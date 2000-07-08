Sourdough Starter II

Prepare the starter in a glass container. Store the covered container in the refrigerator when the starter is done. The starter dough may smell very sour and liquid may form on its surface, but this is normal. Stir the starter before each use. After using some of the starter, be sure 1 cup of starter is left in the container.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together flour, warm water, and yeast in a large glass bowl. Let stand uncovered in a warm place over night or up to 48 hours. The longer the mixture stands, the stronger the ferment will be.

  • After fermenting, the starter is ready to use or to store covered in the refrigerator. Feed once or twice a week with 1 cup milk, 1 cup flour, and 1/4 cup sugar; allow the starter to rest at room temperature for several hours after feeding.

