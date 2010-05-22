Sweet Potato Pecan Waffles

This is a really awesome waffle! We both loved it and husband thought it was good enough to be a dessert. I did make some mods: I cut the recipe to 4 servings, Used a fresh sweet potato, Used whole wheat pastry flour, Used yogurt instead of milk, Added some vanilla to the egg/yogurt mix, Before adding the egg whites I stirred in soy milk, 3 TBS. one at a time until it was the consistency I was looking for. I knew it was going to be thicker with the whole wheat pastry flour so I saved this step to near the end rather than trying to compensate for it at the beginning. This was a lot of time, work and used up a lot of dishes, LOL, but was really, really delicious! Definitely worth the effort. Thank you for a great treat!