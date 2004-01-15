Mom's Baking Powder Biscuits

Exactly what I was looking for! No-screwing-around plain old breakfast biscuits... and really good ones, at that. Hey, I love an orange-scented twice-sifted fancy-pants gourmet biscuit as much as the next girl, but sometimes you just have to get back to the basics - and this is it. I made these half an hour ago, and they have been eaten with just butter, whipped honey-margarine, grape jelly, actual honey, and with a sausage patty for a sandwich... all delicious. They are light, fluffy, soft inside and just awesome. I made mine with unsalted butter (and left the salt as written, but probably should have increased a tad), 1 full Tbsp of baking powder, and did not dip the biscuits AND! I didn't realize we were out of milk, so I used a powdered buttermilk product with water per their instructions. These were perfectly done at just 13 minutes, so check at 10 and then watch closely - biscuits turn color very rapidly at the end. FYI, these were not the layered flaky style of biscuit, although I did knead at least 20 turns. I'll try the butter-flavored shortening sometime to see what that does differently. Give these a try!! Now get off my computer so I can go eat more biscuits. :D