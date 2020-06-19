Hot Chocolate - South American Style

If you are into unusual chocolate flavor combos, you HAVE to try this. I am a big hot chocolate fan, and this is one of the best and most unusual I have ever had. I gave it 4 stars because I made a number of alterations that probably should have been in the original recipe (and I hope I am not offending any South Americans with these!): I used 2 tsp of chili instead of Tbsp, but if you like more burn, keep it as is. I added half the pepper - I do think it is an important flavor, but not so much. I did not heat the dry ingredients for a full 5 minutes - the sugar started to get gooey and weird. Does anyone have ideas for making it thicker? I think that would be great.