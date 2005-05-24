Cottage Cheese Bread
This is a hearty white bread I put in my bread machine, and the kids just love it. I have used non-fat cottage cheese also.
I like this recipe! I definitly would recommend it. BUT like everyone else said it calls for WAY to much yeast. I experimented, thinking maybe the extra yeast was called for because it was a rapid bake (the recipe doesn't specify a bread machine setting after all), but even in rapid back the full amount of yeast lifted my bread machine lid off. reducing the recipe by a whole tsp. is definitly necessary to get a better loaf, and I personally like how it cooks in your basic bread/white bread setting best.Read More
This is a great white bread recipe! I added an extra tablespoon of sugar and changed the margarine to vegetable oil. It has a nice tang to it from the cottage cheese and I like the added protein. I will for sure put this on my favorites list!
I have had a bread machine for six years, and this is the best of any bread that I have made. It raised over the top, so I will have to calm it down the next time.
This bread is wonderful! *I did not use a bread maker for this recipe.* I love that the cottage cheese adds moisture & protein to the bread. I have made this 2x and 1 of the times I followed it as is except for substituting 1c of whole wheat flour for all purpose flour. I didn't use bread flour either time i made it. When I used the wheat flour I kept the yeast at 2 1/4t & it worked perfect. It is a large loaf though. I have a larger loaf pan w/ straight sides & it worked perfect in this pan (not sure the exact dimensions). I will add a little more sugar I think next time. It's a little 'sour' from the cottage cheese. The other time I made the recipe (with all, all-purpose flour) I used 1 1/2t yeast & did add 1T more sugar & it turned out perfect. Though, again, I did use my large loaf pan, as it does make a large loaf. So......my suggestions would be to add about 1T more sugar & if you use all-purpose or bread flour you could probably cut the yeast to 1 1/2t. If you use some wheat flour (I suppose because it's more heavy??) I would use the recipe amt (2 1/4t) of yeast. A great recipe though. It's definitely in my mix of bread recipes.
Very delicious bread! I made mine on the dough cycle and baked in the oven. I also used olive oil instead of margarine. I made 3 rolls and 1 loaf. I could easily have made 2 loaves as this was a very high riser.
This is an excellent recipe. I did sub in one cup of whole wheat flour for one cup of white. I also decreased the yeast to 1 1/2 tsp. This is a great recipe!!
This recipe is taken verbatim from a recipe in "The Bread Machine Cookbook" by Donna Rathmell German. If you cut these measurements in half, you will get a loaf that will not overflow in your breadmaker. I make the large loaf using the dough cycle, remove the dough, let it rise again and bake it in a regular oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
I had a lot of cottage cheese in the fridge and decided to try this recipe. I usually only make whole wheat breads, but not knowing how it would turn out I only substituted whole wheat flour for half of the bread flour ~ No problem at all! I also used butter, only 2t. yeast, and added 1T. of wheat gluten. The bread rose perfectly to fill the pan without overflowing. The texture of the bread is soft and spongy, and the flavor has a bit of tang. I may try this again with all whole wheat flour and see what happens.
Came out absolutely perfect. The only thing I changed was the amount of yeast. I changed it to 1-1/2 tsp. It rose at just the right height and was not dense at all. Thanks Dara
Dara, thank you for sharing this recipe. This is the best white bread I've ever had! The taste and texture are wonderful. It did rise too much when I was making it in my bread machine, but I just put the dough in 2 loaf pans and let the bread rise again. Then, I baked in a conventional oven.
very yummy bread - i've even baked it on rapid bake (by doubling the amount of yeast) and it came out perfect
Very good and easy! I followed the recipe and added a 1/2 cup of powdered milk (just wanted to use it up). I put the bread machine on the dough cycle and once finished, pullled the dough out and shaped into two loaf pans. I allowed the dough to rise again for about 45min - 1 hour, then baked at 350F for 20 -25 minutes. You may need to put some foil over the top of loaves so they don't get too browned. Very yummy! Will be making again!
What a great recipe! Even though I despise cottage cheese, I bought a container because I was going to have some a few times a week as part of an eating plan for weight loss. I just couldn't bear the thought, so I got on this website to see if I could find a decent recipe for cottage cheese. I came across this bread recipe & decided to give it a try. IT WAS PERFECT IN EVERY WAY. What a terrific use for cottage cheese! Now I buy the stuff twice a month and make this bread (I'm making it right now). Thank you so much!
great way of increasing the fiber in bread, not to mention a wonderful texture for sandwiches. Only thing that I found was that I need to back in oven (350 degrees for 30 minutes) in TWO bread pans. Made the mistake the first time of making this only one loaf -but it makes two good sized loaves.
This recipe made a beautiful loaf. My boyfriend is very picky about his bread and he loved it!
very disappointed in the measurements given -- way too much yeast, overflowed, and created a mess. smells great though =]
Usar: 2cudtas de levadura 2 cdas de azucar 2 cudas de aceite de oliva
I keep forgetting to rate this but this a fantastic bread. Very tasty and a super texture.
My three year old is a very picky eater but she loved this bread. It's a great way to sneak some protein and calcium into bread.
This worked out very well for me. Based on previous comments, I decreased the yeast to 1 1/4 tsp. And to handle the 'overflow' situation I set my breadmaker for a 2 pound loaf. Thanks for the recipe.
This is one of the best bread machine recipes I've tried. It actually has a nice light texture like bread should! I did cut the yeast to 1 1/2 tsp, but I may try 1 1/4 next time because it still hit the top of my machine. I also suggest heating the water to temperature suggested on your bread machine. I keep my yeast in the fridge and make sure to warm it slightly in the microwave (about 10 seconds) before using, too.
this is really good bread...i didn't add the baking soda as some other reviewers suggested...but followed the rest of the recipe...and put it on rapid white bread setting...oh and it turned out great...thanks for the recipe...hey made this recipe into buns...wow!!! it is such a great versatile recipe!!!
Excellent bread and a nice way to get more calcium into my milk-hating toddler. I used only 1 tsp yeast and that was just fine. Makes fabulous french toast, too! I'll make this one many more times.
I did something wrong - lot of air encased by bread on top with nothing in between. Very heavy----
This is a decent white bread, but it really does rise. I believe it's a combo of a bit too much yeast and the baking soda. For once, I didn't modify any ingredients or amounts and although the baking soda baffled me a bit, I tossed it in. I didn't need to adjust the flour amounts or anything. I don't often bake in the bread machine, so I pulled it out after the dough cycle. I let it rise in the fridge--but really only an hour or so while I ran to the store--and it rose in that time in the frdige so I just popped it in a 375 degree oven for 50 minutes. That was the perfect amount of time to get a huge, mushroom topped loaf. I'd divide it into two loaves next time or eliminate the baking soda and tone down the yeast, and I don't think I'll try this one all the way through in the bread machine. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this today but I substituted 2 cups of wheat flour and 1 cup of all purpose flour..made it in the bread maker on the dough cycle but took it out and made it into rolls with some melted butter and sesame seeds on top came out really good.
My daughter asked me "Why can't all bread taste like this??" I made this with all white whole wheat flour (King Arthur) and in the oven (350 for 40 minutes). It was perfect, and I didn't have to adjust any of the ingredients (yeast was the right amount too--didn't have the issue the bread machine people had. Next time I make this, I will likely double it, since one loaf goes far too fast in my house.
I made this using my Kitchen Aid mixer last night, same as I have with the other loaves I have recently. I let the yeast proof with the sugar and water, then added the remaining wet ingredients. After I added the dry and they had a chance to fully combine, I switched to my dough hook and kneaded the dough for about five minutes. It was a little wet, so I added a bit more flour to get it to a kneadable consistancy. I let it raise in the bread pan for about an hour on a warm stove, then baked it for a half hour. We haven't tried it yet, but I'll update on how it was later today. EDITED NEXT DAY: I liked it but thought the texture was a bit off. Both my husband and oldest son loved it, though my husband asked me not to tell him what was in it. This makes great french toast.
Good bread! Not real tasty but good texture and wonderful crunchy crust. I will use it as a base bread and experiment with some herbs and cheeses and such. Thank you! I did use the 1.5 tsp and worked great. I proofed the yeast first also and used veg. oil instead of marg.
I just made this - actually I followed it to the letter but put the bread machine on the 'dough' setting and later formed them into buns. The dough was a little on the sticky side so I added a little flour while rolling them out. Allowed them to rise again and baked them in a greased pan at 350 for slightly over 20 minutes. Somebody stop me! I've already eaten two!
This is a simple recipe and it turned out great. I used 2 T. of oil instead of margarine. The family loved the flavor.
I don't know how anyone could give this bread less than 5 stars. It is awesome. It turns out with just a hint of tang from the cottage cheese and has an angelfood texture. Absolutely terrific, even with fat free cottage cheese. Thank you Dara!
Wow, was this GOOD!! It tastes best warm, I think. I cut the yeast to 2 tsp., added more flour (about 1/2 c more) and used my Kitchen Aid with dough hook to knead. I baked it at 350 for 20 minutes or so. It made 2 nice-sized loaves. I will definitely make this again!
This is great recipe. Very moist and tender. I have had several requests to make it again.
I've had my bread machine for over three years and I've yet to make a decent tasting bread. Nothing comes close to my grandma's homemade bread. Thank you Dara for the recipe. This bread was by far the best I've ever tasted. I had a little over a cup of ricotta cheese to get rid of so I used that in place of the cottage cheese plus about three heaping Tablespoons of ground flax seeds. It was so light and fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside. I just made a loaf about an hour ago and already it's gone. I am definitely making this again - most likely tomorrow.
This is the best bread recipe I have found in along time. Everyone marveled about it at dinner today. It was so moist, and had a great flavor. I used 2t. of instant yeast and it raised great. Making my 2nd loaf now, and I know it will go over great. Thank you
Dara, thank you for this recipe. I did take reviewers' suggestions to decrease the amount of yeast to 1 1/2 t which made a beautiful loaf in my bread machine. I also used 1 c of whole white wheat flour in place of one of the cups of bread flour. Nice sandwich bread and beautiful toast.
Awesome! I added 1 tablespoon of flax seeds and loved it. Moist, aromatic and perfect for sandwiches. But a warning: it is a HUGE loaf. Next time, I will cut the recipe by 25% for a more reasonable loaf size.
This is a very yummy bread, followed recipe to the T and its really nice, even though it did collaps but think that is because we didnt take it out when done, we left it in a couple of hour ooooppppssss. but i cant leave it alone its so nice x
it tast like bread i reduced the yeast did the oil
I don't use a bread maker so I had to knead this bread. I ended up using about 1 more cup of flour. This was the softest, easiest to knead foough ever. I made dinner rolls and they were perfect. Very light and fluffy. This recipe is a keeper! I used olive oil in place of margarine. You cannot tell that there is cottage cheese in this bread.
it was good, i added some sunflower seeds and used 1 c of ww four instead and reduced yeast
A nice crisp crust and you cannot taste the cottage cheese but the bread is really dense. I didn't have any problems with the yeast like others. I would make this again if I am looking for ways to use extra cottage cheese.
I thought this recipe was great. I used 3tsp of yeast, because my breadmaker recipes usually have 1 tsp per 1 cup of flour and it was fine. I was a bit worried after reading all the reviews saying there was too much yeast, but it came out perfectly and will be a favourite recipe from now on.
Very good bread. Everyone is my family loves it. I didn't and won't change a thing!
I went to make this bread for the first time and discovered that I only had a half cup of cottage cheese left...so I used a half cup of sour cream as well. The flavor and texture was wonderful! I think this is the best bread I have ever made in my bread machine! Definitely a recipe I will use again and again!
We loved this one, but wow, does it rise! A great way to use up the cottage cheese that's lurking in the fridge.
I die for this bread!!!! As per other suggestions used 1.5 tsp yeast and used 1 cup ww flour. So yummy
I modified this recipe a whole bunch and it still came out with a great taste and texture! First, I substituted the margarine with 2tbsp of olive oil and 1c of white flour with 1c of whole wheat bread flour (King Arthur). I also added 1tbsp of nonfat dry milk, 1tbsp of dried dill, and abt 1/4c of shredded parmesan bc I had some in the fridge. I reduced the yeast to 2tsp as suggested by others, but I did keep the 1/4 tsp of baking soda. Baked it on my machine's Express setting (which is 1hr total). For a small loaf this setting normally asks for 4c of flour and 3 tsp of bread machine yeast, so since this recipe was only 3c of flour I used 2tsp and it rose just the right amount (check out my photo). The bread is surprisingly fluffy and moist for an Express bread with whole wheat. Very flexible recipe! Will make it again for sure.
Two and one-half teaspoons of yeast for three cups of flour? Could this be a misprint? One and one-half teaspoon seems more logical.
Absolutely delicious. Followed the recipe ingredients to the T. Made 2 tall loafs. I used the Dough Cycle, split dough into 2 pans covered and let rise for an hour before baking at 350F for 30 min. Yummy. Thank-you for posting, Plan to make many times the cottage cheese makes if very light tasting. Mary
I took the recommendations and only used 1 1/2 tsp. of yeast, and it turned out great! Next time I will add some spelt flour and use this bread in a french toast recipe. Huge hit!
I made this bread by hand as I do not have a bread machine and it turned out light with a thin, crispy crust. The cottage cheese keeps it moist and adds a great flavor. I kept all the ingredients the same but decreased the yeast to 2 TSP. I proofed the yeast in the water and sugar first then just threw everything into my mixer. I let it rise twice and baked it at 350 for about 20 minutes. Thanks for this great recipe!
I made this bread because I had left over cottage cheese that I didn't know what to do with. It came out great! Like others suggested, I cut down the amount of yeast. It rose beautifully while baking. I also doubled the recipe. This bread would go great as French Toast, in bread pudding and tastes great all by itself. I don't taste or see the cottage cheese which is what I was afraid of. No complaints here!
Great, easy recipe! Family loved it! Used 1 pkg of active dry yeast & 2 T of sugar
I do not have a bread machine, so I did it all by hand, then baked in the oven. It didnt turn out the way I wanted it too, but I think alot of it had to do w/ the fact I didnt have a machine to work it. Besides that, the flavor was totally there, and my husband loved it, my 6 year old did not.
Delish! Very light and fluffy. I used 1 1/2 tsp yeast and left out the egg. I substituted 1 cup whole wheat flout for the bread flour. I used the sweetbread 1 lb loaf setting on the bread machine.
I have this recipe in my bread machine, now using just the dough cycle. I did not make any changes to the ingredients or amounts. I intend to bake in the oven as a few other reviewers have done (let rise 45 min to 1 hr; bake 20 to 30 minutes 350 degrees). I am looking forward to the results. Results: yeap it did mushroom out onto the top of the bread machine tube. Punched it down; let it rise again. Makes two nice loaves. Yummy!
The yeast thing is what really threw me off with this recipe. The bread also didn't seem to cook all the way through. I used it for an overnight French toast though, and it was great in that.
A few changes: 2 tsp yeast, 2 TB sauteed onions, 2 tsp dill seed, 1/4c water (for yeast) and 2 1/2c flour (all purpose and hard white). Cottage cheese ONION DILL BREAD.mmmm
Hands down, this recipe (followed to a "T") produced the best tasting white bread I ave ever made. Pillowy soft with a soft golden crust (milk wash was used). Truly amazing!
I followed the recipe exactly, even the amount of yeast and I do not think it is too much. I ma
Substitute 1 Tbs Agave, for Sugar Add'l Tbs flour as needed for stick dough
Great different recipe for the bread machine. I did my setting for a 2lb loaf on light color for basic bread. I also followed the recommendations to add more sugar and cut the yeast. I used one packet of quick rise yeast which is almost 2teas. The bread almost hit the top of the bread machine. I also added an additional 1/2 c all purpose flour during the knead cycle because my dough was too wet. Update: I have even substituted plain yogurt for the cottage cheese and it makes great bread too!
i was going to ask what i did wrong, but then i took another look at the photo, and mine looks much like this. the top sank after rising nicely. the texture was crumbly and oily. it needed more salt. this is not one i'll be trying again.
I'm in a high altitude area so left the yeast as is and made the recipe exactly as stated. It was good, size and consistency was excellent. My family really enjoyed it. The cottage cheese created a taste very similar to a sourdough bread and consistency. This is a fairly dense bread.
There is too much yeast in this recipe. I made this with KitchenAid and baked it in a 9X5 bread pan. It went over the sides and the loaf isn't very pleasing to the eye. I even cut back on the yeast per other reviews and it still didn't work. I was disappointed.
This bread was so delicious. I used fat-free cottage cheese and added 1 tbsp of dill seed and would continue to do so because it really improved the taste for me. The only problem was that I think there is a mistake in the amount of yeast in this recipe. I used 2 1/4 teaspoons of bread machine yeast instead of 2 1/2 teaspoons of regular traditional yeast because some reviewers complained about it rising too high. In every other recipe I've tried, using 1/4 tsp less of the bread machine yeast always fixes the problem. But not this time - The top of the machine lifted off! I will use no more than 2 tsp of either yeast next time and something tells me that I'll probably need even less.
This recipe creates a large and very most loaf of delicious bread!
This is a great recipe. I had some cottage cheese to use up before sell by date and was happy to find this. I made it exactly according to the recipe. Lovely texture and flavor. It rose right to the lid of the bread machine and made a very nicely shaped loaf. Will definitely be making again!
It definitely needs that extra bit of flour. It was pretty sticky. I just did the dough cycle on my bread machine and then put it in loaf pans to rise again and then in the oven; I like that result better.
Good chewy but soft bread. Cut down the yeast to 2 teaspoon.
The bread was delicious. It did have a fluffier texture than “most homemade breads.” I will add more flour on the next loaf because this loaf seemed to need longer baking but maybe it just needed more flour. The top collapsed especially when it was being cut. As far as taste, we loved the bread.
I added olive oil instead of marg/butter, and used just one packet of yeast. It came out to be the prettiest loaf yet. Much like the II recipe for this.
I've been looking for a cottage cheese bread recipe for the added protein. I don't think this recipe is quite the one for me. I made it in the bread machine and then baked it in a large loaf pan. It did mushroom a bit in the oven. While the loaf has a nice texture, I don't love the crust - It came out kind of dry. I also thought the flavor was lacking. I have found other cottage cheese bread recipes that call for onion and dill, might be the way to go!
I had some cottage cheese that needed to be used up and found this recipe using an ingredient search. I used butter instead of margarine and used the baking soda even though it seemed weird. So good!! Winner!
This turned out really great! I made a few changes though. I used 3 cups of whole wheat flour which rose up above the top of the bread pan a bit. So even though I did not put in the baking soda and I put in 2 tsp of yeast, it still rose up well but not too much. I added 2 1/2 tbsp of brown sugar. But the best part was the green onion I added, it gave it a good flavor. I used the rapid bake whole wheat setting (2lb loaf)on my machine. It was light and fluffy like everyone else has stated. I also used unsalted butter. I was pleased with the results and have added it to my favs.
Yes I will make this recipe as one of my favorite ones!
Some of the best homemade bread I have made!!!
This is now my favorite bread machine recipe. So many of the recipes I had been trying made a good tasting but heavy bread that when used for a sandwich felt like I had just eaten a brick. So I went searching for better recipes and came across this one which caught my eye because I just happened to have some cottage cheese in my fridge that needed used. I read so many of the reviews that stated it over filled their machine and saw one recommending cutting it in half so that is what I did since i have a small machine and a a single person household. Except for the egg I halved the recipe. I did have to add a couple extra table spoons of flour because the dough seemed a little bit wet during the mixing stage. I also used large curd cottage cheese. The result was a loaf of bread I want to make over and over.
Best. Bread. Ever. But reduce the portions or it will rise WAY too high! I scale it down to 9 servings, and it still gets very tall in my larger bread pans. The full recipe makes 2 small loaves in smaller pans. I let the bread machine mix it, then shape by hand and bake in regular loaf pans. When I tried mixing it myself, the curds didn't break up, which was ok but the bread was not so velvety. If I do that again, I will run the cottage cheese through the blender first. I make bread every week; this is the only one I can count on to not crumble when used for sandwiches; very elastic crumb, soft and light. As soon as it comes out of the oven I cover it with a cloth until cool, which keeps the top crust soft. My husband doesn't like "store bread" anymore!
HOW ABOUT A TIME AND TEMPERATURE?
