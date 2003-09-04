Potato Bread II

I made this last night and am eating it as I write this review. I don't own a bread machine or a Kitchenaid mixer, so I made it by hand. I did substitute 1/2 cup of the water with milk, as I had no dry milk powder and I used all purpose flour plus 1 T essential wheat gluten. I also used 1 package of yeast, because I didn't have the type you measure out. It isn't very potatoy - but it is delicious with a great texture. I'll definitely make it again. This is what I did: I dissolved the salt and sugar in 1/2 + 1/3 cup 110 degree water, then mixed in the yeast. It sat for about 30 min. because I didn't have any potato flakes and had to run and get it. It was nice and foamy. Then I heated the milk to about 110 degrees and whisked it and the oil into the yeast. In another bowl I mixed the flour, gluten and flakes, then stired that into the liquid a little at a time until it could be turned out on a board and I kneeded in the remaining dry ingredients, kneeding about 10 minutes. I placed it in a oiled bowl, oiling the top, and let it raise until doubled. (I warmed my oven slightly then turned it off and sat the bowl in there, door cracked, because my house is cold.) Then I turned it out, patted it into a rectangle and rolled it up for the loaf. I put it in an oiled loaf pan and let it rise again, and baked at 350 for 1/2 hour. I actually forgot to set the timer, so when it looked done I "thumped" it to test it. Then I rubbed butter over the loaf to make the crust soft. Yum.