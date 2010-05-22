Sweet Potato Pecan Waffles

4.4
40 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 15
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These are special treat in our house! Try substituting pumpkin puree or canned yam puree for the sweet potatoes for tasty variations. Top with warmed pecan syrup or our favorite, vanilla yogurt.

Recipe by Esther Nelson

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 waffles
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, nutmeg, and 1/4 cup pecans.

    Advertisement

  • Mix sweet potato puree, egg yolks, and milk in a large bowl until well combined. Add flour mixture, and mix well.

  • Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold 1/4 of the egg whites into batter. Lightly fold remaining whites and melted butter into the batter.

  • Cook in a hot waffle iron. Garnish with more chopped pecans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 44g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 120.9mg; sodium 753.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022