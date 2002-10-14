Italian Herb Bread

4.6
465 Ratings
  • 5 350
  • 4 90
  • 3 21
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This aromatic bread can be served with dinner, or the dough can be used for pizza.

Recipe by MARCEA

Gallery
84 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr 35 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix yeast, warm water, and white sugar together in a large bowl. Set aside for five minutes, or until mixture becomes foamy.

    Advertisement

  • Stir olive oil, salt, herbs, garlic powder, onion powder, cheese, and 3 cups flour into the yeast mixture. Gradually mix in the next three cups of flour. Dough will be stiff.

  • Knead dough for 5 to 10 minutes, or until it is smooth and rubbery. Place in an oiled bowl, and turn to cover the surface of the dough with oil. Cover with a damp linen dish towel. Allow to rise for one hour, or until the dough has doubled in size.

  • Punch dough down to release all the air. Shape into two loaves. Place loaves on a greased cookie sheet, or into two greased 9 x 5 inch loaf pans. Allow to rise until doubled in size, about a 30 minutes.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes. Remove loaves from pan(s), and let cool on wire racks for at least 15 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 3g; cholesterol 2.6mg; sodium 320.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/28/2022