Cottage Cheese Bread

This is a hearty white bread I put in my bread machine, and the kids just love it. I have used non-fat cottage cheese also.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Add the ingredients to your bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer, and start. You can use up to 1/2 cup more bread flour if the dough seems too sticky.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 18.3mg; sodium 323.6mg. Full Nutrition
