Nana's Nut Bread

This recipe was my grandmother's. The breads are baked in coffee cans!

By MaryCatherine Bailey

prep:

10 mins
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 - 3 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream shortening with sugar. Mix in eggs. Dissolve soda in milk, and add to the creamed mixture. Stir in flour, cream of tartar, and salt. Stir in nuts.

  • Pour batter into a 3 pound coffee can, or several 1 pound soup cans; fill containers 1/2 to 3/4 full.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until a tester inserted in the center of loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 80.7mg. Full Nutrition
