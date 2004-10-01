Instant Rolls

Quick and easy!

By Glenda

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Grease muffin cups.

  • Mix flour and sugar together. Stir milk and mayonnaise. Fill muffin cups 1/2 full.

  • Bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 3g; cholesterol 2.1mg; sodium 156.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (108)

Most helpful positive review

DREGINEK
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2004
WHAT A HIT!!! These were awesome! I didn't have any self-rising flour so I made my own: 1c flour, 1 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt. However, since I noticed the "dense" complaints, I added a second tsp of baking powder to ensure they were fluffy. Also, once I made the batter, I added about a tsp of Italian seasoning. WOW! Now, they don't look or taste like dinner rolls but everyone gobbled them up just the same. Also, I stink at making breads and I accomplished these without a hitch! Thank you Glenda for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(66)

Most helpful critical review

PUNKIE4GOD
Rating: 1 stars
04/11/2003
Ick. I hate to give a bad review but I want to spare others from making the same mistake. These rolls were incredibly heavy and dry. We'll stick to the butter crescent recipe instead! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
DRANGSTVEIT
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2003
Great rolls. I doubled the recipe (except for the sugar), added Tbl baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt. Nice and fluffy. A huge hit with my family. Read More
Helpful
(24)
sarahkhas
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2003
These are excellent and super easy! They have a sweet flavor, definitely more like biscuits than rolls. Recommended! Read More
Helpful
(19)
KAY JOHNSON
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2003
I've made these rolls for years but with a different recipe: 2 cups self rising flour 2 Tbs. sugar 4 Tbs. mayo plus 1 cup milk. My family loves them. Great for a quick hot roll after church. Read More
Helpful
(16)
MAJEC
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2007
Update: I read the more recent reviews that suggested adding baking soda. I added 1 tsp. the last couple of times I've made them and they come out even better than before!! Original: Just like horseradish I have never been able to slip anything with mayonaise in it past my husband until now. Not only were they super easy they actually tasted good! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2009
Simple, easy, and very good. I made two batches. I left the first batch in for 10 minutes and they did taste like corn muffins. The second batch I left in for 8 minutes and they were a little more like regular biscuits. I don't know. Either way, they got eaten! Read More
Helpful
(11)
SILVIA L. LAHAY
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2003
This recipe was so easy and GGGOOOODDDD!! Thank you for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Mick
Rating: 4 stars
04/11/2003
Not quite bread neither muffin nor cake which isn't to say it wasn't strangely good. Worthwhile if times is tight. Read More
Helpful
(10)
KIMBERMACWILL
Rating: 4 stars
04/11/2003
This was an okay biscuit but not like a roll. It was too sweet for me however my husband enjoyed them! Read More
Helpful
(9)
