Banana Nut Bread I
Moist, nutty, and delicious.
I altered this recipe, taking suggestions from all the previous reviewers. I shorted the sugar 1/2 cup and used half brown sugar and half white sugar for the 2 cups required. I also added 2 tsp of cinnamon, and used butter instead of shortening. I put in 4 very ripe bananas, didn't bother to measure them and I used pecans. I also cooked it just a little longer than recipe calls for. Family and coworkers RAVED. Very moist and lots of banana flavor.Read More
The texure of this bread was medium to light. It was very moist. I liked everything about it except that I thought it was too sweet. I made mini loafs with half the batter. I like banana nut bread to taste more like bananas and nuts with bread. This was more like sugar with bananas nuts and bread. I think I am trying to convince myself that I like it but I don't think I really do.Read More
Delicious!!! I was looking for a quick, easy nutritious bread... this was it! I just made my own buttermilk(2 tsp lemon juice per 1/2 cup milk and added more nuts. A big hit and simply disappeared!
This recipe made the most delicious and moist banana nut bread. It was so easy to do, just mix and stick in the oven. My boyfriend and I made 4 loaves in a month. :) I like to add 2 tsps. of cinnamon and 1.5 tsps of nutmeg for a little extra spice. I stir in 3/4 of the walnuts and leave the rest to sprinkle on top with sugar. It makes for a nice crust. And if you're short on bananas, add some apple sauce (but not too much as it can make the bread TOO moist). We did notice that it took a little longer to cook than specified, about another 30 minutes. It's best just to check the center of the bread after an hour in the oven.
This came out really well! I doubled the recipe and made 2 pans of mini loaves and 2 large loaves (9x5) - I added chocolate chips to the larger loaves - delicious! I read the reviews and lessened the amount of sugar, but did both of brown and white sugar. To make things easier, I mixed all the wet ingredients in my electric mixer and all the dry ingredients in a large bowl, and then combined them slowly. My bananas were not completely ready but I tossed them in my food processor and gave it a quick spin to make it easier. Finally, I topped the mini loaves with walnuts which added a nice crunch!
terrific recipe!! moist and tasty!! the buttermilk makes this a real stand out. I used real butter also for the shortening. This is the best!
Fantastic! Stays moist. Flavor is great. Best banana bread I have ever tasted.
very good recipe. stays moist even after days and it still tastes good!!! a little sweet but other than that, it's great.
Hey all! You might want to give this recipe a try. Especially novice bakers, I think this recipe will help boost the culinary moral of those just starting off. Good recipe all the way around, although, I did make a couple of adjustments. I opted for 2 cups of sugar instead of 2 1/2, I used 1/2 c. unsalted butter, 1/2 c.shortening and because I didn't have any buttermilk handy, I used 1 1/4 cups of whole milk with one tsp of apple cider vinegar added. Remember that if you are using dark coated pans to reduce your oven temp by 25 degrees. I found that my bread was perfect right at the 55 minute mark. I made this bread for my 6 year old granddaughter who is a banana junkie...she now thinks I'm a godess!
This is a GREAT recipe! It is so easy my 3 year old helped me make it and we love it. thank you
The Best!!!!
Great recipe. I did five bananas, but I like a more banana taste than bread. I also used two cups of sugar, one brown and one white. I added a half tsp of cinnimon and nutmeg. This recipe was very very moist. At first when I took it out of the oven, it looked like it might be dry. After eating a few bites, I realized it was the "look" of the bread, but the dry looking top was very crunchy, in a very good way. It was delicious, and two loaves lasted one day! :) Will be my new recipe, thanks!!
This bread is super moist!! It was a little too sweet for me at first but the ingredients and easily adjustable and I got it just how I like it the second time around. I love it and my co-workers loved it more! They keep asking me when I'll bring more. And I've already brought it three times!! I like that this recipe fits perfectly into one of my bunt molds. It's good to feed a fairly large amount of people if you make two bunts (and they're hungry men, haha).
This was great! I didn't have regular flour or buttermilk, so I made some substitutions (healthy ones) and it turned out really moist and good. --- Only used 1 cup of sugar. --- 4 medium bananas --- Organic Whole Wheat flour (you cannot taste the difference in this bread!) --- 1 cup no fat Greek Yogurt (in place of buttermilk) --- 1/4 cup 2% milk This bread still turned out pretty sweet and lots of banana flavor. I only cooked it for 45 minutes at 350 because I like it moist.
Best banana bread I have ever had. I was so impressed with myself after I made this. Everything was perfect. And I wrapped the loaves in foil to keep them moist, and it worked. Three days after I baked them they are still delicious and moist. Thank you!!!!
Loved this recipe! The banana bread came out nice and moist. I followed other reviewers suggestions and used 1 cup of brown sugar and 1 1/2 cups of white sugar. It seemed to have the exact amount of sweetness that our family liked. I also used 1 cup of unsalted butter for the shortening. The recipe yielded 2 loaves and I thought I would have to freeze one of them, but 1 loaf was gone within 2 hours of coming out of the oven! This will now be our "go to" recipe from now on.
Man! Just took my loaves out of the oven & sliced off a piece-- this is some fantastic banana bread! I subbed butter for the shortening, reduced the buttermilk to just 1 cup & reduced the sugar to 2 cups. I will be making this one again, for sure!
This is amazing! I used 4 bananas, real butter, added cinnamon, and used splenda blend sugar and brown sugar so my diabetic mother and mother in law could have some. It is soooo moist and it was plenty sweet with the splenda! I will not use any other banana nut bread recipe from now on, this is it for me :)
THE BEST BANANA BREAD EVER...EXACTLY as the recipe stands. I've received rave reviews on this bread and I don't even like to cook. No need to change a thing. Every time I make banana bread, I figure why mess with perfection. It's gotta be the buttermilk and I love that it makes two loaves. MOST EXCELLENT bread! Thank you, Gwynne.
Best banana nut bread ever! I've made it with nuts, but have also used chocolate chips instead and it taste great with that too.
Very good recipe, my boyfriend loved it!!!!
I just got into cooking, and the first thing I made was some oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. I thought those were as good as it gets, but this recipe proved me wrong! It's moist for far longer then any other bread, and you can really taste the bananas. It turned out just perfect! I baked it all myself and I'm only 12 years old. I left out the bread cut into slices all day and I found it gone before I even had a second serving!
Best Banana Nut Bread recipe I've ever made. Very moist, great banana flavor. This will definitely be the one I make again next time. I found this by looking at ingredients - needed to use some overripe bananas and had eggs, walnuts, and buttermilk. The only deviation from the recipe is that I used 4 bananas and a whole cup of walnuts. This just couldn't be any better!
This is by far the best tasting Banana Nut Bread I have ever had! However, every time I make this it bubbles over and makes a giant mess in my oven. I cannot figure for the life of me what is wrong. Can anybody give me some suggestions?
This is the best banana nut bread I have ever made. Very moist and flavorful. A big hit and something I plan to make often.
I love Banana Nut Bread. I had to make my own changes. I used 6 T. Butter, 1 C. Sugar, 3 very ripe bananas, 3 eggs, 1/2 C. Buttermilk, 2 C. Flour, 1 tsp. baking soda, 1 tsp. baking powder, 1 tsp. Nutmeg, 1/2 tsp. Salt, 3/4 C Chopped Pecans. I put it in a 9X5 loaf pan baked at 350 F for 60 minutes. It turned out perfect!
It was ok. I made another batch from another recipe afterwards though.
Best recipe I've tried! I make banana nut muffins every Sunday with over ripe bananas that didn't get eaten. This is by far the best. I did half the recipe and add 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1 tsp cinnamon because I like them to have some spice. I also made muffins instead of bread. Other than that, these are perfect! Thanks for the recipe!
The best banana nut bread ever. Even those who aren't big banana fans gobble this up then ask for the recipe. However, I have changed the recipe a bit to suit my tastes as I wasn't crazy about the results when I followed the recipe exactly the first time. Instead of shortening, I used 1/2c. butter and 1/2c. olive oil. I also increased the banana to 2 cups and I think that it's important to use extremely ripe bananas for maximum flavor. I added another egg, because I tend to only have small/medium eggs in the house. I think 3 large/extra large eggs would work fine though. I also doubled the nuts, because that's the way I like it.
OMG!!! Delicious!!! I made this as a request from a friend and it was a huge hit! I made some adjustments here and there for personal preference, this recipe was easy to use and tweak to my liking. Definitely going in the make again category.
absolutely delicious. followed exactly. Within 1 week my family devoured both loaves. Made another batch 1 week later. Love this receipe
This makes excellent banana bread if you use just 2 cups of sugar; half brown, half white. I also subbed butter for the shortening and added in a couple teaspoons of cinnamon as previous reviewers suggested. Definitely my new go to recipe for banana bread.
My family loved it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This is the best thing I've ever baked! I LOVE this recipe!
Excellent and easy to make, Thanks for sharing!!
DELICIOUS!
I made this in mini loaves for a Church bake sale last year(It made 8 mini loaves so I did 2 batches). They were gone in less than thirty minutes! Everyone raved about them a begged for the recipe.It's really moist and the buttermilk makes all the difference. Its now time for the bake sale again a people are still talking about my delicious banana nut bread and they asked me to bring it again. I'm so glad I saved this one in my recipe box. Its definately a keeper!
This was DELICIOUS, but as always I had to jack with the recipe just a bit. I substituted 1/2 the sugar with Light brown sugar, 1 T cinnamon and I added 1 T grated orange peel. I also accidentally dumped in 3x as much vanilla as was called for. Turned out to be a boon!! PS: Biscuit mix is NOT a good substitute for flour if you are out of baking powder. It rises 2X what is expected and spills all over the oven. It is good to have a sense of humor in situations like this lol!
great recipe i have used it 3 times &it has always turned out great
Never turns out right. Flavor is good, but is too soft and flat.
This went over very well, and very tasty!
My husband told me not to loose this receipe. It was the best banana bread I have ever tasted. I put in a full cup of nuts,
I tried this recipe for the first time and I like it. I cut down the sugar to 2 cups which was a mistake. It needed to be a little bit sweeter. Next time, I'll go by the recipe. Especially with not so ripe bananas.
This recipe makes for a moist and very DELICIOUS banana nut bread...it gets rave reviews from friends and family every time!! As other reviewers suggested, I used 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar, added cinnamon and used butter instead of the shortening. Highly recommended!!!
This Banana Bread is YUMMY! I used margarine instead of shortening (not that I think it makes a difference) and I mashed up 4 bananas which might have been more like 2 cups instead of 1.5. The result is absolute perfection!
This recipe is amazing. I used non-fat milk instead of buttermilk so not to make it too sweet. I also added an extra 2 bananas because I like it to taste like bananas with bread not bread with a hint of banana. I also sprinkle the walnuts with sugar and cinnamon and bake them at 325 F for 10-15 minutes before chopping them and mixing them in. I used butter instead of shortening as I think it's a more natural alternative. But, I'll have to try the 1/2 brown 1/2 white sugar next time. My family loved it--definitely a recipe to save!
Not bad - very. very sweet though - I would reduce the sugar next time maybe even by a whole cup, and I think it needs a pinch of salt. I used butter instead of shortening. I think next time I will add a bit more banana. I actually did measure out 1 1/2 cups, but I generally add more banana than what is called for in recipes, so I think I'm used to more banana flavor.
I followed the recipe with the previous suggestions and used convection at 325 degrees. PERFECT! I had to take it all to work to keep from overdosing! Many rave reviews came in.
I made this with only two cups of white sugar (so dropped a half cup). I made one with and one without nuts. I found they were both a little too moist so will be using less bananas next time. Overall a very good recipe that I will use again.
I made this banana nut bread today and even though I followed the instructions, it didn't quite turn out right. First of all, I had to bake it about fifteen minutes longer because the toothpick wouldn't come out clean and even with the additional time, it's still too moist. Also, it was too sweet for my taste.
I took the advise of others and used 1 cup of each white and brown sugar. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of salt because every recipe I've ever used that had baking powder and soda also had some salt as well. This turned out very very good compared to other banana bread recipes I have made. I think the buttermilk is the main reason. This is a keeper for sure.
Wonderful! My family and friends loved it. I followed some of the other viewers tips about the butter instead of shortening and 2 cups of bananas and I added cinamon. This is a keeper. It was so moist. I also topped it with powdered sugar. Yum!
I made this on a Saturday night for Monday morning's breakfast. I ate one slice immediately and thought it was too bland, three star material. Monday morning rolled around, though and I liked it better. It seemed to have more flavor so I bumped it up to four stars. Here are the alterations I've tried and liked: I only have 8x4 pans and it never rises very high so I'm not sure the 9x5 pan called for in the original recipe is accurate. My whole family liked it better without nuts, though no one complained about the one with nuts. We thought there was also too much sugar and cut it down to two cups. Also, we liked it better with half brown sugar, half white because the brown has a more complex flavor. I tried it with half whole wheat flour, too, and couldn't detect a flavor or texture difference, but there is the obvious health benefit.
Great banana bread, but add a pinch of kosher salt to bring out the flavors. Otherwise, fantastic!
Excellent .... I took the advice of some other reviewers by using 1 c. sugar and 1 c. brown sugar, added 1 t. cinnamon and used butter instead of shortening. Also, baked 1 hour in Bundt pan. Very Very good!
This is the best banana bread recipe! The bread is very moist and just the right fluffiness. The crust comes out slightly crispy and perfectly brown. I made a couple of slight changes (based on what I had on hand). I used butter instead of shortening, and I only had 1 1/2 cups of sugar left, so I subbed 1 cup of granulated Splenda.
For some reason, the bananas I've been buying lately have been ripening quicker than my family can eat them. This is the third recipe I've made in two days. Only change I made was adding a 1/2 tsp. of butter flavoring. The batter was incredibly fluffy when I poured it into the pans. This made two big loaves. I plan on giving it to my mother in law, so I'll update when she's had a chance to enjoy it.
I hate to go against all of the positive reviews but, unfortunately, I didn't enjoy this recipe. I went according to the recipe except for a few adjustments suggested by others. I used butter instead of shortening and I added 1 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and cinnamon each. I used white sugar for the full amount instead of part brown, part white. I also used four very ripe bananas. Unlike a lot of people I thought it needed more sugar. It tasted bland and doughy. As soon as it hit my mouth it turned into a huge ball of dough. My husband, who also loves banana bread, thought it was doughy as well. I had to cook it longer than the recommended time which ended up being an hour and 25 mins; it wasn't done at the recommended time. I thought about making it again with a few alterations but I don't think I will. My husband's co-worker's banana nut bread tasted a lot better. I'll be using her recipe next time.
Yuck! Way, way too sweet!
I used others suggestions - 1/2 C butter, 1/2 C oil - 1/2 C white & brown sugar. 48 Min to finished. Great stuff!
I whipped this up just to save some bananas from a bitter demise. It was quick, easy and I left out nuts just because I didn't have any. I also normally use a 2:1 butter:veggie oil substitute for many recipes that call for shortening. I did that here. It was FANTASTIC and filled our home with a fragrant, warm and loving smell. Thanks for sharing!
I got this recipe a few years ago and did some subsitiutions for the butter milk. I use plain yogurt. I don't keep butter milk around like that, but I do have yogurt. Over the years I have a great recipe and always look back at this one as how I got started. I did make it according to the recipe, with butter milk, but like mine better. The rating is based on the execution of the recipe as written.
It turned out good. I just think it could have been better. I will probably use it again.
I've been baking for over 40 years and I can honestly say this is the BEST banana nut bread recipe I've ever found. It even beats the one from my mother in law which I've used for years. I probably baked 2 dozen batches last year for Christmas and they kept coming back for more. By far the most moist loaves I've ever had!!
I made this last night and it was soooo good. An entire loaf disappeared in half a day. Thanks I'll def be hanging on to this recipe
I thought this recipe was great. I reduced the sugar by 1/2 cup and used 1 cup of brown sugar and 1 cup of white sugar as someone suggested. I will definitely make these again.
Delicious, and so easy to make! a big hit with my whole family, even the ones who usually won't touch anything with nuts in it :-)
This really is a great recipe! I added some cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, cause I like them. I also added some chocolate chips and dried cranberries. It made 2 big, delicious loaves!
This was a wonderful, moist and tender banana bread. However, I had to bake it at least 15 minutes longer than the recipe indicated.
I made this recipe today & we are already into the second loaf, so I know it's a hit! I only changed a couple things, I used 1/2 brown & 1/2 white sugar instead of all white, and I also added some cinnamon. Also I just added four really ripe bananas instead of measuring. I used the convection setting on my oven & cooked for 50 mins at 325. Moist & fluffy.Perfection! I will definately make this one again.
This recipe is awesome with just enough banana flavour! I did add about 1/2tsp of cinnamon and it turned out perfectly. I baked the bread in one Pampered Chef bread loaf stone (which is quite large), it cooked over the edges a bit and I had to leave it in for an extra 35 mins but no burning and it stayed nice and moist. Great recipe, I'm replacing my old one and I've saved this one to my favourites.
I made several loafs ! My family just loves this ! It makes a great breakfast meal.
I used 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup of brown sugar. Replaced real butter for the shortening. Added some all spice, nutmeg, cinnamon, nuts and white chocolate chips. Sprinkled brown sugar on top with a dash of cinnamon and more nuts. I didn't have two loaf pans so I used up the extra batter and made muffins. We liked the muffins better than the loaf. Either way, I will make these again just to change up from my usual recipe that calls for sour cream. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I love to use recipes from this website, and most of them are wonderful. I sure hope this bread tastes better than it looks. I followed the recipe, but the loaves sank in the middle and look terrible. I hope they come out of the pans and taste good enough to take them to church tomorrow.
Great banana nut bread. It got rave reviews. Don't try to use more bananas than specified, though!
Great recipe. I made a few alterations to it after reading the reviews. I used 1 1/2 C. white sugar, and 3/4 C. brown sugar. I also used butter instead of shortening. I added an extra 1/2 C. Banana, and added cinnamon, nutmeg, and a tiny bit of clove. Its super moist, and full of flavor. Just how we like our banana bread!
This is the greatest banana bread recipe ever! I love that it makes two loaves- we eat one right away and the other I put in the freezer for another time. It tastes just as wonderful after being frozen and defrosted.
This recipe is the best I have ever tried and I am not a big fan of banana nut bread my husband is. He got maybe 2 slices of it!!
I was looking for a banana nut bread like Bob Evans and this is it! I used 1 cup of brown and 1 cup of white sugar, Parkay, 4 bananas, added 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon, and sprinkled cinnamon on top. I baked it for 45 minutes. Moist, dense, and delicious!
I used 1 c. of white and 1 c. of brown sugar. I added 1 tsp. of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg. I substituted butter for the shortening and I increased the flour to 3 1/2 cups. I also added about 1/2 cup of wheat germ. I cooked it for 1 hour 5 minutes. The batter easily fit in two of my silver pans which are smaller than the recommended 9x5's.
I had some buttermilk to use up before it expired and a bunch of overripe bananas, so I decided to try this recipe. I'm glad I did, it turned out great! I made a few changes: I used unsalted butter instead of shortening and added 2 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. salt. I kept the sugar the same and I don't think it is too sweet at all! I had 3 small bananas and 2 medium bananas, which was just about 1 1/2 cups. My only complaint about this recipe is that the bread didn't rise. I don't know if I did something wrong or if it's just the recipe. Despite that, the bread was moist, fluffy and tender. My hubby took one loaf into work and it got rave reviews!
This banana nut bread was the best ever. However I change somethings in this recipe just a bit. Like this recipe ask for 1 cup of shortening I change it to 1/2 cup of organic extra virgin coconut oil and 1/2 cup of butter and now that's some good stuff.
This is so good. I followed the advice of some other reviewers (instead of shortening, I added margarine) and the bread turned out awesome. All my family and friends loved it and ask for more. Simply the best.
I lowered oven temp a bit and cooked for an additional 15 min. Found bread to be too sweet for my taste but both loaves disappeared. Someone in my house enjoyed it.
Modified scones - double the flour. I wanted to make a half-serving, but forgot to half the flour. The dough ends up looking like cookie dough, so I drop cookie-sized dough on a cookie sheet, baked @350F for 9-10 mins. The result: yummy scones! Note: - Be careful - tops won't brown and will look pale. - I followed JANICER8's sugar combo, suggested cinnamon addition, and butter in place of shortening
This recipe gets a 5. The bread was nice and moist. Remember beginners to use real ripe bananas for the most flavor. I did reduce the amount of sugar to 2 cups and it was plenty sweet. I also used 1/2 shortening 1/2 margarine, I was afraid it would taste like shortening. I make breads once a week and I'm always looking for a good recipe this one is a keeper. This is a big recipe I made 3 mini loaves and I bet I could have made 4. Love it I'll just freeze the others.
Excellent!! I doubled this recipe since I had abt 4cups of ripe bananas avail. I followed the suggestions of going half & half w/ white & brown sugar as well as shortening & butter. Also added 4t cinnamon & 1t nutmeg. Didn't add nuts as we don't like them. These turned out perfect!! Wonderful w/ butter. Nice & moist! May add cinnamon & sugar to tops next time.
This is the best banana bread I've tasted. It's so easy to make.
Awesome!!
As written, I'm going to give it 4 stars. I know this may sound silly, but it's actually too moist, verging on mushy. I'm re-making it today using butter in place of shortening and hoping for a better taste.
I did not care for this bread. Although it bakes up a beautiful looking loaf, the texture is weird & I just didn't care for the flavor. I won't be making this again.
This was moist and very rich in flavor. Love it!
I made this bread and it was soooo good. I used a mini cupcake pan as well because there was a lot of batter left over after I filled up my loaf pan. I also added little extras like cinnamon , nutmeg and a little bit of clove. First time I've made bread and it was soooo simple.
I made it and it came out delicious. Very soft and moist. My family loved it. I didn't have have buttermilk, so I used 1 1/4 cup of milk with 1 tsp of Apple vinegar. I also used 1 cup of brown sugar and 1 cup of white sugar instead of the 2 1/2 cups. And I also added 1/2 tsp of salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. I didn't have another loaf pan so I used a muffin pan. The muffins baked for 25 min and the bread 1 hr and 15 min. Time was more than it had stated in the recipe. But it was really good
Best banana nut bread. Period!
I liked it the first time, but this time it didn't come out quite right. it has a nice flavor, but it's too moist in the middle and it shrinks when you take it out of the oven, so sadly. Definitely use at least 1 cup nuts.
I add chopped fresh strawberries and make muffins with this batter. YUM!
loved this recipe..i made it before i went to bed, and when my husband got home from work, the piggie ate an entire loaf! fabulous!
Wow! We just made this directly by the recipe, except for adding extr walnuts, and it is excellent. We also made some in 8X4 inch loaf pans and they were perfect in 50 minutes. the larger pan took about 65 minutes.
