Cinnamon Raisin Bread I

865 Ratings
  • 5 636
  • 4 171
  • 3 41
  • 2 9
  • 1 8

This was my dad's recipe. A yummy moist bread loaded with raisins and cinnamon. The best raisin cinnamon bread I've ever had! Great plain, toasted, or with a light glaze of buttercream frosting!

By Faye Salisbury

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Warm the milk in a small saucepan until it bubbles, then remove from heat. Let cool until lukewarm.

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water, and set aside until yeast is frothy. Mix in eggs, sugar, butter or margarine, salt, and raisins. Stir in cooled milk. Add the flour gradually to make a stiff dough.

  • Knead dough on a lightly floured surface for a few minutes. Place in a large, greased, mixing bowl, and turn to grease the surface of the dough. Cover with a damp cloth. Allow to rise until doubled.

  • Roll out on a lightly floured surface into a large rectangle 1/2 inch thick. Moisten dough with 2 tablespoons milk. Mix together 3/4 cup sugar and 2 tablespoons cinnamon, and sprinkle mixture on top of the moistened dough. Roll up tightly; the roll should be about 3 inches in diameter. Cut into thirds, and tuck under ends. Place loaves into well greased 9 x 5 inch pans. Lightly grease tops of loaves. Let rise again for 1 hour.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or until loaves are lightly browned and sound hollow when knocked. Remove loaves from pans, and brush with melted butter or margarine. Let cool before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 114.9mg. Full Nutrition
