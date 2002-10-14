Italian Herb Bread

This bread was great, but next time I think I will put an egg wash on the outside of it to give it a "crustier" look. I baked mine for about 40 minutes because some reviewers said the 35 wasn't enough. Next time I will do it for about 45 minutes because I think it could have used the additional 5 minutes. Although there are a lot of spices added into the bread, it has a very subtle flavor. If you're really looking for something where you can distinctly taste the flavors, I would recommend doubling the spices and herbs. I served this bread with the Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna recipe (HIGHLY recommended) on this site, and I also fixed some bruschetta to go with it. Next time I will find a different Italian bread recipe to go with the bruschetta because this bread came out dense, heavy, and soft whereas bruschetta is best served on crispy and light bread.