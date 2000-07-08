Sourdough Starter II

Prepare the starter in a glass container. Store the covered container in the refrigerator when the starter is done. The starter dough may smell very sour and liquid may form on its surface, but this is normal. Stir the starter before each use. After using some of the starter, be sure 1 cup of starter is left in the container.
This was certainly easy to do. The first batch of starter made a very good loaf of bread. However, the amount of sugar (1/4 cup) called for to "feed" the starter seemed to be too much. The second loaf of bread turned out to be way too sweet. I will try reducing the amount of sugar in the next "feeding". I used the starter in both hand mixed and kneeded bread as well as a bread machine. In both cases the starter worked fine.
This was certainly easy to do. The first batch of starter made a very good loaf of bread. However, the amount of sugar (1/4 cup) called for to "feed" the starter seemed to be too much. The second loaf of bread turned out to be way too sweet. I will try reducing the amount of sugar in the next "feeding". I used the starter in both hand mixed and kneeded bread as well as a bread machine. In both cases the starter worked fine.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2004
I make approx. 30 loafs of bread a week during the summer for local farmers market. This is one of the best starters out there. And so do I. I make about 4 batchs of starter per week. Easy!
This recipe seems to be a bit overactive. I would use less commercial yeast in the future, and feed smaller amounts. It may work well for someone baking often with more space for it to grow than the jar, but it's too much for me. I have also found that when I do mini-feedings, and I use cool water (not cold) it works fine, and does what I want it to do.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2000
Really easy and quick...I find that in the first few days the starter goes a little crazy.
I've just hit the two-year anniversary with this starter, and I think it's going to be a long-term relationship. It's easy to start and very forgiving with its care. I'll go months with out feeding it, dig it out from the back of the fridge and get reinspired, dump off most of the alcohol, stir it up, feed it, it gets happy, and a day later I have some very yummy bread.
Didn't give a sourdough taste to my bread at all. My bread turned out pretty good, but it tasted like an average white bread. Perhaps the starter should have been mixed once or twice a day---I don't know.
It would be impossible to mess this up. This starter is foolproof! I personally think that yeast is overpriced, and although this is just making a strain of the store bought yeast, I'm OK with that because I make so much bread. I have to wait 9 days to use the grape fermented starter so I'm thrilled to find this quick fix for the sourdough lovers at my house.*UPDATE* I just let this starter bubble up overnight and then spent all day baking with it and feeding it and baking some more. It made lovely pancakes, scrumptious bread and I have plenty of starter left in the fridge to make lots more yummies tomorrow! WIN!!
I have been looking for a good starter for sourdough bread. I have made a couple loaves from this stater and they have tasted absolutely wonderful. I let it sit on the counter a little longer than you recommended but that is because I like truely sour sourdough bread. Thank you for sharing.
I had never made sourdough starter before and this made some perfect starter. I started it on Sunday night and added 1/4 c flour & 1/4 c water for 2 mornings. Today, Wednesday I made the Plain and Simple Sourdough Bread from this site and it was delicious. I know that the bread will be better the longer the starter sits so I can't wait to make my next 20 batches of bread :)
This is the first starter I have tried and it was super easy. I have had this starter going for a couple weeks and it has given me many wonderful loaves of bread (used the San Francisco Sourdough recipe) and looking forward to more. I used part white and part wheat flour.
The first batch I made with this starter was fine, the next batch tasted a little off (not enough to keep my family from eating it) and it smelled like alcohol. And I didn't even make a third batch because the starter smelled like nail polish remover! I don't think I'll be using this recipe again.
Very easy to make and ferments nicely. I had mine rest at room temp about 36 hours before making my first batch of dough, the dough turned out beautifully. I put the rest in the fridge and plan to make more and continue feeding it. A nice base.* Update, I have continued to make bread from this starter recipe, and I am still loving it, as do the friends and family I made it for. I forgot about it for a while though and now I think I have to start over again, Bummer!
The starter itself worked out well. I used it to make San Francisco Sourdough Bread from this site and while it wasn't as sour as I would have hoped, it still had a good flavor. I only let mine sit for 48 hours but next time will try to let it sit for up for five days for that extra sour flavor.
I absolutely love this starter. I have used it to make many loaves of sourdough bread and it works perfectly every time. It's so easy to make and it keeps in the fridge for a long time. I've had mine for at least 6 months! I'm making bread bowls for broccoli cheddar soup next. Yum!
I was reluctant to make bread from scratch, but now I'm hooked! Thank you so much for this recipe. In order to keep the starter in perpetual motion, it's important to replace the starter quantity used that day with a fresh batch of flour and water (equal amounts, for example 1 cup water and 1 cup flour) with 2 pinches of sugar mixed in. My "baby" likes to nap in the oven with the oven light on time to time. Get a feel for your kitchen. I actually glance at my thermometer and barometer for a quick reading. Experiment, record and see what works best for you. Every kitchen is different; and your kitchen's atmosphere is different everyday. ;) Remember: the more time your starter has to sit, the more characteristic the flavor. Lastly, don't be afraid of that wonderful, powerful odor and layer of brown liquid. This will give you that coveted sourdough taste! Yummy! I've been keeping this original going for almost 6 weeks now!
I had never made sourdough bread before and this worked great. I'm even making my second loaf today and hoping for a more sour flavor(I read the older the sourdough starter, the stronger the flavor).I'm working through all the bread machine recipes on this site and for my first sourdough bread, I used "Plain and Simple Sourdough Bread." My boyfriend and I liked the combination so well, that I'm using it again for today's loaf! Yum!
This was my first attempt at making bread from scratch. I selected this starter because it seemed easy enough and the reviews were good. It was very easy to prepare and I made my first batch of sourdough bread to day. Fantastic. I followed the directions for feeding the starter after having taken a cup for my bread. Hopefully it will produce the same great result of today’s bread. One of the reviewers mentioned leaving the starter out 3 to 4 hours after feeding. I did and it was reacting well. Looking forward to the next batch of bread.
Awesome my family and I love it. I even changed it some by adding bacon bits when I went to bake it and it was terrific. We also added garlic in this last time and it was great. I love sour dough bread and haven't been able to have it for years because of no starter. I am so glad I found this recipe.
Easy to make, I'm 2 1/2 days in and so far so good. I'm a little concerned because I keep reading online that it's unnecessary and possibly harmful to the starter to feed with anything other than flour and water but I'm a newbie myself so I'm forging onward. :-)
Yeast is naturally occurring, so there is no need to add commercial yeast to a starter. It's amazing how many people do not do any research on this. It's quite simple. Fun fact: It's not San Francisco sourdough if it's not started in San Francisco. Flour, water, salt. That's it folks.
Just made this today, we'll see how it goes from here, I'm going to let it ferment for 48hrs, then I can revisit this review. Right now, my only issue is that I wish the recipe maker had stated how large of a jar we would need, this is my first time trying to make bread and a sourdough starter, I used a 4 cup jar at first, because I didn't know how fast or how much it would rise. It ended up spilling over the top and down the sides (hopefully it's not ruined), and I had to pour it into a kimchi jar (I don't know what size these are, I looked at an 8 quart jar picture and the kimchi jar looks larger than that). I think next time, if I need to make a new batch, I'm going to try the recipe at half the measurements and see where that gets me.
I rated this recipe with three stars because the bread didn't have a sourdough taste. Adding a quarter cup of sugar to feed the batch was way too much, now the bread is sweet not sour. However, it was easy to make and the bread was tasty, just not a sourdough bread in my book.
Made great starter! I had it almost a month and it made great bread. I'm so sad, I forgot to stir and feed for 2 days durring thanksgiving and it molded. I had put it on top of my fridge when my company was here and I forgot about it.
I made this starter EXACTLY as instructed and it makes the most amazing sourdough bread! I have been keeping mine on the counter and feeding it once a week for about a month. I keep sharing it with friends who rave about it as well.
I have to agree with “loves to cook”. Yea, it’s a great starter recipe but does nothing to add to the sourness of sour bread. I’ve been reading about using water from boiled potatoes. Let’s see if that is the ticket.
Easy enough to make. Definitely place a pan under it while its fermenting. I mixed mine all up in a 1 quart Mason jar and yeah.. just used it to make my 1st batch of sourdough. Letting that rise and then going to bake.
I loved this starter, made the best I've ever tried, however, I added my daily feeding of flour but I used 1/4 less of the water, and it turned out better for me as where I live it's more humid, thank you for sharing this starter.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.