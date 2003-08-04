Cinnamon Raisin Bread I
This was my dad's recipe. A yummy moist bread loaded with raisins and cinnamon. The best raisin cinnamon bread I've ever had! Great plain, toasted, or with a light glaze of buttercream frosting!
I would love to be able to give this recipe 4 1/2 stars- it is very good. It is simple to make, tastes really good, and makes plenty. I won't give it 5 stars because it took considerably less time to bake for me than the recipe called for, which for a less experienced baker could have resulted in burnt bread, and the rolled dough size was too vague. (I rolled it 1/2" thick and it was probably about 24" long.) I left out the raisins (don't care for them in baked goods), let it rise in the fridge overnight (for more developed flavor),rolled it in a mix a flour and 10x sugar to make the crust more tender and left the melted butter out. It turned out nicely, and the large amount allowed for one baked loaf today, one baked loaf to freeze, and one roll of dough to freeze for another day. FYI, this is similar to the recipe I used to use comercially to bake sticky buns- it would work well as rolls. Oh, and the milk doesn't really need to be heated. I used water and milk powder and it wasn't warm- it turned out fine.Read More
I couldn't decide between 3 and 4, so I give this a 3.5. I made this bread twice (no raisins both times). The first time, I didn't have any problems with the dough, but it came out bland. That's where the 3 rating comes in. The second time I doubled the cinnamon filling, using half brown sugar and half white. I used salted butter for the instead of unsalted (and added about 1/2 teaspoon salt to the dough), and I added about 1 tablespoon cinnamon to the dough. I also added a little more sugar to the dough. After all these additions, the bread was great! It wasn't bland, the filling was a stand-out, and it tastes awesome plain or as toast with butter. Also, the bread only took 30 minutes to bake each time.Read More
Oh my word is this bread simple to make and DELICIOUS! I've already made two batches this week. Just for any one who wants to know, this recipe can be halved and still get two hearty loaves out of it. When halving the recipe I altered it a bit though: I kept 1 c. water for the yeast, I kept the 1/2 c. white sugar (with dry ingredients), I added 3/4 c. raisins, not quite 4 c. flour, almost all of the 3/4 c. sugar and all 2 tsp. cinnamon (mix to be sprinkled inside of bread). Also, my oven runs hot so I set it for just over 300º baked for 30 minutes, lightly buttered the tops and shut off the oven and let both loaves sit in there for like 10-15 more.
This is the best bread in the universe! My whole family and all my friends have become addicted to it since the first time that I made it, and now I have to bake it by the dozen! It's moist and very flavourful! The cinnamon swirl is the highlight, so don't skip that step! I love it toasted with peanut butter! It's delicious! When I make it, I use two cups of raisins and add a bunch of cinnamon to the dough. I also make it with half whole wheat flour. It's the best this way. To enhance your eating pleasure, I reccomend unrolling it as you eat it! Aaaaaah, irresistable! I also tried a funky variation! Instead of putting in raisins, I used three chopped up Granny Smith apples! It tasted great!
This was the closest I have come to making my "dream" cinnamon-raisin swirl bread that I used to eat at an Amish restaurant I where I waited tables. I used my Bosch mixer to make it, and I substituted dried cranberries for the raisins. Several things: the dough does not get "stiff," but remains very sticky--the stickier the dough, the moister you final product will be, so don't panic if you have hands full of sticky dough. (If you keep adding flour to make a "stiff" dough, your bread will be dry.) Also, to save time, I warmed the milk in the microwave. The baking time is also a little deceptive, I think. I was worried about it getting done in the center, so I baked it the full time, but then the crust was burned (unless you like a really hard, thick, brown crust--I don't.) Next time I make it, I will try a little shorter time in the oven. The end result is great toasted; I like it with butter, plain or with pumpkin butter (a new recipe I just tried today.) Have fun trying variations, and thanks for the great basic recipe!
This recipe is a hit! This was my first time baking raisin bread and it turned out beautiful and delicious (I have posted pictures). What I suggest is to use BREAD FLOUR and NOT all-purpose flour. My bread rose so easily and the size of each loaf was huge. I am not a fan of all-purpose flours for bread. I also doubled the amount of raisins and mixed them into the dough instead - this way they are evenly distributed throughout the dough and you can ensure in having some raisins in every bit! I also increased the amount of cinnamon by a couple of tablespoons. Also, MAKE sure to cook it for 30 minutes max, I have a strong oven and 45 min would have killed it. Great recipe!
Oh my heck, this is delicious! Two of the loaves were devoured by my son and husband within 24 hours! It is heavenly with some real butter melting on a warm, toasted slice. I see myself making this bread a lot for the holidays, etc. One caveat if you make this in a kitchenaid mixer (or similar stand mixer): Unless you have the mixer withthe largest bowl (the one you need the crank to lift up) the dough will come up over the top of the dough hook. I just kept pushing the dough back down. NOT a reflection on the recipe; it's just a lot of dough for a stand mixer! :)
Delicious and so easy! I made mine in a Bundt pan and loaf pan, it made the bread easy to slice and carry to work! Definitely a tried and true recipe! Thanks so much for sharing!
I don't really like raisins so I decided not to add them. I also used ~1 T of sugar in the yeast mixture to ensure proofing. Buttering the top of the dough (I used butter flavored PAM) before baking will ensure a soft crust. I added 1 T of eggs to my 2 T milk called for in the recipe. Monitoing my fat intake, I used fat free milk and Egg Beaters. It turned out great. The basic bread can be used to make other swirl breads like purple yam or use cocoa powder and sugar for a chocolate bread.
Excellent recipe. Kim-marie, a bit of help for you if you try again.... you do not need to heat the milk. Just warm it a bit so that it is a little warm, this will help the yeast to "grow" (that is the foam you will see on top of the milk - growing yeast and it will smell very yeasty as well) , if you get it to hot you will kill the yeast and end up with that funky dough ball at the bottom of the bowl. (You may be able to find temp instructions with the packet as yeasts are not all identical...but as a general rule, you will be safe at just barely warm.) Just get it finger warm. Also, when you are adding warm liquids to yeast bread recipes it does help things to rise a bit faster but be aware that the warmer the dough is while kneading it the more flour it will "take on". It will be stickier and you will be tempted to add more and more flour. Be careful not to add too much flour or you will end up with dry/tuff end result. I like to leave a little of the flour out of the recipe and add it back in during the kneading and/or work with cooler dough. With some tricky doughs that are tender I even skip the bench flour altogether and spray the surface with butter flavored spray and my hands too. Someone mentioned hard, reddish crust, this can happen when the dough rises to long. The extra sugars from the proofing can cause this. Try baking it a bit sooner and see if that helps any. Hope this helps you some. I remember the first loaf I ever made....I think they are still
Very large recipe
This was a very good recipe. I really love raisens so I think next time I'll put the raisens and add more cinnamon throughout the bread. Thank you! A good treat.
This bread deserves SO many more stars! It is the best bread I have EVER tasted! Really, it is perfect with just a few changes: 1. Melt the butter when you mix it in with the yeast, or else you will have soft chunks of butter floating around. 2. Add some sugar (a teaspoon or so) to the yeast mixture so that the yeast will have something to make it grow. 3. Let it rise the full amount of time both rises so that the dough is nice and full when baked and doesn't have openings in between the cinnamon swirls. I let mine rise about 1 hour both rises. 4. Add some cinnamon to the dough to make it even more flavorful. 5. I brushed the dough all over with milk before baking it so it would have a tender crust. 6. I baked my bread way less than the time indicated. It was only baked 30 minutes and wasn't gooey or anything inside, (except the cinnamon mixture was). With these minor changes the bread is perfect. Also, I didn't add raisins because I don't like them in baked goods. Following the suggestion of another reviewer I added slices of apple to the cinnamon mixture. One reviewer said that they used brown sugar for the cinnamon mixture. I tried doing that, but I think that the brown sugar taste is overpowering. Maybe light brown sugar would be better, but I think white sugar is best. One more thing: After baking the bread and brushing melted butter over it, I sprinkled more cinnamon mixture. It looked really nice.
The bread is delicious and freezes well. As with most homemade breads, it dries out much faster than store-bought, if you can keep it in the kitchen that long! As others mentioned, the dough was sticky; I had to add 1/2 - 1 cup more flour when kneading. I added more raisins because I love every bite to have raisin. Next time, I will add more cinnamon per my son's request. I will definitely make this again and again.
This was good, but not great. The flavor is very plain, and though I doubled the amount of raisins, it's still missing something. I think adding cinnamon to the dough might help, and if I try this again I'll increase the amount of the cinnamon filling as well. I thought there would be too much in the recipe as written, but my loaves taste just like white bread with a little bit of cinnamon and raisin. Not at all what I was hoping for. Thank you for sharing, though!
Faye, thank you for this recipe! It is a family favorite! I have been making this in my Bosch for years, with a few minor modifications. *First, rather than scalding the milk, I use very warm water and powdered milk for this step. *Second, I use only 1/4 c, butter in the dough. *Third, I brush the dough with butter rather than milk before sprinkling on the cinnamon/sugar mixture.--I like the flavor the butter adds. Lastly, I roll the dough into one long roll like a cinnamon roll and cut it into thirds and seal the edges before placing in my bread pans. These steps have helped stream-line this recipe while maintaining the integrity of the original. * Finally, this dough makes EXCELLENT cinnamon rolls! Just slice into 1 1/2' slices instead of three segments for the bread. Frost with cream cheese frosting and you are good to go. HTH!
This is 10 star recipe! Some of you need to learn to follow directions. If your loaves were dry, you either didn't measure your flour properly (stirring flour, spooning into measuring cup and lightly leveling off) or you added too much flour in the kneading stage. It probably took 1 - 2 cups more of flour to knead. You want it to be smooth enough to handle, but still slightly "sticky". If a recipe specifies all-purpose, that's what you use--not whole wheat or cake. I divided the dough into 3 equal portions and rolled and wrapped one at a time. My pans were Doughmaker's 8 x 4 pans and the loaves were nice and high. It is a very wet dough, but that's what makes it taste so wonderful! It baked in about 30 minutes. If you want to leave it in longer, I would recommend loosely tenting it with foil for the remaining time. My flour was Bob's Red Mill unbleached white. I nuked the butter until it was about half-way melted and it whisked in beautifully. If you can't see that a 3 loaf recipe wouldn't make "a lot", and then leave a slightly sour remark, then don't make this recipe. Faye, thanks for the wonderful recipe! I hope to make it MANY more times. I'll have to work on my rolling technique, mine weren't as "pretty" as the picture, but it tastes divine.
Very tasty indeed. I changed 2 things: 1 1/2 cups of raisins instead of 1 and instead of 3/4 cup of white sugar I used 3/4 cup brown sugar. Turned out wonderful. Thank you.
Generally I liked the base recipe for this bread. I added some cinnamon to the bread dough as other reviewers did. I also did a different take on the filling. I soak my raisin with cinnamon, vanilla, and a tad bit of cloves. I made a kind of smear with the 1 stick (4oz.) butter, softened, about 2 1/2 tbs. of cinnamon, and 3/4 cup of brown sugar instead of white sugar. I like how lovely and fragrant the loaves came out.
Delicious! Great warm!
I hardly ever give 5 stars, because i find I usually have to add or change something in the recipe to make it really good. This one is great the way it is, and is easy enough to change around to fit my mood and appetite. I like to soak my raisins in apple cider and cloves for a little while before I make the bread. Not until the raisins are really plump, but enough to start softening that up a bit. I then use the left over liquid in place of some (or all) of the water used to start the yeast. the yeast is ready in no time and this adds a little more flavor. I also prefer brown sugar to white for both the sugar in the dough and in the filling. I also replace 1 cup of white flour with wheat for texture an color and add about 1 tsp of whey powder for each cup of flour I use. I roll out the dough to less than 1/2 inch so that i get more layers of swirl. I usually end up using more cinnamon and brown sugar than the recipe calls for, and add a bit of nutmeg as well. I know every oven is different. I'm at sealevel and have found 40 minutes to be just about right, covering with foil for the last 15-20 minutes. I sometimes get some dripping from the pans while baking, so I put a pan underneath. My family loves this bread, and those i have shared it with have also given it high marks. Works great for cinnamon rolls too. I use this Vanilla Butter Cream Frosting recipe: http://www.epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/Vanilla-Butter-Cream-Frosting-232945
The loaves are really delicious! They did get brown before the baking time was up so I put a tent of aluminum foil on top. Also, I couldn't figure out why Faye says the bread is rolled around cinnamon butter. It just said to brush the dough with milk then sprinkle the cinnamon sugar on top, the roll. My family loved it and I plan to make them again.
Very nice, perfectly sweetened bread! It's very substantial, and definitely great for making bread pudding from as well!
Excellent foolproof recipe. I just need to get the hang of dividing it evenly...my shortcoming, not the recipes.
I wish people would stop rating based on their modified recipe of something. It seems like every 4 or 5 star rating was given after adjusting parts of this recipe. It gives an unfair and unrealistic rating to the recipe. As written IMHO this raisin bread is no more than a 3. Sure I can change it to make it better, but that would mean those clicking on the highest rated recipe would read every comment. In a nutshell, this is too sweet, not enough raisins, and cooked for the suggested time will end up being a disappointment.
Wow, I'm not much of a cook, especially not a baker and I made this as a special surprise for my hubby who loves raisin bread. It turned out great! Deeelicous! I don't have a bread machine - not even one of those machines with a dough hook. Had to make it with my own two hands and it still worked for me. I will make this again and again and again. I iced two of the loaves with canned vanilla frosting. Great recipe Faye!
This is the best bread I've ever tasted in my entire life. Moist with a yummy cinnamon swirl. I put more raisins and cinnamon, to make it more tasty. Eating this bread makes you feel like you're in heaven. May sound wierd, but it tastes especially yummy toasted with peanut butter. Mmmmmmm.
I loved making this...What a great recipe! I added a cofectioners' sugar/milk glaze on the top.
This is a wonderful recipe! I made 6 loaves for Christmas gifts, saving 1 loaf for us. Got RAVE reviews from everyone, even from my very picky mother-in-law. The only thing that I did differently was to use golden raisins, I prefer the more subtle flavor. Will be making this again, and not just for Christmas gifts.
I love this recipe! It was easy to follow and made the house smell great! The whole family loved it - very light and tastes delicious.
perfect for breakfast, a must try.
Excellent recipe, but 1 cup of raisins is not enough. I used 2 cups and it was perfect for this size recipe. Also I found it easier to roll the dough into 3 separate pieces instead of one large one. I've done it both ways. Three is easier to work with and tuck in the ends of the bread. I make this bread about once a month. This is something I do that I did not think to add to my first review. Instead of using butter to adhere the sugar and cinnamon to the bread I use 1 egg beaten with about a tablespoon of water. This holds your bread rolls together so much better.
Yum! I halved the recipe and still got two large loaves! The only thing I changed was to add extra raisins and a dash of cinnamon to the dough itself. One word of caution: keep a close eye on the baking time as the recipe says 45 minutes but my loaves were baked perfectly in less than 35 minutes. Every oven is a little different!
OH my goodness. This is awesome. When I mixed the water and yeast I also added a tsp of white sugar this will poof better and let you know your yeast is good. I added just over a cup of raisins and next time I will add even more. I rolled my dough a little thinner than called for but it produced great swirls.
This bread should be a staple in anyone's recipe box. And if you don't make bread, this is a fantastic recipe to start with. I didn't change a single thing - even for a yeast bread, the directions are clear and easy and finished loaves are SO tasty - plus! easy to freeze - plus! make the world's greatest toast in the morning (the melted butter with the cinnamon swirl is perfection). Try it - you will love it.
yummy... toasted in the morning with butter and jelly. i'm making it again, we all liked it so much. twinstar
This bread is somewhat dry, the flavor is ok but doesn't have enough cinnamon in it.
The only bread my family actally PREFERS to eat plain! Very tasty, moist and delicious. Great for cutting out fattening spreads like butter or margarine. Definately at the top of my list!
I'm not new to baking. In fact, for years I haven't been able to make a simple batch of cookies without ending up with chocolate chip cookie "buns." This was the first time I tried to make cinnamon raisin bread. I didn't roll it as prescribed because I was wary of making a mess and mixed the cinnamon and raisins together. Also split the top and added butter. Next time I think I'll add a bit more cinnamon as well. This bread was amazing for my first! By the time it was cool, 3/4 of it had been already eaten. Brava! This recipe is a keeper.
I'm a new bread maker, and this recipies still turned out great. I made 1/3 of the original recipie and topped it off with a milk and powdered sugar glaze. It was great!
This made 3 large loaves; a wonderful texture and great for toasting. Not so great for french toast, but otherwise wonderful. Will make again.
This recipe is heavenly! I made it with rapid rising yeast...placed all the dry ingredients together then added the liquids in my stand mixer. It was good right out of the oven but was even better the next day after all the flavors blended. Really yummy toasted. Thanks Faye!
A wonderful bread for toasting or eating plain, and very good and easy to make, but something is missing in the flavor for me. Still, I would make it again, and I was proud to give a loaf to my parents. It is a beautiful bread!!
This is a very easy recipie. My first yeast bread and it turned out perect! A five star!
This won the heart of my raisin bread-craving husband. He's picky about this, too!
I really enjoyed how this turned out.
love the recipe...it was my first attempt at making a flavor bread and it was a hit! I was sort of dense in the center and hard to cut (squished together), if someone could let me know what I did wrong that would be great!
Few... thats a lot of dough! I used my KA mixer, and everything went in smoothly. I did notice that the dough was very sticky -hard to really 'knead'. Im going to make it again, but next time i will make these adjustments: a bit more raisins, 1 cup white sugar, 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon (and a little cinnamon in the dough itself). Also 45 minutes was way too long... i actually put it in for 29 minutes and it was perfectly light brown.
What a great bread recipe! Like cake! I really don't like raisins much is baked goods but, I could eat this one all day. I tried it with canola oil instead of butter in the bread and it turned out beautiful. Thanks for sharing a great recipe.
This bread was so easy to make, and usually when I bake things don't turn out right. This must be a fool proof recipe. I can't wait to make it again!
Loved it so much I made it two days in a row. Very easy too.
Wow - what a wonderful bread. I had only two bread pans, so I made two HUGE loaves. Very easy,makes me feel like a master baker!
The picture doesn't do this recipe justice. There is a better picture in the "photos of this recipe" and that is exactly howmy loaves turned out - absolute perfection. I wish I could rate this with 6 stars because it's the best bread recipe I've come across ina long time - and I love making yeast breads! I didn't change a thing in the recipe.
This was my very first time making bread and it looked and tasted like I've been making bread for years. Very easy recipe and tasty bread. I didn't want it too sweet, so I only added about 1/3 cup sugar in the mixture and then less than 2 tablespoons of sugar into the cinnamon mixture and the bread still turned out great. I used larger raisins but next time, I might use a mix of larger and smaller raisins because the larger raisins didn't mix evenly throughout the dough. I would also add extra cinnamon to the dough. Careful with watching the time especially after baking for 40 to 45 minutes as the bread burns easily. I will definitely be making this again.
What a great recipe, it was so east, I made some yesterday and then i had to make more this morning! I cut the recipe by a third so I made two loaves, i wanted to make sure my stand mixer could handle it which it could perfectly, 3 loaves would have been too much. I switched the recipe up a bit the second time, I added cinnamon directly to the batter and put in extra raisins. I also did half whole wheat flour and it turned out great. For the swirl mixture, i did half white sugar and half brown sugar with the cinnamon, preferred this mix the best. And definitely only bake it for 30 minutes!!
Having never made raisin bread before, and having very little experience making any kind of bread, first looking at this recipe intimidated me. However my loaves turned out beautiful and perfect the 1st time - how exciting! I added cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla to my dough for extra flavour and moisture. I also used coconut milk in place of regular milk to make it vegan and extra rich and it worked out great.
Fabulous bread and easy to make. It makes three good sized loaves. Make sure to watch your cooking time. I made the mistake of setting the timer for the full and not checking my bread until it went off. My bread turned out to be a little browner than I would have liked.
Great recipe. I halved it (but used two eggs) and still made two full-sized loaves.
So rich and delicious -- best cinnamon raisin bread I've ever had. Very moist, doughy, sweet and flavorful. This tastes like a cinnamon roll to me. If you are already familiar with making yeast breads, this is not hard at all. The recipe is large, so I halved it. Also, I used whole wheat flour+wheat gluten for the flour and soymilk instead of milk which did not deter the deliciousness.
This was a fun recipe to make. (I seem to be on this whole bread baking kick lately. GREAT stress relief.) I cut the recipe in half, used an almost full can of evaporated milk I had to use or lose and added about a tsp. of vanilla. I used my Kitchen Aid to make this bread, first proofing the yeast with the sugar and warm milk/water in the mixer bowl, then added the butter and egg, then the dry ingredients. This dough did need a couple more tbsp. of flour to get it to finally pull together in a ball. Once it did, I kneaded it with the bread hook for five minutes. I got two medium loaves out of this recipe that were a little on the small side. I think because I drizzled the loaves with butter before they rose for the second time as formed loaves that they came out with a croissant-type texture on the outside. Really good bread. I think using the leftover evaporated milk was a money idea. I'd make this again. Good stuff!
This is an excellent recipe. I added extra cinnamon to the dough and added a little more sugar. I did have a problem with there being too much dough for my kitchen-aid mixer!
This bread tasted wonderful. My husband loved it so much that he called his mom and grandmom over to try it. I wasn't too sure at the begining but the results were good. I will try it again.
I baked six loaves for family and friends at church for Christmas this year. Each loaf came out beautiful and beyond my imagination! Everyone that received a loaf raved over it. The Lord has really blessed this recipe. It is so good in the mornings with some butter spread on it and fresh from the broiler oven! It is perfect! My grandmother, when she was still with us, made raisin bread for our families for Christmas every year - everyone told me that this recipe was even better - she would be pleased that I'm carrying on the tradition. I will, Lord's will, make this many many times.
FABULOUS! This bread is like brioche, only with cinnamon and sugar and raisins. Really really good! I added half brown sugar and half white with the cinnamon for the middle and it turned out really great dessert bread. My family--including my husband who claims to hate raisins--loved this bread and could not get enough! It's a pretty fool-proof bread. Quick to make and has much room for error for those who are beginners. This IS A KEEPER!!!
I loved this recipe for raisin bread. I never think there are enough raisins when I buy the bread at the store, so this was my chance to add more! I added about a quarter cup more than the recipe calls for and it wasn't too overwhelming at all. I can't wait to heat up a slice and it it for breakfast! This recipe did make three loaves, so I had some extras to give away!
I scaled the recipe to make 2 loaves and made some changes. I didn't have enough plain flour so i used a mixture of plain and bread flour (about 2:1), I used butter in place of margarine and I also doubled the raisins and added them into the dough so that they would be mixed throughout. Before rolling out the dough, I divided it into 2 and rolled them seperately to make it easier to manage. The dough tends to be sticky so I coated the table and the dough with a little oil. I find that if you use flour the dough tends to become dry. I didn't follow the recipe for cinnamon sugar as I had already doubled the raisins and didn't want the bread to be too sweet so I brushed butter on the surface of the dough to make it more moist and tasty) and just sprinkled enough cinnamon and sugar to cover the surface. What resulted was a soft and fluffy raisin bread with a nice swirl in the centre. Because I only had 1 loaf tin, I made 1 loaf first and wrapped the other in cling wrap then froze it before the 2nd rising. The night before I need the loaf I took it out of the freezer, unwrapped it and left it at room temperature in the loaf tin to complete its second rise. The next morning it was ready to bake.
I made this recipe with 3 cups of raisins and 5 Ts of cinnamon- it was absolutely delicious.....dangerously delicious...lol
Delicious! Makes three huge loaves. I stirred in the last cup of flour in by hand, even my standing mixer couldn't stir 8 full cups. The dough is thick and slightly tacky for moistness. Don't add too much flour when kneading. Will make this often; maybe as gifts for the holidays when topped with confectioner's glaze.
Although I only began baking this year, this reciepe I tried truely was a masterpiece. The bread was easy to make and my family just loved it. I added some more cinnamon and cut the baking time from 45 minutes to 30 minutes. (Although I think the baking time was due to the fact that the oven I use sometimes jumps to 400 degrees F. Need new one)
This recipe rocks. I cut the recipe in half and made 1 loaf and 6 buns in cake pan. After 20 minutes, I removed the buns. Also after 20 minutes, I covered the loaf loosely with tented foil and baked it for another 10 minutes. At the suggestion of most of the reviewers here, I only cooked the loaf for a total of 30 minutes at 350 instead of the 45 minutes indicated in the recipe. However, the 30 minutes was not long enough - the center of the loaf was still somewhat wet. Next time I will leave in for another 5 minutes. Even though the center was still a bit wet, this did not ruin my loaf, as I just sliced the inner part of the loaf and toasted them, which cooked them through. The buns came out great - I made a glaze with cream cheese, little milk, little confectioners. Delicious!
This was delicious fresh out of the oven and even better the next day, toasted with some butter. I thought the bread and the cinnamon swirls held their shape better and was easier to slice into thin slices the next day after being refridgerated overnight. The only thing I did different was use maybe two tablespoons of sugar total (for half the recipe) in the swirls because I didn't want the bread to be too sweet... I wanted bread, not cinnamon rolls. This will be made often in my house, thanks for sharing!
This was really good,but the bread had no flavor. I found myself wanting to put peanut butter, more raisins, or anything on it. Next time I will go with what others said and add cinnamon to the dough. Even the swirl wasn't full of flavor. :(
Easy recipe, very tasty. I tried substituting wheat germ for 1/3 of the flour and adding more sugar to the swirl. Came out great, but beware because it does make it a heavier and the loaf did not rise as much as an all-purpose flour would. Also, a tip for the raisins: soak the raisins in hot water for at least 10 mins prior to adding to the dough. You'll end up with raisins that plump up and are very juicy and moist. This might help with the raisin issue that the other reviews seem to be discussing.
Made this as-is and found it very sweet for me, but great recipe to play with. After heating the milk, I added the raisins (increased to 3c) to let them plump up. Then I added the cinnamon to the milk so that the cinnamon was in the dough and not just a strip. I only used 1/2 c sugar because I like a hint of sweetness. I proofed the yeast with water and sugar. I also used 1/2 c bread flour and the rest all purpose to give it a little more lift. I kept the dough sticky. This tastes great just out of the oven but also makes wonderful toast.
Excellent Recipe.. easy to follow. outcome. After rolling we left the dough sit for more than an hour and which rose and was beautiful. when cooking keep the temperature low because the top darkened quickly. LOVED IT... Can't wait to makeit again.
Delicious - even modifying for my bread machine! I have a small bread maching and I wanted to save time and make the dough that way so here's what I did: (this is also so I'll remember next time!) change the number of servings to 12; warm the milk and the water and add in the order listed according to your bread machine. For the ingredients that are listed as "2 tbsp plus 2 tsp" I used 3 tbsp. Still used a full cup of raisins (softened in some warm water for about 30 minutes ahead of time) - added about 20 minutes into kneading cycle. Also added about a tsp of cinnamon into the bread. When dough cycle finishes, continue with the directions as written but only make 1 loaf! FABULOUS!!!! Can't wait to make french toast tomorrow morning with this delicious bread.
This cinnamon raisin bread was SO GOOD, (and relatively easy to make), that I just had to take the time to register myself so I could write a review! It's excellent. If you think you won't use all 3 loaves simply wrap tightly (you may want to lightly grease the plastic wrap) and freeze one or two before the second rising process. Chances are that you'll be unfreezing them before you know it, though. SO, so good. Thank you for posting this Faye!
I reduced the recipe to 12 servings which made one perfect loaf. I also added 1/2 cup of raisins to the batter. This is the best and easiest I have ever made. Next time I will make three loaves, because one was gone quickly!
Okay- DELICIOUS! I just had a piece right out of the oven. So soft, and sweet, and perfect with some butter! I followed others' advice cut the cooking time. Mine was perfectly brown after 25 min. I also followed someone's advice to leave the dough a little sticky to ensure a moister bread. It makes 3 loaves, but I only have 2 loaf pans. So I sliced up the 3rd loaf, put the pieces in a 9X13 pan, and sprinkled the tops with brown sugar. Tomorrow we'll have sticky buns for breakfast.
Extremely Delicious Cinnamon Raisin Bread Take Head...Contrary to other reviews..I found this bread DOES need to bake for 40 - 45 minutes. If you think it's getting to brown on the top after 30 minutes you might want to consider covering with aluminum foil.
Easy and tasty! I will definitely be making this again!
Made this today. I would have given this recipe four and a half stars but I haven't figured out how to do a half star yet. First time ever making bread so I was a little nervous. Was very pleased with the end result. Didn't have three pans so I baked two in the pans I did have and divided the other third of the dough into three pieces and backed in mini pans. All of them came out great. The only thing I would change is I would add cinnamon to the dough itself to add more of a cinnamon flavor.
This is a very good recipe ! I made mine a little different but it still turned out great . I halfed the recipe and used bread machine yeast and used bread flour and made the dough in a bread machine and then put the swirl on cinnamon and baked it in a oven . It turned out great !
This bread really IS what cinnamon raison bread is supposed to taste like. Make phenominal raisin toast! Next time I will double the raisins. I thought it was a little sparse on the raisins. Perfect flavors though!!! This recipe is a keeper!
This is the absolute best cinnamon raisin bread. I sped it up by adding the sugar, salt, + butter to the milk. Then cooling the mixiture w/ ice water. Also I don't have 3 loaf pan so I froze the 3rd roll. Think I'll slice it and make cinnamon rolls. yummy. Plus you have to try this bread as French Toast. To die for.
from all the reviews, i was a tiny bit dissapointed at the results...though it could have been due to the fact that i didn't add enough butter. Also, a tip: after rolling the bread, you can cut it into slices and then bake, it makes wonderful little snack bread things. looks really pretty ^^
YUMMM!! This recipe is very popular around here. I have been making this bread for about a year, and it's the best raisin bread recipe I have tried. The only thing I change is to add almost double the raisins. I make two loaves and then with the rest of the dough I make cinnamon rolls!!
Instead of all purpose flour, I use 5 cups of whole wheat and 3 cups of bread flour. I use skim milk, and add 1 1/2 cups of raisins as well as 3 to 4 tablespoons of cinnamon depending on the brand. With my modifications, this is my always-in-the-freezer bread. I'd hate to start the day without it toasted for breakfast!
Wonderful bread. Makes great french toast. I would probably increase the sugar a little. The eggs give it a very nice solid consistency. Toasts exceptionally well.
I use this bread to make french toast. Delicious!
This was the most amazing bread I think I've ever eaten! I followed another person's review and halved the recipe the way they did. It turned out perfect! The only thing was I didn't put many raisins in as I couldn't recall if my hubby liked raisins. I'll definitely put what the recipe calls for next time! We loved everything about the bread! When I halved the recipe, I made one loaf of bread (in a loaf pan) and I put the rest in a 9 in round cake pan... So it made quite a bit! Next time I will make a whole batch and freeze the extra loaves! Thanks so much Faye!
The was, by far the best cinnamon bread I have ever made or tasted! http://schweetnsavory.blogspot.com/
Made this with wheat and bread flour (5c/3c), doubled the raisins (2c), decreased the sugar (1/2c). increased cinnamon (3T) and added a bit of cardamom. Very delish! Had a hard time waiting for it to cool enough for slicing. Can't wait to try it as rolls.
I halved this recipe and it still made 2 large loaves. The crust on it was really dry and hard...idk....ok bread. Needs more cinnamon..maybe in the dough...and more sugar in the filling.
This is a great recipe! I made it without the raisins and it was great. Very light and just enough sweet. I have been wanting bread like this forever and now I have it. Thanks a lot!!
This recipe is AMAZING! I did substitute all the butter with coconut oil(in the dough, oiled the bowl, and on the dough to rise, plus oiled the warm bread after it came out of the oven) I also put half brown sugar in the swirl layer. VERY good bread, awesome flavor and a nice soft texture!
Just had to write my first review after years of using this website. GREAT bread. Used my bread machine for about 6-10 minutes of kneading, soaked the raisins in hot water before adding to machine for the last few minutes of kneading. Becareful they carry over a bit of water and can make the dough sticky. I'll roll it out thinner next time so I get even more pretty swirl marks. I used extra sugar and cinnamon and wished I wouldn't have it made it a bit more like a cinnamon roll inside rather than traditional bread. But is that really a problem ;o) This bread is better than anything store bought and so super easy to make.
If you follow this recipe exactly (note: the loaves probably only need 30 minutes to bake) you should end up with a perfectly fine batch of cinnamon raisin bread; a plain raisin bread with a light, sweet swirl cinnamon swirl running through, perfect for toast. I prefer my bread to be a bit sweeter and much more moist, though, so I use the following modifications; add 1/2 c sugar and omit 1 c flour to the main dough; leave out the raisins for the filling. This will make your dough sweeter and super sticky, so it may be more difficult to work with, but the loaves turn out so much more moist. The stickier the dough, the more moist the bread will be. Then I double the sugar in the cinnamon swirl filling and sometimes substitute brown sugar for half of the white sugar. I sprinkle raisins liberally on top of this. If you want to make cinnamon rolls, just cut your rolled loaf into 1" slices (or however thick you want) before the second rise. Before baking, you can pour a mixture of sugar, cinnamon and melted butter over top which will give them a nice sugary glaze, or you can use one of the many icing recipes on this site.
