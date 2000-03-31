Rye Beer Bread

The beer adds another layer of flavor to this rye loaf. Try a varity of types of beer.

By Kitty

Directions

  • Combine rye flour, beer, and yeast in a large bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Set out overnight. Do not refrigerate.

  • The next day, add sugar, salt, shortening, and egg; beat with mixer until smooth. Stir in caraway seeds, if wanted. Add enough white bread flour to make a soft dough.

  • Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth, approximately 10 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, and turn to oil the surface of the dough. Let rise in warm place about 1 hour, or until doubled.

  • Punch down dough, and divide in half. Shape into round or oblong loaves, and place on greased baking sheets sprinkled with corn meal. Let rise for 30 minutes.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Cool on racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 295.1mg. Full Nutrition
