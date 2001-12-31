Basic Sweet Dough
I have made plenty of sweet breads, and I always favored the Hungarian Coffee Cake and Swedish Tea Ring. This sweet dough recipe is my mother's, and this works out really well because it is an old recipe. I have also used others which were more recent and still turned out well, but this one is the best I have found. Use this recipe for the basis of your sweet breads.
Cook's Note:
For Whole Wheat Rolls, use 4 cups sifted flour and 4 cups fine whole wheat flour.
Editor's Note:
Baking time will depend on the size and shape of your pastries. General guidelines are: bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cinnamon rolls will take about 15 to 20 minutes, pull-apart rolls about 25 minutes. Tea rings, too.