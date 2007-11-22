Nana's Nut Bread
This recipe was my grandmother's. The breads are baked in coffee cans!
My family really enjoyed this bread for Thanksgiving instead of the regular boxed bread mixesRead More
Sorry, I just wasn't a fan. I was looking for more flavor like a dark nut bread or pumpkin bread type loaf. It was very moist. Just not what I was looking for.Read More
Turned our very good, the nuts I used was toasted pecans.
I really liked this bread. I made it with whole wheat flour and added 1/2 cup of pumpkin seeds and 1/3 cup of sunflower seeds and 3 tbsp of flax seed. It was super nutty and yummy.
Excellent recipe!! I am from the South so I used pecans instead of walnuts and it was really good.
I have not made this yet, but it seems simliar to what I used to buy in bakeries, which were baked in round tins (smaller than coffee can). These were usually made for a shower or gathering with cheese spread on top, with a slice of green olive on top. Thanks for the recipe.
