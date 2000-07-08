Sourdough Starter II

Just made this today, we'll see how it goes from here, I'm going to let it ferment for 48hrs, then I can revisit this review. Right now, my only issue is that I wish the recipe maker had stated how large of a jar we would need, this is my first time trying to make bread and a sourdough starter, I used a 4 cup jar at first, because I didn't know how fast or how much it would rise. It ended up spilling over the top and down the sides (hopefully it's not ruined), and I had to pour it into a kimchi jar (I don't know what size these are, I looked at an 8 quart jar picture and the kimchi jar looks larger than that). I think next time, if I need to make a new batch, I'm going to try the recipe at half the measurements and see where that gets me.