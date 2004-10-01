Instant Rolls

WHAT A HIT!!! These were awesome! I didn't have any self-rising flour so I made my own: 1c flour, 1 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt. However, since I noticed the "dense" complaints, I added a second tsp of baking powder to ensure they were fluffy. Also, once I made the batter, I added about a tsp of Italian seasoning. WOW! Now, they don't look or taste like dinner rolls but everyone gobbled them up just the same. Also, I stink at making breads and I accomplished these without a hitch! Thank you Glenda for the great recipe!
Great rolls. I doubled the recipe (except for the sugar), added Tbl baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt. Nice and fluffy. A huge hit with my family.
These are excellent and super easy! They have a sweet flavor, definitely more like biscuits than rolls. Recommended!
I've made these rolls for years but with a different recipe: 2 cups self rising flour 2 Tbs. sugar 4 Tbs. mayo plus 1 cup milk. My family loves them. Great for a quick hot roll after church.
Update: I read the more recent reviews that suggested adding baking soda. I added 1 tsp. the last couple of times I've made them and they come out even better than before!! Original: Just like horseradish I have never been able to slip anything with mayonaise in it past my husband until now. Not only were they super easy they actually tasted good!
Simple, easy, and very good. I made two batches. I left the first batch in for 10 minutes and they did taste like corn muffins. The second batch I left in for 8 minutes and they were a little more like regular biscuits. I don't know. Either way, they got eaten!
This recipe was so easy and GGGOOOODDDD!! Thank you for sharing.
Not quite bread neither muffin nor cake which isn't to say it wasn't strangely good. Worthwhile if times is tight.
This was an okay biscuit but not like a roll. It was too sweet for me however my husband enjoyed them!
Ick. I hate to give a bad review but I want to spare others from making the same mistake. These rolls were incredibly heavy and dry. We'll stick to the butter crescent recipe instead!