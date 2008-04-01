Banana Nut Bread I

I made this on a Saturday night for Monday morning's breakfast. I ate one slice immediately and thought it was too bland, three star material. Monday morning rolled around, though and I liked it better. It seemed to have more flavor so I bumped it up to four stars. Here are the alterations I've tried and liked: I only have 8x4 pans and it never rises very high so I'm not sure the 9x5 pan called for in the original recipe is accurate. My whole family liked it better without nuts, though no one complained about the one with nuts. We thought there was also too much sugar and cut it down to two cups. Also, we liked it better with half brown sugar, half white because the brown has a more complex flavor. I tried it with half whole wheat flour, too, and couldn't detect a flavor or texture difference, but there is the obvious health benefit.