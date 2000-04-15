Simple White Bread
Did NOT rise. I followed the recipe to perfection. What happened?Read More
This was my very first time baking bread and I just followed the recipe (normally I suck at pastry making of any kind) and voila! I feel like I am queen bread maker...my family raved on and on about how good it tasted.
Beautiful and delicious, quick and easy, and very flexible. Sometimes I use honey, instead of sugar, sometimes a wheat mixture, instead of white,most of the time I don't use the milk at all. Very enjoyable and convenient and baking and freezing one loaf until later in the week (delicious when thawed) keeps my family in bread daily.
I have been baking bread since I was 10 years old a total of 36 years and this is the best recipe I have ever used!! Thanks All Recipies
I have tried quite a few white bread recipes, but this was the best. I used "fast action"/"quick rise" yeast and after kneading, shaped each loaf and put in the loaf tins to let rise for 1 hour and then straight into the oven. Worked really well - will definitely use this recipe again.
i love it! it's tasty, and i added some roasted garlic (it gets soft and you can knead it in before you put it in the loaf pans) and cheddar cheese chunks. it's perfect for a stew or soup, or sandwhiches, it's just perfect!
As an experienced baker and kind of a bread snob, I am happy to admit that this recipe makes a delicious loaf of bread! Simple it most definitely is, and very easy too--especially if you have a stand mixer and dough hook. I used one loaf to make Thanksgiving stuffing and the other for sandwiches and snacking. The crust, as others have noted, is awesome. I use olive oil instead of vegetable oil and half the amount of honey instead of white sugar. What a great recipe--thanks, George!
Our fav. recipe. We make pepperoni rolls, add extra sugar and make cin. rolls, slice and add butter with garlic and cheese then toast in the oven to have w/dinner. Or, we love it alone warm from the oven. Unlike some homemade breads, this recipe keeps well and doesn't dry out quickly,(not that it ever lasts long). I have shared this recipe many, many times. Thanks.
It takes some work, I use my Kitchenaide, then finish by hand because it wont fit in my bread maker, but it is so good, I haven't used by bread maker since I have found this recipe, or another bread recipe. Everyone that has tried my bread has loved it.
Very tastey recipe, this was my first attempt at making homemade bread since I was in juniour high and it came out really well. Thanks for a great recipe!
Just sliced my first loaf and it is delicious! The texture is wonderful and it was so easy to make using my KitchenAid mixer. I highly recommend this bread.
I have made a lot of bread recipes and this was fantastic! I made this almost completely with my kitchenaide with the dough hook. Next time I am going to try adding some whole wheat. Thanks George!
Hey, for simple white bread, this was pretty good! It was very easy, all ingredients were on hand, and it's delicious. THE CRUST IS THE BEST!!!!! Even though the inside is wonderful, I could eat the crust all day! Thanks for a simple and delicious recipe!
Wonderfully easy recipe! I use my Kitchen Aid, starting with the paddle and finishing with the dough hook. Makes great garlic rolls!!
Good flavor and makes great sandwich rolls, which is what I wanted. I halved the recipe and ran through the dough cycle of my bread maker, using exactly 3 1/2 cups flour. PERFECT dough texture! At the end of the cycle, I turned out onto floured board and kneaded about one minute. Cut into 8 parts and shaped rolls, placing them on a greased (shortening) cookie sheet. Let rise 40 minutes, and baked at 375 for 17 minutes. I did not butter tops before baking, but next time I'll brush with butter or egg. Nice soft roll -- will be great for sandwiches! Thank you. : )
An easy, quick and foolproof recipe.
This is the first bread I've made. It turned out a little heavy and thick (I very well could have done something wrong) but it was still really good! I'm going to have to try to make it again soon and figure out if it was my own mistake. Even as thick as it turned out it would be really great for cleaning up a supper plate or scooping up soup :)
Very tasty, simple, basic white bread recipe! My family really enjoyed it. This is one of the easiest recipes to make as well, it's very hard to mess it up! Thanks for sharing the recipe...it's a winner!
All time go to recipe now. Easy and fast. I make the recipe twice and end up with 3 loaves of bread for the week and a dozen rolls for sandwiches or hamburgers. It makes great garlic toast and sandwiches as well as awesome French Toast. I followed the directions to a point and then went by touch when it came to kneading and adding the last of the flour to the dough. Smooth and elastic is what you are looking for...not sticky.
My family absolutely loves this recipe. It is simple to follow and just what I wanted.
Perfect. Simple. Easy. This is a wonderful, regular white bread loaf. I halved the recipe to make one loaf, and it was awesome. I can't wait to make more, and maybe experiment with it a bit. Loaf was finished cooking in the exact amount of time suggested. Came out beautiful! Couldn't ask for better. I made a sandwich out of the first two pieces I cut... using leftover turkey from Easter dinner (we have turkey and ham) and it blew the doors off of any store bought bread I have used in the past. Thanks so much for the recipe, and for all the commenters who make it easy for a new cook like me to have some confidence in these recipes.
Not bad, but, not what I'm looking for. Trying to find a recipe that tastes like grandma's did. She was an awesome cook! Unfortunately, I never got her recipe. (not that one was ever written down)
Great recipe! The bread is delicious and it is also a good base for other bread creations.
I cut this recipe in half and used this recipe with king arthurs white whole wheat flour and added some spinach, basil and sun dried tomato. I shaped it in the form of a baguette and baked on a cookie sheet. Though I didnt make this exact bread- overall it was the same recipe and my creation turned out quite good! I look forward to making this bread just as directed as well. I think this is a good basic recipe for customizing and will use it again for future creations.
What a easy recipie to make and so nicely browned and the taste is be on anything I have ever eaten.
didn't work for me, but I haven't found many that work for me yet.
LOVED IT!! I've made many loaves of bread over the past year or so, but this is the first one I decided to make with bread flour instead of all-purpose - and the combination of that and the recipe itself made it my all-time favorite, and my husband's, too! It doesn't even need the butter on top, it's already rich enough, fluffy - just keep in mind, if you're using bread flour instead of all-purpose, you'll need about a cup less.
I used half whole wheat flour and half white flour. The result was a very light and delicious whole wheat bread. I loved it! Great recipe.
easy and perfect - i'll probably make a couple of loaves every weekend. cng
When I follow the recipe everything turns out but the sides of the loaves are not fully baked and they collapse when I put them on racks. What am I doing wrong
This recipe is excellent!!! I have given it out, to many friends. Easy and always turns out great. One friend made buns from the recipe. I use my mixer with dough hook to knead for 6 min.Thank you George!!
Thank you for posting this recipe!! I'm a beginner bread maker and I was upset yesterday when I tried a wheat bread that was supposed to be simple, but apparently not for me. So I gave this one a whirl today and it turned out perfectly!! I was absolutely thrilled when every step worked out for me. :-)
it was amazin...turned out perfect
Very Easy and good. I used High/Fast rise Yeast. Serve warm
Okay, lesson one,read the entire recipe before starting! I was altering this recipe to make a single garlic herb loaf (I just added garlic powder and Italian seasonings). It wasn't till I saw 1 tablespoon of salt that I began to suspect this might be a rather large recipe... then I saw 8 cups of flour! I ended up with two very large loaves of garlic herb bread to go with my left-over spaghetti! Anyway since then I have cut the recipe in half, and made it several times. Last time I made it into hoagie type rolls for homemade french dips. Today is going to be small dinner rolls for Thanksgiving. Overall I love this recipe, and it has become my base recipe for various types of bread.
I made the dough exactly like the recipe says. I baked the entire batch in a 7 quart dutch oven, It came out GREAT! When you have half an hour left in the second rise, pre-heat the (cold) oven and dutch oven to 425F. When your bread is ready,I get a little flour on the bottom to keep it from sticking. Pull the dutch oven out of the oven, drop the dough into the hot dutch oven and cover. Bake 45 minutes covered and check the crust color after that. Mine is usually good at 45 minutes. Give it another 5 minutes uncovered to get nicer color.
Excellent recipe, but I only needed 6 cups of flour to get a great dough! Nowhere near the 8 and 1/2 cups the recipe calls for. That being said, it's a nice light and fluffy bread and tastes great!
This bread is easy and excellent. Light and tender Much better than the Amish Bread or Grandmother ____bread. I have found a winner!!!
I cut the recipe in half and it made one very large loaf f the best white bread I have ever tasted. That's not just my opinion. Easy but sticky to make. This is only the third bread recipe I have ever made and it was rewarding to have a bread come out better that the local bakery.
excellent flavor perfect crumb for sandwiches, must do double rise or it tastes too yeasty and heavy, awesome bread recipe!
I made this recipe with my third grade students. It was simple, and came out perfectly. My students were so proud of their beautiful bread. The only change I made was to use bread flour, instead of all-purpose.
first time baking bread, this recipe was easy to use and adjust for personal taste. after a couple of small changes to directions the resulting bread has been so popular with the family when I bake it I make a double batch and it still doesn't survive the night. 3 main changes let the yeast bloom, mix warm water, sugar, and yeast together and let bloom 10-15 min, while combining other ingredients once bloomed adding to flour mixture. second change was to allow dough to proof first time 15 min second proof was 1 hour. then baked in oven 375 degrees for 25 min pull out egg wash and back in oven for 15-20 min more or until golden brown
Super easy, delicious bread! the bread is very fluffy like store bought bread. As soon as I pulled it out of the oven, I brushed on melted butter, which seemed to soften the crust, it was a big hit! great sandwich bread, or for dipping in soup
Made this for my friends Christmas dinner and it was a big hit! I love this recipe because of how simple it is to make.
use 6 cups flour add more if needed.
Excellent recipe and the bread turned out great! I would suggest that it really only takes about 7 cups of flour otherwise it's too dry to knead effectively.
Very good recipe. As always with bread, there is a lot of skill needed to bake the perfect loaf. The baking directions were correct and I needed to proof my bread for an extra 30 minutes, but that is specific to my environment. I like this recipe because it reminds me of the classic white bread loaf.
I have made this 3 times now (only change being buttermilk powders instead of dry milk) and even the batch I messed up was a hit, thank you for the recipe.
Perfection! This is my go-to bread recipe now.
Was simple and easy. I have never made "bread" but the recipe was easy to follow and simple to make. I especially liked it when it was still warm from the oven.
I loved this recipe, the first loaf was gone before the day was done. Thank you for this recipe!
Made this last week...big hit! Tomorrow I'll make it again cept' this time I won't forget the melted butter and will use 2 tablespoons of salt, and one cup less flour. 8 cups flower 'bout killed my brand new Kitchen Aid mixer!
We've made this recipe many, many times and it always comes out perfect. I did add another tablespoon of sugar and usually proof my yeast to make sure it's still active. This recipe even works in a bread maker (divide recipe in half and use 4 cups flour). Making another loaf today.
will make again
This bread is fabulous, George. I will admit to proofing the yeast in 1/2 c. of the water and 1 tsp of the sugar first. I just don't have great luck with yeast doughs unless I do. The texture is just beautiful and "fluffy" inside with a slightly thin, crunchy crust that I love. It's also the perfect salt-to-sugar ratio, instead of being as sweet as so many recipes for white bread are. Thanks so very much. This is a "keeper" recipe!
It's really good bread but where does the butter go in?
