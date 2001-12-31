Basic Sweet Dough

I have made plenty of sweet breads, and I always favored the Hungarian Coffee Cake and Swedish Tea Ring. This sweet dough recipe is my mother's, and this works out really well because it is an old recipe. I have also used others which were more recent and still turned out well, but this one is the best I have found. Use this recipe for the basis of your sweet breads.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Scald milk in a medium saucepan. Add cold water to scalded milk. Remove 1/4 cup liquid; mix yeast into liquid when cooled to lukewarm. To liquid in saucepan, add salt, sugar, shortening, and eggs. Add dissolved yeast to saucepan. Mix well.

  • Sift and measure the flour into a large bowl. Make a well in the flour, and pour the liquids into the well. Stir with a large wooden spoon until liquid disappears.

  • With one hand, mix dough in bowl using swinging rotary motion. Gradually form dough into smooth ball, then knead in bowl for 2 minutes. Brush top with melted shortening. Cover, and allow dough to rise at room temperature until doubled in bulk, about 2 hours.

  • Punch down dough. Use dough for any sweet bread recipe.

Cook's Note:

For Whole Wheat Rolls, use 4 cups sifted flour and 4 cups fine whole wheat flour.

Editor's Note:

Baking time will depend on the size and shape of your pastries. General guidelines are: bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cinnamon rolls will take about 15 to 20 minutes, pull-apart rolls about 25 minutes. Tea rings, too.

