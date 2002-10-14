Italian Herb Bread
This aromatic bread can be served with dinner, or the dough can be used for pizza.
This was very good. I cut the recipe in half, used Parmesan cheese, and used spelt flour for half the flour. The end results were delicious. This would make excellent pizza dough. It went great with fettuccine alfredo.Read More
This was very good. I cut the recipe in half, used Parmesan cheese, and used spelt flour for half the flour. The end results were delicious. This would make excellent pizza dough. It went great with fettuccine alfredo.
My loaf did not fully get cooked in the middle of the bread for some reason. It smelled and tasted good, though, but it was a lot of hard work kneading in all 6 cups flour - my arms felt like they were going to fall off! Plus it took more than the 30 minutes to prepare it, simply to knead the dough (It gets REALLY stiff). Everyone who ate it loved it, but I'm not sure if I'll make it again because of the elbow grease involved.
This bread was great! The directions were so easy to follow and even though I wasn't able to incorporate all 6 cups of flour to the dough, it turned out just fine and it smelled delicious. The only bad thing was that I made it for another family and so I didn't get to eat any!
This was fabulous! I made 1 loaf as bread and the other portion for pan pizza. I sliced the bread and added mozzarella to it and ran it under the broiler - then added garlic and butter...fantastic. For the pizza, I also used the 'Exquisite Pizza Sauce' found on this website. Everyone loved it!
Wow........This is my first time making bread. This is the best. I can see myself eating this ALLLL DAYYYY. Wouldn't change a thing! Full of flavor!
it was pretty good, i used it as bread so i added a lot more spices and it was still a little bland, but good consistancy to where if you play with the spices it is a good base to go by.
This bread was great, but next time I think I will put an egg wash on the outside of it to give it a "crustier" look. I baked mine for about 40 minutes because some reviewers said the 35 wasn't enough. Next time I will do it for about 45 minutes because I think it could have used the additional 5 minutes. Although there are a lot of spices added into the bread, it has a very subtle flavor. If you're really looking for something where you can distinctly taste the flavors, I would recommend doubling the spices and herbs. I served this bread with the Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna recipe (HIGHLY recommended) on this site, and I also fixed some bruschetta to go with it. Next time I will find a different Italian bread recipe to go with the bruschetta because this bread came out dense, heavy, and soft whereas bruschetta is best served on crispy and light bread.
Great bread, very soft and very aromatic. I did it in the breadmachine. Just follow the breadmachine rules (first liquid ingredients, then dry) and it works!
I've made this bread several times, and it's always a success. People love it and ask for a loaf to take home. I have substituted thyme for oregano (my own preference) and I bake on a cookie sheet, shaped like a typical italian loaf and scored across the top, with corn meal to prevent sticking. I have used parmesan reggiano in place of romano, if that's what I have on hand. Comes out fine. I like this recipe because it is simple and easy, and has always given me a good outcome.
Yumm, very good recipe for pizza. I baked it on a pizza stone and the whole house was aromatic and the pizza was delicious. (Also: I added crushed hot pepper to the dough because I like spiciness.)
Very good. I used this for calzones and it was really tasty. Thanks!
Great recipe! My only change was to use butter instead of olive oil, which I was out of(!). Then, because it was so good, I decided to make bread sticks from it, and they turned out really good, too. I divided the risen dough into thirds, rolled each third to about 1/3-1/2 inch thickness, cut into about one-inch wide sticks,let them rise second time for about 40 minutes, baked on parchment for 20 minutes at 375 degrees. I think it made about 40 sticks, but they were being eaten right out of the oven before I thought to count them. Big success! I'm going to make them again, for a pot luck, and will also take homemade dipping sauce.
This recipe came out so good! Very spicy though. But soft and moist an my 3 year old wanted to eat the whole loaf!
G R E A T... I have made many times sometimes kneading buy had when I feel like taking the time I enjoy the kneading process but when I am in bit of a hurry I use my Kitchenaid makes quick work in just a couple of minutes I do like to finish off with a little hand kneading just have to get my hands in it. Make extra and freeze then you can have fresh bread any time. Very tasty I have made this with chicken wings and I have made with cubes of chicken breast and put in skewers with cherry tomatoes and peppers. Great for picnics. Will make again and again.
This was my first "real" attempt at working with bread from scratch. I'm proud to say the final product was not a dissapointment. I made mine into breadsticks like a couple of previous reviewers and after they were done, I brushed them with garlic butter (also found on this site). My son ate so many of these he couldn't eat his dinner. I did have quite a few left over as my breadsticks were huge!! I'll definitely continue to make homemade bread now that I have gotten a feel for it. Thanks for sharing Ann.
I used this recipe for a pizza dough. It was wonderful!! It had a crunchy outside and tender middle. It was the best pizza I've ever made!***Made this again 9/21/2005, and made the whole recipe. Made one big loaf on a cookie sheet, and the rest I divided into breadsticks. I also used 2 cups of whole wheat flour this time. It's still just as good!
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS BREAD. I MADE IT AND USED IT AS A PIZZA CRUST. IT LEFT MY HOME SMELLING LIKE A REAL PIZZERIA. MY FAMILY AND I JUST LOVE IT. YOU GO ANN!!!
Very good. I made it in my bread machine with no problems.
I cut this recipe in half and tossed the ingredients in my bread machine, then let the dough rise before oven baking. This bread was a complete hit with my husband. I substituted italian seasoning for the oregano and basil, and parmesan for the romano (out of necessity), but the bread was delicious.
I don't know how many times I've made this, but each time I did, it always came out soooo good and everyone loves it!! I always use it as a pizza crust but it's also good on its own. Never made bread before, so I didn't realize how easy it was to make this.
Delicious! What a wonderful bread... and so easy to make. My toddler helped me make it! Even my picky eaters loved this bread. We knew even before it was taken from the oven that it would be delicious, as the fabulous smell filled the house!
This is about the best bread I have ever made! I scaled the bread to work in a 2-lb bread machine and it came out absolutely marvelous. I have never seen my family so wild about a bread, and I make bread 2 or 3 times a week. Absolutely a keeper!
This is very good and moist. I saved some for pizza crust. The flavor is wonderful! It's also good for dipping.
This bread is delicious! I ate almost half the loaf myself when it was still warm. I had a problem with my yeast so it didn't rise to its full potential but it was still delicious. I made an olive oil dip to go with it of EVOO, salt, pepper and red pepper. It complimented it nicely. Thank you for sharing, I am planning on making this again for the holidays.
Excellent bread! It's very crusty, which I love. I let my KA mixer with the dough hook do the hard work of incorporating all the flour in, and I was able to get all 6 cups in. I used parmesan cheese, which is what I had on hand. I love the seasoning and can't wait to try this bread with sandwiches! BTW, 2 packets of yeast = 4 1/2 tsp.
THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME THAT I HAD MADE BREAD FROM SCRATH - IT WAS SOO GOOD - MY NINE YEAR OLD STEP DAUGHTER LOVED IT - I WILL USE THIS ONE ALOT
Delicious! I made this to serve with soup & it is one of the best breads I've ever made. I used my bread machine, so I halved the recipe & it turned out perfectly. Even my kids (who are picky eaters) loved it.
Excellent bread recipe, Ann. Goes well with italian food and makes great toast. I love that it is so savory. I'd rather have toast in the AM that's savory rather than the sweet types.Texture is dense and rose nicely. I started it in the bread machine then finished it up in the oven. Thanks for sharing.
What a great treat! This is a simply robust bread packed with flavor! I modified just a couple of ingredients. I added rosemary, substituted parmesan, & substituted all-purpose flour. I made my in two 9x5 loaf pan since this bread is more of a hearty dipping bread I would shape it free-form into a loaf or even a a delicious round bread! Great to freeze and give as a hostess gift wrapped in a linen napkin with a bottle of wine!
Excellent bread. We were buying store herb bread before this, but not anymore. This is my kid's favorite bread. The herbs really make the bread.
I love this recipe!! So easy and fast and SOOOO tasty!!
If it were possible to give more than a 5 card rating I would! This is the best Italian Bread I have ever made. Even my hubby, who always teases me about my breads had nothing to say, His mouth was to full! At least a 10 card rating should go to this one.
I cut the recipe in half and used it as a pizza dough, and it was incredible. My wife and I both loved it... I'm sure we'll use this recipe for several uses... Thanks and GOD Bless! John A Gratton Jr.
This recipe was the first bread I've made that didn't require a breadmachine. It was easy to make, very tasty, and scales very well. I will continue to use this recipe for future dinners, or just as a snack.
I can't wait to try this one as a pizza dough. Makes really nice grilled cheese sandwiches too(provalone, sun dried tomatoes, etc.)
This is a wonderful recipe. It went very well with my Italian potato soup. I can't wait to use it as a pizza dough. Thank you Ann for the recipe!
This bread was absolutely wonderful! I will make it on a regular basis and am anxious to try it as pizza dough. I added 2 tsp of salt as another person recommended and omitted the basil and oregano. I used extra black pepper and parmesan in place of the romano. This basic recipe I believe, can be "tweaked" to anyone's liking. Thank you Ann!
Super good, I put whole cloves of garlic right into the bread. Good choice!
Lovely loaves of bread. I didn't have the romano to add nor did I have olive oil so I used vegetable oil instead. They still turned out very nice with a crisp crust and slice beautifully. Very tender and tasty crumb. Thanks Ann!
Just finished dinner and this bread was a hit. I did make a couple slight changes. I added 2 Tbl. wheat gluten to help it rise better, and I used an egg wash and sprinkled it with Rosemary just before baking. Wonderful, especially with an olive oil dip.
I just finished baking this recipe and it was perfect. I make half batches of everything (whole batches are wasted with just my husband and me around the house) and this cut in half perfectly! The smell is mouth-watering and the bread itself is wonderful. Try dipping it in some good olive oil, drizzle with Balsamic Vinegar and enjoy!
This was an easy recipe!!! The best bread I've ever baked:) I let the bread machine do the mixing, kneading, and the first rise, then I shaped the loaves. Very light and tastey, and the house smelled wonderful! Thank-you Ann....finally a success!!!
I have been baking bread for a long time - this is a FANTASTIC recipe. The amount of salt concerned me, as well as the amount of spices, but the bread rose beautifully and baked up nice and soft. The only change I made was to substitute in one cup of wheat flour. Kneaded the dough in a KitchenAid mixer and shaped it as round loaves on a cookie sheet. Only thing that would be better about this bread would be if the crust was thick and crunchy, but I think there's a secret to that I haven't figured out yet. Great recipe!
This is a good basic recipe, but has room for elaboration. For those of you who keep trying to put all 6 cups of flower into the recipe, don't. Whenever you make bread recipes the final flower addition varies depending on your location and the flower you are using. The best thing to do is add 1.5 cups of flower and then add the flower gradually until the dough gets to the consistency you desire. Also, adding an egg wash to the loaves after they are formed and before they are baked works really good with this recipe.
I find this recipe to be one of the most popular recipes I have come across. My family and also my grand daughter really enjoyed it. j.mcallan.
Wonderful gourmet bread! Loved it. I even did it in a buns sheet. Olive oil needs to be a bit more though, 1/2 cup instead of 1/4.
Try less oregano (or use fresh)
My kids LOVED this! And the funny part about it is that being the knuckle-head that I am, I cut the recipe in half (after it was printed) and added the full tablespoon of salt. I made them into breadsticks, and while they were a little too salty, not one was left! Went great with our pasta with red sauce. Next time, I won't bother to cut it in 1/2, as they disappeared so quickly. thanks Ann!
Yummy! What a fabulous recipe in every regard! Thanks for sharing this one, Ann!
This bread did a disappearing act at my house! My family gobbled it up. I brushed olive oil mixed with garlic and parsley on the loaves after baking...nice addition to an already good bread.
I've made this bread several times and it's always so good. Every time I try a different herb bread recipe, everyone tells me to just stick with this one because it's the best. It makes the house smell delicious and it's usually all gone before it's done cooling.
WOW!!!! This was awesome! I was scared to make this because baking anything has never been my forte'. I too tried by halving the recipe and like MC_MA_OF_3, made them into breadsticks. Had I known they were going to turn out this well, I would have made the whole batch! I can't wait to try this as pizza dough. Thank you Ann!
This bread is delicious and it is a keeper in my box. Fast and easy!
I LOVE this recipe!!! I used parmesan instead of romano and it tasted great. Some tell me the bread tastes like the delicious restaurant bread you get when you wait for your meal. It is great toasted and especially used for a panini!!! grilled cheese on this bread is to die for! easy to make. it makes two large loaves. i freeze one and take it out months later and it's still as good as the first day!!! you will love it!
This bread was so tasty! Thank you very much for the recipe! I put the ingredients in the bread machine in the order listed in the recipe, and used the bread machine for the dough cycle. After it was complete I made the bread into a braid and baked it in the oven. It turned out large and lovely. I did halve this recipe and use parmesean cheese instead of the romano (didn't want to run to the store). That was the only change I made and this was perfect, will try romano next time its in the fridge. My husband came home from work just as I was taking it out of the oven, we had a slice and he said, "wow this is better than Subway bread," :) This recipe is a keeper!
Makes a tasty bread/roll! I used this recipe to make pizza rolls (rolls w/ pizza toppings), which make a great on-the-go snack/lunch/dinner. I omitted the cheese and used my stand mixer with dough hook to do the kneading (about 10 minutes.) To make pizza rolls: after first rising, divide dough into 24 rolls, flatten & place on parchment-lined cookie sheet, brush w/ pizza sauce (5-6 Tbsp. tomato paste, 2 Tbsp. water, 1-2 tsp. oregano, salt & pepper to taste), top with favorite toppings (I used diced ham for simplicity), sprinkle with grated cheese, cover with plastic and let rise about 20 minutes, bake at 350F for about 15-20 minutes. (Alternatively use convection oven at 325F and place 1 cookie sheet in top 1/3 of oven and one in bottom 1/3 of oven, 15-20 minutes.) These freeze well.
If you are after a very flavorful bread with a soft crumb and crust, this is a great bread. My crust-hating daughter loved it - crust and all. But if you are looking for some 'chew' and a heartieer texture/crust, this bread won't cut it. I may try it again with some whole wheat flour.
This was my first time making bread, and I will definitely use this recipe again! It was surprisingly simple and smelled delicious. I made this for a dinner party and got rave reviews from my friends. I did substitute Parmesean cheese for the Romano cheese (my grocery store is seriously lacking in the cheese department!), but the change seemed to work fine. I also baked it for about 10 extra minutes as it still looked a little doughy. I highly recommend this recipe, especially if you haven't baked bread often!
This bread tasted great. I cut this recipe in half and used my bread machine to make the dough. Smelled wonderful from beginning to end.
This bread was fantastic! It was a very easy recipe to prepare. I let it rise a second time before I put it out on the baking sheet and it was the perfect, light & fluffy bread. The herbs gave it the perfect taste. Thanks for a great recipe!
Excellent flavor. I added a Tablespoon or so (eyeballed it) of chopped black olive and a splash more olive oil as I was kneading it. Last 5-10 minutes, I brushed the tops with olive oil. Made excellent sandwiches with it. My teenager enjoyed slicing and eating a half loaf while it was still warm.
REALLY SAVORY BREAD! I PROBABLY SHAPED THE LOAVES TOO SMALL SO THE BREAD WAS REALLY DENSE, BUT IT WAS STILL YUMMY! I WILL MAKE AGAIN AND FIX MY OWN MISTAKE :) I USED PARMESSAN CHEESE YUMMMMMMMMMMMM! REALLY GOOD WITH SOME FRESH MINCED GARLIC IN IT!
It smells like pizza while it was baking.Kids liked it alot.Will make it again.Thanks
So yummy. Took the advice of another reviewer and cranked the oven to 425 to preheat, put the bread in, threw a cup of ice into the bottom of the oven and then lowered the temp. to 375. Turned out AMAZING!
This turned out wonderful. Very flavorful and aromatic - we had it with pasta and it was even better. Considering using it as a pizza crust next time. I had no problem with it cooking through and my hint is spray it with water when putting it in the oven then 1/2 way through and again 1 minute before you take it out. Gives it a golden crust and all it takes is a spray bottle and water...
This bread is SO tasty and has been a success in my household!! I highly recommend it!!
Really good!! Makes the whole house smell like a pizzeria!
Great recipe, I'll make it many times I'm sure. Thanks for the recipe
Great recipe!
We have tried several herb breads looking for something that really worked... And this is IT! Made exactly to the recipe, substituting only Parm for the Romano. We ate an entire loaf with our soup last night!!
This is great! I mixed the seasonings and cheese in a small bowl (left out the onion powder because I was out and added extra garlic powder instead) then mixed it into my yeast mixture. I added a little flour at a time, but the last 1 1/2 cups or so I just kneaded in. The flavor is wonderful and so is the texture. It came out perfectly at exactly 35 minutes. I will be making this one again.
My cooking-impaired roommate and I made this together, and I think that really helps -- having someone else to switch off with when kneading the dough is wonderful. I didn't have any problems whatsoever, and this was the first bread I made that didn't absolutely fail. I did notice some of the other reviewers, when talking about how it didn't cook, mentioned only "loaf" rather than "loaves", so I don't know if that was one of their problems...
This is a basic Italian bread recipe with the addition of the herbs. The recipe I've been using for years is the same except mine takes 2 Tbsp more oil & only 1 Tbsp yeast since it multiplies quickly. You can change up the herbs, add parmesan or sun dried tomato, cracked wheat &/or wheat germ.....whatever strikes your fancy. It makes wonderful soft bread sticks too. They're marvelous with a steaming bowl of soup!
This was really good. Since the dough is tough, I thought that it would be dry, but it was quite the opposite. I will be making this again.
I have made this bread for many and it is always a huge hit. I substituted thyme or just Italian seasoning for the oregano several times. I half it mix it in the bread machine and then bake it in the oven on a baking stone.
Doubled the herbs and it was great! Also baked in a round loaf with an egg wash.
I've made this bread several times and I love this recipe!!! Dough is easy to work with and the loaves are a nice size.
Great recipe, I only did half of it and after punching the dough, I rolled it out on a floured surface, shredded mild cheddar and placed in it in the middle. Rolled into a loaf and baked for 45 minutes. Excellent!
I used this recipe to make braided stuffed spaghetti. It was pretty good and worked really well. Next time I will probably use fresh garlic though. This will definitely be my go-to bread recipe!
This is one of the best bread receipes i've found so far. I've made it over a dozen times. I've made it as its listed, and used it as a base for a wheat bread, honey bread, etc etc etc.
While yeast was activating (& later when dough was rising) I sat the bowl on a warm heating pad for even, consistent temprature. I let it rise all day & divided it into 4 small loaves. I also replace all of the dry seasonings with 3 Tablespoons of Italian Seasoning & teaspoon garlic powder. It was just simpler & it contains a few more Italian spices, giving it more depth. I highly disagree that it was hard to kneed. I have bursitis in both shoulders & wrists & this recipe never once became a problem. Delicious! The small loaves make great soup/dip bowls!
I enjoyed the bread--It wasn't the very best I've tried but it was very good sliced, toasted with butter and cheese. You don't have to add any seasonings to the butter and cheese since they are already in the bread.
This is fabulous bread! I've made it several times now - served it with Luscious Spinach Artichoke Dip (on this site) as well as used it for pizza dough. I particularly like it the second day, toasted with butter. Yummy! Thanks Ann!
Awesome!
Used wheat flour instead and halved the recipe. Very good.
I cut this recipe in half and used my bread machine set on the dough cycle. Let dough rise, shaped into a braid and then let dough rise again. My whole house filled with the wonderful aroma of this bread while it was baking. Bread had a nice chewy crust and tasted great with a little butter spread on each slice.
This bread was absolutely amazing. The smell and the taste made my mouth water. I also made croutons out of the leftover bread and they taste like ones I buy from the store. Excellent recipe. Thanks Ann!!!
This could be my favorite italian bread. I made it for a party last night and everyone liked it. I halved the recipe and it made 2 small loaves.
Very good bread recipe. Went very well with our chicken parm dinner last evening. Thanks!
wow this bread rocked!!! will be making this with every dinner!!
This was a big hit in our household. Itwas made as a pizza. I rolled out the dough and added chicken,onions and roast red peppers and mozzarella cheese as a topping. It was so good and sure beat the pizzeria down the block.
Yum! Very good. Loved the flavors!
This was great bread. I scaled this recipe in half for 1 loaf and made this in my Bread Machine and it came out perfect. It rose just right. I didn’t change a thing except I used a Romano/ Parmesan blend for the cheese. I used the shaker type not fresh shredded. I used the regular white bread 1 ½ lb. loaf setting. I will make this again and again. Great potential for making the dough only in the machine and then (if you are feeling ambitious) making the Italian loaves, soft bread sticks, bread twists, pizza dough or sub rolls for meatball sandwiches or Italian cold cut subs. I will also try this on the French bread setting for a crustier loaf. It was perfect with my lasagna and it’s a flavorful and healthier alternative to the same old butter laden garlic bread accompaniment. I’m no health nut so you know this has got to be good when I consider that!
Wow this was absolutely delicious! I have rave reviews from everyone. I enjoy making bread from scratch, this one is DEFINITELY a keeper!
I used my breadmaker on the dough cycle to make this and then shaped it into an oval shape, let it rise about 30 min and then baked it on a cookie sheet. I realized after I baked it that I forgot the onion powder, but it was excellent without it. I only had the canned parmesan cheese (like you sprinkle on spaghetti) but it turned out great. Excellent recipe.
Fabulous! I did substitute 2 cups of whole wheat flour for all purpose, and both times I've made it, I've only ended up using a total of 5.5 cups flour. I used parmesan cheese instead of Romano. Otherwise, made exactly as directed, and it is awesome!
This recipe was truly FABULOUS!! The bread was delicious, took exactly 35 minutes in the oven, I didn't change a thing as outlined. I made one loaf and one braid and everyone loved it. So yummy, a keeper, soooo easy and simple and the house smelled divine.
