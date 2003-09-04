Potato Bread II
Very good. Good texture. Always a hit.
I use this recipe to make rolls and my family absolutely loves them. They come out very moist and light. I mix the dough on the pasta setting on my bread machine, shape them into balls and then let them rise for half and hour. I brush them with beaten egg and water and dust them with flour then bake them at 350 deg.F for 23 mins. The only problem is that my kids like them so much that I have to make them every 2-3 days!Read More
I'm a breadaholic, and this is one of my favorite breads! I followed the recipe to a tee, then added 1 tbs. of fresh rosemary, a 1/2 tsp. of lemon pepper and that made it all the better, to me. Didn't use a bread machine, instead I let it mix and knead for 5 min. in my KitchenAid. Let it rise for an hour, punched it down, then let it rise again for 30 min. Baked it for 25 min. at 400 degrees. Bread goes excellent with the "Mushroom & Potato Chowder" from this site. The bread is five stars and highly recommended!
This bread is excellent. It is soft and has a nice texture. Prep time was quick.
Oh my this was good! I made it in my kitchenaid and shaped it into rolls. Super light and fluffy and delicious. I think this will be my new favorite bread recipe. I had bought instant mashed potatoes and my family hated them, so I wanted to use them some other way. This was perfect! Looks like I'll be buying instant potatoes again after all! I did have to add a little more water to get the right consistency. May just add a little less flour next time. This is always different for everyone in bread making, depending on the humidity, flour used, etc., and so I don't find this to be a fault of the recipe. Also, those who scored it lower because it didn't "keep" long... any homemade bread won't keep as long as storebought which has all the chemical preservatives, but it never lasts long enough in my house to know!
This is my very favorite bread machine recipe. It's always very soft, has a nice texture and delicious taste. Unfortunately, without any preservatives it doesn't last too long.
Nice bread. I made the dough in the bread machine and then shaped into 8 rolls bc we were having salmon burgers for dinner. I let them rise for about a 1/2 hour, then baked at 400 for about 20 minutes. Good texture for rolls even though the recipe isn't written for them. Thanks!
I made this last night and am eating it as I write this review. I don't own a bread machine or a Kitchenaid mixer, so I made it by hand. I did substitute 1/2 cup of the water with milk, as I had no dry milk powder and I used all purpose flour plus 1 T essential wheat gluten. I also used 1 package of yeast, because I didn't have the type you measure out. It isn't very potatoy - but it is delicious with a great texture. I'll definitely make it again. This is what I did: I dissolved the salt and sugar in 1/2 + 1/3 cup 110 degree water, then mixed in the yeast. It sat for about 30 min. because I didn't have any potato flakes and had to run and get it. It was nice and foamy. Then I heated the milk to about 110 degrees and whisked it and the oil into the yeast. In another bowl I mixed the flour, gluten and flakes, then stired that into the liquid a little at a time until it could be turned out on a board and I kneeded in the remaining dry ingredients, kneeding about 10 minutes. I placed it in a oiled bowl, oiling the top, and let it raise until doubled. (I warmed my oven slightly then turned it off and sat the bowl in there, door cracked, because my house is cold.) Then I turned it out, patted it into a rectangle and rolled it up for the loaf. I put it in an oiled loaf pan and let it rise again, and baked at 350 for 1/2 hour. I actually forgot to set the timer, so when it looked done I "thumped" it to test it. Then I rubbed butter over the loaf to make the crust soft. Yum.
So disappointed, the whole thing sank. I used the correct temperature for the water and new yeast so I'm not sure what went wrong here :(
This recipe is great. It's easy and the bread turns out extremely moist. No changes to the ingredients were even necessary. I definitely will make it again.
This bread was easy, light enough to make both bread and rolls. I took the advice and brushed egg white over the top and it looked beautiful and tasted wonderful.
I made this recipe tonight and it was fantastic! I made it the regular way with a mixer and oven. While mixing I had to add 2 tablespoons of water and 1 tablespoon extra of oil because it was a bit dry. I baked it at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. It came out a golden brown and very tender. Both my wife and I love the way it turned out. Now I can't wait for breakfast in the morning so I can have more without looking like a pig. Thank You Kathy for giving us this recipe!
I changed the recipe as others had recommended. Reduced flour to 3 cups, increased potato flakes to 3/4 cup, increased water to 1 1/2 cups. I keep my instant potato flakes in the fridge - cause I do, ok - and almost forgot and added them cold - BIG no no - to the flour. I nuked them on 'soften' at 30 seconds and hoped for the best when I added it. Made two mistakes. Forgot to add the oil in with the liquid before I added all of the dry ingredients so I opened a corner of the dry ingredients and when I struck water, I added the oil and then smoothed the dry ingredients over it. Started everything up and realized that I'd forgotten the salt! Opened up the bread machine to find that the dough was already in a ball but I figured it probably wasn't going to survey the oil mixup so I threw the salt on top - only had kosher - and closed it back up again and hoped for the best. Fortunately, it hadn't finished kneading the dough so it had time to incorporate the salt completely. I really wasn't sure how it was going to turn out. A pocket of oil and salt in the middle? Flat as a board? When I checked on it, it had risen almost to the top of the machine. I'd tried a new yeast, SAF because so many bakers recommended it. WOW! That stuff's awesome. I baked it using the Basic setting but set it to 2 pounds and the darkest crust available. It turned out great! I don't know how that all worked out but this bread is terrific! It's nice and firm but still light. The crust was crispy an
What a delicious bread. Made with supper tonight. Rose just perfect and the taste was outstanding. Thanks for a great recipe! 1/31 Have to change my review because unfortunately this bread does not last long and did not stay fresh but it still is an outstanding tasting bread.
Great!
Great, easy recipe! The only thing I did differently was to add a tablespoon of ground flax seed to the water which I always do when making bread. It keeps it fresh longer since there are no preservatives added. Rather than bake bread in my Zoji I bake it in the oven simply because I never have a problem this way. There are too many variables to get a consistant loaf of bread in a machine.
Just followed the instructions it is good.
Very easy to make turned out excellent although my husband said it tastes like the amish bread. not potatoey enough
I love this recipe. I do not buy store bought sliced bread for my kids and this recipe has become my standard bread recipe. I use the dough cycle on my bread machine and bake it up in a loaf pan and it comes out perfect every time!
First time making: used wheat flour---maybe a mistake. Loaf didn't rise nearly enough. Will try a second time with 2.25 tsp of yeast, instead.
Excellent! My bread machine seemed to have a little trouble mixing it at first, but it turned out great. Even my picky husband (who hates this site because he's become a guinea pig) loved it and asked for more!
Good...easy...raised well. I made rolls out of this, I will make these again!
LOVE this bread. I follow it exactly and it makes an absolutely perfect loaf of bread every single time! My in-laws got me hooked on it and I'm so glad they did!
Awesome. Followed the recipe to the letter. Result was a nice, chewy loaf that I loved. I'm not a big white bread fan. I like bread with more wheat and grains in it. This loaf was fantastic though! I am definitely putting it in the regular rotation on my bread machine!
This bread is good and very quick to put together; it comes out fluffy and went very well with a spread made with cream cheese and black olive paste. I tried the loaf, next time il will be the rolls; only reason I give 4 stars instead of 5 is it does not keep very well.
very good, tought to cut cause it's so fluffy, thats a complaint I like to have!
I used this recipe yesterday with no change to the ingredients. I wanted hamburger buns so divided the dough in to 8 pieces. Before putting in the oven to bake, I used an egg white wash on the top. They were baked in a convection oven at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. As soon as they came out of the oven, I brushed them with butter. My husband and I feel these are the best buns we have ever eaten. Next time, I'm going to use the same recipe, dividing into 16 parts for rolls. Try it!
Very nice easy recipe. I made sandwich/hamburger buns. I've made potato bread in the past, but not this recipe. I've used flavored potato flakes, Roasted Garlic, Cheese, etc. Gives a nice flavor. Will use this recipe again.
I was looking for a dough that is light and less sweet to use for sloppy joes or hamburgers. I got a dozen buns about 2.5 ounces each, baked at 400° for 15 minutes. They turned out light with a nice crust and held up well for the sloppy joe meat. I will definitely make again.
Quick & easy. Added rosemary; very good.
Great "Single Guy" bread, all shelf stable ingredients, tastes great toasted with butter. a new staple for me.
Really good, perfect recipe! I use the dough cycle on my bread machine and make rolls with this at least once a week and they always turn out perfect. I used to use the sweet yeast dinner roll recipe from this site that had more ingredents but this one is just as good with no need for butter or egg in the recipe. These also taste just as good the next day. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
