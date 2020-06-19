Extreme Banana Nut Bread 'EBNB'

This bread was 'Extremely' greasy! I was looking for a rich and moist banana bread recipe, and I guess my personal definition of 'rich & moist' is way off because this is not what I had in mind. Sure, it is rich and moist, but not in a good way... It's just so greasy that it ruins the experience of enjoying this bread. It does, however, taste delicious, but the taste alone is not enough to make up for the very obvious flaws and first impression. Also, followed the recipe EXACTLY, and the loaves didn't rise and sank in the middle when I took them out. I was planning on sending these to work with my husband, but not anymore... I would rather not be embarrassed by their terrible appearence and extreme greasiness! I think this recipe, because it tastes so good, could be salvaged with a bit of tweaking... perhaps either more flour, or less butter, and the addition of baking powder to help with the rising, as baking soda just wasn't powerful enough. Overall, I'm very disappointed with the turn out, but am atleast consoled by the fact that the loaves are edible and I don't have to waste them... they just can't be seen by ANYONE other than my husband and I. (yes, they are that bad!)