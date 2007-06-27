Pizza Dough
This one is a quick recipe that merely involves mixing a few basic ingredients and patting the dough into the pan. No need to wait for the dough to rise with this approach.
I agree with the previous reviewer RenaKS27 - people who are knit-picking this recipe to death are missing the whole point of its "quick and easy"-ness. It is a no-fail go-to recipe for pizza crust when you dont WANT to wait for dough to rise, or have to pull out fifty-three different ingredients. By all means, personalize it to your heart's content, but also don't be afraid to make it as is. I also use it for quick breadsticks: roll it out and cut into strips with a pizza cutter, bake as directed, then brush with butter that has been melted with minced fresh garlic and sprinkle them with grated parmesan. yum!Read More
This recipe needs a lot of work. First of all, throwing all the ingredients together will restult in a thin crispy crust. If thats what your going for, fine, but you dont need the yeast. To make a proper crust, proof the yeast, sugar and water for 10-15 mins, then add the rest of the ingedients. The recipe is very bland by itself, you need, at the very least, more salt. I just used Adobo (about a tablespoon) and addes some garlic powder and onion powder. Not enough to over power, but enough to take away the blandness. I've also found adding 2 tablespoons of honey, in addition to the sugar, helps a lot. Also, once you form the dough, let it sit so it can rise, maybe 10-15 mins, then roll it out.Read More
I've made this dough four times now trying all the different suggestions and variations. The best result though was to make it as per the recipe! There is quite a big difference in the final result depending on how you add the yeast. You'll get a thin & crispy result if you add the yeast to the warm water first and a thicker bready base if the water is added to all the dry ingredients at the same time. I used olive oil and also added lots of dried herbs to the dry mix. This recipe also makes a really good garlic bread if you top it with olive oil, crushed garlic and parmesan cheese. I doesn't seem necessary to let the dough rise first, I didn't really notice any difference. Maybe our yeast is a bit different in NZ!
I made this dough tonight and it was perfect! I took the time to dissolve the yeast and sugar in the warm cup of water though and let the dough rise for 30 minutes. Then kneaded it lightly and let it rise again for 15 minutes. I feel the dough doesn't need to be flavored like others suggested; pizza sauce and toppings add all the flavor you need :) I made a huge deep dish pizza using all the dough in a 9x13 baking dish; piled high with cheese and toppings..the crust was thick, soft and moist just the way I love it!! Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent recipe. I made the dough in my bread machine using 2 tsp. bread machine yeast. I added a pinch each of oregano & garlic powder to the flour. Also, I used olive oil in place of vegetable oil [just a preference]. My husband likes a medium thickness to his crust and I like a thinner [flat bread] crust, which this recipe accomplished. I brushed a little olive oil on the shells I made and prebaked them at 425 degrees for 5 minutes and froze them. No need to thaw when you are ready to use, just put on the toppings and bake. I baked at 425 degrees, just perfect. Depending on the size of the pizza shells you are making, you can get several shells from this recipe. Thank you.
This recipe is perfect. Simple is always best. I'm not shy adding garlic powder to it, and of course sweet basil. I also let it rise for 30 min's, and bake the crust about 5 min's at 425F before adding the toppings. My kids and husband love it, and we never buy DiGiorno's anymore! I'M A STAR! Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
I have been baking bread for many years and this is a wonderful recipe. One of the great things about this recipe is it versatility. I always like to try a recipe in its original form before I start tweaking and this one is good “as-is.” Honestly though everyone has their own idea about the perfect crust so of course I made my own changes to suit my tastes. To me the most important thing to this recipe is to proof the yeast in warm water with sugar before adding it to the flour mixture. To proof the yeast just add the 1 cup warm water and 1 tbsp. sugar and yeast in a bowl. Stir it and let it sit for about 5-10 min till it gets frothy. It is not a necessary step but it helps activate the yeast and develops flavor since it will not be going through a rising stage. After kneading I do like to let the dough sit for at least 5 minutes to let the gluten relax. It will help make the dough less elastic when you are ready to roll it out. The only other change I made was to add 3 tbsp. of olive oil rather than veg. oil. If you have the opportunity this crust cooks beautifully on a grill. It gets just enough char to make you think it was cooked in a wood fired pizza oven. Just lay it down directly on the hot well oiled grates. Cook till it is firm enough to flip. Repeat on the other side. When you get the amount of color you want brush both sides with olive oil, remove to a baking sheet, top how you like, and finish up in a 450° oven. Absolutely delish. This one is a keeper.
I just made this exactly as written, not one single change. It was great! It was really quick, easy, the texture was phenomenal. I think that people need to think before they write reviews, if you're going to rate something low it should not be because of your personal tastes, but because of something integrally wrong with the recipe, and there was absolutely nothing wrong with the recipe it turned out exactly as described.
I made this dough with my 10yo daughter for lunch today, and it was excellent. It was also extremely easy. I used olive oil instead of vegetable, let the dough sit for 40 minutes, and added Italian seasoning (after spreading on the pan). Then I baked the dough for 10 minutes, topped it and baked for about 15 more. I really thought it was going to turn out terrible, but it was terrific! My daughter wants me to make it again tomorrow!
Very easy and delicious. My dough only took 2 1/2 cups flour and was perfect. I didn't do all of the extra steps that others did and it still came out delicious. Whipped it up in the Kitchenaid, pressed it into a round pan, topped it, and baked. So SIMPLE.
I made this last night after misplacing my "favorite" pizza dough recipe that I have been using for years. I used olive oil and since I wanted to end up with thin and crispy crust simply withheld 1/2 cup of the flour during the initial mixing and added some of it as I mixed the dough until the desired very sticky consistency was reached. It rose perfectly in 30 mins and rolled out very easily unlike some other recipes. It baked up very nicely in only 15 minutes. This is now my favorite pizza dough recipe. My husband really loved it too. I will not miss "blooming" the yeast and kneading the dough for so long as in my old favorite recipe. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
I made the dough in the bread machine, AMAZING, I made two round pizza's with this recipe with a stuffed crust ( pepperoni and cheese) my whole family loved it :) Thank you very much for the recipe. No more take out for us. We also did this recipe as panzerotti's, another favorite. I brushed on oil, parmesian cheese and basil to the crust and on the top of the panzerotti :)
This was the BEST pizza dough I have made, it is soooo EASY. My 15 year old was having a party and I wanted to make pizza for them. This was the answer! It was quicky and simple to make. I put all the ingrediants into the bread machine on dough cycle, let is rise for about 30 minutes and made the pizza crust. For the oil I used olive oil and replaced the water with milk. I added basil, Italian seasoning and garlic to season it up a little... I also cooked the dough for about 10 minutes before placing the cheese and sauce on them. I cooked the pizza dough in the morning, refrigerated it, and put all the ingrediants on the pizza that evening...took no time. Thank you so much for this! I will use it again and again.
I 100% agree with the first reviewer of this recipe that everyone is missing the point of this recipe (it's simplicity) by messing with it. I made this recipe AS WRITTEN and as an avid bread baker I will say that there is absolutely NO reason to go adding ingredients/steps! This pizza dough is BY FAR the BEST home made pizza dough that I have made to date. It baked up phenomenally, rolled out SO easy and tasted fantastic! The reason it doesn't require all the kneading and rising is because it doesn't need to rise that much in the baking process so the gluten doesn't need that time to "grow" -- it also won't roll out as well if it is handled too much (kneaded). Just make this recipe AS WRITTEN and you will be very pleased with the results -- I promise!!
I have used this recipes a few dozen times. I really like it and it's easy. That is the point. I like it thin and crispy. I parbake it first then load up my topping. Then I put it directly on the rack. Voila. Delicious. Gudny, you are on to something good...
Excellent dough! I added 2 ounces of vegetable oil in the bottom of a 9' cake pan, set the dough inside, and then let it rise for 60 min. - just like thick crust take out pizza!!! Also, if you make a double batch, take the other half, shape into an oval, let rise 60 min, cut into sticks, brush with butter, sprinkle with parmesan cheese and garlic salt - just like take out breadsticks!!! Yummy!
I followed LADYMHARRIS's suggestions. The seasonings in the crust is genius. With my delicious toppings, the pizza was a big hit. I used this dough for making a breakfast pizza as well... yum!
I can't figure out how this gets such high ratings. I followed the directions to the letter, my yeast was fresh and I checked the temp on my water...110. I usually make Jay's Signature crust from this site, so I can make dough. This never rose, was very dry and hard to"spread" on my pizza pan and although it appeared done, it was like biting into raw, hard dough after I added the toppings and cooked again. If I knew what went wrong, I might try this again, but I'll stick to pizza on nights I have time to let the dough rise.
Great basic dough for anyone. Here are some added tips that will increase the flavor and make a softer texture. Subsitute EXTRA virgin olive oil and use Honey for sugar. Knead the dough for about 10 15 min and put it in the frige over night take out about 1 1/2 prior to use the results are dramatic.
used this dough to make pizza roll ups for my kids. I love this recipe cause my son makes it and it is sooo quick and easy.. i hate waiting for dough to proof so YAY on this!
This was a very easy receipe to make.. I've never made homemade pizza crust before, always just bought the premade ones at the supermarket so I was nervous and didn't know what I was doing so I read all the reviews and I wrote down all of the tips I could find. I put the yeast in the warm water first like others said... I put olive oil on my hands so the dough wouldn't stick to me, I let the dough rise on my pizza stone for about 20 mins and than I baked the crust for 15 mins in the oven before I added the toppings and finally before I put the pizza back into the oven I used a spatula and loosened the crust from the pizza stone. Also I used Hunts sauce and it already had Basil, oregano and garlic in it (instead of putting it in the dough) and I used cornmeal and garlic powder to cover my stone before I put the dough on it and it gave the dough a nice taste. This was the best pizza I ever made! My only complaint was the dough wasn't as crunchy as me and my family would like so next time I probably won't let it rise but that's just our personal taste. But this is definatly a Keeper! THANKS!
This recipe turned out wonderful. I did make some changes though. I used olive oil instead of veggie and I added 1 tsp. of basil and 1 tsp. of garlic to the dough. Because it wasn't that big of a deal, I let the dough rise on the stove top for about an hour. I had dishes and other things to do, so I figured, why not? It rose up beautifully and made an excellent pizza. I used a 9x13 baking pan instead of a pizza pan. I do believe that next time I will use an 11x15 pan. Update* I have tried many size pans with this recipe, most of the time my husband thinks that the crust is too thick. I found that dividing the dough into two 9x13 pans work perfectly for us. That way I can also make two different pizzas and everyone is happy.
WOW this is wonderful stuff. I used everyones suggestions and added garlic, italian seasoning and olive oil instead of vegtable oil. I doubled the recipe and was able to make 3 pizzas. It was sooooooooo good!
this is designed for speed and you get what you put into it. This was AWEFUL!
Perfect dough! Easy and quick. I did let it rise for 30 minutes just because it didnt look like there was much dough. I 30 minutes I had twice as much as I did when I started! Great texture and taste. WIll use again. NO more buying dough from the store.
this is a good dough not great. better if you let it rise before using resulting in a fluffier less dense dough. I made it both ways and prefer to let it rise
I followed the recipe exactly. When it was done I had this watery, gluey paste that did not rise. I put it on the table with some flour and floured my hands and still could not work with it. No matter how much I oiled or floured my hands it still stuck to everything. I couldn't lift it off the table to put it in the pan. I threw it away. I will never make this again.
Excellent, used this recipe for a quick calzone, I added cheese, onions, and brocoli inside and folded the cirlce over like a calzone. Worked out great.
I REALLY like this recipe - but I did things differently. I used Rapid Rise yeast (following the directions on the yeast pouch) and let the dough rest 10 min. after kneading. Then I rolled it out on my pizza stone and it was perfect. NOTE: I like to partially bake my crust before adding toppings - about 10 min.
I really needed a new pizza dough recipe and this is it! I followed a few other reviewers advice and dissolved the yeast and sugar in the warm cup of water. Also I let the dough rise for 20 minutes and pre-baked it for about 8 minutes before adding the toppings. The pizza came out fantastic. I didn't add any herbs to the dough cause the pizza sauce I made was enough to compensate for the lack of seasoning in the dough. I must say the crust came out wonderfully soft and was just perfect. My dad said "this is the way I like my pizza." This will be the recipe I use from now on. Thanks!
Wow, this is such an easy and delicious recipe for pizza dough. I followed the recipe and I was able to make dough within 5 minutes. I brushed the dough with some olive oil and baked in at 400 F for 10 minutes and then added my toppings and baked it for another 15 minutes. This came out wonderful! I use to make pizza using pre-made pizza dough because I thought making dough from scratch was way too time consuming. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
This recipe is GREAT for a quick weekday dinner....no fuss, throw everything in a bowl and stir a turn or two and mix with your hands.....roll it out and voila! a tasty pizza dough for your favorite toppings. I used olive oil and baked the dough for 5 or so minutes before adding toppings. Far better than take out, far healthier! Thank you for a perfectly easy dough recipe!
This was my first attempt ever to make pizza dough & it worked! I read every single review first to get some tips from others who have made this. I did cut back on the yeast and added basil, oregeno & garlic which gave it a nice flavor then let it rise for 1 hour. I also pre-baked the dough for 5 minutes (needs a few more, I think) before adding the ingredients. I will make this again! Thanks to all the reviewers for their tips on this.
very quick and easy to make, the kids could have done it. But bland. Very bland. I added oregano and a ton of garlic powder after reading some of the other reviews calling it flavorless but it was still very blaaaa. It also doesn't have that chewy texture that a good crust has, this brakes when you bend it.. like the consistency of corn bread.
This recipe is going in my recipe box! I added 2 Tbl of dried oregano and a few turns of cracked black pepper to the dough. It was delicious! Next time I make it, I'm going to divide the dough in half or else make 2 pizzas. It's too much dough for one pizza.
This recipe was good. The ingredients were perfect but the directions were terrible. I think everybody was having trouble because it never tells you to kneed the dough or to let it rise. Those are my tips. Hope they help.
Wonderful!!! This dough was just as good (but different)than my bread machine dough and it takes much less time!! I made a few changes though. I put the yeast in the warm water for a few mintues. Then added the remaining ingredients along with some Italian seasoning and oregano. I let it rise in a warm oven (150 degrees) for 30 min. Then I spread the dough out and baked it for about 15 min at 350 degrees. Then I added the toppings and cooked until cheese was melted. Great tasting and wonderful "pillowy" texture!!
i made a well in the centre of the flour and put the yeast sugar and warm water in. then i added the oil making sure to withhold the salt. i then put all the flour on top of the well and put it on top of the warm oven. i left it til the top cracked and then i mixed it all in and gradully added the salt. i then kneaded the dough for a few minutes covered it in cling film and left it for about 1/2 an hour to an hour and came back kneaded it a lil bit more to get out the bubbles cut it in half and made two pizzas. i think the other people had problems cause they didnt let it rise at all. it was beautiful crust and it was nice and high.
As is this recipe is too doughy. I halved the yeast, substituted olive oil for veg, added some spices. Instead of using warm water try scalded milk. It makes the dough taste much more like pizza. My husband and toddler love it!
I don't understand why anyone thinks this is good. My pizzas have been in the oven for 30 min. already and the crust is so soft and undone but all the toppings are drying out and burning. I will never use this recipe again. I wouldn't give it any stars but I don't have that option.
I added a little garlic powder and italian seasoning and let the dough rise once for about an hour. I oiled a cast iron skillet, covered the bottom with a thin layer of rolled out dough, an baked 10 min before adding toppings to the edge-great pan pizza but not a very crunchy crust-next time i think I'll add a little cornmeal.
Awesome. I used half whole wheat flour and I did let it rise a bit (15 or 20 min). Made thin crust pizza with it. Delicious!!! New favourite crust.
it was ok. great for a last minute/nothing else to eat dish. I followed the recipe word for word and my only problem was the dough was to thick. i came back and read a lot of reviews and will probably go by either just using 2 1/2 cups flour or 1 1/4 cup warm water. not sure but will leave a review for when i do.
Disappointing. The dough never rose at all in any way, and the resulting crust was tough and impenetrable by human teeth. I could just as easily have spread my sauce and cheese on a drink coaster.
This was "good" but not the "amazing" reviews that I read here. I would put it a bit better than the packaged pizza crust and it really is easy to make. Maybe the reviews raised my expectations too high. I used olive oil instead of veg oil. I also brushed olive oil on the crust before putting on the toppings which may have helped to brown the crust a little. It really did make a decent pizza, very chewy and dense crust. More bread-like than crust-like. So if that's how you like your pizza then you'll like this. I will probably make it again and mess with recipe to lighten up the dough a bit. BOTTOM LINE: not bad but also not as "fantastic" as all the reviews say it is. :)
GREAT! And it doesn't need any complex rise time... As long as you make it in the right order. I used fast-rise yeast just because I keep it on hand for my bread machine. Mix the yeast & warm water in a bowl and let it dissolve while measuring out the rest of the ingredients. Mix everything together, knead a few times until well blended, oil the bowl, and let it rise while the oven preheats and the toppings are being gathered and prepared. I made personal pizzas... Hand shaped the crusts and 6 breadsticks, and they rose more as I was topping each one. The crust turned out perfect and not at all "cracker" like some people have said.
Super easy and tastes great. I started the yeast, water and sugar, after 10 minutes or so mixed in the rest. Kneaded for about 5 minutes, perfect texture, it turned into a perfect pizza crust in under 25 minutes. I used olive oil instead of veggie oil.
The recipe doesn't mention kneading, but you absolutely have to knead it, at least enough to mix everything together (and you'll need more warm water, maybe 1/4 more, to get a nice soft dough). That said, this is our go-to crust recipe. I like to use half whole wheat flour, and I've added in dried herbs and fresh herbs frozen in oil with great results. We get 2 thin pizza crusts out of this recipe. You can make the dough the night before and let it hang out in the fridge to develop that nice yeasty goodness, and it freezes beautifully.
What a disappointment! I followed the recipe to the letter, and read great reviews on it. Nonetheless, the finished product was thick, dense, rubbery crust that tasted like wet flour—it tasted like dried-out dough rather than cooked pizza crust. I will never make this recipe again. I am puzzled by the great reviews. No offense to the submitter of the recipe, but something just didn’t work out for me. I do not suggest this to anyone who expects good pizza.
Love this dough! Quick and easy! I let it rise for about a half hour and cooked it for about five minutes before adding the toppings, as others suggested.
I love making pizza at home and have tried the pre-baked crusts and refrigerator roll-out crusts, but never tried homemade dough from scratch. I have found the pre-baked and refrigerator crusts to be disappointing and more difficult to work with (pre-baked crusts that are dry, crack, and fall apart, refrigerator crusts that do not roll well). This recipe was fantastic! I have made bread before so I began the same way by dissolving the sugar in 1 1/4 c warm water and sprinkled the yeast on top. I let it rise for a few minutes and added it to my flour, salt, and olive oil mixture. My mixer's dough hook was perfect for the job; very quickly the hook evenly distributed all the ingredients. I lightly coated the ball of dough with olive oil and allowed it to rise about 10 min., covered, in a slightly warmed oven. I punched down the risen ball of dough, cut it into two balls, and rolled out two crusts using minimal flour to prevent sticking. The dough was not so elastic that it kept shrinking when I rolled it, but elastic enough to hold its shape. After adding my desired toppings I baked two pizzas at a time on the top and bottom rack at 375° for 7 min., then switched them for another 7 min. They were perfect - light, soft, and lightly browned, not soggy or mushy. Roll the dough out more thinly for a crispier thin crust. This recipe is so easy and delicious that I would make it instead of buying a pre-made crust!
Great as a quick thin crust or it is wonderful as a thicker crust dough when allowed to rise thirty minutes to an hour in a warm spot.
I took some of the great suggestions from other reviewers and WOW was this a wonderful pizza dough with a few of these additions. I substituted the vegetable oil with olive oil and added garlic powder and basil to the dough (mmmmm). I also put some crisco shortening and cornmeal on the bottom for a really great crust. This is a keeper for sure and it was so quick and easy. Best of all the kids loved it!!!! Thanks Cook/Chef The Smith Family
Easy to make and spread in the pan, but sooo soggy. A very moist dough and I had to add about a cup of extra flour. See photo for how soggy and wet the pizza dough was.
This crust wasn't bad for a throw together in a pinch crust. It reminded me of the crust you got in the chef Boyardee pizza kits. I had no problems working with the dough at all. It spread out very nicely for me. I prefer "Jay's Signature Pizza Crust" from this site, but should I be in a pinch again, I will definately use this as my alternative. I enjoy a chewier crust.
This was by far the easiest AND best tasting crust I've ever made. I prefer a softer crust as I have young children so I use a baking sheet instead of a stone and it turned out wonderfully.
I have tried a lot of pizza crust recipes...this is one of the simplest and the BEST! Like others, I use heated milk instead of water, and added garlic and Italian seasoning. I kneaded the dough very lightly (just to ensure the ingredients were totally mixed). I then topped with store bought sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. This recipe definitely made enough for two crusts (to use this recipe for one crust would have made the pizza too thick for my taste). I froze the second portion, thawed a week later, and baked into bread sticks brushed with olive oil and garlic. Yum!
Ive never made pizza dough before and this is a perfect EASY and QUICK recipe. I first mixed the water and yeast together and then added the oil and sugar to that before adding the flour. I also substituted 2 TBS olive oil for the vegetable oil and added 2 TBS Italian seasoning for extra flavor. I let the dough rise 30 mins prior to rolling it out. I like more of a thin crust, so I divided the dough between two 9x13 square pans and baked it 7 mins before putting sauce and toppings on. My pizza came out perfect!!
very good. I added some basil and oragano to the dough for more flavor. It was a little underdone in the middle so next time i will try to bake and then add toppings and bake again.
I was looking for a shortcut. I guess with homemade dough there is no short cut. I followed the receipe, with the exception of using olive oil instead of veg. oil. The dough tasted like cardboard.
My husband and children loved this pizza dough. I used only 2-1/2 cups of flour instead of 3. I let the yeast dissolve in warm water before adding to the dry mixture. I also added 1-1/2 tsp garlic powder and 1 tsp Oregano to the dry mixture. Before baking I brushed melted butter around the outer crust and sprinkled garlic powder around it. I did not let the dough rise; I simply let it sit on the counter while I chopped my ingredients for the pizza. I did not prebake the dough either. Turned out great! This is a keeper!
Putting the dough together was easy to do . I also mixed the yeast ,water , then oil. I also let the dough rise 25 min. I used olive oil instead of veg. Added garlic, Itl. seasonings to dough. Pizza crust was soft ,brown, and chewy. Very good . My only wish is that the crust had some crunch to it. Family still gave it thumbs up !
My husband swears by this recipe! He is the cook in our family and used to make pizza dough in our breadmaker. This far surpasses that! EXCELLENT!
So fast and easy to make. It does need a little kneading which is not mentioned, but other than that, followed exactly the instructions. I did use half whole wheat and half all-purpose flour. Delicious, fluffy, and rises very well. My son helped kneading and he patted the whole thing down on the tray (which I had oiled with olive oil for a more golden crust. We did let it rest covered on the tray a bit to go buy some extra veggies for the toppings, and it became quite thick, which I love. IF you like a thinner crust, you should probably roll it thinner, or pat down thinner to make a large pizza. Thanks so much, so practical, love it!
The was the first pizza dough I've ever made and I was really great and easy to prepare. I followed some other recommendations (olive oil instead of vedg. oil, basil & garlic to flavor)
Love this recipe! So easy! I confess, I used quick acting yeast and it worked beautifully! Added garlic powder to dough. Smelled amazing! Thanks for sharing! I already added this to my special box of recipes!
Wonderful! This is very fast and delicious, rolls or tosses out easily. I used EVOO instead of the vegetable oil, and added a few shakes of italian seasoning and garlic powder. We've been using (and tremendously enjoying!) this dough for a while, and because I use a more liquid pasta sauce (pizza sauce can sometimes be rather sweet to our tastes) I find it helpful to bake the dough for 5-10 minutes before adding sauce and toppings. Thanks for this great recipe!
This is a no-rise recipe which calls for regular yeast but I usually let it rise some anyway or use quick yeast. If I make a single giant pizza with it, I usually par-bake for 10-15 mins before adding toppings. Sometimes I add a tablespoon of Tastefully Simple garlic bread seasoning to the flour. And if I have cheese sticks, sometimes I cut them in half lengthwise and make stuffed crust.
Loved it. Baked up nice and thick, but without having to mess with rise times! I added a dash of Italian seasoning. UPDATE: Made this again. This time I had to knead the dough to work in all the flour; once kneaded I divided the dough in half and rolled out two smaller circles. Prebaked for 8 minutes, then lowered the temp to 350 to cook the toppings and melt the cheese.
This is a good recipe and I've used it several times. I do make some changes. I use honey instead of sugar, wheat or spelt instead of white flour, and olive oil instead of vegetable (you should always use olive in Italian cooking). I like to proof the yeast and let it rise briefly, but I only leave it 15 - 20 min. instead of the usual hour or more. It makes more than it says, but it depends on the thickness. One batch gets us 4 individual-sized pizzas (enough for one adult). Pre-baking the crust for a few minutes is a good idea, and the pizza REALLY needs to bake at 425 to 450 in order to crisp up properly. Pizzas always bake HOT. Because the recipe needed a few changes I give it 4 stars (and I'm not talking about my choice to let it rise; I'm talking about olive oil and baking temp).
Pretty good recipe. I added as suggested garlic powder and Oregano. Let rise or you'll have a flat crust!
Wonderful recipe! It's fast and my family loved the texture of it. Exactly what I was looking for. I added some Italian Seasoning to it which added all the flavor we wanted. Thanks.
Very good for how easy it is! I add olive oil instead, and also added garlic and Italian Seasoning to the dough, then brushed the edges with olive oil before adding the sauce.
Have made this twice for dinner. I made the mistake of over working the dough the first time. I had a hard time streching the dough to fit the cookie sheet. The key with this dough is not to over work the dough. I like to add the yeast to the warm water first and let the yeast soften for a few minutes. Add everything together, stir, and knead the dough a few times. I like to pat the dough on the cookie sheet until it is size I need. I also like to add dried basil and garlic powder to the dough.
This recipe came out perfect, thank you!
The best pizza dough yet! My whole family loved it!
This is my standard pizza dough recipe. I have made this recipe two ways. The first time I made it I let it rise first. My family didn't like it. It was too thick and bread-like. The next time I did not let it rise first and my family liked it much better. I cut the flour to 2 1/2 cups and cut the sugar to 1 tsp and that improved the recipe. My bread making tip is to always proof the yeast first. Add the yeast to the warm water and sugar and let sit for a few minutes until the yeast begins to foam. Then add dry ingredients and oil. This ensures that the yeast is still alive and will actually work in your recipe.
Wow! This is such a great recipe. I don't have any trouble with the 3 cups of flour but I generally dump in a little more olive oil than called for anyway. The first time I tried it, it turned out kind of dry and hard. The next time I let it rise for about 30 minutes and what a difference. It was fluffy and you could taste the heartiness of it. I usually double it and make one a pizza for the kids and the other I make calzones for me and my husband. I don't need to look any further for dough recipes, this is it!
This was a nice, simple recipe, but the pizza turned out a little doughy. Like many other reviewers, I had to add a little water to the recipe, but next time I will take the advice of others and dissolve the yeast and sugar in the warm cup of water, let the dough rise for 20 minutes, and pre-bake the dough for about 8 minutes before adding the toppings and cooking.
I read some of the reviews and decided to take a little advice from a few of them, and it came out GREAT. Way better than I expected. Usually dough and I do not get along well at all...but this time it was perfect. So here's what did.. 2 3/4 cup flour, 1 package active dry yeast, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tsp salt, 1 tbsp white sugar, 1.5 tbsp garlic powder, 2 tsp dry oregano, and 1 cup hot water as hot as my sink gets. I added all the dry ingredients and mixed, then oil, then water and mixed it up and attempted to knead it. It was a sticky mess and I thought Oh No! But I set it aside in a large bowl, covered it with a kitchen towel and left it alone for 30 minutes or so. Preheated the oven to 400.. greased my pizza pan with olive oil, used the whole dough for one pizza, it fit perfectly. Then take a fork and make indentions all over the dough (so the crust does not bubble up anywhere) Then bake for 5 minutes, take out and continue on making your pizza. That may just be the best crust in the world. *My pizza was loaded with chicken and veggies and I cooked it at 400 for about 17 minutes and all of it cooked perfectly.
This really is a good dough, AFTER reading other reviews & adding a tsp. of Italian seasoning, a tbsp. of grated parmesan cheese, and a tsp. of garlic powder. I mixed it up in my kitchen aid, and let it rest for about 10 minutes. I also rolled & sealed the crust around mozzarella cheese sticks (my 11 year old LOVES stuffed crust). It turned out great, they loved it. Thanks Gundy!
Very good and easy. I made it deep dish like another person did. :)
This is a great and easy pizza dough recipe!! I've made it at least 40 times, over the past two years. The only thing I change is to let it rise for about 45 minutes, punching it down once or twice, and I occasionally add different spices for taste. I will also use adobo for the salt for a change. I up the recipe to 4 cups of flour to make two large pizza's on my cast iron pans. Fantastic!!!
This is quick, easy, and very tasty! I have used this recipe for pizza dough, as well as breadsticks and both turn out fantastic! I brush with a melted butter/garlic powder mixture as soon as it comes out of the oven! YUMMM!
I love this recipe! It is so easy and tastes great!
I love this dough because it's sooo easy! Often I'll omit the salt and use two teaspoons of a spice blend (like the kind you add to olive oil to dip bread in) to give it a little flavor. While I enjoy it as is, one time I made the dough and then got called away for a bit....it was even better when it got to rest/rise a bit!
All I have to say is wow! This is easily one of the most rewarding experiences in my journey as a young, novice cook. This is a great base recipe that yields phenomenal results. The biggest suggestion I would have for everyone (experienced or not) is to to learn how to knead pizza dough. It's not quite as simple as you would think, but it is VERY easy to learn and improves your final product exponentially.
I thought this was a great, quick dough. The people who have changed this recipe or complained about the lack of rise time aren't "getting it". It is a quick recipe. This rose beautifully - better than some doughs I have spent all day on! I divided it into 4 and my kids created their own personal pizza. I'm getting ready to make it again right now, and I wasn't even in a hurry - it's just that quick, easy and good.
I made this at the last minute for dinner tonight, exactly as the recipe directed with no rising time, and it turned out great! This is a definite keeper for us - it doesn't get any easier or faster!
This was pretty good pizza dough. I made a pizza in a 10x15 jelly roll pan, and the dough was just the right amount. Thanks for the recipe!
It was decent but really not what we were hoping for. It tasted pretty homemade and not in a good way. For now I will keep looking for a better dough for pizza Friday's.
This is a nice simple recipe....pizza dough DOESNT have to be set aside to rise to be good nor does it even have to be warm water...the best recipe I ever used ..was cold water and put in the fridge over night..take out, let get to room temp and bam make a pizza...srsly..everyones a cook these days eh. If you want fast and yum then choose this recipe.
Awesome...
Awesome quick and easy as IS! But, I so appreciated the tips on adding garlic and basil, which truly made this dough unbelievable! Outstanding way to look like chef extraordinaire!
great for a simple pizza dough. Really loved it.
This is the absolute best pizza crust recipe! I live on pizza and have tried many crusts. This wins 1st prize,I get raves about it and asked for recipe. It's so fast and easy,too!!!
