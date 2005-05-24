Cottage Cheese Bread

This bread is wonderful! *I did not use a bread maker for this recipe.* I love that the cottage cheese adds moisture & protein to the bread. I have made this 2x and 1 of the times I followed it as is except for substituting 1c of whole wheat flour for all purpose flour. I didn't use bread flour either time i made it. When I used the wheat flour I kept the yeast at 2 1/4t & it worked perfect. It is a large loaf though. I have a larger loaf pan w/ straight sides & it worked perfect in this pan (not sure the exact dimensions). I will add a little more sugar I think next time. It's a little 'sour' from the cottage cheese. The other time I made the recipe (with all, all-purpose flour) I used 1 1/2t yeast & did add 1T more sugar & it turned out perfect. Though, again, I did use my large loaf pan, as it does make a large loaf. So......my suggestions would be to add about 1T more sugar & if you use all-purpose or bread flour you could probably cut the yeast to 1 1/2t. If you use some wheat flour (I suppose because it's more heavy??) I would use the recipe amt (2 1/4t) of yeast. A great recipe though. It's definitely in my mix of bread recipes.