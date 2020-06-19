Hot Chocolate - South American Style

This is a traditional South American chocolate drink, but to market it well I made it hot chocolate, even though in the old days, South Americans didn't drink it hot. The recipe uses chili powder, and I used red bell pepper to match the sweetness of the chocolate. This is a good way to bring an old recipe into today.
wow. that's WILD!!! i actually like it a lot! i think i might have put in a little too much chili powder, and i used green pepper instead of red, but it was still great for a cold day. Yum. The only thing i wonder about is if the pepper is actually needed. It just seems like kind of a waste if you cut up a whole pepper and then throw it away. Regardless, the hot chocolate was great (to my taste anyways) and i'm planning to make it again.
wow. that's WILD!!! i actually like it a lot! i think i might have put in a little too much chili powder, and i used green pepper instead of red, but it was still great for a cold day. Yum. The only thing i wonder about is if the pepper is actually needed. It just seems like kind of a waste if you cut up a whole pepper and then throw it away. Regardless, the hot chocolate was great (to my taste anyways) and i'm planning to make it again.
If you are into unusual chocolate flavor combos, you HAVE to try this. I am a big hot chocolate fan, and this is one of the best and most unusual I have ever had. I gave it 4 stars because I made a number of alterations that probably should have been in the original recipe (and I hope I am not offending any South Americans with these!): I used 2 tsp of chili instead of Tbsp, but if you like more burn, keep it as is. I added half the pepper - I do think it is an important flavor, but not so much. I did not heat the dry ingredients for a full 5 minutes - the sugar started to get gooey and weird. Does anyone have ideas for making it thicker? I think that would be great.
I LOVED this! I've been looking for a recipe like this for weeks (in honor of my favorite Mexican Restaurant within 300 miles: Junior Salsa's in Arbor Vitae, WI). This is the best recipe I've found so far. I scaled it to 2 servings (albeit for one person: me). I didn't have any sweet peppers on hand, so I skipped it. I imagine it would add another dimension of flavor to this already delightfully unique hot chocolate; I will definitely make this again using the red pepper. This time, however, I added about a 1/2 t. of vanilla extract (for 2 servings, remember) and, for extra creaminess (how I prefer my hot chocolate), I melted 4 large marshmallows as I heated the mixture. (I also used 3 parts milk / 1 part light cream instead of just milk). Sorry for the rate-with-mods, but YUM! By the way, I used Hershey's Special Dark Cocoa Powder (again, with EXCELLENT results); don't know if that makes a difference to others who are considering this recipe.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.