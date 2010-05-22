Sweet Potato Pecan Waffles
These are special treat in our house! Try substituting pumpkin puree or canned yam puree for the sweet potatoes for tasty variations. Top with warmed pecan syrup or our favorite, vanilla yogurt.
This was a good basic recipe, however it did require some tweaking. I used 1 1/2 c of sweet potatoes and doubled almost everything else. I substituted whole wheat flour, olive oil instead of butter, 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 2 tbsp baking powder, 1/4 c brown sugar, and 1 tbsp of vanilla flavoring. I didn't add the pecans to the batter. I toasted them and added to warm syrup. I do think that separating the eggs makes enough of a difference in taste and texture to go through the trouble. I made them to have with fried chicken and everyone raved about how delicious they were. The waffled won't get extremely crisp in the waffle iron, but if you toss them in the oven for a couple of minutes they will crisp up just fine.Read More
This recipe is *almost* delicious. At the time of this writing, the ingredients call for 1 TB baking powder and 1 teaspoon nutmeg. In our opinion this was too much of both. Would suggest halving the nutmeg and reducing the baking powder. We also added brown sugar and lemon juice to try and soften the aftertaste of baking soda. And we used whole wheat flower. With these modifications, it was tasty!Read More
I loved these waffles! The flavors were not too sweet, and the nuts added a wonderful texture. Try it with whole wheat flour! I was able to substitute with no problems!
This recipe was excellent even though I had to revamp it to be low fat for my husband's diet. I used EggBeaters to replace the eggs, non-fat milk, canola oil rather than butter, and no nuts. I did use pumpkin (since I had lots on hand), fresh nutmeg and added a bit of cinnamon.
I substituted half whole wheat flour and half ap flour, plus added sugar to taste since I used fresh sweet potatoes; also next time will add pumpkin pie spice instead of nutmeg. Good taste!
Just made these and they were delicious. Used whole wheat flour and Cinnamon instead of nutmeg, but followed the directions to a T otherwise. They were a very soft and moist waffle, not crispy. Served with maple syrup and whipped cream, and it was reminiscent of pumpkin pie.
I love these waffles, as did my 20 month old son. My hubby is a fan of plain pancakes (no fruit or nuts), so he would probably rate them a little lower. I used whole wheat flour, 2 tsp of baking powder (instead of 1 tbsp), added a tablespoon of brown sugar in addition to the white sugar, and 1/2 a tsp each of nutmeg and cinnamon instead of 1 tsp nutmeg. I didn't quite get my egg whites into stiff peaks, but I'm not sure how that affects the end product. The waffles weren't crispy, but tasted delicious and were very filling.
Any recipe that gets my picky 3 and 5 yr. olds to eat sweet potatoes gets a thumbs up from me! They loved it, and so did I. I had leftover sweet potatoes from Thanksgiving, and it was a great way to use it up. I did substitute half whole wheat and half cinnamon for the nutmeg, as others suggested. Thanks!
These were good, but I do not think that I will be making them again. The batter is a bit more watery than your typical waffle batter, so be sure to cook them longer than usual.
These were pretty darn good. Next time I'll probably leave out the butter that it calls for at the end though. I didn't think it needed it.
This is a nice change from our usual waffles. The nutmeg was a little too much for us but other than that we thought it was very good.
I used canned pumpkin, added cinnamon, used whole wheat flour instead of cake flour, egg substitute (3/4c) and used a drizzle of olive oil instead of butter. It needed more sugar, so I added some brown sugar. The waffles weren't crisp (kind of soggy), but they had great flavor once I added the br. sugar.
Delish! I just prepared these waffles and the family and I loved them. I happened upon the recipe when I realized I was out of Bisquick. I did alter the recipe slightly: Rather than using canned sweet potatoes (because I didn't have any in the pantry), I threw two fresh ones in the microwave and cooked them on the baked potatoe setting before I mashed them. Additionally, I replaced the nutmeg for 2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie (chinese 5)spice. What a pop of flavor!
I had a potato to use up so baked it and followed recipe, except walnuts instead of pecans. tend to be on the softer side
Thanks for this great recipe! I made these to freeze for my 2 year old son & I so we would have waffles ready to go in the mornings for breakfast. I choose this recipe because i like to sneak in extra vegetables where ever I can! I used sweet potato puree that I made myself and I used 1/2 whole wheat flour, 1/2 all purpose flour. I also used 1/2 nutmeg and 1/2 cinnamon because nutmeg can be overpowering to me. These were really good. I gave them 4 stars because I thought they could have had a touch more sweet potato flavor but all in all, terrific! I will make them again!
These were great! I used half whole wheat flour, less nutmeg (maybe 1/4 tsp), and at least 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. I love the consistency (heavier and denser than regular waffles), and although they're not crisp when they first come off of the waffle iron, they crisp nicely when re-warmed later in the toaster oven.
Very tasty and a nice way to use up some roasted pumpkin I had left over. I used cinammon instead of nutmeg and 1/4 tsp of salt was more than enough. If you're not dousing them in syrup or using tinned s.p or pumpkin I'd add another tbsp of sugar to the mix.
This is a really awesome waffle! We both loved it and husband thought it was good enough to be a dessert. I did make some mods: I cut the recipe to 4 servings, Used a fresh sweet potato, Used whole wheat pastry flour, Used yogurt instead of milk, Added some vanilla to the egg/yogurt mix, Before adding the egg whites I stirred in soy milk, 3 TBS. one at a time until it was the consistency I was looking for. I knew it was going to be thicker with the whole wheat pastry flour so I saved this step to near the end rather than trying to compensate for it at the beginning. This was a lot of time, work and used up a lot of dishes, LOL, but was really, really delicious! Definitely worth the effort. Thank you for a great treat!
Quite good! I used a large fresh sweet potato, baked for 8 minutes in the microwave. They peel quite easily and you don't get the "canned" taste. Because canned sweet potatoes are in syrup, a bit more sugar might be appropriate, although I found the tablespoon to be enough for my family's tastes. I felt the recipe calls for a smidge too much baking powder; I'll reduce it by 1/2 tsp. the next time around. I'll also try halving the nutmeg and adding some cinnamon--but these are just changes based on my personal tastes.
great waffles and so good for you!!!
Excellent tasting waffles. My hubby and I stood at the double waffle iron with our forks poised in the air, awaiting the next batch to finish cooking.
these waffles were tasty as far as waffles go, but the sweet potato flavor really didn't come through. i couldn't find sweet potato puree, so just got yams and pureed them myself; maybe that was the problem. they were good, but not sure i'd go through the extra effort of working w/the SP since we couldn't really taste them anyway.
The pancakes were great. I used pumkin and my family enjoyed them. Next time I'll add Cool Whip on top and see how my Grandchildren like them. Thanks for sharing.
I really like this waffle recipe. The waffles taste like dessert and they are healthy, good combination.
i used pumpkin and they were great
Turned out great! I used 2 medium sweet potatoes, all purpose flour, and coconut milk.
This is wonderful! I used regular flour instead of cake; fresh sweet potatoes that I boiled and mashed; and usually left out the pecans because I never would have them in the house. Topped with powder sugar!
I thought this was perfect. My kids who hate sweet potato asked for seconds. Next time I will double the recipe for sure. Thanks for shareing
These are okay, but my kids and hubby really aren't impressed. I will be the one to finish the frozen leftovers.
These were so good. When my husband makes a comment you know they must be good,. I followed the recipe as written with the exception of using heavy cream instead of milk and using less nutmeg aI grind my own nutmeg and it has a stronger nutmeg flavor so I used about 1/2 Tbl. to 3/4 Tbl. We really enjoyed this recipe. Thank you
This recipe is great, and it was reasonably quick to make. The waffles came out fluffy and delicious. This is my favorite waffle recipe, thanks!
