb mix, 1/2 tsp crushed rosemary. Bake as usual. OR: add 1/2 cup raisins, 1/3 cup white sugar & 1 tbsp ground cinnamon. So good & thanks!
I have been looking for a recipe that was like my moms because she lost it I find the best way to make sure they come out big and fluffy is once you put in milk mix just until it for into dough then not to roll it out just use you hand I have had very good luck with this. love this recipe
I have been making this recipe for years and it remains our favorite biscuit recipe, I know it by memory. Sometimes I sub the milk with buttermilk, they come out so tender and moist. Also brush the tops with melted butter. Tip: If you dont have buttermilk on hand just add 1 TBS. of white vinegar to regular milk and let sit for about 5 min. you cant taste the vinegar and the biscuits are delicious also if the tops dont brown put under the broiler for a couple of minutes keeping a close eye on them,just enough for a slight brown top.
Quick & easy recipe for biscuits. They were fantastic w/dinner. The next morning we used the left over biscuits to make ham & egg biscuits. My baking powder had expired so they didn't rise very much. But they were still great none the less.
I am not sure what I did wrong here, and I'm sure it's not the recipe, but my biscuits turned out very flat. They tasted really good though. Does anyone have any suggestions on how to make the biscuits rise?
There is only one thing that I would do differently. If you can get it, use pastry flour. NEVER use all purpose flour. If you can't get pastry flour, use half bread flour and half cake flour. You will find that you will get a better bisquit.
I made these exactly as directed and cut the recipe in to 16 bicuits. They would up more like cookies but tasted perfect. To get them to the "biscuit" size that I knew my guests would be expecting I actually double the recipe and made a dozen biscuits out of it. They were perfect. Moist, flakey, delicious and easy, and reheated extremely well the next day. Thank you!
Lovely little biscuit, rises high and is flaky as sin. I can't get these on the table fast enough for my lot, they eat them two handed. If your lucky enough to have a few left over ( not likely in any case), try it with a thick slice of tomato covered in mayonnaisse with a bit of salt and pepper. Makes for an amazing light lunch or tea
This recipe was quick and easy. I followed someone's suggestion to drop it by the spoonful on the cookie sheet instead of rolling it. It was a really wet dough, so I would've had trouble rolling it anyway w/o working the dough too much. I used margarine instead of shortening, and brushed melted margarine on top before baking. They were a hit, and next time I'll vary it up a bit with spices, cheeses, or maybe bacon bits. This makes a great template to play around with. Thanks!
Very good biscuits :) i had no problem with mine rising. I didnt have baking powder so i used 1/4 tsp baking soda and 1/2 tsp cream of tartar per tsp of baking powder in the recipe. I also added 1/4 cup of sugar to the recipe, and brushed the tops with melted margarine before baking. Yummy ;)
I followed the recipe exactly (rare for me!), just finished eating dinner, they were perfect! The first one I poured chicken fricassee over, held up to the weight fine. The second one I had butter and grape jelly on. It was firm but fluffy. Raised nicely. I increased the recipe by half, made 8 biscuits, used a large cutter. The trick with these is not to knead them too much or too hard. It was a little gooey when I took the batter from the bowl to the flour covered area on the counter. I let them sit for about 5 minutes before putting in the oven.
I followed this down to the letter, handled the dough as lightly and as little as possible. Was not impressed at all with the light yellow somewhat flaky hockey pucks that I wound up with. Some of the pictures (the yellow-hockey puck pics...look like mine. The biscuits in the original photo look GREAT! I want THAT recipe! won't make these again.
My daughter and I had a craving for biscuits late one night, but I didn't feel like the whole rolling/cutting them out. Made these up and just dropped them by tablespoons on pan. Very quick and yummy, super easy. Writing this review is making me want to go cook some now!
These were very good. Followed the recipe, but used butter instead of the shortening, dropped them instead of rolling and cutting, and didn't bother with brushing the tops with anything. Still a very tasty basic biscuit. I used less than 3/4C milk... so don't just dump in the full amount and figure it's right. Will use again, might try subbing some wheat flour in. Yumm-o!
These were really fast and easy to fix. No kneading required which is always a plus. I didn't care for the flavor though, it seemed like something was missing. I used butter flavor crisco, but I don't think it made much difference than if I had used plain. I got 8 biscuits from this. These were good with Bill's Sausage Gravy over the top.
Great! I made these in my food processor and increased the baking powder to about 1 tablespoon. I also haven't found these to make more than one dozen biscuits, but I like mine on the larger side! I also usually substitute out 1/2 cup of the flour for whole wheat because it gives a great taste/texture to the biscuits.
This is an easy and very good recipe, have used it several times now already. I started using butter instead of shortening. Double or triple the recipe and cut them thick to make them soft and able to be split and buttered if you like. You can cut the circles out with a round cookie cutter, or even the top of a round cup as I did a few times when I had no cutters :)
Well now I have made these biscuits twice this week thinking the first time I did something wrong. They absolutely wouldnt rise at all both times they were like hockey pucks and not very fluffy I made them exactly to the recipe maybe its the weather here in Ohio I don't know but I will keep trying to find a light and fluffy airy biscuit I like these are like hockey pucks LOL
Extremely easy, extremely tasty for as quick as they are to make! Reminds me of my Grandma's, with the exception of using shortening instead of the lard that she used. These are very tasty with butter and honey or butter and syrup!
These biscuits are fabulous! I make them all the time. They're great as a meal compliment or just eating cold with a bit of jam for a snack. Even my British in-laws love them with sausage gravy for breakfast!
Tried this last night to surprise the family with some fresh biscuits for the morning. They came out so good I'm on my second batch! We love "melt in your mouth" biscuits and that's exactly what we got. Only variation I made was based on other reviews - I added 1 tablespoon sugar for sweetness. Very easy recipe worth trying!
Excellent if you're looking for those "bisquick" style biscuits! The "makes 2-3 dozen" is WAY off though. I get 8 normal sized biscuits (using a small juice glass as my cookie cutter, making about a 2.5" biscuit).
These were quick and easy. And they were very light. But I do agree with another reviewer, they don't have much flavor, except a hint of baking powder flavor. I made a half batch, with butter. If I try them again, I will try making them with shortening, since that is what the recipe calls for. If they have more flavor, I will update the review and rating since that would validate the recipe as written. As others noted, there is no way a full batch could yield 24 biscuits. With the half batch, I got only 7, and my biscuits were relatively small. Also, I agree they probably need more baking powder, as mine rose some but nothing like what is shown in the photo. But since they already have a hint of that baking powder flavor, I would be worried how they would taste with more baking powder.
Excellent taste - even though I usually prefer to cook and bake with butter, I definitely recommend using butter flavored shortening; it makes all the difference in the world for flakiness and taste. My advice is to not roll the dough too thin. To achieve the flaky layers, the unbaked dough really should be rather thick.
2 stars because they were light and fluffy...but I must b doing something wrong. I used the 2 tsp of baking powder, and that's all I could taste. They looked wonderful and the dog loved them, but my family said no go....if anyone has ideas what I did wrong I would love to know. I thought it was just not mixed well bit every darn one of them tasted equally nasty, like I was licking the baking powder can :(
I made these biscuits for my sausage gravy and they were perfect. These biscuits were quick and easy to make and with having 4 kids one of which is only 6 mos i dont have a lot of time to cook so it was wonderful to be able to make homemade biscuits without it being an all day process. They tasted great, were light and fluffy and went great with my sausage gravy. I will definatly make these again many times. I brushed the top with milk before baking but other then that i followed the recipe.
These biscuits WERE very tasty, however they definitely did NOT make 2-3 dozen. I got about 8 biscuits out of the recipe, and my biscuits were not that large. I would recommend doubling the recipe AT LEAST if you want 2 dozen. The other change I made was to lightly brush the tops with melted butter instead of dipping them; dipping is not necessary. These were very easy, very simple biscuits. I made biscuits and then I also made a batch as mini shortcakes for strawberry shortcake. Delicious!
These biscuits came out great...very flaky just like a biscuit should be. Even my husband said this one was a keeper! I followed the recipe as is except I replaced the shortening with butter to reduce trans fat. Will definitely make again and again!
Followed recipe exactly with one exception- I used 1 tablespoon of baking powder instead of the 2 1/2 teaspoons. Not a drastic change but read that the more baking soda the more they would rise. Super easy and quick to make. Now we can have biscuits and gravy many more mornings!
This was a REALLY EASY recipe but the biscuits weren't as fluffy as i thought they would be. They were a little hard too. I used regular shortening so they were bland. I'd recommend using butter-flavored shortening.
I would like to know how you're supposed to get 24 biscuits out of this recipe! I followed the recipe exactly and was able to get 12 very thin biscuits. I cut them with a 2 1/2" cutter and hoped they'd rise a little during baking. Not really. My biscuits look like miniature pancakes. Next time I make these I will double the recipe.
These were great! I doubled the recipe, but when it came to the part "DIP IN MELTED SHORTENING" I almost died. I brushed a little melted margerine on the tops because the thought of the whole thing dripping in lard didn't sound appealing.They turned out awesome and tasted great.
I wanted a quick and easy biscuit recipe for the creamed chipped beef my husband was begging for. This really fit the bill! I made them as written aside from brushing butter on the tops instead of the shortening. I think maybe they would have had a richer taste if I'd used the butter flavored shortening in the mix, but I only had regular and they still were tasty. They cooked up perfectly in 12 mins and were nice and flaky. I didn't get a lot of biscuits out of the mix, but I got 9 good sized ones, which was fine for our dinner. I will definitely be making these again very soon.
This is only my 2nd time ever attempting to make homemade biscuits. And I have to say, this recipe really didn't make me want to re-try it. The biscuits came out flat and it certainly did not yeild 2-3 dozens, which after I tasted them, I was very happy it only made 12-13 biscuits. And that was rolling it thin. Maybe that's why they came out flat. I don't know. The taste was just "okay". Still looking for a recipe close to "Mama's".
Excellent! I have also used chilled bacon grease I save for pie crusts. I used 1/2 bacon grease and 1/2 Crisco. MMMMM good nice variation. The Biscuit browns much better than when using just butter/margarine to top. It also adds that needed touch of "flavor", that I noticed some reviewers said was the only missing puzzle piece. These were much like the Biscuits that Gram made, using the bacon grease incorporated.
I am not a fan of this recipe. They didn't puff up AT ALL and they burnt to a crisp after only 8 mins at that temp. I followed the recipe exactly and it was a disaster... Turned out more like crackers than biscuits... I'll keep looking for the perfect biscuit recipe.
This recipe was simple, and the buscuits turned at light and fluffy even at 7,000 ft. I did not adjust the recipe at all, and found the flavor bland. Next time I'll try buttermilk and make them a little thicker. A great base recipe to work with!
I hate to leave a bad review but I just made 2 batches of these and neither of them rose well at all. I thought the first was a fluke, so i tried again. The only thing I did differently was to double the batch both times. I did everything else exactly as the recipe stated. Really wish these would have worked out.
These were good but not great. I'm from the south and it's just hard to match some of the biscuits around here. These were fairly flat but had a nice crispness to them. Not quite sure I'd dip them in shortening again.
This was pretty good. I think it overcooked on the bottom a little bit. So, I think it would have been better to either turn the temperature down a little bit or sprayed the pan before putting them on. But, overall they were good.
These were not what I expected - however, when I went out and bought some since I didn't care for these, my husband had me do a blind taste test, and I really liked the flavor of these more than the store bought ones, but appearance wise, they are not up to par. I used butter instead of of shortening, and I did not dip them. Not sure if I will make the effort to try again or will just buy them.
I made these today and expected them to turn out like the pictures, unfortunately they were much flatter. They tasted excellent but not very high. Could it be because I didn't have whole milk? and had to use skim? I was careful not to handle the dough too much as my mom told me that was the secret to making good biscuits.
Very yummy! I used grated butter instead of oil, and half whole wheat flour. I mixed in a tablespoon of Cheese, Chives and Bacon dip mix, then brushed on butter and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. This is better than my usual biscuit recipe for sure! Thanks!
Pretty tasty, would be great with some cheese chunks inside them!
