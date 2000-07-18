Homemade Focaccia Bread
This focaccia bread is really yummy, and will taste great right out of the oven.
I have made a lowfat version of this bread, and we love it. I use only 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in the dough and 1 tablespoon of olive oil on the top. I add 1 minced clove of garlic to the olive oil for the top (in addition to the rosemary), bake the bread for 15 to 16 minutes, and cover the warm bread with a dishtowel once I move it to a wire rack to cool. This makes the top soft, since using less oil dries it out. I serve it for sandwiches made with garlic-roasted veggies, pesto, and freshly grated parmesan. Yum Yum!Read More
This was my first attempt at making Focaccia and it turned out very well. I didn't proof the yeast the first time and it still rose nicely, but I always proof it first now. This is a very easy recipe to make. I only have a hand mixer and can still pull it off. The batter sticks to the beaters a little bit but I just pull it off-no problem. I dont always use all of the additional 3/4 cup of flour. It depends how the initial batter turns out. I am not a big fan of rosemary so I use italian seasoning, garlic powder and a little kosher salt. Delicious!
The bread has a nice taste, however, it doesn't seem to have the true focaccia consistency.
This recipe was so easy and tasted soooo much better than what I have bought in the store! I followed the recipe for the most part but I did make some changes based on what I know about bread making. First, I let the yeast bloom in the water and oil that I heated up for 30 seconds in the microwave. I did add additional sugar to the yeast mixture to 'feed' the yeast. I waited for about 10 minutes or so before adding the yeast to the flour, sugar, and salt. After I added the yeast I added the egg. I put the mixture in my Kitchen Aid with the paddle attachment. I added the additional flour until the dough did not stick to the sides. I used the dough hook for about five minutes. I then transfered the dough to a floured silpat and tossed it a bit on the floured pat. Then covered with a bowl for 5 minutes. I rolled out the bread into a rectangle and put it on a cookie sheet. Let it rise using clingwrap sprayed with oil and a clean towel. After rising, I poked holes with a wooden spoon and then topped it with mixture (started before making bread to let flavors blend) of olive oil, garlic, pepper, kosher salt, rosemary, basil, and oregano (fresh) and onion powder and onion salt. Also, Parmesan and Romano cheese and a little red pepper flakes. Spread into bread and let it cook for 15 minutes. Let it cool and enjoy! My husband and I have eaten half of the bread already!
This focaccia is great. We liked it even better after I sprinkled a bit of coarse sea salt on top before baking. Don't be concerned if you find you don't need as much flour as the recipe calls for.
This is a simple, delicious bread that is loved my kids as well as adults. I sometimes make it and serve it with herbed olive oil as an appetizer. Delicious.
Since I didn't have any dried rosemary, I just used some fresh sprigs from my garden and placed them in the poked holes (which I just poked with my finger, more fun that way!) Turned out well.
This is the easiest Foccacia I've made and still has all the great flavor. Love it! I make it often.
This bread was quick and easy to make. I served it a dinner party and everyone gave it rave reviews and didn't believe that I had made it myself. Delicious!
I loved this recipe and made about 6 loaves for a get2gether recently. It was so easy because the rising time is so short! Everyone devoured the bread and gave many compliments. I will definitely make this again!
Very good, although it doesn't tatse like any foccacia bread i've had, but it was unique. I will make it agian.
My first time ever making a Focaccia Bread. Turned out really nice - I combined some olive oil with fresh minced garlic, some maldon salt, brushed over top of the bread and then sprinked with fresh chopped rosemary. Very good!
I wasn't crazy about this recipe. It was a bit flat tasting and I didn't care for the texture. Probably won't try it again.
This bread is so good. Moist, soft, flavorful. I used butter instead of oil and also added garlic, black pepper, and crushed rosemary to the dough. I baked on a pizza stone, which I had oiled and tossed some course sea salt onto. It baked for right around 18 minutes and is absolutely delicious. Topped it with cheese after it came out and served with homemade tomato soup. PERFECT and will definitely make again!!!
Pretty good focaccia bread. The instructions are very easy to follow. I did all the mixing by hand. I did not proof the yeast ahead of time I just threw it in as the recipe directed. But I did make sure my water was warmed to 110° degrees before adding it in. I also pre-beat my egg before adding that in. Since I beat it all by hand- no electric mixer. It turned out very nice. But my was oval shaped about 10x11" just short of the 12" circle, so parts of it were quite thick. I used fresh rosemary on top and added thyme. The second time I baked this bread, I added some herbs into the dough mixture while kneading before it sits. But it was still lacking in flavor. It's a basic plain recipe and I made a turkey sandwich with it which was great the next day. But you can't really store it that long. Tastes best fresh baked. I would encourage adding more salt and seasoning but great over all.
I substituted whole wheat flour for at least half of the flour and I used honey instead of sugar. It was terrific. It was perfect for the Basil Pesto Sunshine Sandwich recipe on allrecipes.com. My husband and I loved it!
A very thick loaf if not rolled into a large rectangle. The dough is perfect. I added thinly sliced red onion and fresh garlic before baking.
Loved it, even the picky kids! Truly don't need all the flour, 2 cups was enough even on a humid day. We also added the course salt and used olive oil with cracked pepper for dipping.
This is a new family favorite at my house.
Very yummy bread. I used it as a pizza crust and toped it with sun-dried tomatoes and cheese. Delicious!
I thought this was very good. I made it without an egg as I didn't have any. Also, I didn't really follow the instructions I made it as I was tought to make bread. I put sugar, warm water and yeast in a bowl, let it sit for 10 minutes or until if was foamy. Added the salt and oil and ~2 cups of flour and stirred with a wooden spoon. It started to pull away from the sides, so I put it on a floured surface and started kneading. I did knead for 10 minutes, flouring my hands often if I noticed the dough was sticky. Rolled it out and let it rise for 45 minutes and baked as directed. Will definately make this again.
This is easy, and makes your kitchen smell yummy,...I'm making a second loaf right now. I did add garlic and salt, as well as the rosemary to the olive oil, and let it soak while the bread was rising.
I did not enjoy this recipe as much as the other reviewers. The bread was dry and bland even with a litle olive oil, rosemary, and ground sea salt on top. Intead of taking on a dense chewy texture it had more of a grainy mealy feel to it. I think it could be improved by adding some spices directly into the bread and with the addition of some grains to ad interesting texture.
Very easy and very good. After reading the reviews, I took the advice to add herbs. I added 1 tbsp each of dried rosemary, oregano and garlic flakes prior to kneading the remaining 3/4 cup of flour. I am glad I added these herbs because it probably would have been a bit bland. I also topped with parmesan and course sea salt. USE THE SEA SALT!!! With the sea salt and the herbs, my focaccia looked and tasted like the ones at the italian restaurants!! One more thing, I just eyeballed the rising time. I actually let the dough rise for a good 1 1/2 hrs-2hrs in knowing that I wanted a fluffier type bread. I made two batches - one that I kneaded by hand and another using my Kitchen Aid stand up mixer...both were a success (use the hook on the mixer...much easier and less clean up). 4 stars because I had to add to the recipe.
I made this recipe when my parents were out of town one time. I took it to my friends house (she was having a get-together) and a bunch of people were there. All my friends are really picky eaters and they loved it!! I should have made more than one!!
I like this recipe but after trying it, I found it a little dense and dry so I tried again. I doubled it, both times. This time, I used 5 cups of flour, one egg and 4 Tbspns mayonnaise, added another 1/4 tspn salt and 1/8 cup milk. I added the yeast and sugar to the WARMED water ans let it sit for 10 minutes. I mixed the dry ingredients then beat the egg in a separate dish. I warmed the oil and added it to the yeast mixture before adding to the dry mix. Added the mayo and egg and mixed with a fork until wet. I then kneaded it, sprinkling flour as I went to get it JUST to the "not so sticky stage". I covered it with a bowl and let sit 10 minutes. I oiled a large cookie sheet and cut the dough in half. I pressed the dough into rectangles, covered it lightly with plastic wrap and a towel and left it on top of the pre-heating oven for 35 minutes. It rose beautifully! Not higher, necessarily, but certainly bigger and fluffy. I covered one with shredded cheese and jalapenos and the other with cinnamon and brown sugar. Baked at 380(my oven runs a little hot)for 17 minutes. Just until lightly golden. Be careful not to let it go dark. BOTH are amazing! Soft, chewy and RIDICULOUSLY delicious.
Good bread Sabrina! I added the rosemary directly into the dough along with garlic and onion powders. I topped the bread with the evoo and then some parm. No more day old french bread for fondue dipping because this bread works so much better. The texture and the flavors go very nicely with the melted cheese. Thanks so much!
As a stand alone recipe it's 3-4 stars. Using it as a foundation for your personal tastes and experimentations, it's a 5. I've made it a few times now, doing something different everytime and it's held up to my (wo)man-handling and always come out well. As for the amount of flour, the first time I needed the whole measure, 2nd time I didn't, 3rd time did....it changes depending on the flour and weather. I've been making it into 6 smaller buns and freezing them with good results (perfect for weekend McMuffin breakfasts)
Not a fan of this recipe. Bread had no taste and was dry.
This is a pretty fast and easy focaccia bread recipe that I was grateful to have found. However, it is quite bland! I found myself pouring more olive oil and sprinkling salt over the top of my baked bread because it was so blah. Next time I make it I'm going to replace the 2 tbs vegetable oil with 2 tbs olive oil and add the crushed rosemary, along with an additional tsp of dried italian seasoning, into the dough itself, as well as on top. Also, the texture of the bread isn't like focaccia in restaurants (which, to me, is more like ciabatta bread). It was fluffier.
This was my first time making homemade focaccia and it was excellent! I'm used to plain focaccia (this recipe with sea salt), so think of it as the standard focaccia where you add what you like to it. I made it to go with my homemade vegan chili. Will make this again since it was SO easy with excellent results. USE SEA SALT! Also, you can make it into a rectangle shape and cut it up with scissors.
Turned out Great... first time. I added just a slight bit of garlic.
Very good! I rolled mine out and used cookie sheets!
REALLY delicious. I added a little fresh garlic and kosher salt on top before baking. A+++!!
LOVED IT. Just got it out of the oven and can't stop eating it. I didn't have rosemary, so I made my own topping with crushed garlic, coarse salt, and crushed peppers. Will make many more of those.
Turned out very dry. Followed instructions.
we make this all the time & love it! i usually substitute italian seasonings or just plain salt & pepper for the rosemary, but it's good with almost anything.
After reading the reviews I decided to try and "spice it up" a bit. I added 1/2 packet of dried italian seasoning packet and 1 teaspoon of fresh ground italian herbs. Instead of one 12" size round I made two 6" rounds. This bread was a bit dry, even with the added herbs. Next time I will try to make the rounds 8" for a thinner bread.
I added sea salt and garlic before cooking. It came out pretty good considering the short amount of time it took to prepare. The presentation was also beautiful.
This is delicious and easy. Everyone asks me for the recipe. I use extra Rosemary sprinkled on top.
Was easier then it sounds to make. Although, it didn't taste like true focaccia bread in my opinion.
very easy, very good
this turned out excellent. Was great used for sandwiches.I also cut into small triangles and used instead of pita bread with hummus dip as an appetizer.
This recipe was a big hit. I topped it with parmesan cheese and served to a group of 80. Great!
Nice and fragrant. Perfect. I added rosemary to the flour before i added the liquid so that the rosemary is in the bread, and i mixed rosemary, garlic and olive oil and leave them to stand for a while, while i am making the dough. Brushed this mixture on and bread baked it. Pls do adjust the quantities of the olive oil mixture to suit your liking. But would like to say its wonderful.
Easily the best focaccia recipe I've tried so far. My family stole away with half a loaf before we had even started dinner.
This was great. I added in some garlic and it was perfect.
yummy
This is the easiest and fastest bread recipe! I mixed the rosemary in the dough and topped with parmasean cheese. WONDERFUL! Thanks!
This was delish, but didn't rise as high as I wanted it to. I made it following the recipe to a T, except adding sea salt on top. It only rose to about 1 inch, maybe two in the higher spots. I wanted to use it to make paninis and the guests were on the way so I just used it and it actually worked out fine. I sliced it into wedges, sliced each wedge in half and put them on the George Foreman grill. I put on pesto, chicken, mozz, spinach and a relish of diced sauteed onion, red pepper and kalamata olives. You could not tell they weren't from a restaurant! The bread was crunchy on top and perfect for the sandwich, not too bready.
Easy & delicious. I, too, followed the suggestions for sprinkling the top with sea salt in addition to the rosemary & olive oil.
this was awesome! It was really pretty easy, and yes I had leftover flour too... but it turned out great. Thanks for an awesome recipe that I will be making again.
This was so good and easy, love it when the recipe comes out right the first time!!! Chris
This bread was very good, and takes less time than most. I added some grated parmesean cheese to the top for the last 10 minutes of baking and it was wonderful!! Serve with olive oil & balsamic vinegar for dipping.
This bread was really yummy and easy to make. It took less then an hour to put together, and went great with the spaghetti that I made for dinner. I did make a few changes. I added garlic and parmesan cheese to the top, as well as the rosemary. I thought it needed more salt, so next time, I will sprinkle some kosher salt on as well.
This is a great recipe. I adapted it for my breadmaker (very easily). And added some garlic (my family LOVES garlic).
Wonderful! Add variations, including olives, mushrooms, cheeses etc.
The recipe was very easy to make. There was no way I could knead in 3/4 C of flour. Even after cutting back on the flour, I thought the bread was dry. I probably would not make again as written. Also, it really needed more rosemary. The salt idea is one I would try, too.
The taste of the bread is great - make sure you use all of the seasonings. I added some to suit my family's love of spices. The exception for this recipe: you should knead it very well, to obtain the yeast like texture, or the bread stays very doughlike. I have made serval times, and recommend it.
I added (along with the rosemary) some sauteed onions & garlic, sun dried tomatoes and roasted peppers from my garden. A sprinkle of kosher salt before baking and it is amazing! For the person who stated this bread is "flat tasting"....try to be creative! I use the ends of my fingers to "poke it" and everything I add goes on the top of the bread. DELISH!
I crushed my rosemary by putting in a piece of folding aluminum foil, then hit it for a while with a rubber mallet on my kitchen floor. Turned out great. It dried out quickly, but that was no problem. Every time we heated a bowl of soup in the microwave, we put the bread over it. It re moistened it.
I have one phrase to decsribe this bread...Shut up!! I used fresh rosemary instead of dried and had to use brown sugar because someone rudely used all my white. Love that it was so fast and easy to make! This was a definate winner in my family!
I didn't need to proof the yeast, but I did make sure the Oil-water mixture was 110F before I mixed. However the Proportions are a little off. I had to add an additional 1/3 cup of water, together with approximately 3/4 cup of flower and some oil "until the dough pulled away from the side of the bowl." I was careful not to add too much additional water without adding oil. I also added a blend of Savory, Sage, Rosemary, Garlic Powder, Marjoram to name a few. I cooked my attempt with recipe at 400C. for 18-20minutes. My next attempt I would change the proportions but with a little more Vegetable Oil instead of water. It won't hurt using slightly less Yeast too. I served this with Balsamic vinegar and Olive Oil and a Italian-Style Beef Soup as my main dish. I rate this recipe a 4 because the Proportions are off.
I made a few adjustments like the others suggested but the basic bread recipe I didn't alter. I just added seasonings to the top of it. The bread was "flufflier" than I thought it would be - in a good way! It made a great sandwich. My mom and husband loved it. Will definately use this recipe again and try different "toppings".
GREAT! So easy and fast. I topped it with some garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and coarse kosher salt...so yummy. Server it with some olive oil/balsamic. My hubby was so pleased when he came home to this, and has requested it often. Will DEFIANTLY make again.
This was easy to make and very good. The only change I would make would be to add a little sea salt on top of the bread together with the rosemary.
This was soooo good! Very soft and chewy, and I will DEFINITELY be making this lots more, it didn't even take that long!
Made an okay bread, but I prefer my focaccia with more herb flavor. This recipe is a little bland. I will add herbs to the dough next time.
An excellent bread. I used this to make Gourmet Chicken Sandwich (from this site) and it was great. There are so many possibilities for this bread. Next time I will add garlic on top. I will definately be making this again.
Made exactly like recipe this first time, next time will defintly add herbs and garlic to dough and sprinkle with cheese. Crust was perfect and I let it go a little longer than was called for.
I used my Kitchenaide stand mixer for this recipe, but there was not enough flower in the bowl to mix as per instructions. I ended up adding the rest of the flour, and then it worked. I then added the 3/4 cup for the kneading. The bread came out great, and I used it to make a muffuletta sandwich. My husband, who is rather picky about bread liked it too.
This was absolutely fantastic!! Highly recommended. Much simpler than the other foccacia recipes I've found on here (and cheaper, too, when you start thinking of the costs of spices, especially if you don't already have them at your disposal). I added sea salt as well, although I stubbed my toe a bit on it. Still delicious because it was easy to scrape the sea salt off. A few reviewers noted that you won't need all that flour...I think I may have used more! (probably because I didn't really know what I was doing, I'm still a newbie in the kitching and wasn't sure what "until dough pulls away from side of bowl" meant --I now think it means a thick and heavy consistency, not so liquidy). To sum it up: YUMMMMMM!!!!!!
This is a good recipe not only for focaccia, but I also have used it for pizza dough, just rolling it out thinner. I also put italian seasoning and extra rosemary in the dough itself, and when making it as bread, I brush it the last couple minutes with butter, onion powder, fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, italian seasoning, and kosher salt for AWESOME garlic breadsticks.
can someone help me??? does this bread freeze well? I'm getting married in a few weeks and I'm using bread and dipping oils as my center peices. I'm looking for a bread like this...but it must feeze well so I am not rushing at last minute.. Does anyone know????
Fast, tasty, and easy to make
This was decent but needed a little more flavor. I sprinkled parmesan cheese on top and I liked that. Next time I'm going to add garlic powder to the dough and see what happens.
Tasted really good and looked really pretty! I didn't add the egg as I was out of them at the time. Brushed melted butter with garlic powder and parsely over the top and then dusted with parm. cheese after 15 min. of baking. I will be making this often. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was an easy and simple bread to make. It tasted great straight out of the oven -- almost like breadsticks! The next day however it was not particularly great. Still, I will probably make it the next time I am hosting any friends with an italian entree!
Made this last night. My girls want me to make it every day!
I enjoy making breads and used this recipe for my first Focaccia. It was delicious and very easy. I love the short rise time for this type of bread. The only thing I changed was the herb. I used Oregano instead of Rosemary. For the left over bread, I sliced it and brushed each side with olive oil infused with oregano and grilled it on both sides. It was great with the left over soup!
This was a great recipe! I added a little salt on top as well and even did a vegan version with ground flaxseed( 1tsp flaxseed+ 3tsp water) as the egg substitute, very tasty both ways. The next time i make it i think i will put some rosemary in the dough as well , thanks!
Dont know what i did wrng but since ive never made bread before but mine didnt rise? EIther way it was really really good!@ Used whole wheat flour to make and added some oregano and rosemary right into the dough! Turned out really good!
This recipe is so popular with my hubby, it has become a weekly staple with our spaghetti. I tend to crush a teaspoon of rosemary and add it to the yeast mixture. This recipe has never failed me and I have never switched from this recipe!
Did all in mixer using full flour. Sprinkled ital seas, garlic powder, and kosher salt on top w rosemary
This recipe is more like a scone recipe. Not that tasty either.
This was a good base recipe but it was not as light as I would have liked it to be. A good focaccia bread should be light texture with a good crumb to it. This was a little too dense. It was however a good recipe to build on. A little more salt in the dough and it definately needs to be topped with salt. I used fresh herbs finly chopped, galic finely chopped and, some grated hard cheese. I also dusted some flake salt on top. It was good..not great.
Excellent!! Just as good, if not better than what I can get at some of the local shops. (Ciao from Italy!!)
Focaccia bread was good. A little dry but with butter not bad. Can't stop eating it. Easy to make.
I thought it was okay. I was hoping of a more “yeasty” taste. I think a decent change would be to add kosher salt to the top prior to baking. I used fresh rosemary but not enough.
Loved this. Made the bread, then sliced it in half - top and bottom - then stuffed it with grilled veg, cream cheese with olives, artichoke, added avocado, thinly sliced red onion, a bit of shredded lettuce to make a big sharable picnic sandwich. Was so good with the fresh bread.
So tasty! But don't overbake or it will turn out dry.
I've never made my own bread before, and this recipe was easy to work with. I found the dough far too sticky to knead initially, so I ended up working the flour into the dough with a wooden spoon and then by hand once the dough firmed up. Like other reviewers, I added in some herbs (herbes de Provence in my case), parmesan cheese and cut down on the olive oil. After twenty minutes the focaccia had a nice golden crust. This is definitely a recipe I'll use again in the future!
Wow - this is a deliciously simple bread, so easy to throw together, short rising time...perfection! A warm piece right out of the oven is heavenly. I don't have a stand mixer so I did all mixing by hand with a wooden spoon and my bread came out great! We will definitely be making this again & again.
So easy to make and yet so tasty! We eat this plain as a snack and have also dipped it in fondue, which it holds up well to.
Added sprinkle of sea salt of top before putting in the oven. Very good.
First time making focaccia, used this recipe and it turned out amazing. Next time I'll try to spin the recipe some with additional ingredients ^^ Thank you.
This is a fast and easy bread to make. My family loved it! I did not have rosemary on hand so I used dried basil, oregano, garlic powder, salt and parmesan cheese. I want to try this bread with fresh tomato and fresh basil.
Really good! I took the other reviewers advice and mixed some italian seasonings and the rosemary into the dough and sprinkled the sea salt and parmesan cheese on top of the olive oil and it turned out great (and I mixed it by hand)! My hubby didn't believe I made it and my 10 month old loved it too! I paired it with mozzarella chicken and some zuchinni. . . what a great meal!
Only 1 change...used olive oil throughout.
