Hot Chocolate - South American Style

This is a traditional South American chocolate drink, but to market it well I made it hot chocolate, even though in the old days, South Americans didn't drink it hot. The recipe uses chili powder, and I used red bell pepper to match the sweetness of the chocolate. This is a good way to bring an old recipe into today.

By Fawn1N

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over low heat, stir together the sugar, cocoa powder and chili powder. Cook and stir for 5 minutes. Add water and bell pepper strips, and mix well. Bring to a simmer, and stir in milk. When the mixture is heated to your liking, remove the pepper strips with a slotted spoon. Add cherry brandy if using, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 92.4mg. Full Nutrition
