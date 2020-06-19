Extreme Banana Nut Bread 'EBNB'

This banana nut bread is my mom's recipe: dense, excellent, and definitely indulgent. It's always completely gone in minutes. This is great at parties, but never lasts long at home. Warning: EBNB may be impossible to resist!
This is a very flexible recipe that will accommodate changes based on what you have on hand. You can use margarine, shortening, or oil (or any type of fat) in place of the butter, and brown sugar in place of white sugar.
This bread is so good you may want to hide it from yourself, your spouse, kids, neighbors, and contractors who may be downwind, until ready to serve. Pre-print 8 or 10 small recipe sheets and leave them wherever you put this bread, otherwise you'll have lots of people bugging you for the recipe!
232 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 268.4mg. Full Nutrition
This is a great recipe for banana bread! What I love about it is its intense flavor. It's is unlike most banana breads in that it is very dense and quite moist. You can taste the butter in this bread along with the bananas--it practically melts in your mouth! My house smelled so YUMMY as the loaves baked. My family and I went through both loaves in just two days. Caution! It is highly addicting and hard to stay away from! The only changes I made to this recipe were #1. I added 2 tsp. vanilla #2. I used chopped pecans instead of walnuts & #3. I baked for 55 minutes instead of 60-70 minutes (this would have overcooked/burned the loaves)I have a 4 year old oven that bakes evenly/accurately. I would check the loaves of bread at 55 minutes before allowing them to cook any longer. This recipe easily earns 5 stars! My kids & hubby can't wait for the bananas to over-ripen! It would be hard to flub this recipe!
ok.. stop rating recipes if you change half the ingredients!! I made this exactly as written... baked for 55 min. and it was totally "Bomb Dizzle!!!" Holy Cow! The only thing I did different, and I highly recommend trying, is, instead of greasing and flouring, grease, and coat with cinnamon sugar! Makes the whole crust taste like a muffin top! this stuff is amazing!
Oh me, oh my!!! In the name of watching my girlish figure, I substituted Splenda for the sugar, Smart Balance Light for the butter, and Egg Beaters for the eggs ... and I STILL can't stay away from it! Best of all, it's only 90 calories a serving with these alterations.
I couldn't resist this recipe for some reason. I passed on the one from this site with over 2000 reviews to see if this was as great as everyone said. The reviews on the "other" one were really mixed not like this which were mostly 4 and 5 stars unless something went wrong. I used 1 cup of white sugar and 1 of brown. Used 1 tsp. each vanilla and allspice and had just barely 2 cups of bananas (4 whole bananas)I mixed the butter sugar mixture really smooth and added 1/2 the bananas to that as well so some were chunkier and some smooth and i also whipped the 4 eggs with the beater to get them fluffy. Made one with walnuts and one without for picky family members. just by the smell and picking off part of the top i already knew it was going to be a hit! I was concerned with the amount of sugar but looks like i had nothing to worry about because it's fantastic!! Mine took exactly 1 hour and could have used about 55 minutes.
REDUCED FAT variety!! Holy COW is this GOOD!It's scary good! I have never in my life had better banana nut bread!I used Smart Balance instead of the butter, and I included the 1 tsp of baking powder, 1 tsp of cinn. and 1 tsp of vanilla as recommended by others. I made it in two loaf pans and it was done in 45 minutes. It is incredibly moist and not at all dense... very light. Perfect in every sense!Everybody who has had a slice immediately goes mmmmmmmmm...I had to force myself to stop eating it long enough to write this review!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2005
After viewing some of the suggestions, I added a teaspoon of vanilla, a teaspoon of cinnamon, replaced half of the white sugar with brown sugar, decreased the oven time to 55 minutes at 335 degrees. Dark, moist, dense, flavorful, and delicious! Great plain or with cream cheese.
This banana bread was delish!!!! We couldn't stop eating it, especially my 5 year old!!! I used pecans instead of walnuts, and it was still good. ONE THING I STRESS THOUGH, WATCH YOUR BANANA BREAD AFTER ABOUT 40 MINUTES OF BAKING. I checked on mine at 45 minutes, and it was perfect, any more time, and it would have been dry like other people have complained about. I forgot to state that I added a tsp of cinnamon and vanilla to it too.
Yikes. I have been making this recipe for three years now and I just discovered I had not yet reviewed it. This IS, by far, the best recipe ever for Banana Nut Bread. I have been baking for years and I don't dish out 5 stars for so-so recipes. For those of you who did not like it, you must have done something wrong- this is worthy of more than 5 stars in my opinion and any other person I know that has tried it feels the same. If you have a problem with darkening of the tops of the loaves, place a sheet of foil over the two loaves about 15 min before it is finished baking. It also makes great tea sandwiches by cutting small thin squares of EBNB, spread with mixed cream cheese and confect. sugar. Then place very thin slices of strawberry between two slices of EBNB that you have put the spread on. Beautiful and classy presentation, as well as delicious...
This banana nut bread is aaaaamazing. I followed some of the reviewers suggestions and added baking powder, cinnamon, and vanilla. 1 tsp of each just to make it easy. As long as you combine all the wet ingredients together first and then slowly add the dry ingredients in 2-3 increments, you cannot go wrong. wet: mix room temp butter plus sugar thoroughly first, then add beaten eggs and vanilla, followed by mashed bananas dry:flour, salt, baking soda and powder, and cinnamon -give it a little stir Finally add walnuts or pecans, then bake. -I found that mixing brown + white sugar yields the same results as just using white sugar. Thanks so much for the recipe and suggestions, my co-workers couldnt stop raving about it =D
This recipe might be a practical joke. I doesn't rise, turns dark brown, is much too sweet, too dense and leaves your fingers greasy. I've baked a lot of banana bread, and this was terrible. The worst part is, in addition to the time you'll waste, you'll also waste 1/2 lb. of butter, 2 cups of sugar and 4 eggs. I had a small slice 20 mins. ago, and I can still taste the sugar. My 2 sons will eat it. They'll eat anything.
This bread is pretty good. Its a little salty but I kinda like that I think. Maybe because the butter I used was salted instead of sweet? I only had 1 1/2 cups bananas so I put 1/2 cup applesauce. Anyway I like it as far as banana bread goes. I would use this recipe again but with more banana and sweet butter.
Holy Moly is all I can say...I only had enough banana's for one loaf so I cut the recipe in half. I'm going to the store today to get more banana's so they'll be ripe this weekend - this was amazing!!! I can't STAND when people rate recipes they've changed, but here I am doing it (but they're just slight changes!!!). I added 1 tsp vanilla, a dash of cinnamon and used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar. I also changed the mixing "order" by adding the dry ingredients into the wet as it's easier to thoroughly combine that way. The only bummer for me was the 350 degree oven cooked the bread too quickly so the outside was very dark. Even with the bread being too done on the outside, this was hands down, by far, the best BNB ever. I can't WAIT to make it again next weekend and lower the oven temp to get it JUST perfect. I'd give this 6 stars if I could!
Found this recipe easy to make and even easier to add my own spin to it. I would not recommend using banana extract as it overwhelms the taste of the bread and nuts. A dash of vanilla extract was good. And the recipe as written is enough to make a large bundt cake. I used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white. Also lined my bundt pan with nuts and a little brown sugar before pouring in the batter. I'll try to upload a picture. You can add dried fruits like cranberries, raisins or little chunks of raw apples to this mixture with excellent results. I really liked using this recipe and I want to thank Saseigel for posting it.
This recipe prompted me to join allrecipes.com because I was so incredulous at its superlative rating. First and foremost, let me state that, in my opinion, it is greatly over rated. I mean no disrespect to Saseigel (or her mother) but this recipe - as originally submitted - turns into a greasy, overly-dense blob. It does not rise. It browns to an alarming degree. It would be milk-toast bland had I not added a teaspoon of vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. New cooks and seekers of the perfect banana bread - beware. Intermediate cooks, and above, this may be worth your consideration, but you will have to reformulate it, and, by then, it will be a totally new recipe so why start with a base that is so fraught with shortcomings? I really wanted to embrace this recipe but, in all good conscience, can not endorse it on any level.
i did add the 1/2 tea spoon of cinnamon and nutmeg, and i had not enough butter so i used olive oil mayo and i only had two reeeaally ripe .... black... bananas but it was sooo good. i read earlier that some people were having a hard time to get the bread to rise, the problem is in the stirring the recipie says to stir just until the ingredients are mixed thats cause the baking soda acts immediately and if you stir too much youll pop the bubbles and all that baking soda will be for nothing and the end result will be .... flat
Very good banana bread recipe, if you like it SWEET. My walnuts sank to the bottom, I must have done something wrong. I've never had that happen in banana bread before. Overall, I think this is one of the better recipes but not exactly what I am used to.
I'm a beginner at making things by scratch and cooking, and this recipe is easy and amazing!!!! My mom always makes this around the holidays and I was worried that wouldn't be able to come close to making it as good as she does, but this is so easy, and such a perfect recipe, you can't go wrong!!! LOVED IT!
May 1, 2009 - I gave this recipe 4 stars because of it's presentation. I made this recipe last week for a breakfast function and got rave reviews for it and not one piece was left after the function. A few of my colleagues have already asked me to make it again. I made these early in the morning and discovered that I did not have any walnuts, so I used pecans and raisins. However, I thought that it was too soft and it did not rise good enough. Next time, I would use some baking powder with the baking soda. Even though I sifted the dry ingredients, I still tasted the sharpness of the baking powder in some places. I tried them in cupcakes but they were very flat. Otherwise, the taste was great. ****************************************** May 28, 2009 - Voila!! I made a few adjustments and now I have the right texture. I decreased the butter to 3/4 cup and the eggs to 3. I also used 1 teaspoon baking soda and two teaspoons baking powder. I added a teaspoon of vanilla and a teaspoon of cinnamon and nutmeg each. The batter was a little more stiffer and the loaves rose nicely. I doubled the recipe and made three 9 x 5 loaf pans. Again I got very good reviews. One person who had a piece the last time commented that the texture was better. This one is a keeper.
Excellent, dense, full of flavor, very rich. JUST like moms! Note to others... if you want a "cake-like" light banana bread this is NOT the recipe for you. This makes a VERY heavy dense rich dark bread, think pound cake, except denser, or fruit cake, except tastier. If you like pound cake (or fruit cake, does anyone eat that stuff?), you'll probably like this banana bread. This is not an afternoon tea cake, this is a curl up by the fireplace with a mug of coffee (or milk) kind of cake.
This strange recipe makes wonderful banana bread that somehow taste light, in spite of all that butter, so you are tempted to overeat it. I followed the recipe faithfully except I added the tsp of baking powder and I creamed the butter and sugar together as one cook recommended. I am always cautious about over beating a quick bread batter especially once the eggs are added so I did NOT beat the eggs 'to make them especially fluffy' as another cook advised. It is possible to toughen the crumb of a quick bread by incorporating too much air. I blended carefully. This bread was a huge hit at our house.
If I could give this 10 stars I would!!! OMG this is by far the best BNB recipe I have ever made. I did, as well, add some vanilla extract, but other than that I followed the recipe as it reads, and it turned out perfect. For the longest time, I used the Starbucks BNB recipe, no longer, this has become my new favorite. Thanks so much for a fantastic recipe.
I have made banana nut bread my entire life. I decided to try this recipe because there were so many great reviews. Big mistake! There definitely were not enough bananas in this recipe and way too much sugar and eggs. This bread falls in the middle. I do not recommend this recipe.
I had a little trouble with collapse in the center of each loaf, but delicious. I got rave reviews and that's what counts. I used the small individual loaf pans, four, and one large. The small loaves take only 30 minutes and are really tasty! Thanks
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2006
I added 2/3 cup more flour to the recipe, reduced the temperature by 25 degress and baked for 30 minutes to make muffins.
I've made this several times and it always turns out great. The first time, I made it as written and it was yummy. Now, I usually add a tsp of each baking powder and vanilla, about 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and probably extra banana as I never measure the banana...just use what I have. Sometimes, for a special treat, I'll toss in a cup of chocolate chips for fun.
thank you for posting such wonderful recipe! i was looking for banana nut bread recipe and yours was the first one i saw on google, with so many rave reviews it is proof its a great recipe. Although i did accomodate it for my own tastes, like chef sandra i used 3/4 cup of butter and slightly less sugar, only 1 and a 1/2 cup. I also added vanilla and pumpkin pie spice. I baked it at 325 because my oven tends to be very hot and let it bake for 50 mins. I covered the loaves with foil fifteen mins before the time was up because they were already a deep brown and i didnt want the top to burn before the inside was done. With the tweeks it tastes perfectly sweet not to sweet, and it has a yummy banana flavor and very moist! it is a lil dense so make sure not to over mix the dough because it can make it too chewy and dense. love it! it would make a good breakfast with some milk whenever your in a hurry! I love it with a glass of orange juice!
5 star rcipe. This recipe is wonderful. All my friends and family loved the bread. My 80 year old grandmother said it was the best she had ever tasted. I made a homeade cream cheese spread to go with the bread. This recipe is a keeper!
Wonderful. I had let two bananas get way too ripe, which was the perfect amount for one loaf. I halved the recipe and everything turned out great, using about 1/4c brown and 3/4c white sugar. Thanks for sharing :)
WATCH OUT! There is no way that picture represents THIS recipe! My bread , with recipe followed EXACTLY, came out almost black! And it was raw in the middle. I took it out at 50 min because it looked burned already. I don't even want to eat it. It didn't rise, it's sticky and greasy on top, and it smells like burned sugar.What a disappointment.
I am not much of a cook or baker. But my mother was, so I appreciate good recipes when I come across them. I really have no skills what so ever when it comes to baking. This turned out perfectly. I mixed the wet ingredients, then tossed in the dry right on top of each other. I did add two tsp. of vanilla. These two loaves turned out perfectly and were delicious. No dry spots, no rising problems, no problems at all. If anyone has a problem with clumping and dry spots, I recommend mixing a bit longer. Thank you for this recipe.
This is a pretty good banana bread for those who prefer dense breads. It is similar to other recipes except it includes much less flour. I read the reviews about it not rising well, so I replaced the baking soda with baking powder because soda requires an acid in the ingredients to activate it. Mine did not rise much, but it did not sink in the middle either. After greasing my pans I did not flour them, but coated them with cinnamon sugar, and the point everyone commented on was the crust-it was yummy. I chose to use half white and half brown sugar and switched out the walnuts for pecans, adding some vanilla and cinnamon (which everyone liked). I lowered the oven temp after a little while and covered them with foil and they cooked through perfectly, not mushy or wet inside but still moist. The banana flavor was definitely present and I may make this one again with these modifications.
Mrs.BJW
Rating: 1 stars
06/06/2011
I've made this twice now and both times it hasn't risen into a bread but rather sat there and bubbled until it gets dark. Seems like there is wayyy toooo much baking soda in this recipe. It has really good flavor but I am never doing this recipe again.
This was the best tasting bread ever! I should have pureed the bananas as suggested because the chunks are a little too...ew...My husband loves it but I think it would give it a little something extra if I had pureed them. I added the cinnamon, vanilla, and split the 2 cups sugar into brown and white. It was perfect.
Awesome Recipe! Turned out great, like others I added a bit of Vanilla Extract and mixed equal parts of white and brown sugars. You definitely need more than 1 cup of nuts, probably closer to two. I mixed walnut and pecans which was a good idea if you ask me. Also, I added Semi Sweet Chocolate chips (about 3/4 of a standard bag), then sprinkled some additional nuts and chocolate chips on the top after I poured the batter into the pan. They turned out tasting like the Banana Chocolate Chip muffins from Paradise Bakery, only with nuts. Just a wonderful recipe overall though! Highly recommend it. Remember, because of the way this recipe is constructed, the bread will turn out only about 2 1/2 inches high, which increases the density and the moisture, so don't expect it to rise to the top of the pan. Convection ovens are great and will make this bread finish at the 50 minute mark at 350 degrees. Cook a little longer for a stronger "crust" like top. Thank SASEIGEL whoever you are!
This bread was 'Extremely' greasy! I was looking for a rich and moist banana bread recipe, and I guess my personal definition of 'rich & moist' is way off because this is not what I had in mind. Sure, it is rich and moist, but not in a good way... It's just so greasy that it ruins the experience of enjoying this bread. It does, however, taste delicious, but the taste alone is not enough to make up for the very obvious flaws and first impression. Also, followed the recipe EXACTLY, and the loaves didn't rise and sank in the middle when I took them out. I was planning on sending these to work with my husband, but not anymore... I would rather not be embarrassed by their terrible appearence and extreme greasiness! I think this recipe, because it tastes so good, could be salvaged with a bit of tweaking... perhaps either more flour, or less butter, and the addition of baking powder to help with the rising, as baking soda just wasn't powerful enough. Overall, I'm very disappointed with the turn out, but am atleast consoled by the fact that the loaves are edible and I don't have to waste them... they just can't be seen by ANYONE other than my husband and I. (yes, they are that bad!)
All the previous reviews are right, this is habit forming and addictive, I made these for a neighbor who is always doing nice things for us (and used half of the batter for some for us) I followed the recipe exactly but made them as muffins and cooked them at 350 for about 20-25 mins (I just kept an eye on them and took them out when a fork inserted in the center came out clean)I think it made 23 or 24 muffins. I thought the recipe adapted perfectly to making them as muffins which usually doesn't happen for me when I try to change anything about a recipe. It is ridiculous how many I ate!! Thank goodness they are all gone so I can stop now. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is the best Banana Bread I have ever had. I did add a few more ingredients this has to be the tastiest Banana Bread ever I added 1 tsp pure vanilla extract 1 cup of sour cream 1/2 cup honey and instead of 2 cups of white sugar I used 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup of dark brown sugar. Well this recipe makes 2 loaves of Banana Bread and I cant keep it in the house for more then 24hrs. Thank you for posting the Best Banana Nut Bread my family and I has ever had.
Not the best banana bread I've ever made. Very little rise to it, so it was particularly dense, and I adjusted the baking soda/powder ratio. There isn't really any acid in the recipe for the baking soda to react with, so if I were to make it again, I'd probably use all baking powder, no soda, and maybe a little extra than is called for.
I have baked this banana nut bread but after years of cooking and almost as many years using another banana nut recipe, I couldn't bake it without making a change in the ingredients. I believe I found an error in them. I think the baking 'soda' should be 'baking powder'. That's why some people are getting flat bread because it's the baking powder that makes it rise. At least that works for me and I thought I'd pass it along so you can use it if you wish.
This was the most disappointing banana bread recipe I have ever used. I followed the instructions and it is wayyyyy too sweet and the tops fell. I have never ever seen a banana bread that the tops fell. I wouldn't recommend this recipe to anyone and I certainly wouldn't give it away as a gift or present on a buffet table to guests. I've never rated any recipe on here before but felt that I had to for this one. I also have no idea on how to use the stars on here but if I could I would give it 0 stars.
Years ago I had an amazing recipe for banana bread but I loaned the recipe card to a friend and she lost it and I have been trying to duplicate the recipe ever since with no luck. UNTIL NOW!! what a great recipe! I made it with two cups of Splenda (I am diabetic) and 2 cups of whole wheat flour and everyone in the house loves it. I have to hide it to be able to have any Lol! Dense,moist and fragrant....the best!
This is such a great recipe. I made a couple of changes.First I used only 1/2 cup of butter and then added 1/2 cup of applesauce to decrease some of the fat, (You cannot taste a difference) and I added a tablespoon of cinnamon, (you can also use nutmeg or allspice) and 2 teaspoons of vanilla. This bread is just wonderful and everybody who has it allways asks for the recipe.
Quite Yummy & hubby loved it! Didn't see the salt, so that wasn't added. Did add vanilla & cinnamon & will add more spices in the future. My 3 large bananas didn't measure to 2 cups, so filled out w/sweetened /cinnnamon applesauce. Also, used soft marg & ran out so finished that cup out w/the applesauce, too. Then was trying to get it in the oven & added choc. chips instead of chopping nuts. Also added some baking soda.Rose nicely,& was done in 55 minutes-5 minutes less might have been even better. I will definetly be using this again.Also used half white sugar, half brown sugar. Thanks for a great recipe!
i just took it out of the oven. very dark. VERY FLAT!!! i didn't raise at all. ugh. not happy at all. had planned to take it to a meeting tonight. it definitely won't be leaving my house. not quite sure where all the rave reviews are coming from!! sorry. i can hardly even give it one star!!
OMG! The best recipe ever. Because my husband is diabetic I lowered the sugar by replacing 1 cup of sugar with 1/2 cup each of brown sugar splenda & regular splenda. From prior readers recommendations I added 1 tsp vanilla, 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp baking powder. I only had two ripe bananas so I filled the 2 cups needs with pulp I had from my juice I made (apple, oranges, strawberries,tomato & carrots). It turned out wonderfully moist and tasty. Now I have a recipe to fall back on when my bananas go ripe instead of throwing them away. By the way, I made this bread in a bundt pan and baked it for 55 minutes.
I decided to make this banana nut bread because it had such great reviews. The only thing good I can say about it is it was very easy to make. That's why it got 3 stars from me. But in saying that I think that's where the problem is. Sometimes you have to put a little more effort into something to make it special. This was not special. First of all I noticed right away that there was no vanilla listed in the ingredients. I don't like to rate anything unless I've followed the recipe to a "T". So I left it out. Big mistake. This bread really didn't have much taste at all. Especially not banana! Disappointed. Also, an entire cup of butter is TOO much! I could have probably used half of that. The bread was very greasy as well. Along with no taste and the grease, I threw the entire thing in the trash. Sorry. I don't understand what all the fuss is about this recipe. I'll stick to my more complicated recipe that has lots of flavor and much less grease.
With so many reviews I just had to try....I took some of the ideas that everyone listed & tweet it for my needs. To cut down on calories, I substituted 1/2 cup of applesauce for 1/2 cup of butter. I also divided the 2 cups of white cane sugar & used Splenda, Dark Brown Sugar & White Cane Sugar. I also added 1 teaspoon cinammon, 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, 3 dashes of nutmeg, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 4 oz mini chocolate chip morsels(all I had) & 1 - 1 1/2 cups of pecans. PERFECT mixture for bundt pan & mini muffins & OH SO YUMMY!!! TY all for sharing & happy baking!!!
Great recipe. I have been trying many recipes to get the right texture and moisture and this recipe definitely has it. From now on will only use this recipe for banana nut bread!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2004
very good recipe. did someone forget to use baking powder? i added 1 teaspoonful to recipe and it was excellent. i also added 1 teaspoonful of vanilla extract, but can't say it really improves recipe. using butter instead of shortening or oil makes my old recipe obsolete.
This is the best banana bread I have ever tasted and my husband just loved it. You are so very right the one loaf was gone in one day, and it is just the two of us. I like experimenting so this is what I did and it was fantastic. I used 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup of light brown sugar. I only had 1 1/2 cup of bananas so I used 1/2 cup of drained crushed pineapple, and also added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and some flavoring 2 teaspoons of homeade vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon of banana extract. It was great and wrapped in the aluminum foil to keep in the moisture was a great tip. I just put a batch in the oven, but used smaller pans, like that I could share or put some in the freezer to enjoy another time. My husband likes his with a little ice cream.
I went with the rating on this recipe. I made the bread as directed, unfortunately it wasnt anything like the users raved about it. I have had better banana bread before. This one definitely went in my garbage. It was hard, too much butter, the taste it left in my mouth was very greasy.
I have made several other banana nut bread recipes... by FAR this is the best and is the most moist and flavorful banana nut bread recipe I have ever come across... you must try. Definitely a 5 star recipe *****
Fabulous recipe! My whole family loved it, even my daughter who dislikes nuts. I substituted whole wheat flour since we try to stay away from the white. It turned out great. I also substituted pecans for the walnuts. I mixed together all the ingredients except the whole wheat flour and then slowly added the flour without over mixing since I wanted the bread to rise. I have had baked goods rise poorly when I stir too much. Thanks so much for sharing this wonderful recipe. I am taking it to my Bible Study tomorrow and I know they will love it!
My husband absolutely loved it! Here's what I did: Cream butter(not melted) and sugar with whisk until light and fluffy. Then, add and beat one egg at a time. Add and beat 4 ripened bananas. Add and beat sifted dried stuff into the 1/4 wet mixture. Repeat this 4 times. Add 1tsp Vanila and beat. Pour the mixture into the mold and baked at 325 degree(mine is conventional, so had to lower the temp by 25 degree) for 60 mins. It came out great! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
I make this every year for Xmas gifts and I would not change one thing about this recipe.I do put in one Tbles of cinnamon in it . I use small loaf's and it makes 10 loaf's.When I spray the loaf pans I sprinkle cinnamon and sugar all around and when they come out they have a nice crust of sweet cinnamon and sugar on the outside.I then wrap them and put them in the freezer and then give them out for Xmas.All my family wait for these loaf's and all my friends.If you want a good Banana Nut Bread this is the one to bake and you will be baking them every year.
OMG My house smells amazing!!! ok so i may have jumped the gun rating but i couldnt resist. i did have to make a few adjustments because i live at high alt. i only put 1 1/2 tsp baking soda, and added about 1/8 cup extra flour , cut the sugar (1/2 brown 1/2 white) by a half cup and raised the oven temp to 360. if it doesnt come out right, it is due to my error trying to adjust for the altitude. but AMAZING recipe :) UPDATE- It came out PERFECT! will be making this again Anyone living at high altitude shuld make the adjustments i did and you will not have a problem -bake at 365-65 -cut sugar by 1/2 cup -cut soda by 1/2 tsp -add 1/8 cup MORE flour
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2005
I added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla and used 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar as suggested by others here and it was done in about 50 minutes. GREAT RECIPE! After researching quite a few recipes on-line, I decided to try this one and boy am I glad I did! I decided to modify the recipe as stated above and I knew if the bread tasted as good as the batter did, we were in for a great treat tonight! I was a little worried about the dark color the bread was becoming while it was cooking, but appearances can be deceiving! My husband and 14 year old son couldn't wait to taste the bread...they had tasted the batter and the smells from this bread cooking were awesome! I couldn't cut it fast enough after it had cooled down enough to handle...they each had 2 big slices (and I had one) and it was amazing! Can't wait to try it tomorrow after all the flavors come together! Good job Saseigel!
the easiest and best recipie I have found for banana nut bread. I can't tell how many times I've passed this recipie on now. The only changes I made is mixing the drys together and the wets together, but thats just baking sense and not really a change. I highly recommend trying this recipie.
I have made this recipe twice now, and it's turned out well both times. The first time I made it, I made the following changes: 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar, 1tsp vanilla. The bread had good flavor, but was really greasy. The second time I made the bread, I only used one stick of butter and added two cups of natural applesauce. It turned out great! I recommend this recipe to everyone, especially new bakers as this was really easy to follow. My only recommendation is to cut back on the butter.
This was a great recipe. My husband and his friend loved it, and said it was the best they had ever had- and my husband has always been a banana bread fan. Following other reviewers advice, I added one cup of white and brown sugar, and added a teaspoon of cinnamon. *The cooking time seemed way too long, my loaf was done in 45 minutes.
This is the best recipe!! I have never made banana bread, and I tried this recipe, because I am going to be making a variety of bread to give out as christmas gifts this year. This is definately a keeper!! The only thing I did differently is added a tsp. of Baking Powder. Turned out great! This bread was super moist, and I gave a loaf to my mom. 4 days later, she had a piece left which I ate and it was still just as moist as the day I made it. Definately worth making. Health warning is right though...it is hazardous at home and don't eat the batter!! LoL. It is hard to control yourself.
I've made this bread about 5 times in a month and a half, everyone who tastes it absolutely loves it. I can't make enough! I bake it in (3) 8X3" pans to stretch it out and just reduce the cooking time by about 5-10 minutes and its just great! The best I've ever had for sure!!!!!!! Thanks for the recipe.
This banana bread is AMAZING. Like other posters, I used 1 cup Dark Brown Sugar and 1 cup white sugar. I also used 1 tsp (or more) vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon, and 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg. Also, 1/2 cup extra chopped walnuts and 1/2 tsp baking powder. I usually go a little over on the bananas too and the fat content is a little more than necessary (I use 10 tbsp butter and 3 tbsp vegetable oil). The base for this recipe is incredible though. Even if you make it exactly as the recipe says, it's still great. I literally melt when I eat this bread. Excellent, excellent, excellent.
GREAT RECIPE! Not the typical heavy banana bread. Perfect consistency, no matter what substitutions you use. Works good with 1/2 white & 1/2 brown sugar, oil and butter combos, and/or adding vanilla. I have made it as written and with modifications and always great. I always omit the nuts due to nut allergies in our family, but never a bad batch. I add a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar atop for a flavor touch to the crustiness. DON'T LISTEN TO THE COMPLAINERS THAT THERE IS TOO MUCH SUGAR! If you don't want sweet bread...don't make one! Pretty hard not to be sweet when it is a sweet bread with 2 cups of sugar. Duh!
This recipe was really good! My new favorite banana nut bread recipe this is a real keeper. I did however mix it up differently. I first cream the butter then added the sugars I used half brown half white sugar, then add eggs one at a time twhen mixed up alternate your dry ingredients in thirds until incorporated. I also added some extra flavor like teaspoon of Vanilla and teaspoon or two of cinnamon. The crust was great. In fact off to the kitchen to break into second loaf!
Excellent recipe. I didn't change the ingredients, however, I did change the order in which the ingredients were mixed. I creamed the butter and sugar together, then added each egg and beat the mixture thoroughly between each egg. I then added the bananas and then the flour mixture. The walnuts were last. I am going to try to add some vanilla to kick it up a notch next time. This is a wonderful recipe - it came out moist and tasty. I definitely recommend!
O.k., so, don't laugh, but I halved the recipe which was the perfect portion for us. This is the change up that I made to this....I added 1/4 tsp of ground cinnamon, and used toasted pecans in place of the walnuts...Now...I baked it, served it with cream cheese...yummy...BUT the BIG surprise and the best thing in the world, use this for pancakes...I made pancakes, and served with a warm pecan butter syrup....I had to make extra...wow...double wow!!
Wow made as is this is dense and wonderful. It also has enough liquid to hold up well to adapting using gluten free flour. It is so good. I debated over the addition of cinnamon, etc. I am tired of everything tasting the same because of the cinnamon, etc. addition so I left it out of this. And I'm glad I did. I did add a hefty tsp or so of vanilla. This is a great bread. I didn't add baking powder and perhaps it would have helped it to rise, but I believe it is intended to be dense and it is so yummy made as is, with the addition of vanilla, and using the walnuts as indicated. Glad I made as is. YUMMY! 5 STARS! Thanks for sharing!! OH and for those who are wondering the butter should be softened and could even be melted (i suppose). I used it softened. Perfect!
as written recipe doesnt work. like mostly everyone else i added 1 tsp baking powder, with only 1 tsp baking soda. plus added 1 tsp cinnamon and did 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. creamed sugars with eggs and then added mashed bananas to that, then to flour mixture.so much better!!!
This is the absolute best banana nut bread ever! I've made it about 10 times now and will never use another recipe. (I'm getting ready to make it again today.) UPDATED 12.12.09: While I still agree that this recipe is THE best one ever, I decided to make a few modifications based upon some of the comments. From the start, I split the sugar so it's 1 cup each white & brown sugar. I also added 1 t. vanilla extract & 2 t. cinnamon. Today I decided to also add 1/2 c. of rolled oats and 1/2 cup of dried, unsweetened cherries. I also upped the overripe bananas to 2.5 cups. Baked it for 65 minutes (altho I checked it at 50 minutes w/a toothpick, then again at 60 min - be sure to reset your oven to 350 degrees after checking because it loses heat during the process!). I let them cool, wrapped each in plastic wrap, then alum. foil. Put one in a zip freezer bag & put it in the freezer for Christmas. The other one went in the fridge for a couple hours. We just pulled it out to try it & decided to KEEP these new additions. Thanks SASEIGEL for posting the original version!!
I have made this countless times, and every time people go crazy over it! It is absolutely the BEST - even better than my grandma's (and my mom agrees!) It's become my signature recipe, I make it for all sorts of occasions. Oh - and I add a crumble topping that really gives this an extra something special :)
This recipe is exactly what it says, extremely delicious, easy, and adaptable to your tastes. We didn't have any butter and I was forced to use vegetable oil and the recipe still came out delicious and moist. Also, since I'm in Colombia, Brazil nuts are cheaper and more readily available here so I substituted those out too. It was a complete success. I grew up eating banana bread because I'm from the USA, but no one here had ever had it before and EVERYONE was begging me for the recipe. I have a gas oven and I, too found that the cooking time was more like 55 mins. Also, here most households have azucar morena, which is basically raw granulated sugar (the brown kind) and I always substitute the raw sugar for any type of sugar, white or brown, and all of my recipes come out perfectly. I do a lot of baking and sometimes it's hard to find specific ingredients being outside of USA. That's why I was so glad this recipe was very basic. Everyone has these ingredients in the cupboard. Next time, I think I'll try to use butter and make the extra additions of vanilla extract and cinnamon that other people have mentioned. This is a great basic recipe and it tastes just like my Mom's. Thank you!
I made banana muffins (no walnuts, sometimes chocolate chips) + a banana loaf (with walnuts) with this recipe (instead of 2 loafs). It was terrific. It's the first recipe I tried here and I liked it so much I haven't bothered to try another. Thanks for the recipe.
Update: I tried this recipe again, and during the last 15 min. I covered with foil & reduced temp. to 300. Excellent! I have tried so many BBs over the years, but my 9 year old asked me not to make anymore except this one. He ate a whole loaf by himself, BTW!I guess my quest for the The Great Banana Bread has ended, LOL! Original review: I have made this one a few times, the only reason I give it a 4 is because the crust on it always comes out really dark! But the taste is 5, I don't make it very often because I can't stop eating it!
