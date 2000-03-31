Rye Beer Bread
The beer adds another layer of flavor to this rye loaf. Try a varity of types of beer.
I add dark molasses instead of the white sugar. It brings out the flavor more. Also, this bread is great with chili, soups, breakfast, and for making ham sandwiches. Try it! SharonRead More
Since finding this recipe, I rarely bake any other rye bread. I like using a very dark stout beer. With lighter beers, I add a bit of molasses.
This recipe worried me a bit because I had all-purpose flour and wanted a higher proportion of rye flour. But even with 3 cups of rye and 2 of all-purpose, it rose beautifully. I made rolls and sprinkled the caraway seeds thickly on top.
I was surprised to find that this is nearly identical to a recipe I THOUGHT I had invented. Alas... To make a darker and slightly more flavorful bread, use dark/stout beer, molasses, and two TBS of instant coffee. Also suggest using two tablespoons of vinegar as yeast nutrient and dough conditioner. Boil the beer and cool before adding other ingredients. Boiling the beer sours it a bit for a stronger rye bread flavor. Three heaping TBS of sour cream will add a lot to the texture, taste, and shelf-life of the bread.
It's probably not fair to even rate this recipe because I changed it so much. I didn't let the beer/flour mixture sit overnight, just for about 1 1/2 hours. I used whole wheat instead of rye and I used honey instead of sugar. I also subbed 1 c. flax flour for 1 of the cups of bread flour. anyway, it still came out good. the only thing I'd change next time is maybe doubling the honey or adding a little sugar. It's got a great texture but w/ all of my changes, it needs a little more sweetener.
An excellent hearty bread. I used a dark beer and it blended beautifully with the rye. The crust is very thick and the inside nice and tender. The end of the loaf got shoved to the back of my refrigerator for a week and I just discovered it. It held up very well (didn't dry out like other breads) and is GREAT toasted. I'll be making this again this weekend when my in-laws are here.
This recipe is pretty good. However, I don't think it rose well. It took at least twice as long to rise and even then it didn't rise all that much. Maybe it was my fault. ONE NOTE: previous reviews state that you might want to use a dark/strong beer. On this advice, I used a Samuel Adams Boston Lager. TOO BITTER. Next time I will use an ale.
very good recipe i found it better to let the dough rise at least an hour or more
I loved this bread. Very dense and chewy, and it makes an excellent Reuben sandwich. I used Heineken, but next time I think I'll try a stronger beer like Warsteiner. I also added an extra tablespoon of caraway seeds.
This is a great recipe! I used Sierra Nevada Stout for the beer. The bread is easy to put together, and came out perfect. I took it to a St. Patrick's Day party and everybody raved about it. There were no leftovers. I've never been a rye bread fan before, but loved this. Great flavor & texture. The only thing I would do differently is to bake the bread on parchment dusted with cornmeal - I did not like what baked on oil did to my cookie sheet. PS - I tried the recipe again and baked it on parchment dusted with cornmeal; it came out perfect. I highly recommend that way of baking it. I will be making this frequently.
In a word awesome, Absolutely worth the time! I recommend that if you have a small clay cooker to use it for this bread. But it only made one large loaf in the romertopf (clay cooker).
I like rye bread very much, and have tried several recipes. This one is the best, I like the flavor and the texture of the bread, it's light and good. Excellent for reuben sandwich.
This is a nice rye bread. I used molasses instead of sugar and added a heaping tablespoon of vital wheat gluten because I wanted a nice rise on it. It rose beautifully and made excellent reuben sandwiches. I do wish it was a little more robust in flavor, but for people that don't love dark breads, the fact that it isn't might be a bonus.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I used a dark oatmeal stout, mixing a tablespoon or so of molasses along with the remaining sponge ingredients to sit overnight. To raise, I heated my oven to 200' then turned it off and put the bread in the oven loosely covered with parchment to double. I divided the dough into two bread pans to bake. Before placing in the oven I slashed the top of the loaves with a very sharp knife, to allow the bread to rise better. The resulting bread is chewy, beery, and yeasty-- awesome!
I've now made this bread several times and it has turned out very well. I use Guinness Draft or Stout as the bear for a nice flavour.
i made this the other day and it got rave reviews from the dh...i used brown sugar instead of white and had guinness on hand and used it...did the whole thing in my bread machine...i will make it again...it is great with corned beef...it was quite dense but seemingly lite and moist at the same time...thanks for the recipe...
Delicious crusty rye bread. This dough was not easy to work with, and I was concerned it was going to come out of the oven as hard as a hockey puck. But it baked up beautifully, and although not what I'd consider super soft in texture, I certainly wouldn't call it dense either, and it's suitable for sandwiches. Will make again.
This is wonderful bread. I used Guiness Stout and was a bit worried because it smelled so strong while sitting in the first step, but the taste is excellent. I followed the instructions except to add more caraway seed. The batter was too stiff to stir after the second cup of bread flour so I kneaded in the rest. It took exactly the amount stated and yielded two 8 x 4 loaves. I think next time I'll try a lighter beer and add dill weed. Thanks for a great recipe!
I did not keep the beer mixture overnight. 3 hours is all. I was making other Thank youderful wonderful wonderful. Hubby can't stop eating it.
I have tried about 20 rye bread recipes over the past 5 years, all results very disappointing. When I found this recipe I wasn't expecting much, but had hope due to the positive comments left. I followed the recipe with a couple exceptions. I used 1 Tbsp sugar and 1 Tbsp molasses. I used a Honey Lager, next time will use a stout. All I can say is THANK YOU! Finally a rye bread that turned out great! First rising time about 2 hrs, the second about 90 minutes. I had a nice soft and workable dough, but only used about 2 1/3 cups of the white bread flour. It came out of the oven at 2:00pm, and it is now 7:30 pm, and I have only 1/4 of my bread left. AWESOME. You won't be disappointed.......UPDATE! 1 week later and Ive made it again using Alexander Keiths Red Amber. DELICIOUS!
The rye flavor was a bit lacking, so next time I'll try increasing the rye/bread flour ratio (maybe to 3.5 cups rye, 1.5 cups bread) and see what happens. I'll also try using some almost undrinkably dark, stout wheat beer that I homebrewed a few months ago, as I think this'll be an excellent utilization. In other words this bread wasn't perfect, but I'll certainly be trying again. I think the extra rye and some über-flavorful beer ought to make this into a special, truly 5-star loaf.
The Best!!!!! I did make a few changes. 2 1/4 cups beer, 5 Tbs melted shortening, 3 Tbs molasses, 1 tsp sugar, 2 Tbs cocoa powder, and 3 Tbs caraway seed. I let the beer/rye flour/yeast mixture set for only 6 hours before making the bread. I also let the bread rise for about 1 hour for each rise time. I baked at 375 degrees instead of 400 degrees for about 30 to 35 min. I put in the oven for 15 minutes then pull out and brush with egg wash then put it back in the oven and continue baking until finished. My family ate an entire loaf in less than an hour! YUMMY!
I'm sure the flavor is greatly affected by the beer one chooses to use. I used a home brewed nut brown ale, and the bread was delicious. We sliced it while still warm to use for some pastrami sandwiches, and it was dense enough to hold up to the slicing, but not ovely heavy. I had not read through the recipe beforehand and didn't see that it required an overnight rest. So be forewarned that this is a two-day project. It's well worth the extra time. Thanks for a great recipe.
I didn't like how heavy and dense this bread is. I like mine a little lighter I guess. The flavor was good though, and I love caraway seeds in my rye bread.
came out lovely :) num num num adding a photo
The first rise (in the bowl) was OK, but once in the pans it took 1.5 hrs to rise to a barely acceptable loaf size. Then they "shrank" during baking and came out small & dense (like a quick bread. Flavor was good, but won't make again because of the rising trouble (even after so much yeast!)I am at high altitude, but haven't had this problem with other breads.
Great Bread! Used Ale and the loaf was not bitter. Very easy and the recipe is easy to follow with excellent results. My only change was that I used fresh cake yeast instead of the pouches.
This was a great bread. I used a Newcastle Brown Ale and it made for great flavour. I made a bread bowl for spinach dip with it and it was a big hit. FYI to a previous reviewer - Sam Adams Lager is NOT a dark beer, no lager is. Go with a stout, porter, or a brown ale for a bit sweeter taste. Great recipe!
I followed this exactly and it was great. I was a bit worried about how little it rose, but I let it go a bit longer as suggested by other reviews....It's dense and VERY tasty....and did I mention how great my kitchen smells?
I made this today (well started the mash last night.) It's SO GOOD and really easy. I used molasses instead of sugar, doubled the caraway seeds and used Bass Pale Ale for the beer. It was sweet and crusty and wonderful. Thank you for the great recipe. I will be making this again and again. I can't wait to try it with chicken salad or tuna!
Yum! I've only had one slice so far (saving it for dinner), but it was wonderful! It was definitely a stiff dough though, so be aware of that when kneading. It rose just like it was supposed to in the time indicated in the recipe. I will definitely be making this again!
Came out really good, even though I'm stuck with only a toaster over. Note that the bread truly takes on the flavor of the beer. I used Magic Hat's Fat Angel, which was nioce, but I'd like ot try something lighter and cleaner next time. Also, feel free to up the carraway seed suggestion. If you like them, use a lot more than the recipe calls for.
Followed this recipe almost exactly (omitted the cornmeal). Made the sponge with a Sam Adams Winter Lager and let it sit a bit longer than 15 hours. Baked in a regular bread pan as one loaf rather than dividing into two and yielded 16 thick slices. Really liked the addition of the caraway and didn't find that the beer made the bread bitter at all. Will definitely make again.
First batch was a little too salty for our taste. I changed it to 1 t. salt instead of 1 T. salt and it was perfect. Definitely will be adding this recipe to my GO TO list - very easy to make, moist, great flavor.
I LOVE making bread, & STILL, after 55 years of baking bread, if I have an even "slight" problem with rising, I HAVE to look at the yeasts, and or baking powders or baking soda! Even if you "just bought it" consider the turnover in the store you purchased it from. If it's a large market, the turnover is likely to be better. AND, don't be afraid to look in the back for the freshest possible. Your time & ingredients are too important to feel you can't look there ! I throw out spices & powders & soda pkg.s much more often than most, and I can't remember the last time I had a problem with rising yeast breads OR quick breads. HTH & blessings!
I made this bread to go with Guiness (R) Corned Beef for St. Paddy's Day. What a great combination. Today it will be toast with corned beef hash. Wonderful texture and aroma. My husband loved it too!
We used Left Hand's Milk Stout (but no caraway), and the flavor enhances this bread amazingly. Absolutely delicious! Thank you, Kitty!
Such a tasty bread! I added a variety of seeds (pumpkin, sunflower, millet, etc.) rather than caraway. In reading through others' experiences, I got some great ideas. This is a "keeper" recipe for me. I am a non-beer drinker and was clueless as to what to use - I got the one and only beer item sold singly - Magnum 32. The bread turned out just fine - but I am going to use some of the other suggestions for a perhaps less strong beer taste. Although - I actually found it quite tasty.
This is a versatile recipe for a beginner to learn with. In my first six tries, I’ve taught myself to use a digital thermometer (30 minutes is 5 minutes too long for my oven); what I need to add to boost aroma, taste, and appearance; how to make the cornmeal stick (with an egg wash); and the elusive how much is “enough” bread flour to add “to make a soft dough.” In the course of the next six tries I hope to learn how to “punch down” the dough so it rises (doubles) in 30 minutes instead of the 2 hours it is now taking and how to roll dough to fit in a loaf pan to produce a nice crust and with good height.
A really great formula.I have made this beer rye several times and all here enjoy the bread.A stiff dough that seems it needs more liquid at first but is really just right after kneading a bit.
Yummy!! Made exactly as stated except used parchment paper on a cookie sheet and slashed the tops just before baking. I used Guinness Extra Stout Beer, which imparted a wonderful flavor for the senses. This recipe is a keeper.
Outstanding w/ great flavor. I used a Black and Tan beer but stuck to the recipe except for rise time. 90 to 100 minutes in my oven w/ the door cracked with a hotpad. Then after forming the loaves it took 75 minutes to stop rising under the same conditions.
I don't like rye bread, but wanted to try this since I know I like beer bread. I followed the recipe and used Leinenkugel's Creamy Dark for the beer. Strong and rich in flavor, it is excellent. I will definitely make it again.
This dough seems very thick and dense, but rises well to produce a soft, pleasantly chewy bread after baking.
Best tasting rye recipe I have made to date. Forgot the caraway seeds, but even without them was nice.
I have tried this a few times and it is a winner! It does very well with some of the "fruity" beers like Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. I do not blend in caraway seeds, but add a generous helping of King Arthur's "Everything" topping for Bagels and Bread. Because it is a rather dense bread it is easily sliced up thin for cheese and salami.
I have made this bread twice so far. Wow! what flavor and texture. It's a must bake. I use St. Pauli Girl Dark Beer. 1 bottle is exactly 1 1/2 cups. Perfect.
I was actually disappointed with this recipe. I followed the recipe and used a beer that we drink, but the taste was just off. I will say that it had a wonderful texture - soft on the inside and crisp on the outside, but not too hard. It was a very easy recipe, but I probably won't make it again. Thanks anyway!!
ahhh no big deal, I dont think its worth the extra calories from the beer. ;)
all I can say is WOW! incredible
This bread is truly strange. The really odd thing is it had such a strong beer taste! I used a Boston lager beer. I also had to double the rise time on the second rise. My yeast was new, but this bread did not get a spring in the oven.
I'm note sure what I did wrong, but my bread never rose. It could have been a yeast problem or a temperature problem. I used Guiness Extra Stout, and the flavor was strong, but good. The bread was obviously too dense, but still edible. I may try again.
This is such an easy recipe and the outcome is great. I make this all the time now, even when we have potlucks at work. Everyone loves it and if there is any leftovers, they fight over who takes it home.
This was an excellent bread. I put one loaf in the freezer. Even after thawing it was delicious and stayed fresh for a week.
Love this recipe, I’ve been using different IPA’s and lagers and it makes for differing and delicious tastes.
I haven't tried making this, yet, but if you put the dough into an oven that's still 170 degrees, you killed the yeast. The problem there isn't the recipe. It actually would have been better to leave the dough in your chilly kitchen. It would rise more slowly, but a slower rise yields a better tasting and better-textured yeast product. I'm rating the recipe 4 stars because based on the proportions, it should be fine, and I can't post a response without rating.
My bad luck with rye breads strikes again. The dough rose not at all over night. Don't know what happened. Was in oven, with pilot light, which I had pre-heated to 170 (the lowest setting) before turning it off for the night (thought this would be better than my somewhat chilly kitchen). Sorry to skew the ratings, but I was VERY disappointed when i saw the mass of wasted ingredients in my bread bowl this morning....
I made using a dark stout beer the first time around, and it was super! The next time, I ran out of sugar and didn't realize until after proofing the yeast, so i substituted molasses for the white sugar. It was still super! :) Thanks for sharing!
Awesome!
no changes. not a favorite
This is a great recipe. Simple to make and great flavour. I did one loaf on a sheet in an electric oven and the other in a crock pot in a gas oven. Preferred the electric.
Would suggest an edit to the recipe... DON'T USE TABLE SALT or reduce the measurement... use kosher or sea salt.
Followed to the letter, this recipe makes a really great loaf of rye bread. I left a previous review about the type of beer used and how it can vary the taste. Since I have made this recipe several times, here’s the recipe variations that make my best version: 1. I use a dark stout beer, a good one is a local craft brewed coffee stout. 2. Add 1 tablespoon vital wheat gluten to the bread flour for better rising. 3. Increase caraway seeds to 2 tablespoons. 4. For a crispier crust, place a shallow pan of water in the oven while baking. 5. Ten minutes before the end of baking, brush the loaves with an egg white/water mixture for a nice shiny finish.
I loved the flavor of this bread! The only change I made was that I baked it on a baking stone instead of a cookie sheet. I was disappointed, though, that the bread split along the side while it was baking. Would cutting "relief" lines in the top before baking eliminate this?
Delicious. Next time I will try maple syrup instead of the sugar.
wow i hve been looking for this recipe for a while now tried it love the results.... allrecipes WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN ALL MY LIFE
I had no problems with rise as others said, I heated oven just a bit and the dough rose in there great. I only had a light beer so I did add some molasses like others said. Liked it a lot!
We loved this bread. I made it for luncheon with friends. One of them suggested ham and Swiss sandwiches and this was the perfect bread for it. We used a German wheat beer (what we had on hand) and I’ll definitely make this again. It was such a hit with our friends that they talked us out of the second loaf. It is now traveling south with them.
This is a excellent recipe! Thank you for sharing it. The texture was great and it kept for days in the fridge. It sliced beautifully thin for toast or rye crisp. With herbed cream cheese it was rye bread breakfast heaven! I just finished it and I’m going to start another batch today. I made two long loaves and used IPA and a corn starch glaze. This time I’ll reduce the time just a bit since I feel my long thin loaves were slightly over baked.
So far, I made it checked internal temperature with thermometer, and it's cooling. I like letting it ferment overnight. I liked splitting up the work. I might update after tasting. I brushed on beaten egg and sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning before baking.
