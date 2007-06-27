Pizza Dough

I have been baking bread for many years and this is a wonderful recipe. One of the great things about this recipe is it versatility. I always like to try a recipe in its original form before I start tweaking and this one is good “as-is.” Honestly though everyone has their own idea about the perfect crust so of course I made my own changes to suit my tastes. To me the most important thing to this recipe is to proof the yeast in warm water with sugar before adding it to the flour mixture. To proof the yeast just add the 1 cup warm water and 1 tbsp. sugar and yeast in a bowl. Stir it and let it sit for about 5-10 min till it gets frothy. It is not a necessary step but it helps activate the yeast and develops flavor since it will not be going through a rising stage. After kneading I do like to let the dough sit for at least 5 minutes to let the gluten relax. It will help make the dough less elastic when you are ready to roll it out. The only other change I made was to add 3 tbsp. of olive oil rather than veg. oil. If you have the opportunity this crust cooks beautifully on a grill. It gets just enough char to make you think it was cooked in a wood fired pizza oven. Just lay it down directly on the hot well oiled grates. Cook till it is firm enough to flip. Repeat on the other side. When you get the amount of color you want brush both sides with olive oil, remove to a baking sheet, top how you like, and finish up in a 450° oven. Absolutely delish. This one is a keeper.