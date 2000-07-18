Homemade Focaccia Bread

This recipe was so easy and tasted soooo much better than what I have bought in the store! I followed the recipe for the most part but I did make some changes based on what I know about bread making. First, I let the yeast bloom in the water and oil that I heated up for 30 seconds in the microwave. I did add additional sugar to the yeast mixture to 'feed' the yeast. I waited for about 10 minutes or so before adding the yeast to the flour, sugar, and salt. After I added the yeast I added the egg. I put the mixture in my Kitchen Aid with the paddle attachment. I added the additional flour until the dough did not stick to the sides. I used the dough hook for about five minutes. I then transfered the dough to a floured silpat and tossed it a bit on the floured pat. Then covered with a bowl for 5 minutes. I rolled out the bread into a rectangle and put it on a cookie sheet. Let it rise using clingwrap sprayed with oil and a clean towel. After rising, I poked holes with a wooden spoon and then topped it with mixture (started before making bread to let flavors blend) of olive oil, garlic, pepper, kosher salt, rosemary, basil, and oregano (fresh) and onion powder and onion salt. Also, Parmesan and Romano cheese and a little red pepper flakes. Spread into bread and let it cook for 15 minutes. Let it cool and enjoy! My husband and I have eaten half of the bread already!