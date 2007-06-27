Pizza Dough

2842 Ratings
  • 5 1882
  • 4 609
  • 3 179
  • 2 72
  • 1 100

This one is a quick recipe that merely involves mixing a few basic ingredients and patting the dough into the pan. No need to wait for the dough to rise with this approach.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
223 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 pizza
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, salt, sugar, and yeast in a large bowl. Mix in oil and warm water. Spread out on a large pizza pan. Top as desired.

    Advertisement

  • Bake at 375 degrees C (190 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 2.1g; sodium 156.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022