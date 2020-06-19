Christmas Gift Loaf
Great Holiday loaf with pumpkin, nuts, chocolate chips and icing. Doubling the batch will yield three 8x4 inch loaves.
Great Holiday loaf with pumpkin, nuts, chocolate chips and icing. Doubling the batch will yield three 8x4 inch loaves.
I just made this for a cocktail party - doubled the recipe, used mini chips and baked them in miniature loaf pans and sliced so the servings were more size-appropriate for a cocktail party. Decreased bake time to about 35 mins for mini loaves. DELICIOUS!Read More
I just made this for a cocktail party - doubled the recipe, used mini chips and baked them in miniature loaf pans and sliced so the servings were more size-appropriate for a cocktail party. Decreased bake time to about 35 mins for mini loaves. DELICIOUS!
This is an excellent bread for giving at the Holidays. I have made this bread for 2 years now and everyone loves it! I have not made any changes, it is great as is!
I made two small changes: I used Hershey cinnamon chips instead of semi-sweet chocolate chips and pecans instead of walnuts. I chose to make muffins out of this recipe instead of one big loaf. I did get 12 medium sized muffins out of one recipe. Mine were done at just about 20 minutes. We thought this quick bread recipe was very nice but the glaze made it a little too sweet. I thought it could use a little more pumpkin or something to make it a little moister. Next time, I might up the pumpkin to a full cup and forgo the glaze all together OR skip the chips and go with the glaze.
Very good bread! I didn't have semi sweet chips, so used milk chocolate instead. Also, used 1/2 cup brown sugar & 1/2 white sugar. I omitted the icing because I wanted to keep the taste a little more simple & wanted to just have it warm with butter. Will for sure make again...
Made this for a family christmas party. Everyone loved it! Said it went great with coffee. The icing was very yummy! Followed the recipe exactly!!
This loaf comes out beautiful. I did a triple batch and was able to generate 10 mini-loafs, I baked them for about 45 minutes in total. I can't speak to the flavor because I gave them away, but no complaints!
Its one of the best pumpkin recipes I have tried! My family loved it.
This was really good. I used only Robin Hood Multi Grain flour for bread and didn't make the icing and it turned out great and was very delicious!
This was very good. I changed out some of the flour for whole wheat, but other than that followed the recipe as written. Very tasty, thanks!
...Made this bread to add to my sweets platter. Omitted the nuts, used mini chips and topped with penuche icing..kept really well in the fridge until it was time to slice and serve. The guys at the shop really liked this one. Making another loaf for a party we will be attending...Thanks ABNER100!
This makes a fantastic pumpkin bread! The second time I made it, I made two small changes. First, instead of 1 cup granulated sugar, I used 1/2 cup granulated and 1/2 cup brown sugar - adds a bit more moistness and flavor to the bread. And second, I skipped the glaze. I didn't think it added anything to the bread. Awesome, five star recipe. Just watch the baking time. 1 hour is an estimation. Ovens vary, so set a timer for 50 minutes and then begin watching to see when YOURS is done. :)
I used white chocolate and it was even better ,especially when served warm .
I changed this recipe by removing the nuts and chocolate, and added a handfull of sunflower seeds. I would suggest adding more sugar (maybe 1/4 cup), and reducing or removing the nutmeg, as I found it to be coming through a little too strong. Also, if going with sunfower seeds as I did, I'd suggest using approx 1/2cup to 1cup, as my handfull was just an afterthought. Great texture and moisture to this recipe, bakes up great.
this bread is OK... sugar should be incresed about 1/4 cup, and maybe a dash more cinnamon too! mine took less than 1hr to bake, and it burnt a bit.. :( soo.make sure you keep an eye on it ..no one like a bitter bread.. i also replaced nuts w/ dry cranberries- taste good w/ chocolate chips :)
I made this recipe for gifts this year (2010). Everyone raved over the bread! I doubled the batch and made 3 - 8x4 loaves. I did not put icing on the bread instead - I sprinkled additional walnuts on the top. The loaves came out looking great.
This recipe was wonderful! I made a couple of changes - used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugar, added a bit of orange juice when creaming the sugars with margarine. I used whole wheat flour and because I had very little baking soda, I subbed 3 tsps of baking powder and 1/2 tsp. soda. Also, switched walnuts to pecans and didn't use icing. We love it! My cat, Gilbert, who has been under the weather, tried to pull it off my plate! (He loves baked goods and pumpkin!) Will definitely make this again. With the baking powder, the texture is more like cake, but it's delectable! Thanks - it's a big hit!
This is a very tasty pumpkin bread recipe with a lot going on! Chocolate chips and walnuts, yum! I did have to cook it for 10 minutes longer than the recipe called for so make sure and test to see if it's done. It was simple to make and the icing seemed to soften the crust, which was a little hard but not bad. I will definitely be making some loaves to give out as Christmas gifts.
Very good! The batter is thick and it helps to smooth out the top well. I didn't bother with the icing, it is delicous without!
This recipe is delicious!! Had to make another loaf because the first one dissappeared...yummy!!
I found the taste of the bread great on it's own, I wish I didn't add the sugar glaze, it made it far too sweet.
I have to agree that this is a very nice gift loaf. I tripled the recipe and got 5 4x8 loaves. Looks nice, tastes great. I followed the recipe exactly and baked them for 1 hour at 350 degrees. I can definitely rate this recipe with all 5 stars.
DElish!
I used a little less sugar and a little more puree, but I really like the results!
I love this recipe..made it last year a few times from Oct-Dec..and just made it...its baking as I type.....yum yum..I didn't.change a thing...well an extra dash of.cinnamon.
Very good. I added the entire can of pumpkin and omitted the nuts. Delicious. My kids keep asking me to make it again. Used mini semi- sweet chocolate chips.
Neighbor brought over 3 huge squash and tried to figure out what to do with all of it. Works great in place of pumpkin, followed rest of recipe to the T.
Came out perfectly every time! I've made three loaves to give away. Thanks!
This recipe makes fabulous muffins too!!
The first time I made it, I didn't put choc chips or nuts (didn't have any) & it was delicious! I added them the second time & it's delicious, too! I haven't made the icing, as it really doesn't need it. I will make muffins next time & I'm sure they will be delicious too! As I do with my banana bread, I dusted the greased pan with cinnamon sugar & sprinkled the top, too. Very nice!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections